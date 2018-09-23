September 23rd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #612

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
44 more days to Mid-Term Elections.
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters.
——————————
Pray for Judge Brett Kavanaugh and his family.
Pray the vote will go thru.
Pray for President Trump’s safety.
Pray Evil will be exposed fully this week and will all fail.
Amen .
Amen!
Amen, Grandma!
Blacks against illegal immigration have been practically spearheading the movement in CA. For the past few years, they have been some of the most powerful speakers to show up at Town Hall Meetings that I’ve ever seen.
This woman starts out comparatively “weak”….but keep listening, cuz when she gets going…wow!
One thing the Trump presidency has done is show average Americans just how contemptuous progressives and globalists are about them. In combination, progressive/globalist Republicans and Democrats have been working hand in hand to move America’s good paying jobs to foreign factories. Part of their plan is to reduce the wealth of average Americans and bring us more in alignment with poorer countries. The grand scheme of globalization is to create one, unified world marketplace where workers in Bangladesh earn about the same as workers in Denver. To make this happen, Americans and other 1st world workers must of necessity become a lot poorer. The plan also requires a world government to manage things. The Democrats and the Republicans, along with Washington elites put together the UniParty to do just that. They’ve been working on it for decades and were very successful—until Trump and the new conservative insurgency came along. We have one best chance for stopping this takeover of our national sovereignty. This is it.
As far as the Globalists are concerned, it wouldn’t hurt if 3-4 billion other peopledied during the process. Not them, of course.
They are Malthusians at heart.
Good for her. Thanks Sunnydaze. Revitalizing to hear.
YW, Ann. It’s so impressive the way that all those Californians got their butts out to vote against being Sanctuary Cities earlier this year.
People like this woman were absolutely instrumental in making that happen. They really helped rally the troupes for the cause by speaking out at City Council Mtgs., Town Halls, etc.
Tiny is one of the Leaders of that great Patriot Prayer group in the PNW. Used to be a crazed Democrat.
**Excellent** speaker, very moving testimony:
Yes he is, I heard him speak at one of their events in Portland OR. In fact all the speakers that afternoon were good, all of them advocated that “all lives matter”, none were even a bit “racist” in any way. The bad rap given by the media is entirely inaccurate propaganda.
The only negative about the rally was the “protesters” in the park across the street. The usual Antifa thugs, as the day progressed they started to become violent, throwing objects at the lines of police in the street. While I was standing some distance back watching both “rallies” happening at once, a large chunk of brick landed several feet from me and after that all hell broke loose as police decided to clear the thugs from the park. Numerous smoke bombs, and a lot of noise later, the park was emptied. I read later that there were a bunch of arrests.
A study in contrasts you might say. That day I knew I was definitely on the right side of the street…
Interesting observation at a nail salon…
https://mobile.twitter.com/2runtherace/status/1043668159415443456
No self-respecting woman is falling for this sh*t.
Must be torture to be a Dem woman. A self-inflicted torture.
I happened to run into that thread (by Jellenne) as well. Very interesting reading. Many responses reporting similarly universal opinion in several other contexts, even in California. Definitely leaves the impression the Democrats really stepped in it re: Kavanaugh.
Wow, that’s a very revealing thread. And it backs up the polls showing only 25% of women believe Ford.
I’ve lost track….(and the will to live…..;-).
Vote is still on Monday?
No, they’re doing a testimony from her and him on Thursday, vote sometime afterward, likely on Friday.
I doubt ‘she’ is showing up. I don’t bye it.
She’ll never show up. Just the idea that she’d drive is ridiculous. It’s a three day drive, I made it twice when I was a kid, one time it took 4 days because we stopped too often.
To testify Thursday, she’d have to leave her house Sunday. Then drive, rent hotels along the way, etc. that’s a hell of a lot of effort that she’s NOT going to put out.
Oh I agree. If she’s even in the USA. If she’s real.
She also needs to think of the environment and walk instead of drive. She’ll be there in the year ohhhhh 2525…. is that a good time for everyone?
Bye the way (see what I did there, kea?) Sunday is RIGHT NOW.
if she’s not packing her car RIGHT NOW, she’s not making that trip.
43 hours straight through. How many hours can you sit in your drivers seat in 1 day? And then again tomorrow? And then again the next day? And then again the next day?
No way in hell it’s going to happen.
Does Ms. Ford have an objection to flying?
Yup!! Sudden fear. https://twitter.com/WiredSources/status/1043240557668196352
Also the environment and things….
I mean no one knows what she looks like until she puts on her sunglasses then OMG its her!!!!
If she shows it will by private jet, Soros funded.
Ugh bad bad spell check. Bad!!!
But she can go bye as well!! 😉
I think her handlers want her to show up now, though demanding conditions like “testimony” not under oath, etc. Of course if not under oath is it really testimony? We’ll see what happens with it.
Given the seemingly near-universal opinion that the accusations are a political stunt (see https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1043600287758311424.html ), it’s likely the Democrats feel they have to get her to appear before the committee in a last-ditch effort to save some shred of credibility. The Dems know they won’t stop the confirmation of Kavanaugh, it’s about trying to keep their “blue anti-wave” election losses to a minimum.
Grassley is getting hammered for delays but he has to get Flake to vote yes to get committee approval…..then McConnell has to keep Collins and Murkowki on side.
Grassley knows what he’s doing, the last thing he needs is us giving him crap when he’s making it happen.
The magic number is “October 1st”. Anything before then is irrelevant. Kavanaugh will be confirmed before October 1st.
And every day that the Dems stall and Grassley lets them, more dirt comes out on this nutcase woman that makes her (and the Dem Party) look like the liar/s that she is/they are.
Today it was all her “witnesses” saying they weren’t even THERE.
So I’m fine with this. As long as the vote happens before the cut-off, this all good.
The more #WalkAways this week, the better. Especially since FB’s shutdown that page.
Thank God FB still doesn’t have the power to shut down the Dems and their MSM. (!)
I pray some deranged individual doesn’t come across this sick and frightening image as it could encourage something horrific.
I also pray for the President’s young son that his classmates don’t see such an evil image and tell him about it. God bless and protect them both.
The institutions that are out to get him are evil.
The guns are metaphorical.
Think how good the Liberals are at getting Conservatives all tied up in knots. They’ve now effectively got us arguing about who goes first.
I mean President Trump is damn good, but some of these liberals have really got a great way of getting us worked up over nothing. Kavanaugh will be seated and there isn’t a damn thing a lying pack of hyenas can do about it.
The thing that I find most interesting is that nothing seems to have been recovered from her “scrubbed” social media accounts and you can bet that a total wacko like Chrissy was a prolific poster. How much lead time and how much money was spent for this coverup?? After all, the internet is forever, except for the Deep State enablers.
The longer the delay the worse Democrats look. Each day becomes another win day for Republicans. Kavanaugh becomes more and more a victim and Ford becomes more and more an evil, lying “useful idiot”.
Pretty good photy shop on the bottom image 😉
“photy….” hahahhahaha
