President Trump Tweets at Conclusion of Kavanaugh Hearing…

Moments ago, at the conclusion of the nomination hearing of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump shares his perspective via twitter:
Advertisements
Moments ago, at the conclusion of the nomination hearing of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump shares his perspective via twitter:
LikeLiked by 1 person
You know your country’s in trouble when a 10 year old child (Kavanaugh’s daughter) has more compassion, honesty, integrity & honor than over half of the the United States Senate
LikeLiked by 4 people
L Graham supposed to be AG or majority leader.
LikeLike
Testing to see if this png file of DiFi posts. Hopefully it will.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good. Off to find some more.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Re-post?
“Someone is doxxing GOP senators on a computer from the House of Representatives, began shortly after the Graham speech. I’m not going to retweet the account where this is posted.”
****
Whoever the Dem-Thug staffer is who doxxed Senators doing their job should be prosecuted.
LikeLike
For those that don’t know, this is Franklin Graham’s daughter:
LikeLike
LikeLike