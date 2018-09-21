President Trump MAGA Rally, Springfield Missouri – 7:00pm Livestream…

Today President Trump is holding a MAGA rally at JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri, on behalf of GOP Senate candidate Josh Hawley.  President Trump may include thoughts on the latest NYT hit piece targeting DAG Rod Rosenstein.

UPDATE: Video Added

The anticipated start time for President Trump comments is 7:30pm EST.  However, there are pre-rally speakers and events ongoing.

RSBN Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkNBC News Livestream Link

.

 

455 Responses to President Trump MAGA Rally, Springfield Missouri – 7:00pm Livestream…

Older Comments
  1. George Hicks says:
    September 21, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    So nice to see such an enthusiastic crowd, so different from the Montana rally with those weirdos behind him. Nice to be back on track again, thanks MO!
    (Missed last night’s rally as it was past my bedtime, hope it was just as enthusiastic)!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. JoD says:
    September 21, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    ONE MORE TIME!
    “We have great people in the Department of Justice…But you’ve got some real bad ones. You’ve seen what’s happened at the FBI. They’re all gone… But there’s a LINGERING STENCH and we’re going to get rid of that, too.”
    A Classic!
    Thank you, President Trump.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. Dora says:
    September 21, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    Wow!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. sunnydaze says:
    September 21, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. FL_GUY says:
    September 21, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    Awesome rally. President Trump is branding the D-Rats with the truth: High taxes, high crime and the destruction of medicare! I love it!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Trish in Southern Illinois says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    After being screwed over by laura & Fox last night, i dvr’d Lou, said he’d be on 2 hrs tonight for the rally….good thing i dvr’d CSpan.
    Seems FBN wont be airing TRUMP rallies anymore either….
    SCREW THEM!
    I’ll bet other people were pissed too.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

