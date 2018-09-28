Bongino: #New Rules, #WAR !

Righteously expressed:
I miss him SO MUCH – will we ever find out the truth of how he died? I pray so!!
Bongino Podcasts: EVERY MORNING.
He’s Breitbart on STEROIDS.
me too mom
God rest your soul, Andrew.
#WAR
Andrew Breitbart lives through us. We are Andrew Breitbart! Thank you Sundance.
We will never give up!
“Walk toward the fire. Don’t worry about what they call you. All those things are said against you because they want to stop you in your tracks. But if you keep going, you’re sending a message to people who are rooting for you, who are agreeing with you. The message is that they can do it, too.”
― Andrew Breitbart
He fought the way he did because he used to be among them. Grew up among them in California. He always understood how dangerous they were and how they would go to any lengths to win. So he preached winning. Ahead of his time for sure, considering the rest of the Right, other than the Tea Party, never caught up really until Trump came along.
Andrew Breitbart’s ‘You want a unity speech…
Should be at the top of each of your topics, until Brett Kavanaugh is swore in as one of the Associate’s of SCOTUS associate.
We miss Andrew, too. We will never forget him. He lives in each one of us Treepers now.
MAGA
Loved that guy !
I believe Sundance has stepped into Breitbart’s shoes! If nothing else, Andrew and Sundance would go together like peanut butter and jelly has! American classics no less. Right up there with the banjo and the dulcimer!
Perfect!
Exactly. Fighting back is the only option left when law and ethics are ignored. The Dems know that and thats why they want to make girls out of our men, and pussyhat wearing soccer moms out of our strong women. Its a bad sign when Lindsey Graham is your tough guy.
Lannyd, I agreed with almost your entire comment. You ruined it with your last statement for me.
If some one stand up with righteous indignation then that person should be applauded, no matter what colorful or abhorrent past that person may have.
Bongino – 17:30 👍
Couldn’t be any clearer.
that was spot on, the next couple/three minutes from that mark.
Right on….I can’t stand these people who say I am not voting….vote vote vote,,,
I listen to Bongino almost every day, especially to and from work. He is great!
The thing is that it’s BEEN war for years now…the GOP just didn’t realize it and were playing by old rules that were outdated. Many in the GOP old guard, older voters, Southern voters, rural voters thought President Trump was too much while the rest of us already knew we needed a brawler, a fighter. Yesterday, they caught up with the rest of us.
PDJT was rough around the edges in the early going being he wasn’t trying to appeal to his money backers as a politician. The actual beauty of this is it’s not a breath, but a hurricane of fresh air. He has smoothed out quite a bit since then and is on a tsunami of getting supporters. MAGA and God willing, keep us great!
Katherine this Southern girl was with him when he came down the escalator!
Obvious to long tine commenters here I was too. But many Southerners, esp. the older, women party faithful voter expressed to me over and over again about President Trump’s language and manner and hitting back (verbally) at those who attack and/or oppose him and the MAGA agenda.
It is still SOP for even many local (Southerm Middle TN) to add the qualifier of “I don’t always agree with how he says it but I agree with what he says” and “I just wish he would stay off of Twitter”.
They have to understand that he would not have won and he would not have accomplished what he has by following their druthers!
I think they have to understand, and now maybe they do, that there is NO p,aging nice with the Dems! They will hate us no matter what and will Never reciprocate!
Amen…after this clown car hearing and these Leftist protesters, maybe it’s becoming apparent to those people. We pray for the awakening of many.
For myself, I am holding out for not just a war but also a war WE WIN!
Kavanaugh will be on the SCOTUS within the next 10 days.
MAGA-winning.
In my opinion.
Your absolutely right! This only causes their extinction to be expedited.
Dr. Ford testified yesterday under oath. That is HUGE for many reasons.
The only thing that she said that needs to be investigated is when did Mark Judge begin working in the store she claims to have seen him in 6 to 8 weeks after the incident. She doesn’t know the date, the time, the month. She is certain of the incident and the fact she walked home.
There isn’t an 11th hour revelation that will come forward. The four people she described being at the party all gave sworn statements that could put them in jail for five years if they lied. They can’t change their testimony. Especially her best friend that said unequivocally that SHE NEVER ATTENDED A PARTY THAT BRETT KAVANAUGH WAS AT WITH DR. FORD OR WITHOUT HER.
The second accusation doesn’t have a single corroborating witness.
The third accuser will refuse to testify because not only is she lying, she could face charges of not coming forward to the police having witnessed crimes occur on 10 different occasions.
The FBI will have this wrapped up within 72 hours!
Did you know what Ole Turtle 🐢 did tonight?
Tomorrow’s vote already took place!
Today, with the unanimous support of my conference, the Senate will proceed to the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to serve as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court of the United States.
Brett Kavanaugh is one of the most qualified and most impressive Supreme Court nominees in memory. This is a nomination that deserves to move forward — and that is precisely what is happening.
The other great thing that happened today is that Joe Donnelly and Jon Tester stated that they are voting NO. Other than Heidi Heitkhamp and Joe Manchin, every other Democrat is already on record. Celebrate the fact that both are going to lose.
I’m A Latino Democrat, But Thanks To The Kavanaugh Circus I’m Voting Republican In The Midterms https://t.co/LFDxHHuVLo
Law enforcement source tells Wired Sources that Kavanaugh FBI background check will complete 'quicker than Democrats think'
💥💥💥💥💥💥💥 BOOM 💥💥💥💥💥💥💥 ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️
🤨👍❤️🇺🇸❤️ ❤️🇺🇸❤️ ❤️🇺🇸❤️
I’ll toast to that …
A retired FBI agent on Laura Ingraham just said the FBI can go the the level of doing an analysis on the ink on Kavanaugh’s calendar, and to interviewing witnesses regarding the how much he drank in HS. Could drag out longer than we hope.
Scope is limited! Not open ended.
When he says ‘limited’ I think he means ‘by Monday if possible’.
Remember how fast they did the Weiner emails?
Turnabout’s fair play.
McConnell: The full Senate will begin considering Judge Kavanaugh's nomination today
For those wondering what Ole Turtle 🐢 did see here:
Step 5 happened today-Judiciary Comm vote to send to full Senate. Now McConnell just stated he has 51 votes (only with FBI investigation opened) to proceed with debate.
All that is left is the final vote!
http://guides.ll.georgetown.edu/c.php?g=365722&p=2471070
The Process
1) The President usually will consult with Senators before announcing a nomination.
2) When the President nominates a candidate, the nomination is sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee for consideration.
3) The Senate Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on the nominee. The Committee usually takes a month to collect and receive all necessary records, from the FBI and other sources, about the nominee and for the nominee to be prepared for the hearings.
4) During the hearings, witnesses, both supporting and opposing the nomination, present their views. Senators question the nominee on his or her qualifications, judgment, and philosophy.
5) The Judiciary Committee then votes on the nomination and sends its recommendation (that it be confirmed, that it be rejected, or with no recommendation) to the full Senate.
6) The full Senate debates the nomination.
7) The Senate rules used to allow unlimited debate (a practice known as filibustering) and to end the debate, it required the votes of 3/5 of the Senate or 60 senators (known as the cloture vote). In April 2017, the Senate changed this rule and lowered the required votes to 51 to end debate on Supreme Court nominations (this is commonly known as “the nuclear option”).
8) When the debate ends, the Senate votes on the nomination. A simple majority of the Senators present and voting is required for the judicial nominee to be confirmed. If there is a tie, the Vice President who also presides over the Senate casts the deciding vote.
Thanks Flep, so we are at step 6?
Yes
K, but where is McCain’s replacement, so far I have only heard that the governor is supposed to name them?
Sundance – thank you!!
❤️
Yes. Thru all this Sundance has shined.
hang in there patriots…the democrat party is now our entertainment, we will grow stronger seeing their many and mighty human flaws.
The Civil War is closer than ever.
It’s still a political fight. But now we fight with all of our passion and without the old school polite rules weighing down.
Gee, today I thought we were already in the civil war and we saw the climax of Pickett’s charge directed at the copse of trees on Cemetery Ridge. There’s not too many of us left that can make it back to Seminary Ridge.
I was… Scared to say it. Antifa roaming our streets, and I did not want to acknowledge it.
But it is here. Now.
What are you talking about? Please elaborate.
Keep your powder dry and stock up! Obama tried hard for gun control but had to settle for trying to control the ammo/powder. That’s now history!
Better to have and not need, as they said…
Even kitty is impressed … 😉😉😉
That’s not a “kitty.”
That’s a Guard Cat.
😼
About how it got there last time…
18:00 this is why I am active on my conressman’s fb.
Thank You Sundance!!!! Reminder NEW RULES..We Win…You lose!
Like Reagan said about similar commies:
Love ya Ronnie…know he’s looking down and smiling!
Well, SURPRISE! SURPRISE!
“Developing: IP Address of Person Who Doxxed GOP Senators Points to Maxine Waters’s Office”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/09/breaking-ip-address-of-person-who-doxxed-gop-senators-points-to-maxine-waters-office/
Maxine Waters needs to be watered-down to a drip, drip, drip…
How do you stop a Waters overflow, why you plug it up every which way you can…
Surprise, surprise…
Hope they can not only charge the aid who did it but also charge waters for conspiracy in releasing congressional confidential personal files.
Get in her face.
Sundance … I agree completely! My two daily reads / listens are the CTH and Dan’s programs, and his NRA videos as well. He is a fighter, and he is DEFINITELY NOT a PC kind of person. He “calls ’em as he sees ’em.”
Breitbart was taken from us too soon. I miss him so much.
Definitely TAKEN – and by whom?? What was the “scoop” he was about to reveal?
me too. I watch gutfeld on sat night and always feel a heart tug when I see Andrew’s picture hanging on his wall behind him.
Well what you do is honor Andrew’s memory is to conduct yourself as if he were still talking to you; the best way is to view his you tubes…
Breitbart can become a kind of spiritual leader from the beyond…
I’m only 10 minutes in but like I said on the other thread, the days of capitulating or proving anything to the Left are over. No more trying to “prove” to the Left how unbiased anyone is. Like the whole IG debacle, all of us waiting for this outside report and worrying about Sessions looking non-partisan, therefore, the “friction” between him and POTUS.
It doesn’t matter.
The Left will do whatever it takes to get what they want. They will never recognize hypocrisy either. We all saw Biden’s Clarence Thomas speech on FBI reports and how they don’t matter because they are inconclusive. Does it make a difference waving this in the Dems’ faces? NOT AT ALL.
It’s time to fight and forget trying to maintain a semblance of bipartisan or thought to the Dems. We are fair by default, but that doesn’t mean give in or capitulate to Dems’ demands and giving them control. The fact that Sessions won’t prosecute real crimes or ethics violations within his own department or go after Clinton or the IRS because it’s too political are bogus excuses, No more waiting games to tame the unhinged Left or “break it to them gently”. I can’t believe that idea was even floated. We all know why the stall now, we all saw the outcome. It will take another DOJ to reestablish true justice and no holding back this time.
It has never mattered to the Left and never will.
We all have to acknowledge that time will always be on the Left’s side. We have seen how many lives have been affected by the Mueller investigation. Strike while it’s hot from now on.
Time given to the Left now will only hurt Kavanaugh, not the Left. The sooner he is confirmed, the better. Until we get better fighters in DOJ and Congress we have to do what we can with who is in there.
Again, stop looking for the Left’s approval on anything. It will never happen, They are NOT the moral authority.
I’m all in with you Kaco. Seek no approval, bring them to their knees and ditch the patience strategy. Time IS NOT on our side.
Oh, and this goes for appointing someone because they’re a woman, minority, gay, etc. He appoints who he thinks is best for the job, period! Just as he always has had in his private business, too. POTUS said we were going to get rid of political correctness. But I see people here keeping it going, “Oh, and it’s a woman, so that will disprove the Left’s accusation of Trump being misogynistic”.. Enough of the B.S.! Stop trying to please the Left’s ideas of what’s right and wrong! He appoints who is best for the job, forget wanting to please the Left! If it happens to be a woman, minority, gay, etc., it’s because they are the best for the job. Next time someone says it will “show the Left he isn’t racist, etc.,” I swear I will puke. POTUS is color and gender blind, it’s time we start being so as well!
I didn’t go to Breitbart back in the day but I wonder what he would think of his website now? It seems like a wasteland/cesspool right now.
Blatant troll, are you?
Nor did I visit Breitbart back in the day. Wish I had. I am sure it would have been hugely enlightening for me. CTH has surely enlightened mt greatly since I stumbled on it almost a year ago.
My bad. Misread post above that I replied to. My apologies!
Hahaha silly Archie, still trying to be a somebody… Get ready to have a visit from the wasteland army, snowflake…
Now don’t scurry off to your safe-space, there are not safe spaces for rats like you..
Currently BB seems to be loaded mostly with what I call “click bait.” That is – Screaming headlines exclaiming what shocking utterance came from some Democrat’s or some Media personality’s mouth, or what horrible political action happened.
Occasionally BB posts some interesting actual news, and occasionally some positives, but it’s mostly short articles lacking much substance, but that seem designed to just whip up people’s raw emotions
IMO It’s gone downhill journalistically since I started visiting that site three years ago. But thankfully I found CTH late last year and It’s night and day better than BB. Both Sundance’s articles and many great commenters.
Trump didn’t have the votes today, but this investigation has some huge upside for the R’s:
1. Long term, it removes the D argument that R’s suppressed “truth.” Grows the #WalkAway cause.
2. Long term, a brief delay is better than a lifetime of claims that R’s “rushed” the nomination.
3. Short term, Ford’s story flaws will be exposed and help R’s in midterms.
4. Short term, Ford’s lawyers will be exposed for withholding information from Ford.
5. Short term, it lays foundation for launching a Censure investigation against Sen. Feinstein (D-Beijing).
6. Flake and RINO’s will be further exposed and marginalized.
7. Kavanaugh will eventually win nomination, and this process will prepare the battlefield (and stiffen our spines) for the next SC nomination. Plus Kavanaugh’s rulings will be colored by this attack for his lifetime.
Oh Thanks Bear! (D- Beijing) that laugh felt so good!
Love it…New Rules…We win…you lose….Boom.
I wonder how broadly the FBI investigation will be. If it just covers Kavanaugh’s alleged actions or if it covers the allegations as well because if the latter Dr.Ford could very well be at risk here.
Quite literally just listened to Dan B podcast prior to logging in to CTH. Pleasantly surprised to see Dan B podcast here on CTH.
Never give in. Never give up. Never yield anything to D’s.
Support President Trump. Vote R’s.
– Yea some R’s disappoint at times.
– But D’s WILL ALWAYS go against the best interests of America.
Stay the course, vote Republican straight down on the ballot!
Yes! I’ve seen some interesting comments here today actually encouraging people not to vote. “GOP bad, done voting for any of them….blah, blah, blah”…that kind of stuff. Well the alternative is horrifying. It will take a few election cycles to get rid of faux conservatives. In the meantime, just consider a squishy vote is better than a vote for someone who wants you dead.
Very strange wind in the trees here today. Sniff. Sniff.
I have never been more encouraged in the past almost 2years. Trump has turned the corner, the American people are United behind him in never before numbers and the election is going to absolutely floor the media/Dem establishment. You guys can keep on saying it’s over, all is lost, whatever floats your boat.
I’m going to hang out on Twitter and watch the Dems implode in real time. Best wishes to you all.
He is absolutely right! When we argue on other sites, we are arguing not to win over the Leftie troll but whoever is reading it!
I’ve asked if people would consider leaving this bubble to try to argue on sites, like Politico, because there are some crazy people on there with wild theories about Trump/Russia etc. I used to do this.
Okay, I didn’t on Politico but other sites. I think you need facebook to comment on Politico.
Those cowards at Politico will block you if you are winning over some of their diehards. Not that you shouldn’t go but be prepared to be blocked…
Been there, got blocked. For replying with a polite but cogent rebuttal to a statement that was completely false but getting lots of upvotes. Was real careful to not use any hyperbole or ad hominems, and the next time I went to post a reply I got notified I had been suspended while they investigated complaints against me.
I see no value in trying to convince blind folks that they can see.
Dealing with Trolls and Bots that Soros etal pay for is a waste of time IMHO. They do that stuff for a living to make Conservatives and Libertarians feel like they are out-numbered. Obama used this….alot.
It goes back to what Bongino is arguing, who is reading/watching, that’s who you are arguing for, not to bend the Brock trolls or Resisters.
I’ve tried commenting on lefty sites before – usually get banned within one or two comments. The old Democrat Underground was quite up front about not wanting any conservative voices. One of the things I’ve noticed about conservative sites is that they generally tolerate opposing views – jump all over them to exposed their weaknesses – but they do all lefties to comment. Not so much on lefty sites.
Heck yeah!!
We were on a true high last night after the brilliant retort from Brett Kavanaugh and in a New York minute, the wind was taken out of our sails by the usual cast of characters. While we’ll be told all week how bad this actually is for Democrats, the fact remains, at this time, there’s a significant chance Brett Kavanaugh will never even get a Senate vote.
That’s right, battered conservative syndrome is on full display tonight.
Be thankful we are not dems!
MAGA
Are you guys really walking away from Trump after he stared another FBI investigations? I know you guys are really upset about it, but it’s only less than a week to investigate.
The only way the gloom and doom folks can find confirmation is more gloom and doom. I was always taught it is an undesirable state of mind.
More than a few here preach it as if it represents some sort of intellectual superiority.
Never getting off the train Grant… NEVER…riding that train to it’s final destination. #MAGA-KAG
Many conservative voices banned on twitter this week. It’s gettin’ real.
Yes it is..
We are reaching the area of the point of no return.. Leadership decisions are balancing on a very thin fulcrum.. and all the while things are torquing to and fro..
∑F=ma=0 ∑τ=Iα=0
It’s turning..
Fourth Turning..
Oh, my. We are at a crossroads….that lion. It’s here. It’s arrived.
Here is what we are fighting against!!
The left will do anything to destroy you.
They will lie, steal, cheat and destroy conservatives
I tried to have a reasonable conversation today
Instead I was verbally assailed by leftists
Don’t let them take power
RT pic.twitter.com/6OsiySRfvD
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 28, 2018
The left will do anything to destroy you.
They will lie, steal, cheat and destroy conservatives
I tried to have a reasonable conversation today
Instead I was verbally assailed by leftists
Don’t let them take power
RT pic.twitter.com/6OsiySRfvD
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 28, 2018
Wow. I would love to watch this clip with the women who starred in it
Who are these loony toons? Got to be on the Soros payroll
Fighting back against bullies & scumbags is always the right thing to do, & you use the same tactics they employ if needed
Only one problem with this situation, one side is united in their “scumbaginess” & many on the other side are somewhat aligned with the other side, so hitting back as hard as needed is hindered
How do we remedy that?
The remedy is the American people who still hold the Constitution, the truth & honor in high regard vote & give the man in the Oval Office fighting for us all the needed numbers to squash the vermin & shovel the steaming pile of excrement away from our halls of power
Time for Americans to wake up, get educated about what’s really going on & get rid of this insidious disease known as the democrat party
We have our Brawler in Chief sitting in the biggest office, but he’s badly outnumbered, Give him his troops & this outrageous bullshit ends!
This shit storm & the disgusting array of people in our Congress & Senate is our fault. We’re the ones who put this filth in office
It’s time for us to do our part. You want the President & the few patriots to fight back? Then give them some reinforcements
In November, if we give the President his troops, we can crush this insanity once & for all
We have a chance to quit talking, to quit bitching about politicians & start fighting back ourselves in about a month. If we don’t give the President backup, then we have no one to blame but ourselves
Stay the course. Fight the good fight. The defeated attitude becomes the defeated life.
Don’t even utter the words, ‘Battered Conservative Syndrome’. We are victors, not victims.
We don’t run when things go wrong. We fight.
Set backs and delays are not defeats, we get knocked down, we get back up. Think Churchill,
Trump, and Kavannah. Those all around them rolled over, but they accomplished much by standing up to the threat. We call them heroes.
Think about WHAT we are defending. Think about those who want to take it from us – forever!
Hell NO! Heavens YES!
Excellent post MightyMustardSeed.
“Stay the course. Fight the good fight. Think about what we are defending and those who want to take if from us – FOREVER”.
Most of us knew this would be a down and dirty fight when Pres Trump finally won the battle for the White House.
One of our best fought and well won battles to Make America Great Again.
From now on until who knows how long, we will be fighting the worst of our counties enemies, some of our own elected officials in Congress, the FBI, the DOJ and many of the other swamp dwellers.
These will be the most difficult of all of our enemies to conquer.
They are the ones who will fight the hardest the longest and the dirtiest to keep things the way they are.
The Swamp Dwellers will never, ever give up either and we need to keep that in mind every single time we go up against them.
But as MightyMustardSeed has said we are Victors, not victims.
They are the losers.
Aim small miss small treepers.
How do we prevent the growth of more socialists/communists? Somehow, we have to fix our educational systems. That is what is churning out these useless idiots for the Dems.
This constant drum beat by the media is to keep us down. It is a strategy.
We can hit them by cancelling any Google, Facebook, Twitter accounts. Psych Ops 101. Petition people to cancel Google usage due to the suppression of the 1st Amendment. Their numbers are inflated just like Facebook and the other social platforms. Pick a day of the week and every week, say every Monday more people cancel until 1st Amendment rights of Conservatives are honored.
These Silicon Valley types need our numbers for $$$$.
Also, ask Google stockholders to sell. Doesn’t hurt to ask, right? If you have stock in these mercenaries sell their friggin’ stock before it bottoms out. Because it is built on propaganda and inflated numbers, and it is way over-valued.
Same with all the other fascists running Social Media. Give them the boot until they respect our 1st Amendment right to speak.
People that cannot understand right from wrong can understand money.
Never forget… the “Media” is Deep State…
expect opposition from them… expect propaganda, disinformation, deceit, lies, etc
I clicked on the continue reading link and suddenly I’m staring at at snarling lion! I was actually startled. Lol. That was awesome! Bongino was great today and absolutely right. So was Graham and Kavanaugh yesterday. I’ve felt for awhile now there is no point in trying to reason with the liberal craziness. They are not interested in playing fair. In my opinion they never should have conceded to the constant delaying tactics. Vote should have been last Monday. They also need to stop pandering to the sexism and racism of the left. Saying that being male and white disqualifies a senator from questioning Ford is an outrageous display of sexism and racism. Start calling it what it is and stop allowing them to get away with it! Republicans need to treat Democrats the way Trump treats China. Make every effort to dialogue, call them your friends, call them out on their cheating and then take the action you said you would do.
Let me contribute a few graphics . . Reagan
Picard … 🙂
And a large one ~
And while I’m at it, I should probably include some President Trump .. 😉
dems do not want an FBI investigation. Truth and justice are irrelevant, and the investigation is another chance to justify their methods and actions. They want to prevent Judge K from becoming a SCOTUS judge. They do not care about Ford or the women and the movement that supports her. Judicial Committee procedure, they don’t care. Decorum, nope. Angry Kavanaugh, only yesterday not today or tomorrow. Their delusion prevents rational and critical thinking.
Yet they are cowards! Trump makes them wet themselves. Yesterday they were scared of Judge K and our new friend Lindsey. I am not suggesting intimidating a liberal. They aren’t worth it! But if you realize their maturity level it is that much easier to walk away. Free yourself of the burden their existence causes you. Just turn your back. Find one young person a week and enlighten them about the freedoms the left would steal
Treehouse Poet Laureate
