Thursday September 20th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
SAWTOOTH NATIONAL FOREST – IDAHO
If He Be Able
“Either his uncle… or any that is nigh of kin unto him of his family may redeem him, or, if he be able, he may redeem himself” (Lev. 25:49).
Under Old Testament law one who had failed in business could sell himself, or be sold, into slavery, his master paying off his debts in lieu of salary. The slave could be redeemed, however, by his uncle or any near relative who could afford to pay off his debts, or, says our passage: “if he be able, he may redeem himself.”
“If he be able”! Significant qualification, for what bankrupt slave was ever able to redeem himself!
In this way God would teach us an important lesson about salvation from sin. All of us have failed in business, as it were. We have amassed a huge debt of sin against God and our fellowmen, and have become morally and spiritually bankrupt.
We have many who are “nigh of kin” to us, but they are unable to redeem us because they themselves are bankrupt sinners. There is One, however, who has an infinite store of righteousness with which to pay our debt and redeem us. Indeed, He did pay the penalty for all our sins when He, the Holy One, died in shame and disgrace as a sinner on Calvary’s cross.
He, the Lord Jesus Christ, is our blessed Kinsman Redeemer, for as Adam’s children “are partakers of flesh and blood, He also Himself likewise took part of the same” (Heb. 2:14) that He might redeem Jew and Gentile; “made [for] a little [while] lower than the angels for the suffering of death …that He by the grace of God, should taste death for every man” (Heb. 2:9).
There are many, alas, who will not face up to their condition. They somehow think that they can still redeem themselves. To them God says: “Do it, if you are able!” To the rich young ruler who asked, “What must I do to inherit eternal life,” the Lord said “You know the law… this do, and you will live.”
But who of us has perfectly kept the law of God? Who of us is not a repeated law-breaker in the sight of God? Who is able to redeem himself? Why not then turn from self to Christ, our rich Kinsman Redeemer, “In whom we have redemption, through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of His grace” (Eph. 1:7).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/if-he-be-able/
Leviticus 25:49 Either his uncle, or his uncle’s son, may redeem him, or any that is nigh of kin unto him of his family may redeem him; or if he be able, he may redeem himself.
Hebrews 2:14 Forasmuch then as the children are partakers of flesh and blood, he also himself likewise took part of the same; that through death he might destroy him that had the power of death, that is, the devil;
Hebrews 2:9 But we see Jesus, who was made a little lower than the angels for the suffering of death, crowned with glory and honour; that he by the grace of God should taste death for every man.
Ephesians 1:7 In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;
Romans 5:15 But not as the offence, so also is the free gift. For if through the offence of one many be dead, much more the grace of God, and the gift by grace, which is by one man, Jesus Christ, hath abounded unto many.
Rom 5:16 And not as it was by one that sinned, so is the gift: for the judgment was by one to condemnation, but the free gift is of many offences unto justification.
Rom 5:18 Therefore as by the offence of one judgment came upon all men to condemnation; even so by the righteousness of one the free gift came upon all men unto justification of life.
“If we empty our hearts of self…”
Happy Cursday!
All Dogs Go to Heaven
https://blogs.ancientfaith.com/glory2godforallthings/2012/05/02/all-dogs-go-to-heaven/
Awwww Rightttttt sports fans, just in time to draw attention away from Trump declassifying documents that will point to the DC putsch the Washington Post releases yet ANOTHER Trump-damning book. This one is by WaPo staffer (AND Nobel Prize winner, they remind you, Greg Miller. The book, titled ” The Apprentice: Trump, Russia and the Subversion of American Democracy” will be available on Amazon as is the Woodward/Bezos screed.
Bezos…errr…Miller swears all of this Trump dirt was given to him by highly placed anonymous sources with direct access to top level classified data deep in the bowels of the CIA. Just like anything else that comes out of deep bowels his stuff stinks too. For one thing Miller’s narrative in the pre-release smoke job seems to point towards the Russia House in the CIA, a section that got most of the money and attention in the Cold War but became more of an appendix on those bowels as the attention hose pointed more to the Mideast. Russia House was also implicated before the election in the attempt to paint Trump as a Russian stooge and has been the center of the Company’s attempts to tar Trump. They’ve also been getting some of their old money and attention back since they’ve made Russia again an emerging threat to the US. Seeing any patterns here?
Bezos seems to be working as hard as he can to throw a wrench into the operations of the Executive branch and influence the midterms through dispersing spurious propaganda, when are these patriotic LEA/intel agencies going to investigate him?
If anyone sees Crossthread43 post, please link him to this comment. I hope it helps him and others if needed. Sounded awful in his earlier post that he didn’t know where the food/water distribution centers are! I will make calls in the morning to try to find additional resources as I know he said he was low on fuel to even drive out to the PODs.
Resources I have found so far for help in Wilmington and other NC areas.
Yes! Found some good info! New Hanover Emergency Services Food & water Distribution Sites! POD sites = Point of Distribution sites
https://emergency.nhcgov.com/food-and-water-distribution-sites/
1 – North POD: College Park Elementary School (formerly The Rock Church) – 5301 Sidbury Road, Castle Hayne NC 28429.
2 – Central POD: CFCC’s downtown campus – 700 N. Front Street, Wilmington, NC 28401 (between Brunswick and Hanover St). THIS LOCATION WILL ALSO HAVE A WALK-UP OPTION.
3 – South POD: Veteran’s Park – 840 Halyburton Memorial Parkway, Wilmington, NC 28412.
Here is a link to one big map showing all 3 sites
https://emergency.nhcgov.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/POD_ONLY_SiteMap.pdf
Info link to New Hanover Regional Medical Center – it is now open, as of this posting.
This page also says that their is additional help for food assistance since food stocks will have been damaged &/or lost.
https://www.nhrmc.org/florence-recovery
Shelter open Now in Wilmington
Hoggard High School (Pets allowed)
4305 Shipyard Blvd
Wilmington, NC 28403
more info at this link
https://emergency.nhcgov.com/preparedness/shelters-evacuation/
FEMA – web site say to expect them to ask for personal information including ss#, annual income & bank info. They will have FEMA logo shirts and you are Encouraged to ask them for ID to confirm they are FEMA employees before giving your information. Teams are out in the field and you can call 800-621-3362 (800-462-7585 for TTY)
https://www.fema.gov/news-release/2018/09/19/fema-disaster-survivor-assistance-teams-reaching-out-north-carolina
FEMA info specific to NC Florence flooding
https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4393
Text “FLORENCE” to 898211 for questions about Hurricane Florence.
Rumor Control Page https://www.fema.gov/florence-rumors
FEMA Hurricane Florence specific help page
https://www.fema.gov/hurricane-florence
This link is to food banks in the North Carolina area:
http://blog.foodbankcenc.org/wordpress/find-help-hurricane-florence/
General number – 919-875-0707
Here is info for Wilmington but it was posted pre hurricane so I do not yet know if they is functional post hurricane. Will call in the am.
Catholic Charities 20 N 4th St. Site 300 Wilmington Emilie Hart 910-251-8130
Salvation Army-Wilmington 820 N 2nd St Wilmington Korey Giordano 910-762-7354
NC Department of Public Safety facebook page – updates, news and people reaching out.
https://www.facebook.com/NCPublicSafety
For a shelter near you, text shelter & zip code
call 211 for info about local resources for basic needs
NC County emergency services contact numbers
https://www.ncdps.gov/Emergency-Management/EM-Community/Directories/Counties
Detailed information specific to Hanover County
https://emergency.nhcgov.com/
NC public safety twitter – they encourage you to call 211 with questions about where to find help.
Moderator, thank you for posting.
Praying he sees this. Crying to think of him (and others) running out if food Zane not knowing where to go. Hitting the hay so please do help me watch for him posting through the night and in the morning and post the link to my comment under his in case it is helpful to him
LikeLiked by 1 person
Triple “ditto” on piper’s comment. Bless your heart, Katherine. I’m sure many will benefit from your post. They will pass the word to others.
one thing I love ab dogs is everything is a big deal.
Mark Cuban to Donate $10 Million to Women’s Causes Following Dallas Mavericks Investigation
September 19, 2018 3:12PM PT
https://variety.com/2018/biz/news/mark-cuban-mavericks-sexual-harassment-investigation-donation-1202948887/
I feel like it’s been a year since I last read CTH. Lost track of the day and time and probably will never catch up with what was happening in the rest of the country. Won’t even try because it doesn’t seem to matter as much. One has a tendency to become disoriented during one of those things, especially a three day hurricane. Nobody around here knows the day or the date.
No structural damage to the fortress built by my late husband, but the water came close. Generator ran like a top the whole time so I had essentials but no ac. I thought it would never end as it went on for so long and we just today got power back and tonight, the internet. Six days with no power is no picnic which many of you know.
The monster banged on the garage door determined to get in but I backed my car up against it with chair cushions to protect the car or the garage door…..I really don’t know which. The worse of Florence had a bead on that double garage door with the winds and the driving rain. Had I left and joined the caravan of cars trying to leave, I am sure I would have come back to a buckled garage door and if Florence got her foot in the door……
Leaving and getting stuck on the roadside somewhere alone was considerably more concerning to me than staying in my home. However either option was scary because of the warnings and county officials actually mandating an evacuation for the whole county. Supposedly it was the storm Morehead City had been dreading for many years.
Verizon somehow kept communication up with only brief interruptions – 5 stars for Verizon. My county, Carteret, got hit pretty hard with flooding and damage to homes and buildings as we were only 60 miles from the eye which crossed Wilmington (hope crossthreads and other Wilmington folks are all okay). Businesses struggling to open again as supplies are low and many have damage. Still no gas.
I lost my 6 foot fence around my backyard, but it’s just a thing which can be replaced. Spent three days while we had no power cleaning up debris. Not many neighbors stayed as most minded the mandatory evacuation, but the few who did stay were checking on each other. We are told we were battered by 100 mph wind gusts for over 7 hours. Seemed like longer than that to me.
But we’ll bounce back. The American people really come together when the chips are down for everybody. Cajun Navy showed up in New Bern and helped locals rescue people from the floods (I love the Cajun Navy). I understand we had a three mile caravan of line trucks and other equipment moving in from Tennessee Valley Authority. People parked cars along the road side to get out and wave or cheer the passing caravan. At least those who ventured out of which I was not one. Glad it’s over and hope we don’t have another.
Okay, that’s enough of me running on about me. (forgive any mistakes as sleep is just a thought in my head)
