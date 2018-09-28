Bongino: #New Rules, #WAR !

Posted on September 28, 2018 by

Righteously expressed:

Website Here

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Decepticons, Deep State, Election 2018, media bias, Occupy Type Moonbats, President Trump, Supreme Court, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

111 Responses to Bongino: #New Rules, #WAR !

  3. Ventura Highway says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Loved that guy !

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. Lannyd says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    Exactly. Fighting back is the only option left when law and ethics are ignored. The Dems know that and thats why they want to make girls out of our men, and pussyhat wearing soccer moms out of our strong women. Its a bad sign when Lindsey Graham is your tough guy.

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
    • newamericandeplorable says:
      September 28, 2018 at 11:25 pm

      Lannyd, I agreed with almost your entire comment. You ruined it with your last statement for me.

      If some one stand up with righteous indignation then that person should be applauded, no matter what colorful or abhorrent past that person may have.

      Like

      Reply
  5. Minnie says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    Bongino – 17:30 👍

    Couldn’t be any clearer.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. WeThePeople2016 says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    I listen to Bongino almost every day, especially to and from work. He is great!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. Katherine McCoun says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    The thing is that it’s BEEN war for years now…the GOP just didn’t realize it and were playing by old rules that were outdated. Many in the GOP old guard, older voters, Southern voters, rural voters thought President Trump was too much while the rest of us already knew we needed a brawler, a fighter. Yesterday, they caught up with the rest of us.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • Pa Hermit says:
      September 28, 2018 at 10:14 pm

      PDJT was rough around the edges in the early going being he wasn’t trying to appeal to his money backers as a politician. The actual beauty of this is it’s not a breath, but a hurricane of fresh air. He has smoothed out quite a bit since then and is on a tsunami of getting supporters. MAGA and God willing, keep us great!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Blind no longer says:
      September 28, 2018 at 10:17 pm

      Katherine this Southern girl was with him when he came down the escalator!

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • Katherine McCoun says:
        September 28, 2018 at 10:51 pm

        Obvious to long tine commenters here I was too. But many Southerners, esp. the older, women party faithful voter expressed to me over and over again about President Trump’s language and manner and hitting back (verbally) at those who attack and/or oppose him and the MAGA agenda.

        It is still SOP for even many local (Southerm Middle TN) to add the qualifier of “I don’t always agree with how he says it but I agree with what he says” and “I just wish he would stay off of Twitter”.

        They have to understand that he would not have won and he would not have accomplished what he has by following their druthers!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Katherine McCoun says:
          September 28, 2018 at 10:53 pm

          I think they have to understand, and now maybe they do, that there is NO p,aging nice with the Dems! They will hate us no matter what and will Never reciprocate!

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • Blind no longer says:
            September 28, 2018 at 11:18 pm

            Amen…after this clown car hearing and these Leftist protesters, maybe it’s becoming apparent to those people. We pray for the awakening of many.

            Like

            Reply
  8. Albertus Magnus says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    For myself, I am holding out for not just a war but also a war WE WIN!

    Kavanaugh will be on the SCOTUS within the next 10 days.

    MAGA-winning.

    In my opinion.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      September 28, 2018 at 10:17 pm

      Your absolutely right! This only causes their extinction to be expedited.

      Dr. Ford testified yesterday under oath. That is HUGE for many reasons.

      The only thing that she said that needs to be investigated is when did Mark Judge begin working in the store she claims to have seen him in 6 to 8 weeks after the incident. She doesn’t know the date, the time, the month. She is certain of the incident and the fact she walked home.

      There isn’t an 11th hour revelation that will come forward. The four people she described being at the party all gave sworn statements that could put them in jail for five years if they lied. They can’t change their testimony. Especially her best friend that said unequivocally that SHE NEVER ATTENDED A PARTY THAT BRETT KAVANAUGH WAS AT WITH DR. FORD OR WITHOUT HER.

      The second accusation doesn’t have a single corroborating witness.

      The third accuser will refuse to testify because not only is she lying, she could face charges of not coming forward to the police having witnessed crimes occur on 10 different occasions.

      The FBI will have this wrapped up within 72 hours!

      Did you know what Ole Turtle 🐢 did tonight?

      Tomorrow’s vote already took place!

      The other great thing that happened today is that Joe Donnelly and Jon Tester stated that they are voting NO. Other than Heidi Heitkhamp and Joe Manchin, every other Democrat is already on record. Celebrate the fact that both are going to lose.

      Liked by 13 people

      Reply
      • fleporeblog says:
        September 28, 2018 at 10:20 pm

        Liked by 8 people

        Reply
      • fleporeblog says:
        September 28, 2018 at 10:33 pm

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • fleporeblog says:
          September 28, 2018 at 10:41 pm

          For those wondering what Ole Turtle 🐢 did see here:

          Step 5 happened today-Judiciary Comm vote to send to full Senate. Now McConnell just stated he has 51 votes (only with FBI investigation opened) to proceed with debate.

          All that is left is the final vote!

          http://guides.ll.georgetown.edu/c.php?g=365722&p=2471070

          The Process

          1) The President usually will consult with Senators before announcing a nomination.

          2) When the President nominates a candidate, the nomination is sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee for consideration.

          3) The Senate Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on the nominee. The Committee usually takes a month to collect and receive all necessary records, from the FBI and other sources, about the nominee and for the nominee to be prepared for the hearings.

          4) During the hearings, witnesses, both supporting and opposing the nomination, present their views. Senators question the nominee on his or her qualifications, judgment, and philosophy.

          5) The Judiciary Committee then votes on the nomination and sends its recommendation (that it be confirmed, that it be rejected, or with no recommendation) to the full Senate.

          6) The full Senate debates the nomination.

          7) The Senate rules used to allow unlimited debate (a practice known as filibustering) and to end the debate, it required the votes of 3/5 of the Senate or 60 senators (known as the cloture vote). In April 2017, the Senate changed this rule and lowered the required votes to 51 to end debate on Supreme Court nominations (this is commonly known as “the nuclear option”).

          8) When the debate ends, the Senate votes on the nomination. A simple majority of the Senators present and voting is required for the judicial nominee to be confirmed. If there is a tie, the Vice President who also presides over the Senate casts the deciding vote.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
  9. Minnie says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    Sundance – thank you!!

    ❤️

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. Derrufo Konepke says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    hang in there patriots…the democrat party is now our entertainment, we will grow stronger seeing their many and mighty human flaws.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. abstractdoll1978 says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    The Civil War is closer than ever.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. Katherine McCoun says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    18:00 this is why I am active on my conressman’s fb.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. Blind no longer says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    Thank You Sundance!!!! Reminder NEW RULES..We Win…You lose!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  14. Cathy M. says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    Well, SURPRISE! SURPRISE!

    “Developing: IP Address of Person Who Doxxed GOP Senators Points to Maxine Waters’s Office”
    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/09/breaking-ip-address-of-person-who-doxxed-gop-senators-points-to-maxine-waters-office/

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  15. Normally Quiet Observer says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    Sundance … I agree completely! My two daily reads / listens are the CTH and Dan’s programs, and his NRA videos as well. He is a fighter, and he is DEFINITELY NOT a PC kind of person. He “calls ’em as he sees ’em.”

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  16. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    Breitbart was taken from us too soon. I miss him so much.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  17. Kaco says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    I’m only 10 minutes in but like I said on the other thread, the days of capitulating or proving anything to the Left are over. No more trying to “prove” to the Left how unbiased anyone is. Like the whole IG debacle, all of us waiting for this outside report and worrying about Sessions looking non-partisan, therefore, the “friction” between him and POTUS.

    It doesn’t matter.

    The Left will do whatever it takes to get what they want. They will never recognize hypocrisy either. We all saw Biden’s Clarence Thomas speech on FBI reports and how they don’t matter because they are inconclusive. Does it make a difference waving this in the Dems’ faces? NOT AT ALL.

    It’s time to fight and forget trying to maintain a semblance of bipartisan or thought to the Dems. We are fair by default, but that doesn’t mean give in or capitulate to Dems’ demands and giving them control. The fact that Sessions won’t prosecute real crimes or ethics violations within his own department or go after Clinton or the IRS because it’s too political are bogus excuses, No more waiting games to tame the unhinged Left or “break it to them gently”. I can’t believe that idea was even floated. We all know why the stall now, we all saw the outcome. It will take another DOJ to reestablish true justice and no holding back this time.

    It has never mattered to the Left and never will.

    We all have to acknowledge that time will always be on the Left’s side. We have seen how many lives have been affected by the Mueller investigation. Strike while it’s hot from now on.

    Time given to the Left now will only hurt Kavanaugh, not the Left. The sooner he is confirmed, the better. Until we get better fighters in DOJ and Congress we have to do what we can with who is in there.

    Again, stop looking for the Left’s approval on anything. It will never happen, They are NOT the moral authority.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • oldschool says:
      September 28, 2018 at 10:16 pm

      I’m all in with you Kaco. Seek no approval, bring them to their knees and ditch the patience strategy. Time IS NOT on our side.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • Kaco says:
      September 28, 2018 at 10:23 pm

      Oh, and this goes for appointing someone because they’re a woman, minority, gay, etc. He appoints who he thinks is best for the job, period! Just as he always has had in his private business, too. POTUS said we were going to get rid of political correctness. But I see people here keeping it going, “Oh, and it’s a woman, so that will disprove the Left’s accusation of Trump being misogynistic”.. Enough of the B.S.! Stop trying to please the Left’s ideas of what’s right and wrong! He appoints who is best for the job, forget wanting to please the Left! If it happens to be a woman, minority, gay, etc., it’s because they are the best for the job. Next time someone says it will “show the Left he isn’t racist, etc.,” I swear I will puke. POTUS is color and gender blind, it’s time we start being so as well!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  18. Archie says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    I didn’t go to Breitbart back in the day but I wonder what he would think of his website now? It seems like a wasteland/cesspool right now.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Brad Letts says:
      September 28, 2018 at 10:16 pm

      Blatant troll, are you?

      Nor did I visit Breitbart back in the day. Wish I had. I am sure it would have been hugely enlightening for me. CTH has surely enlightened mt greatly since I stumbled on it almost a year ago.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • free2313 says:
      September 28, 2018 at 10:24 pm

      Hahaha silly Archie, still trying to be a somebody… Get ready to have a visit from the wasteland army, snowflake…
      Now don’t scurry off to your safe-space, there are not safe spaces for rats like you..

      Like

      Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      September 28, 2018 at 11:25 pm

      Currently BB seems to be loaded mostly with what I call “click bait.” That is – Screaming headlines exclaiming what shocking utterance came from some Democrat’s or some Media personality’s mouth, or what horrible political action happened.

      Occasionally BB posts some interesting actual news, and occasionally some positives, but it’s mostly short articles lacking much substance, but that seem designed to just whip up people’s raw emotions

      IMO It’s gone downhill journalistically since I started visiting that site three years ago. But thankfully I found CTH late last year and It’s night and day better than BB. Both Sundance’s articles and many great commenters.

      Like

      Reply
  19. bearlodgeblog says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Trump didn’t have the votes today, but this investigation has some huge upside for the R’s:
    1. Long term, it removes the D argument that R’s suppressed “truth.” Grows the #WalkAway cause.
    2. Long term, a brief delay is better than a lifetime of claims that R’s “rushed” the nomination.
    3. Short term, Ford’s story flaws will be exposed and help R’s in midterms.
    4. Short term, Ford’s lawyers will be exposed for withholding information from Ford.
    5. Short term, it lays foundation for launching a Censure investigation against Sen. Feinstein (D-Beijing).
    6. Flake and RINO’s will be further exposed and marginalized.
    7. Kavanaugh will eventually win nomination, and this process will prepare the battlefield (and stiffen our spines) for the next SC nomination. Plus Kavanaugh’s rulings will be colored by this attack for his lifetime.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  20. Brad Letts says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Quite literally just listened to Dan B podcast prior to logging in to CTH. Pleasantly surprised to see Dan B podcast here on CTH.

    Never give in. Never give up. Never yield anything to D’s.

    Support President Trump. Vote R’s.
    – Yea some R’s disappoint at times.
    – But D’s WILL ALWAYS go against the best interests of America.

    Stay the course, vote Republican straight down on the ballot!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • bosscook says:
      September 28, 2018 at 10:19 pm

      Yes! I’ve seen some interesting comments here today actually encouraging people not to vote. “GOP bad, done voting for any of them….blah, blah, blah”…that kind of stuff. Well the alternative is horrifying. It will take a few election cycles to get rid of faux conservatives. In the meantime, just consider a squishy vote is better than a vote for someone who wants you dead.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • Convert says:
        September 28, 2018 at 11:03 pm

        Very strange wind in the trees here today. Sniff. Sniff.

        I have never been more encouraged in the past almost 2years. Trump has turned the corner, the American people are United behind him in never before numbers and the election is going to absolutely floor the media/Dem establishment. You guys can keep on saying it’s over, all is lost, whatever floats your boat.
        I’m going to hang out on Twitter and watch the Dems implode in real time. Best wishes to you all.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  21. Kaco says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    He is absolutely right! When we argue on other sites, we are arguing not to win over the Leftie troll but whoever is reading it!

    I’ve asked if people would consider leaving this bubble to try to argue on sites, like Politico, because there are some crazy people on there with wild theories about Trump/Russia etc. I used to do this.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Kaco says:
      September 28, 2018 at 10:15 pm

      Okay, I didn’t on Politico but other sites. I think you need facebook to comment on Politico.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • free2313 says:
      September 28, 2018 at 10:29 pm

      Those cowards at Politico will block you if you are winning over some of their diehards. Not that you shouldn’t go but be prepared to be blocked…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • GB Bari says:
        September 28, 2018 at 11:37 pm

        Been there, got blocked. For replying with a polite but cogent rebuttal to a statement that was completely false but getting lots of upvotes. Was real careful to not use any hyperbole or ad hominems, and the next time I went to post a reply I got notified I had been suspended while they investigated complaints against me.

        I see no value in trying to convince blind folks that they can see.

        Like

        Reply
    • Donna in Oregon says:
      September 28, 2018 at 10:32 pm

      Dealing with Trolls and Bots that Soros etal pay for is a waste of time IMHO. They do that stuff for a living to make Conservatives and Libertarians feel like they are out-numbered. Obama used this….alot.

      Like

      Reply
      • Kaco says:
        September 28, 2018 at 10:35 pm

        It goes back to what Bongino is arguing, who is reading/watching, that’s who you are arguing for, not to bend the Brock trolls or Resisters.

        Like

        Reply
    • Rhoda R says:
      September 28, 2018 at 11:22 pm

      I’ve tried commenting on lefty sites before – usually get banned within one or two comments. The old Democrat Underground was quite up front about not wanting any conservative voices. One of the things I’ve noticed about conservative sites is that they generally tolerate opposing views – jump all over them to exposed their weaknesses – but they do all lefties to comment. Not so much on lefty sites.

      Like

      Reply
  22. Anonymous says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    Heck yeah!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. kltk1 says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    We were on a true high last night after the brilliant retort from Brett Kavanaugh and in a New York minute, the wind was taken out of our sails by the usual cast of characters. While we’ll be told all week how bad this actually is for Democrats, the fact remains, at this time, there’s a significant chance Brett Kavanaugh will never even get a Senate vote.

    That’s right, battered conservative syndrome is on full display tonight.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Grant says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Are you guys really walking away from Trump after he stared another FBI investigations? I know you guys are really upset about it, but it’s only less than a week to investigate.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. thomaspain1961 says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    Many conservative voices banned on twitter this week. It’s gettin’ real.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Texian says:
      September 28, 2018 at 11:08 pm

      Yes it is..

      We are reaching the area of the point of no return.. Leadership decisions are balancing on a very thin fulcrum.. and all the while things are torquing to and fro..

      ∑F=ma=0 ∑τ=Iα=0

      It’s turning..

      Fourth Turning..

      Like

      Reply
  26. chbailey says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    Oh, my. We are at a crossroads….that lion. It’s here. It’s arrived.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. BillRiser says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    Here is what we are fighting against!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. alliwantissometruth says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Fighting back against bullies & scumbags is always the right thing to do, & you use the same tactics they employ if needed

    Only one problem with this situation, one side is united in their “scumbaginess” & many on the other side are somewhat aligned with the other side, so hitting back as hard as needed is hindered

    How do we remedy that?

    The remedy is the American people who still hold the Constitution, the truth & honor in high regard vote & give the man in the Oval Office fighting for us all the needed numbers to squash the vermin & shovel the steaming pile of excrement away from our halls of power

    Time for Americans to wake up, get educated about what’s really going on & get rid of this insidious disease known as the democrat party

    We have our Brawler in Chief sitting in the biggest office, but he’s badly outnumbered, Give him his troops & this outrageous bullshit ends!

    This shit storm & the disgusting array of people in our Congress & Senate is our fault. We’re the ones who put this filth in office

    It’s time for us to do our part. You want the President & the few patriots to fight back? Then give them some reinforcements

    In November, if we give the President his troops, we can crush this insanity once & for all

    We have a chance to quit talking, to quit bitching about politicians & start fighting back ourselves in about a month. If we don’t give the President backup, then we have no one to blame but ourselves

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  29. MightyMustardSeed says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    Stay the course. Fight the good fight. The defeated attitude becomes the defeated life.
    Don’t even utter the words, ‘Battered Conservative Syndrome’. We are victors, not victims.
    We don’t run when things go wrong. We fight.

    Set backs and delays are not defeats, we get knocked down, we get back up. Think Churchill,
    Trump, and Kavannah. Those all around them rolled over, but they accomplished much by standing up to the threat. We call them heroes.

    Think about WHAT we are defending. Think about those who want to take it from us – forever!

    Hell NO! Heavens YES!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • coloradochloe says:
      September 28, 2018 at 11:04 pm

      Excellent post MightyMustardSeed.

      “Stay the course. Fight the good fight. Think about what we are defending and those who want to take if from us – FOREVER”.

      Most of us knew this would be a down and dirty fight when Pres Trump finally won the battle for the White House.

      One of our best fought and well won battles to Make America Great Again.

      From now on until who knows how long, we will be fighting the worst of our counties enemies, some of our own elected officials in Congress, the FBI, the DOJ and many of the other swamp dwellers.

      These will be the most difficult of all of our enemies to conquer.

      They are the ones who will fight the hardest the longest and the dirtiest to keep things the way they are.

      The Swamp Dwellers will never, ever give up either and we need to keep that in mind every single time we go up against them.

      But as MightyMustardSeed has said we are Victors, not victims.

      They are the losers.

      Aim small miss small treepers.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  30. Kaco says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    How do we prevent the growth of more socialists/communists? Somehow, we have to fix our educational systems. That is what is churning out these useless idiots for the Dems.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  31. Donna in Oregon says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:45 pm

    This constant drum beat by the media is to keep us down. It is a strategy.

    We can hit them by cancelling any Google, Facebook, Twitter accounts. Psych Ops 101. Petition people to cancel Google usage due to the suppression of the 1st Amendment. Their numbers are inflated just like Facebook and the other social platforms. Pick a day of the week and every week, say every Monday more people cancel until 1st Amendment rights of Conservatives are honored.

    These Silicon Valley types need our numbers for $$$$.

    Also, ask Google stockholders to sell. Doesn’t hurt to ask, right? If you have stock in these mercenaries sell their friggin’ stock before it bottoms out. Because it is built on propaganda and inflated numbers, and it is way over-valued.

    Same with all the other fascists running Social Media. Give them the boot until they respect our 1st Amendment right to speak.

    People that cannot understand right from wrong can understand money.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  32. phoenixRising says:
    September 28, 2018 at 11:16 pm

    Never forget… the “Media” is Deep State…
    expect opposition from them… expect propaganda, disinformation, deceit, lies, etc

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. laurie5106 says:
    September 28, 2018 at 11:20 pm

    I clicked on the continue reading link and suddenly I’m staring at at snarling lion! I was actually startled. Lol. That was awesome! Bongino was great today and absolutely right. So was Graham and Kavanaugh yesterday. I’ve felt for awhile now there is no point in trying to reason with the liberal craziness. They are not interested in playing fair. In my opinion they never should have conceded to the constant delaying tactics. Vote should have been last Monday. They also need to stop pandering to the sexism and racism of the left. Saying that being male and white disqualifies a senator from questioning Ford is an outrageous display of sexism and racism. Start calling it what it is and stop allowing them to get away with it! Republicans need to treat Democrats the way Trump treats China. Make every effort to dialogue, call them your friends, call them out on their cheating and then take the action you said you would do.

    Like

    Reply
  34. Phil Free says:
    September 28, 2018 at 11:22 pm

    Let me contribute a few graphics . . Reagan

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. Phil Free says:
    September 28, 2018 at 11:23 pm

    Picard … 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. Phil Free says:
    September 28, 2018 at 11:25 pm

    And a large one ~

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. Phil Free says:
    September 28, 2018 at 11:29 pm

    And while I’m at it, I should probably include some President Trump .. 😉

    Like

    Reply
  38. gsonFIT says:
    September 28, 2018 at 11:31 pm

    dems do not want an FBI investigation. Truth and justice are irrelevant, and the investigation is another chance to justify their methods and actions. They want to prevent Judge K from becoming a SCOTUS judge. They do not care about Ford or the women and the movement that supports her. Judicial Committee procedure, they don’t care. Decorum, nope. Angry Kavanaugh, only yesterday not today or tomorrow. Their delusion prevents rational and critical thinking.

    Yet they are cowards! Trump makes them wet themselves. Yesterday they were scared of Judge K and our new friend Lindsey. I am not suggesting intimidating a liberal. They aren’t worth it! But if you realize their maturity level it is that much easier to walk away. Free yourself of the burden their existence causes you. Just turn your back. Find one young person a week and enlighten them about the freedoms the left would steal

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s