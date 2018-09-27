September 27th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #616

Posted on September 27, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

213 Responses to September 27th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #616

Older Comments
  1. marinovibe says:
    September 27, 2018 at 2:07 am

    No big deal, right?

    “LeBron James shares Lakers’ ‘white boy Wednesday’ music, including Eminem.”

    https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/nba/lakers/2018/09/26/lebron-lakers-eminem-white-boy-wednesday/1437137002/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. suejeanne1 says:
    September 27, 2018 at 2:14 am

    I am looking for the complete letter written by friends of Judge Kavanaugh – it was dated September 26, 2018 – part of it was on a Byron York tweet and other places mention a letter from his friends which the White House has also been publishing – did not find it yet on the WH website – does someone have the complete letter? I would like to print it out and have it for my Mom in the morning (she is also praying for Judge Kavanaugh, his wife and daughters and family – such an abundance of evil on display – dear God has to work some kind of miracle.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Eric says:
    September 27, 2018 at 2:16 am

    If a “victim” came forward saying Brett Kavanaugh raped her and made her get an abortion, he’d be confirmed by tomorrow night.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  4. Don'thaveaclue says:
    September 27, 2018 at 2:18 am

    I cannot effectively express my outrage over what has been done to Brett Kavanaugh and his family. I’m 67 years old, a Northern Californian, college graduate with honors, former member of the news media in a top 50 market. I can tell you, from first hand experience, media people are all about themselves (ego) and not about the truth. But you know that. So carry on Treepers! You got this!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. budmc says:
    September 27, 2018 at 2:22 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Full Spectrum Domino says:
    September 27, 2018 at 2:24 am

    For those with an interest how does the collapsing Russian collusion narrative play into the drumbeat for WW3? It got me thunkin.

    https://fullspectrumdominoes.wordpress.com/2018/09/26/and-the-war-came/

    Like

    Reply
  7. Dennis Leonard says:
    September 27, 2018 at 2:25 am

    Well Canada knows how to raise good little socialists,sort like our PBS for children,

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. nwtex says:
    September 27, 2018 at 2:53 am

    Ephesians 6:12

    (CEV)
    We are not fighting against humans. We are fighting against forces and authorities and against rulers of darkness and powers in the spiritual world.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:12 am

    Like

    Reply
  10. nwtex says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:12 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. budmc says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:16 am

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s