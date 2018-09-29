President Trump MAGA Rally in Wheeling, West Virginia – 7pm ET Livestream…

Posted on September 29, 2018

President Trump heads to Wheeling, West Virginia for a MAGA campaign rally ahead of the 2018 mid-term election.  The venue is the Wesbanco Arena, in Wheeling.

A recent poll of West Virginia voters shows 58 percent think Brett Kavanaugh should be confirmed to the Supreme Court following his testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee last Thursday.  This puts massive pressure on Democrat Senator Joe Manchin.  The same poll shows that 33 percent of Virginia voters are looking at Manchin’s vote on Kavanaugh as a key factor on whether or not they would re-elect him. Manchin is currently in a competitive race against Republican candidate Patrick Morrisey,

Anticipated start time for President Trump is 7:00pm Eastern.

RSBN Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

(Poll Link)

  1. MaineCoon says:
    September 29, 2018 at 7:40 pm

    Pocahontas is now considered a conservative in the Dem party! they’ve gone loco!!

