September 27th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #616

No big deal, right?
“LeBron James shares Lakers’ ‘white boy Wednesday’ music, including Eminem.”
https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/nba/lakers/2018/09/26/lebron-lakers-eminem-white-boy-wednesday/1437137002/
I am looking for the complete letter written by friends of Judge Kavanaugh – it was dated September 26, 2018 – part of it was on a Byron York tweet and other places mention a letter from his friends which the White House has also been publishing – did not find it yet on the WH website – does someone have the complete letter? I would like to print it out and have it for my Mom in the morning (she is also praying for Judge Kavanaugh, his wife and daughters and family – such an abundance of evil on display – dear God has to work some kind of miracle.
Was it this one?
https://pjmedia-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/pjmedia.com/trending/60-of-kavanaughs-classmates-send-letter-to-senate-about-nonsense-gang-rape-allegation/amp/?amp_js_v=a2&_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQECAFYAQ%3D%3D#referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fpjmedia.com%2Ftrending%2F60-of-kavanaughs-classmates-send-letter-to-senate-about-nonsense-gang-rape-allegation%2F
If a “victim” came forward saying Brett Kavanaugh raped her and made her get an abortion, he’d be confirmed by tomorrow night.
Brilliant Eric, scathingly brilliant !
Ok to post it on another blog?
Sure
Thanks for sharing 👍
very good indeed.
I cannot effectively express my outrage over what has been done to Brett Kavanaugh and his family. I’m 67 years old, a Northern Californian, college graduate with honors, former member of the news media in a top 50 market. I can tell you, from first hand experience, media people are all about themselves (ego) and not about the truth. But you know that. So carry on Treepers! You got this!
Bloody ‘ell…
No worries. The source has already recanted. Debra Katz, the first lawyer for Ford, has been found to be linked to the Avanetti client, Julie Swetnik. Did I spell that name right? Late night.
This is getting hilarious. By vote time, the Dems will all be holding their breath and turning blue!
If this keeps up *I* might have a recovered memory. Starting to think Brett Kavanaugh may have done something to me at some point.
For those with an interest how does the collapsing Russian collusion narrative play into the drumbeat for WW3? It got me thunkin.
https://fullspectrumdominoes.wordpress.com/2018/09/26/and-the-war-came/
Putin knows it wasn’t Israel that shot the Russian plane down. It was Syria.
https://www.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/syria-shoots-down-russian-spyplane-during-israeli-strike-russia-blasts-israel-you-re-to-blame-for-15-killed-1.6489773
what if it was NATO?
https://www.fort-russ.com/2018/09/how-we-know-the-il-20-was-shot-down-by-france-or-the-uk/
Well Canada knows how to raise good little socialists,sort like our PBS for children,
And I thought Caillou was bad. Holy shmoley that’s progressive insanity.
Ephesians 6:12
(CEV)
We are not fighting against humans. We are fighting against forces and authorities and against rulers of darkness and powers in the spiritual world.
