D’oh – Democrat Joe Biden Explains Irrelevance of FBI Investigations Within SCOTUS Nomination Process….

In 1991 Democrat Senate Judiciary Chairman Joe Biden explains how an FBI investigation is useless in relation to an accusation against a Supreme Court nominee:
Advertisements
In 1991 Democrat Senate Judiciary Chairman Joe Biden explains how an FBI investigation is useless in relation to an accusation against a Supreme Court nominee:
Can’t stand plugs.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Biden is a Giant Prick. Obviously compensating for his little pal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
An A-hole from the beginning.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The DAMN lawyer for this POS Ford is in this picture with Hildabeast!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fake dossier. Fake accusations. Same/same. Hillary taught her the dark arts.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If only the FBI were as Plugs described in ’91. The FBI has been weaponized to protect Dems and punish conservatives.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love it….I was just given this from a friend it adds another demension to the Kavanaugh witch hunt.
Thank You Sundance–sharing..
LikeLiked by 7 people
Hmm…Maybe it is not too late to investigate Bidet for pedophilia, since the rule of law has been thrown out in the dumpster.
LikeLiked by 5 people
At least you do not need an investigation to find out his is an a$$. Yuck
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe he’s … at the very least … “creeped-out” a huge number of little girls.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Little Red Bidenhood.
The cloak all young girls fear to wear.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Didn’t Comey reach a conclusion in July 2016 that Hillary did no wrong?
LikeLiked by 1 person
which Comey, the one that the Dems liked, or the one they hated?
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was excruciatingly painful to watch. What a puffed up piece of excrement…
LikeLiked by 2 people
You may need a universal translator to see how that benefits our side. Hmm. Assuming of course you are on our side.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Biden the weirdo is attempting to out-outrage Clarence Thomas. Trying to “talk tough” … hey hey joe … where ya goin with that report in your hand.
LikeLike
And Feinstein and Harris knew t his going in, but insisted on FBI investigations like the Holy Grail.
Once again, trading that institutions tattered credibility for political gain via stoopid grandstanding.
LikeLiked by 1 person
IMHO the plan was always delay, delay, delay and maybe “who me, delay?” at the end of the fiasco. If they can destroy a solid conservative in the process, BONUS!
LikeLike
The gift that keeps on giving.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe this clip should be played at the hearing Thursday.
LikeLiked by 8 people
He was just kidding. He had his fingers crossed while he was saying it.
LikeLike
what a sight, seeing Teddy the Tipsy, Biden and Strom? up at that table…I threw up a little…
LikeLike
There you go! Now confirm Judge Kavanaugh.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am absolutely falling in LOVE with the turtle 🐢
LikeLiked by 3 people
Turtle dove, turtle love!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Most excellent, thank you Sen. McConnell 👍
He truly is irredeemable 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did he found his mojo?
LikeLiked by 1 person
yes, her name is elaine👠
LikeLike
McConnell should have written: Period. Period. Period. Period. A higher level of mockery.
LikeLike
Open mouth, insert foot. Retroactively.
It’d however be unreasonable to expect it will matter one bit.
The Schumer Principle: What I say now is the only thing that matters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Biden does this, BO creates the DECLAS executive order, you would think they are trying to sabotage their own party.
LikeLike
Will Judge Kavanaugh be confirmed tomorrow?
LikeLike
LikeLike
Feinstein needs to put a cork in it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
[ FaddG = xx3213]
Welcome to the camp, I guess you all know why we’re here
My name is Tommy and I became aware this year
If you want to follow me, you’ve got to play pinball
And put in your earplugs, put on your eyeshades
You know where to put the cork
For some reason … that just popped into my head…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly, it should have been yesterday.
LikeLike
Martha McCallum played it at the last minute on her show.
LikeLike
Matthew 23:16
“Woe unto you, [ye] blind guides, which say, Whosoever shall swear by the temple, it is nothing; but whosoever shall swear by the gold of the temple, he is a debtor! ”
Matthew 23:23
“Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! for ye pay tithe of mint and anise and cummin, and have omitted the weightier [matters] of the law, judgment, mercy, and faith: these ought ye to have done, and not to leave the other undone.”
VOTE
LikeLiked by 1 person
One of my all time favorite quotes of Jesus Christ …
Matthew 5:37
37 Let your yes mean yes, and your no mean no. Anything more than this comes from the evil one.
There is a LOT of PURE EVIL coming up on Thursday … ALL coming from the (D’s)
LikeLike
Did Comey get the memo?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly!!!!!!!!
In case my point wasn’t clear –
!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
G3: Did somebody say memo? Which version? Original, redacted, lost, leaked, held until the last minute, locked in a safe at the New York Times, or released in multiple copies, each with a different date, to track down Deep State seditionists?
LikeLike
Democrats release new allegations – Kavanaugh naked with 3 nurses minutes after his birth!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Are the nurses going to testify? LOL
LikeLike
Fantastic!!!!
LikeLike
Alright, you convinced me Joe! Dial it down a little.
LikeLike
These people ae stupid.
LikeLike
And the Demoncraps intend to keep their base stupid. An informed, educated electorate would easily vote them into oblivion. As we all do. That’s why they hate us. They know we haven’t been deceived. These people are demons from hell bent on the full destruction of God and His country.
LikeLike
She isn’t testifying!
LikeLike
Explicitly – they do not reach conclusions, they do not make recommendations.
It pains me to say this to dirty old man Biden, but thank you!!
Sundance, you’re the best!
LikeLike
Yet another gift from the WayBack Machine that is the Internet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Subpoena these two women with their lawyers. Put them all under oath.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“They thought to ruin us. Instead they have woken us and kindled our wrath.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
He also proved how over-the-top creepy and demogogic he is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, Biden proves the point as plainly as could be, from a time warp.
The enemy arguments are currently withering in the hot crucible of fact and truth. Zero corroborating witnesses.
Despite facts, the enemy, on no articuably evidence, convicts based on a charge alone.
In an age of sedition, this is yet another example of the intentional undermining of our constitutional agreement.
It may require military winnowing to seperate republican patriots from these American apostates.
The enemy’schoice, not ours.
Only God’s for the sorting
LikeLike
Sugarhill, great post, agree.
LikeLike
First the Biden Rule stops Garland and gives us Gorsuch.
Now he delivers Kavanuagh!
What a guy!
LikeLiked by 1 person
BUT… James Comey.
LikeLike
Hat tip to Mark Levin. He played this on his radio show at 6:05 PM today. He was all over it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
These people are certifiably insane🤯
LikeLiked by 1 person
This letter from Gassley to DiFi today is pretty excellent ,IMO, and lays it out clearly:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/09/grassley-sends-scathing-letter-to-feinstein-refuses-to-postpone-thursdays-hearing-warns-about-false-statements-made-to-congress/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tucker Carlson played this Joe Biden video excerpt in his opening monologue!
Cool azz Tucker!
LikeLiked by 2 people
He is, most definitely, the gift that keeps on giving. Saw this earlier — damn it’s painful to watch that blowhard. Nonetheless, thanks Uncle Joe. Now, please run in 2020. Please!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You have to believe that the Turtle would not schedule the Friday committee vote unless he knew Flake was no worse than voting “present”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, sundance, and Senator McConnell!
Mark Levin asked his listeners today at 3pm PST to share this with EVERYONE, especially CNN and Morning Smoe!
LikeLike
Yes, check my post above.
LikeLike
LOL another beverage out the nose. Too Funny.
LikeLike
Biden…the best a Dem can do….
LikeLike
I sure hope Ford is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, along with the second woman with no credible proof just an accusation and creepy porn lawyer. To me this is like yelling FIRE in a crowded theater. There’s a limit to free speech and these 3 are over the limit holding America hostage over trumped up charges
LikeLike
What a dumb ass, pompous blowhard.
LikeLike
IMHO the plan was always delay, delay, delay and maybe “who me, delay?” at the end of the fiasco. If they can destroy a solid conservative in the process, BONUS!
LikeLike
The truth doesnt matter to liberals. Plain and simple, and thats the truth.
LikeLike