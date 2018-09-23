September 23rd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #612

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    September 23, 2018 at 12:20 am

    44 more days to Mid-Term Elections.
    MAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters.
    ——————————
    Pray for Judge Brett Kavanaugh and his family.
    Pray the vote will go thru.
    Pray for President Trump’s safety.
    Pray Evil will be exposed fully this week and will all fail.

  2. sunnydaze says:
    September 23, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Blacks against illegal immigration have been practically spearheading the movement in CA. For the past few years, they have been some of the most powerful speakers to show up at Town Hall Meetings that I’ve ever seen.

    This woman starts out comparatively “weak”….but keep listening, cuz when she gets going…wow!

    • Garrison Hall says:
      September 23, 2018 at 12:46 am

      One thing the Trump presidency has done is show average Americans just how contemptuous progressives and globalists are about them. In combination, progressive/globalist Republicans and Democrats have been working hand in hand to move America’s good paying jobs to foreign factories. Part of their plan is to reduce the wealth of average Americans and bring us more in alignment with poorer countries. The grand scheme of globalization is to create one, unified world marketplace where workers in Bangladesh earn about the same as workers in Denver. To make this happen, Americans and other 1st world workers must of necessity become a lot poorer. The plan also requires a world government to manage things. The Democrats and the Republicans, along with Washington elites put together the UniParty to do just that. They’ve been working on it for decades and were very successful—until Trump and the new conservative insurgency came along. We have one best chance for stopping this takeover of our national sovereignty. This is it.

  3. ann says:
    September 23, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Good for her. Thanks Sunnydaze. Revitalizing to hear.

    • sunnydaze says:
      September 23, 2018 at 12:32 am

      YW, Ann. It’s so impressive the way that all those Californians got their butts out to vote against being Sanctuary Cities earlier this year.

      People like this woman were absolutely instrumental in making that happen. They really helped rally the troupes for the cause by speaking out at City Council Mtgs., Town Halls, etc.

  4. sunnydaze says:
    September 23, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Tiny is one of the Leaders of that great Patriot Prayer group in the PNW. Used to be a crazed Democrat.

    **Excellent** speaker, very moving testimony:

    • jrapdx says:
      September 23, 2018 at 12:56 am

      Yes he is, I heard him speak at one of their events in Portland OR. In fact all the speakers that afternoon were good, all of them advocated that “all lives matter”, none were even a bit “racist” in any way. The bad rap given by the media is entirely inaccurate propaganda.

      The only negative about the rally was the “protesters” in the park across the street. The usual Antifa thugs, as the day progressed they started to become violent, throwing objects at the lines of police in the street. While I was standing some distance back watching both “rallies” happening at once, a large chunk of brick landed several feet from me and after that all hell broke loose as police decided to clear the thugs from the park. Numerous smoke bombs, and a lot of noise later, the park was emptied. I read later that there were a bunch of arrests.

      A study in contrasts you might say. That day I knew I was definitely on the right side of the street…

  6. Deplorable Canuck says:
    September 23, 2018 at 12:33 am

    I’ve lost track….(and the will to live…..;-).

    Vote is still on Monday?

  7. Greg says:
    September 23, 2018 at 12:43 am

    Grassley is getting hammered for delays but he has to get Flake to vote yes to get committee approval…..then McConnell has to keep Collins and Murkowki on side.

    • treehouseron says:
      September 23, 2018 at 12:45 am

      Grassley knows what he’s doing, the last thing he needs is us giving him crap when he’s making it happen.

      The magic number is “October 1st”. Anything before then is irrelevant. Kavanaugh will be confirmed before October 1st.

    • sunnydaze says:
      September 23, 2018 at 12:55 am

      And every day that the Dems stall and Grassley lets them, more dirt comes out on this nutcase woman that makes her (and the Dem Party) look like the liar/s that she is/they are.

      Today it was all her “witnesses” saying they weren’t even THERE.

      So I’m fine with this. As long as the vote happens before the cut-off, this all good.

      The more #WalkAways this week, the better. Especially since FB’s shutdown that page.

      Thank God FB still doesn’t have the power to shut down the Dems and their MSM. (!)

  8. Curry Worsham says:
    September 23, 2018 at 12:45 am

    • nwtex says:
      September 23, 2018 at 1:07 am

      I pray some deranged individual doesn’t come across this sick and frightening image as it could encourage something horrific.
      I also pray for the President’s young son that his classmates don’t see such an evil image and tell him about it. God bless and protect them both.

  9. treehouseron says:
    September 23, 2018 at 12:47 am

    Think how good the Liberals are at getting Conservatives all tied up in knots. They’ve now effectively got us arguing about who goes first.

    I mean President Trump is damn good, but some of these liberals have really got a great way of getting us worked up over nothing. Kavanaugh will be seated and there isn’t a damn thing a lying pack of hyenas can do about it.

  10. SHV says:
    September 23, 2018 at 1:04 am

    The thing that I find most interesting is that nothing seems to have been recovered from her “scrubbed” social media accounts and you can bet that a total wacko like Chrissy was a prolific poster. How much lead time and how much money was spent for this coverup?? After all, the internet is forever, except for the Deep State enablers.

  11. SHV says:
    September 23, 2018 at 1:04 am

    The thing that I find most interesting is that nothing seems to have been recovered from her “scrubbed” social media accounts and you can bet that a total wacko like Chrissy was a prolific poster. How much lead time and how much money was spent for this coverup?? After all, the internet is forever, except for the Deep State enablers.

  12. White Apple says:
    September 23, 2018 at 1:13 am

    The longer the delay the worse Democrats look. Each day becomes another win day for Republicans. Kavanaugh becomes more and more a victim and Ford becomes more and more an evil, lying “useful idiot”.

  13. nwtex says:
    September 23, 2018 at 1:14 am

    Pretty good photy shop on the bottom image 😉

