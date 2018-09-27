President Trump Tweets at Conclusion of Kavanaugh Hearing…

Posted on September 27, 2018 by

Moments ago, at the conclusion of the nomination hearing of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump shares his perspective via twitter:

(LINK)

 

 

This entry was posted in Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Election 2018, media bias, President Trump, Supreme Court, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

624 Responses to President Trump Tweets at Conclusion of Kavanaugh Hearing…

  1. Pam says:
    September 27, 2018 at 9:30 pm

  2. alliwantissometruth says:
    September 27, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    You know your country’s in trouble when a 10 year old child (Kavanaugh’s daughter) has more compassion, honesty, integrity & honor than over half of the the United States Senate

  3. SR says:
    September 27, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    L Graham supposed to be AG or majority leader.

  4. rf121 says:
    September 27, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    Testing to see if this png file of DiFi posts. Hopefully it will.

  5. Pam says:
    September 27, 2018 at 9:33 pm

  6. SHV says:
    September 27, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    Re-post?

    “Someone is doxxing GOP senators on a computer from the House of Representatives, began shortly after the Graham speech. I’m not going to retweet the account where this is posted.”
    ****
    Whoever the Dem-Thug staffer is who doxxed Senators doing their job should be prosecuted.

  7. Pam says:
    September 27, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    For those that don’t know, this is Franklin Graham’s daughter:

  8. Pam says:
    September 27, 2018 at 9:36 pm

