September 25th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #614

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

58 Responses to September 25th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #614

  citizen817 says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Donald Trump Retweet:

    calbear84 says:
      September 25, 2018 at 12:27 am

      Practically the entire southeastern seaboard is under water, but thankfully the loss of life has been relatively low. Great job by all those who protect and serve, and mega kudos to our magnificent CinC President Donald J. Trump.

  Attorney, William D Ware says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Thank you sir for all that you do here at this site…I share many articles but when I share your articles I am sharing the top shelf. Again, thank you. Bill in New Jersey.

    carterzest says:
      September 25, 2018 at 12:36 am

      It’s amazing to share things days and weeks ahead of the curve. The sense of pride you feel is normal 😉 the lack of acknowledgement too. Get used to it.

      Refreshing is sunlight, as it is the best disinfectant.

      The truth is fun.

      Wish I could donate more often.

  citizen817 says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:23 am

  citizen817 says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:23 am

  citizen817 says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:25 am

  citizen817 says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:26 am

  Grandma Covfefe says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:26 am

    **42** more days to Mid-Term Elections.
    MAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters.
    ———————————————–
    Pray for President Trump in New York…for a successful trip and for his safety.

  citizen817 says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:26 am

  nwtex says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Altho a pittance…… it is one for the good guys. Not a minute too soon.

    Take that M. Avenatti

  citizen817 says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:27 am

     https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1044371304395276288

  citizen817 says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:29 am

  citizen817 says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:29 am

  Proud American from Texas says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Things to do this coming quarter:
    Swear in Brett Kavanaugh as SC Justice
    File ethics complaint against Chinese spymaster, Diane Feinstein
    Open conspiracy investigation into Democrat Party related to Kavanaugh BS
    Crush Democrat candidates at the voting booth to maintain House and gain filibuster proof Senate Majority
    Indict former CIA, FBI and DOJ miscreants Target 10 Stretch goal 15
    What am I missing?

  citizen817 says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Soy Boy Jack Dorsey has censored James Woods by locking him out of his Twitter account.

    Twitter’s reason was that Woods had tweeted a funny meme of  Democrat beta males staying home in November to “empower” the liberal woman’s vote. This was a Tweet from July 20th which had been retweeted thousands, if not millions, of times by other twitter accounts. James Woods was singled out and punished.

    See “offensive” tweet Below:

    Twitter accused Woods of “affecting” the election. Twitter was really targeting Woods because he is a influential conservative voice and has a large Twitter following.

    James Woods responded to the censorship in a AP interview on Sunday:

    “Free speech is free speech – it’s not Jack Dorsey’s version of free speech,” Woods said, referring to Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey.

    “The irony is, Twitter accused me of affecting the political process, when in fact, their banning of me is the truly egregious interference,” Woods said. “Because now, having your voice smothered is much more disturbing than having your vocal chords slit. If you want to kill my free speech, man up and slit my throat with a knife, don’t smother me with a pillow.”

    “I wish this were about an unknown Twitter user so that I could be even more passionate about it,” Woods said. “This is not about a celebrity being muzzled. This is about an American being silenced – one tweet at a time.”

    James Woods said Twitter wants him to delete the Tweet and his Twitter account would be unlocked.

    Woods said said if he deletes the tweet, it would force him to watch his step with everything he says in the future, chilling free speech. The email Woods received from Twitter said Woods would be suspended from the social media platform permanently if there are repeated abuses.

    Like James Woods said, America is being silenced, one tweet at a time.

    GrrrTeam Post

  citizen817 says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:32 am

    China’s economy is more like a paper dragon than a ferocious tiger!

    sunnydaze says:
      September 25, 2018 at 12:47 am

      Always was.

      It was the corrupt/stupid American Politicians who built up China’s economy, at the expense of our own.

      I really think China will do much better, once the U.S. is not falsely bolstering them and they need to *prove* themselves by actually making stuff the world legitimately *wants* to buy.

      I don’t need or want toasters Made in China.

      The Chinese don’t eat toast and don’t have a clue how to make ’em. (Pet peeve this month after searching for a toaster- next month it’ll be something else).

      No to German woks, and no to Chinese toasters. LOL.

      Linda says:
        September 25, 2018 at 12:51 am

        Microwaves as well. I’m told the average life span of a Chinese microwave is 3-5 years. My last one lasted for 30. Grrr.

        sunnydaze says:
          September 25, 2018 at 12:59 am

          My toast flies across the counter when it releases. Just ridiculous.

          And, since they don’t know how big a slice of bread is, the slice gets absolutely lost and stuck in the slot if it’s not flying across the room.

          The temp regulation absolutely sucks and burns one time, doesn’t toast it at all the next.

          So disgusted that I threw out the old one (20 years old at least, got it 2nd hand in the late 90’s) instead of getting it fixed!

  G says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:33 am

    I am curious if anyone has seen or heard of the movie “Trump @ War” provided by Steve Bannon?
    My wife and I have watched this movie and wonder why it has not been sent out to ALL to see.?
    I will try to post the link for all to watch before it is taken down, it is a good movie…
    http://www.TrumpMovieNow.com

  mr.piddles says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:40 am

    Thursday, September 27th, 2018. I’m staying home to watch T.V. all day.

    8:00AM: Healthy bowl of Cream of Wheat. Three cups of Green Mountain Breakfast Blend.
    8:30AM: Tailgating starts. O’Doul’s Amber, popcorn.
    9:00AM: Pregame. Hopefully Hannity is not too involved.
    10:00AM: Kick off
    12:00PM: Lunch break. Check email.
    12:30PM – TBD: More game. Post game. Post post game. etc.

    mr.piddles says:
      September 25, 2018 at 12:46 am

      Oh oh oh… I forgot the afternoon break to get the Twitter Speculation on the Trump/Rosenstein confab. Going to have to squeeze that in. Will be a nice break from the Congressional Clown Show. Though I guess it won’t be as clowns as usual, on account they need to show a modicum of “sensitivity” and “respect”.

    Ditch Mitch says:
      September 25, 2018 at 1:03 am

      8:25AM Stand for the National Anthem.
      12:00PM Halftime

      TBD: Open Champaign and celebrate

      Don’t blame ya I might do the same.

    mr.piddles says:
      September 25, 2018 at 1:00 am

      I nominate for Presidential Portrait. Start a new trend — POTUS and FLOTUS *together*. Isn’t that how it should be anyway? Would make a nice contrast next to that Obama nonsense. Shudder every time I think of it. Can’t get that imagery out of my head.

  Troublemaker10 says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:54 am

    Someone posted this Gallup poll yesterday

    Republican Party Favorability Highest in Seven Years
    https://news.gallup.com/poll/242906/republican-party-favorability-highest-seven-years.aspx

    The graphs are shown in that article, but this article spells out some major demographic swings:

    Poll: Democrats Lose Advantage with Middle Class Americans, Gender Gap Collapses
    https://www.breitbart.com/2018-elections/2018/09/24/democrats-lose-advantage-with-middle-class-americans-while-political-gender-gap-collapses-gallup-poll-shows/

    Excerpt:

    Democrats have completely lost their advantage with American men. A year ago, 40 percent of men viewed the Democrats favorably, while just 37 percent viewed the GOP favorably.

    Now Republicans are in favor with 50 percent of men. Favorability toward Democrats climbed one point to 41 percent, giving the Republicans a 9 point advantage.

    Republicans also now enjoy an advantage with middle-class voters. A year ago, Democrats led Republicans 46 to 36 among voters earning $30,000 and $74,999 annual. Now Republicans have the lead, 49 to 45.

    The Democrats still lead, however, among low-income Americans and the wealthy. But even here the advantage is smaller. Among low-income Americans, Democrats now enjoy an 11 point advantage versus 12 percent a year ago. Among wealthy Americans, the Democrat advantage has contracted to 7 points from 10.

  Mercenary says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:58 am

    I’m not particularly strong either way on Q, but I have to say he predicted this exact sequence of events in regards to Rosenstein, exactly the way Sundance laid it out.

  Lucille says:
    September 25, 2018 at 1:01 am

    CASTRO’S TORTURE OF AMERICAN POWS IN VIETNAM
    Reflecting on an untold story — to honor National POW/MIA Recognition Day
    September 25, 2018 – Jamie Glazov

    Last Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, our nation, led by our president, solemnly marked National POW/MIA Recognition Day, during which we honored all American prisoners of war and expressed our deep gratitude and respect for what they endured and — as empirical evidence suggests — in some cases may very well be continuing to endure. Indeed, we pay tribute to those who never returned — and, of course, also to their suffering families. In honor of this sacred day, Frontpage has deemed it important to run Jamie Glazov’s article, Castro’s Torture of American POWs in Vietnam from Breitbart’s Dec. 8, 2016 issue. We hope that our leadership and citizens will take serious action on this issue. We will always remember and we will never forget.

    https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/271415/castros-torture-american-pows-vietnam-jamie-glazov

  LM says:
    September 25, 2018 at 1:07 am

    Reminder:

    Same people calling for Judge Kavanaugh to be destroyed over manufactured slander and lies installed and supported Bill Clinton, a rapist and proven sexual predator, in the highest office in the land and supported his enabling partner in crime for that same office.

    Many of these hypocrites have created a tax payer funded stash of money to pay off their own sexual accusers.

    Liars, posturing as our bettors—the elite—they need to face the consequences of justice they so richly deserve as well as a lasting public shaming that will keep them from ever again holding office.

    The sole exception to this would be if any of the above happen to be Republicans running for election in 2018.

    LM says:
      September 25, 2018 at 1:12 am

      Sorry, it is late and I posted this on wccident before I was done. (It is late)

      We, unfortunately, must elect Republicans because the collective evil of the Democrats is greater than that of any weak Republican, snd because our President has asked this of us.

      This choice is the lesser evil, and it is a choice that we must make because we live on earth and not heaven.

