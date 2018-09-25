D’oh – Democrat Joe Biden Explains Irrelevance of FBI Investigations Within SCOTUS Nomination Process….

Posted on September 25, 2018 by

In 1991 Democrat Senate Judiciary Chairman Joe Biden explains how an FBI investigation is useless in relation to an accusation against a Supreme Court nominee:

  1. stephen parrish says:
    September 25, 2018 at 7:57 pm

    Can’t stand plugs.

  2. kinthenorthwest says:
    September 25, 2018 at 7:58 pm

    Love it….I was just given this from a friend it adds another demension to the Kavanaugh witch hunt.
    Thank You Sundance–sharing..

  3. Paintingjan says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:00 pm

    That was excruciatingly painful to watch. What a puffed up piece of excrement…

  4. renzi2018 says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:01 pm

    And Feinstein and Harris knew t his going in, but insisted on FBI investigations like the Holy Grail.
    Once again, trading that institutions tattered credibility for political gain via stoopid grandstanding.

    • jmclever says:
      September 25, 2018 at 8:31 pm

      IMHO the plan was always delay, delay, delay and maybe “who me, delay?” at the end of the fiasco. If they can destroy a solid conservative in the process, BONUS!

  5. rf121 says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:01 pm

    The gift that keeps on giving.

  6. mike c says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:02 pm

    Maybe this clip should be played at the hearing Thursday.

  7. wildsailor2018 says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    He was just kidding. He had his fingers crossed while he was saying it.

  8. Merle Marks says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    what a sight, seeing Teddy the Tipsy, Biden and Strom? up at that table…I threw up a little…

  9. fleporeblog says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    There you go! Now confirm Judge Kavanaugh.

  10. Martin says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    Open mouth, insert foot. Retroactively.

    It’d however be unreasonable to expect it will matter one bit.

    The Schumer Principle: What I say now is the only thing that matters.

  11. Polish Rifle says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    Will Judge Kavanaugh be confirmed tomorrow?

  12. missilemom says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    Martha McCallum played it at the last minute on her show.

  13. ElTocaor says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:06 pm

    Matthew 23:16
    “Woe unto you, [ye] blind guides, which say, Whosoever shall swear by the temple, it is nothing; but whosoever shall swear by the gold of the temple, he is a debtor! ”

    Matthew 23:23
    “Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! for ye pay tithe of mint and anise and cummin, and have omitted the weightier [matters] of the law, judgment, mercy, and faith: these ought ye to have done, and not to leave the other undone.”

    VOTE

    • Kenji says:
      September 25, 2018 at 8:32 pm

      One of my all time favorite quotes of Jesus Christ …

      Matthew 5:37
      37 Let your yes mean yes, and your no mean no. Anything more than this comes from the evil one.

      There is a LOT of PURE EVIL coming up on Thursday … ALL coming from the (D’s)

  14. G3 says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:06 pm

    Did Comey get the memo?

    • Minnie says:
      September 25, 2018 at 8:11 pm

      Exactly!!!!!!!!

      In case my point wasn’t clear –

      !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • billrla says:
      September 25, 2018 at 8:30 pm

      G3: Did somebody say memo? Which version? Original, redacted, lost, leaked, held until the last minute, locked in a safe at the New York Times, or released in multiple copies, each with a different date, to track down Deep State seditionists?

  15. pam2246 says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:06 pm

    Democrats release new allegations – Kavanaugh naked with 3 nurses minutes after his birth!

  16. rjcylon says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    Alright, you convinced me Joe! Dial it down a little.

  17. modsquad says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    These people ae stupid.

    • Justice says:
      September 25, 2018 at 8:25 pm

      And the Demoncraps intend to keep their base stupid. An informed, educated electorate would easily vote them into oblivion. As we all do. That’s why they hate us. They know we haven’t been deceived. These people are demons from hell bent on the full destruction of God and His country.

    • fleporeblog says:
      September 25, 2018 at 8:30 pm

      She isn’t testifying!

  18. Minnie says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    Explicitly – they do not reach conclusions, they do not make recommendations.

    It pains me to say this to dirty old man Biden, but thank you!!

    Sundance, you’re the best!

  19. skeinster says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    Yet another gift from the WayBack Machine that is the Internet.

  20. CNN_sucks says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    Subpoena these two women with their lawyers. Put them all under oath.

  21. dogsmaw says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    “They thought to ruin us. Instead they have woken us and kindled our wrath.”

  22. Maquis says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    He also proved how over-the-top creepy and demogogic he is.

  23. Sugarhillhardrock says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    So, Biden proves the point as plainly as could be, from a time warp.

    The enemy arguments are currently withering in the hot crucible of fact and truth. Zero corroborating witnesses.

    Despite facts, the enemy, on no articuably evidence, convicts based on a charge alone.

    In an age of sedition, this is yet another example of the intentional undermining of our constitutional agreement.

    It may require military winnowing to seperate republican patriots from these American apostates.
    The enemy’schoice, not ours.

    Only God’s for the sorting

  24. TwoLaine says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    BUT… James Comey.

  25. simplewins says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    Hat tip to Mark Levin. He played this on his radio show at 6:05 PM today. He was all over it.

  26. Earl & Pearl Tourist says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    These people are certifiably insane🤯

  28. bleep21k says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    Tucker Carlson played this Joe Biden video excerpt in his opening monologue!

    Cool azz Tucker!

  29. Gunner says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    He is, most definitely, the gift that keeps on giving. Saw this earlier — damn it’s painful to watch that blowhard. Nonetheless, thanks Uncle Joe. Now, please run in 2020. Please!!

  30. L4grasshopper says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    You have to believe that the Turtle would not schedule the Friday committee vote unless he knew Flake was no worse than voting “present”.

  31. mj_inOC says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    Thank you, sundance, and Senator McConnell!

    Mark Levin asked his listeners today at 3pm PST to share this with EVERYONE, especially CNN and Morning Smoe!

  32. Koot Katmando says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    LOL another beverage out the nose. Too Funny.

  33. Retired USMC says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    Biden…the best a Dem can do….

  34. Mark Mears says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    I sure hope Ford is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, along with the second woman with no credible proof just an accusation and creepy porn lawyer. To me this is like yelling FIRE in a crowded theater. There’s a limit to free speech and these 3 are over the limit holding America hostage over trumped up charges

  35. chuckyschmucky says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    What a dumb ass, pompous blowhard.

  36. jmclever says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    IMHO the plan was always delay, delay, delay and maybe “who me, delay?” at the end of the fiasco. If they can destroy a solid conservative in the process, BONUS!

  37. snuzzy says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    The truth doesnt matter to liberals. Plain and simple, and thats the truth.

