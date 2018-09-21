President Trump MAGA Rally, Springfield Missouri – 7:00pm Livestream…

Today President Trump is holding a MAGA rally at JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri, on behalf of GOP Senate candidate Josh Hawley. President Trump may include thoughts on the latest NYT hit piece targeting DAG Rod Rosenstein.

UPDATE: Video Added

The anticipated start time for President Trump comments is 7:30pm EST. However, there are pre-rally speakers and events ongoing.

RSBN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – NBC News Livestream Link

