September 24th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #613

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 1 person
We missed you yesterday. Glad to see you are back.
LikeLiked by 1 person
**43** more days to Mid-Term Elections.
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters.
———————————————–
Pray for President Trump in New York…for a successful trip and safety.
Pray for Opposition protesting in NY to backfire and dry up.
———————————————–
The LORD is good to those whose hope is in him, to the one who seeks him
Lam 3:25
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen
LikeLike
LikeLike
Going to be a stellar week. The UN will be a must see for team America
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
To the Kavanaugh girls and their family and friends: The American Patriots are with you all….praying for you.
For He will give His angels charge concerning you, To guard you in all your ways.
Ps 91:11
LikeLiked by 3 people
It gets worse by the second…Kavanaugh’s young daughters have received death threats:
LikeLike
The tone-deafness is stunning but nit unexpected from the dems. They’re even trying to get the Equal Rights Amendment ratified in state houses despite time limits being expired!
https://patch.com/virginia/oldtownalexandria/equal-rights-amendment-push-under-way-virginia
“When the ERA was passed in Congress in 1972, a clause was added setting a seven-year deadline for the amendment to be ratified by the states.
Thirty-five states ratified the ERA before the March 22, 1979 deadline – three states short of what was required to add the amendment to the Constitution. Then five states rescinded their earlier ratifications (Nebraska in 1973, Tennessee in 1974, Idaho in 1977, Kentucky in 1978 and South Dakota in 1979).
It is still unclear legally if the states’ rescissions were valid, but Congress had anticipated delays. In 1978, lawmakers approved and President Jimmy Carter signed a three-year extension. By the new deadline of June 30, 1982, no additional state had ratified or rescinded the ERA.
ERA opponents, such as the Illinois-based Eagle Forum founded by the late Phyllis Schlafly, now claim that state ratifications voted after 1982 are not legitimate.”
LikeLike
Perhaps things like this will wake more people up to tthe REALITY that whats been happening over the past few years is not about political differences. We are in a global war with the forces of Satan who have infiltrated and gained power everywhere. We’re engaged in an attempted global exorcism. It must be going well for the masks to be coming off so the vicious ugliness is revealed to all who have yeyes to see. Pray, gather as many voters as possible during the remaining 43 days then vote to save us all from these demons.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
Great 3 min. vid :
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I just said tds is now schizophrenic resistance disorder. Split minds are terminally crosswired. Apparently bikers for Trump are going to d.c. That outta be fun.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
‘Nother good 3 min. one. Beware Voter Registration Fraud. Been happening in my NE FL. heavily Repub. Cty. Local news reporting on it. Probably a problem only in Closed Primary States:
LikeLike
I hope that Flake, Collins and Murkowski see the kind of vile people they would be abetting by voting against Kavanaugh:
LikeLike
Democrats are some sick people. Anything for the cause.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Demon-rats.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
And the winner goes to…..this guy’s great:
LikeLike
like
LikeLike
Just asking can Justice Kennedy come back? Better than 4 to 4.
LikeLike
Interesting question….but Kavanaugh IS going to be SCOTUS.
LikeLike
LikeLike
You can’t make this stuff up. The Ford team is now supposedly saying that a 6th person was at the party (to go along with Ford and the 4 people who have testified against her story:
So, more “witness shopping” appears to be going on. As Strassel points out, various letters and reports have stated that 5 people were at the party. But the Lawfare-esque “rationale” being used now is “hey, that wasn’t necessarily an exhaustive list.” Ridiculous.
What we’re seeing now in this frenzy of idiocy is the Obama-ization of the Democrat Party. Of course, the Dems have always been radical and don’t need a lot of goading to turn back to their Jacobin ways, but Obama and his Chicago thug team brought that all back into vogue and the media was more than happy to go along.
All of the boldness and mania and “don’t care about the truth at all; find me a ‘witness’ who will lie to smear Kavanaugh” is from Obama, in my opinion. And I would be stunned if the Obama team were not behind the Kavanaugh mess in one way or another. This is their kind of operation. The tactics are all the same.
The GOP must stand tall. Don’t react too fast and keep everyone away from microphones and cameras until a unified strategy is created.
As many have said, this is basically the fate of our nation right now. Are we going to give into this agitprop putsch and squander our Congressional majorities, or will we stand firm?
We know Trump will fight. But we don’t know if the cowardly lions in the GOP (or turncoats like Flake) will similarly stand up.
For the opposition, this is a way to get at Trump without having to face him directly. Attack the weak links of the GOPe and the RINOs.
LikeLike
I’m just sick about this..Kavanaughs Daughters are getting death and threats of rape… We get these horrible lying stories from 30 + years ago/ I’m saying extra prayers tonight…
LikeLike
LikeLike
I am so stunned by what the Democrats have tried to pull these past few weeks. I keep thinking it might have been better if President Trump had nominated a woman – Amy Coney Barrett – perhaps; I think she was on his short-list. Then again, who knows; the Dems would have come up with something else.
LikeLike