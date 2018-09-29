Saturday September 29th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
The Hope of Eternal Life
“In hope of eternal life, which God, that cannot lie, promised before the world began” (Titus 1:2).
Dr. Tony Evans says (*) this about eternity: “If we were to empty the Pacific Ocean, the largest body of water in the world, we’d be left with a hole that’s beyond imagination. If we were then to fill that hole with sand and make a pile as high as Mount Everest, we’d be talking about a lot of sand because Mount Everest is the tallest mountain peak in the world. Since the ocean is fairly deep and Mount Everest is fairly high, we’d have a fairly sizable sandpile! Now, if we had a bird that would take one grain of sand from that sandpile every 100 billion years, how long would it take the bird to finish the sandpile? I don’t know that in human language we have such a number. It is probably beyond numerical count. Whatever that number is, when the bird finishes the last grain of sand, you will have been in eternity your first second.” 1
It is glorious to think of spending eternity with Christ in heaven, but it’s also heartbreaking to think of those who will be in the lake of fire forever. Our faith rests on the sure hope of eternal life. We can live our lives for Christ confidently and courageously, knowing that nothing we do for the Lord is ever in vain (1 Cor. 15:58). We have certainty in what we believe. The “hope” Scripture holds out is not a hope-so hope. Our hope is a complete certainty, a confident expectation. It is a destiny.
Eternal life is both a present possession and a future hope. It doesn’t just begin when you die; we have it at conversion, the moment we trust Christ as our Savior. God is “eternal” (Deut. 33:27), and having “eternal” life means we have been given God’s life, which is Christ in us (Col. 1:27; 3:4). Our future hope of eternal life is in the sense that we confidently look forward to eternal life in its final, victorious form when we’ll be in our eternal home in heaven, having received our eternal, incorruptible, glorified bodies (2 Cor. 5:1), dwelling in Christ’s presence forever (1 Thes. 4:17).
All the truth of the Bible and the hope of eternal life is based in God Himself. Our faith is secure by virtue of God’s unchanging character and the fact that He cannot lie. God is Truth and free from all deceit (Deut. 32:4). Numbers 23:19 says, “God is not a man, that He should lie.” Hebrews 6:18 tells us it is “impossible for God to lie.” God’s character backs up our absolute hope of eternal life. If He said it, it’s true, He cannot lie, and it will happen.
From eternity past, “before the world began,” God promised what He was going to do for those who believed (2 Tim. 1:9; Titus 1:2). God is a promise-keeping God. What He has said, He will do. You can place your soul’s eternal destiny in His hands, and you don’t need to be anxious about it. We can rest in Him because we can count on Him and on His character. When (not if) we find ourselves in heaven one day, we’ll praise Him saying, “The Lord was faithful, faithful to me, faithful to all His promises.”
By Pastor Kevin Sadler
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-hope-of-eternal-life/
(*)Tony Evans’ Book of Illustrations (Chicago: Moody Publishers, 2009), p. 91. ↩
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Titus 1:2 In hope of eternal life, which God, that cannot lie, promised before the world began;
1 Corinthians 15:58 Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye stedfast, unmoveable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labour is not in vain in the Lord.
Deuteronomy 33:27 The eternal God is thy refuge, and underneath are the everlasting arms: and he shall thrust out the enemy from before thee; and shall say, Destroy them.
Colossians 1:27 To whom God would make known what is the riches of the glory of this mystery among the Gentiles; which is Christ in you, the hope of glory:
Col 3:4 When Christ, who is our life, shall appear, then shall ye also appear with him in glory.
2 Corinthians 5:1 For we know that if our earthly house of this tabernacle were dissolved, we have a building of God, an house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens.
1 Thessalonians 4:17 Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.
Deuteronomy 32:4 He is the Rock, his work is perfect: for all his ways are judgment: a God of truth and without iniquity, just and right is he.
Numbers 23:19 God is not a man, that he should lie; neither the son of man, that he should repent: hath he said, and shall he not do it? or hath he spoken, and shall he not make it good?
Hebrews 6:18 That by two immutable things, in which it was impossible for God to lie, we might have a strong consolation, who have fled for refuge to lay hold upon the hope set before us:
2 Timothy 1:9 Who hath saved us, and called us with an holy calling, not according to our works, but according to his own purpose and grace, which was given us in Christ Jesus before the world began,
Have a blessed Saturday….
I don’t believe that I have ever heard a live version of that song. Nice!
It’s Colorful Caturday!
Dean Russo, Artist….
It’s Caterday Treepers! Pet you kitties (and puppies too!) . . .
Something of interest for sports-loving Treepers: Texas native Mason Cox will be playing in today’s Australian AFL grand final (Super Bowl). The first American to do so. Sadly, as he plays for the Collingwood Magpies I can’t wish him well, as he is up against my beloved Eagles.
A new movie to come out.
“Our country needs Prayer. THE TRUMP PROPHECY tells the story of a prayer movement that happened in 2016. Thousands of Americans joining together to pray for our country. It started when Mark Taylor, a recently retired fireman had an experience around 2 a.m. on the night of April 28, 2011. Unable to sleep he was channel surfing when he clicked on C-Span. The man on the screen was Donald Trump, and Mark had the premonition that he heard God say, “You are hearing the voice of the next President.”
THE TRUMP PROPHECY is an inspirational message of Hope, highlighting the vast beauty and greatness of The United States, its electoral process and concludes by asking a panel of world leaders to respond to a few questions like: What does it mean to “make America great again?” How does a healthy American economy affect world economics? What does the current US administration mean to the middle east and specifically Israel? How does a strong US military affect the world climate for peace?
We invite you to come and see this story – no matter how you feel about our President, Government, and your beliefs. This is a movie about prayer.”
https://thetrumpprophecymovie.com/tickets
I found it is better to not use your zip code. Instead search by your state.
RIP, Marty Balin. Passed today at age 76. Saw him perform this song a few years ago at an Art Gallery he owned in NE Fla., so beautiful:
Comin’ Back to Me
sunnydaze, many moons ago, (while stationed at Camp Pendleton), I was in the room (they resembled a college dorm) of a friend and “White Rabbit” came on the radio. Elaine, grabbed a hair brush, held it like a mic and lip-synced through the entire song. rockin’ out! While she did not resemble Grace, you’d almost swear Elaine was actually singing the song. It was great! Mikey… wherever you are, I am always reminded of your stellar “performance” when I hear that song.
Happy Caturday
Well, let’s see if this works:
No, it did not.
That did not either. I wanted the 10th track – “That’s The Way It Goes”
Clicking >I at the bottom of the window will advance it to the 10th track
Poster “Kathy” let us know on another thread that Ashley Kavanaugh has asked that we pray Psalm 40 for her family.
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Psalm+40&version=KJV
Psalm 40 King James Version (KJV)
40 I waited patiently for the Lord; and he inclined unto me, and heard my cry.
2 He brought me up also out of an horrible pit, out of the miry clay, and set my feet upon a rock, and established my goings.
3 And he hath put a new song in my mouth, even praise unto our God: many shall see it, and fear, and shall trust in the Lord.
4 Blessed is that man that maketh the Lord his trust, and respecteth not the proud, nor such as turn aside to lies.
5 Many, O Lord my God, are thy wonderful works which thou hast done, and thy thoughts which are to us-ward: they cannot be reckoned up in order unto thee: if I would declare and speak of them, they are more than can be numbered.
6 Sacrifice and offering thou didst not desire; mine ears hast thou opened: burnt offering and sin offering hast thou not required.
7 Then said I, Lo, I come: in the volume of the book it is written of me,
8 I delight to do thy will, O my God: yea, thy law is within my heart.
9 I have preached righteousness in the great congregation: lo, I have not refrained my lips, O Lord, thou knowest.
10 I have not hid thy righteousness within my heart; I have declared thy faithfulness and thy salvation: I have not concealed thy lovingkindness and thy truth from the great congregation.
11 Withhold not thou thy tender mercies from me, O Lord: let thy lovingkindness and thy truth continually preserve me.
12 For innumerable evils have compassed me about: mine iniquities have taken hold upon me, so that I am not able to look up; they are more than the hairs of mine head: therefore my heart faileth me.
13 Be pleased, O Lord, to deliver me: O Lord, make haste to help me.
14 Let them be ashamed and confounded together that seek after my soul to destroy it; let them be driven backward and put to shame that wish me evil.
15 Let them be desolate for a reward of their shame that say unto me, Aha, aha.
16 Let all those that seek thee rejoice and be glad in thee: let such as love thy salvation say continually, The Lord be magnified.
17 But I am poor and needy; yet the Lord thinketh upon me: thou art my help and my deliverer; make no tarrying, O my God.
AMEN.
God Bless this family.
Guardian angels.
Peace in the night watches.
I am awed by Brett and Ashley Kavanaugh. They embody Ephesians 5:21-25 perfectly. By staying the course to the end and not giving up Brett is carrying out his mission, laying down his life for his bride, and Ashley is submitting herself to his mission. Brett is fighting for his life, his reputation, his bride, his daughters, his country, and future nominees. And Ashley supports him all the way with her love and trust.
Seeing Ashley’s face behind her husband evokes the Good Friday scene of Our Lady at the foot of the cross looking at her Divine Son, where the new Adam is suffering on the cross with people taunting him and telling him to give up and come down from the cross, and the new Eve is also suffering and supporting him and giving him strength to stay on the cross.
You have some of the finest people in the USA! God bless you all!
I shall join in praying Psalm 40.
Thank you, Agnes!
The next door neighbor’s cat (Heather) never fails to stop by when I am busy or have to go somewhere, looking for a snack or a little attention.
Happy Caturday!
awwwww xo And nothin better than a man who loves kitties.
Puuurfect selfie! Sorry, couldn’t help myself, nwtex. 😜
1 Jul 2018
Hi, everyone. I know we are all going through a major storm right now with the vile attacks on Judge Kavanaugh. I love this song by Casting Crowns, Praise You in this Storm. Remember He is in control and remember to praise him in this storm.
Durango, Colorado was founded by the Denver & Rio Grande Railway in 1879. The railroad arrived in Durango on August 5, 1881 and construction on the line to Silverton began in the fall of the same year. By July of 1882, the tracks to Silverton were completed, and the train began hauling both freight and passengers. (11 MONTHS though solid rock mountain, I’ll bet it would take a decade nowadays if EVER)
Locomotive #486 OTW Silverton CO
This historic train has been in continuous operation between Durango and Silverton since 1882.2008.06.11
Unknown peak along the journey to Silverton via D&S train.
It is hard to get any river shots (from the train) as you are usually either way overhead of the river or are so close to the cliff drop off you cannot see it, only hear it thundering underneath you.
I highly recommend this trip if you are ever near Durango CO, It is a journey of a lifetime even today.
I believe this is off a bridge switching from the western slope of the canyon to the eastern slope.
https://www.durangotrain.com/
Beautiful. I found this thought might be interesting:
5 Great National Park Train Rides
A good train ride provides passengers with stunning scenery, high adventure and a bit of nostalgic romance. These classic rail trips through America’s national parks include a panoramic dome car, a restored vintage railway and more!
https://www.travelchannel.com/interests/national-parks/photos/great-national-park-train-rides
Do Ya Remember?
It was a rough day today. Please post cats. Lots of cats. Some dogs too if you have them. Thx 🙂
1 Peter 2:9 – But ye are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, an holy nation, a peculiar people; that ye should shew forth the praises of him who hath called you out of darkness into his marvelous light:
Overcoming doesn’t always look pretty.
