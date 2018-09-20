September 20th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #609

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 8 people
47 more days to Mid-Term Elections.
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters.
——————————
Pray for Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Amen.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thank YOU, President Trump. You and your MAGA Team are miracle workers.
We Stand with you all the way, President Trump.
Covfefe Rules.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
In Eastern NC, they are calling Florence a major catastrophe. One thing I have learned this past week is that when the chips are down, the American people pull together.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So glad to hear from you, Dixie. Hope your home is OK.
LikeLike
Thank you. Yes, the fortress my husband built survived and protected me.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That is good news indeed. Hoping your neighbors are faring ok as well. Prayers for NC and SC!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Only minimal damage to homes but lots of trees came down on power lines and across roads. The nearness of the water was our major concern. We got a surge, but not more than around 10 feet. I think they said we had 100 mph wind gusts beating us constantly for around 7 hours but the storm went on forever and ever.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dixie, you are blessed. I pray the creeks flow onward. Trees are a nuisance, but water finds its way into every crevice. Hang tight. Our ‘Prez’ has this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It might sound weird, but if our country fell apart, we might rediscover our better selves.
LikeLike
I don’t think that’s weird at all. You said it better than I did.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
Help us keep MAGA, 2018. Vote. Drag out Millennials from their Professional jobs. I’ve two that were encouraged for 2016, but they have tenfold.
LikeLike
From HuffPost UK
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
wow.
just wow.
LikeLike
I love that they have adopted President Trump’s style of applauding during these events. There’s a certain honor and respect in seeing that.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I noticed that too. Respect and even honor.
LikeLike
Praise God…I never thought to see this in my lifetime.
Thank YOU, President Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“CIA being run by a ‘communist’ was shocking: James Kallstrom”
LikeLiked by 8 people
…a “gotta have my prayer rug” Communist.
He is Pure Evil.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But WAIT!!! Comey is a “life-long Republican”! Remember? That’s all we’ve heard: “James Comey is a life-long Republican! James Comey is a life-long Republican! James Comey is a life-long Republican!”.
How happen?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
I love Mike Huckabee. He always gets right to the heart of the matter.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She’s worried. That wicked witch
knows that after the midterms her
criminal cabal in the DOJ-FBI that
has been protecting her will be
removed and justice might come
her way as well as many others.
She knows that PDJT has wised
up to who is to be trusted and who
is swamp.PDJT even said as much
in a recent rally .
PDJT needs a redo at DOJ- FBI leadership
and he needs it without the threat of impeachment.
This is the most important midterms ever.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“”I think I was an obstacle to [Russia’s] plans to undermine and disrupt our democracy. I think I was an obstacle to impose greater authoritarian control in Russia … I think they wanted to get me out of the way.””
Translation: James Comey colluded with The Russians to get Trump elected. Comey was the Insurance Policy.
Ha! See what I did there?!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dear Hillary,
If Putin had wanted you out of the way, you wouldn’t be sitting there dribbling your crazy conspiracy theories. If anything, he’s probably gutted that you lost.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, we can only hope, right? Fire away, Mr. President – we are with you! BTW, Cankles – shut your freakin’ pie hole, ok? You make me sick.
LikeLike
The fake msm and democrats are still making claims that somehow Russia involvement made PTrump. PTrump would not want history book like that as those books will be written by lefty professionals. But deep state arrests and previous administration investigation will clean history books.
LikeLike
oBama cleaned a few history 📚 books….
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have said and will continue to say that we cannot reason with these people. They are rabid and need to be put down!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL. What a fool. Doubt too many people will care that she’s “clamped shut”.
These poor staffers who have to listen to this nonsense and be cordial.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I must admit I had to laugh when she claimed to be a member of the Kegel Klutch Klan or KKK. That was quite creative. How the guy on the phone could keep from busting out laughing is beyond me. I’m sure he cut loose right after she hung up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Although I know a few of them, I’m no expert on rabid liberals. However those videos sure look and sound like satire to me.
LikeLiked by 4 people
No, they really are this crazed….and obsessed.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Plus, Collins made herself a magnet for the most rabid Libs when she came out against Trump on so many for things the past couple years.
Dem voters had a campaign going to flood her office with calls early on, thinking they could flip her on just about any vote.
They’re pi$$ed at her now, cuz she “betrayed” them a couple times.
So I guess some have taken to harassing her with this kind of BS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
This thing’s hysterical. Typical, scripted, over-acted drivel.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Signed: Your sisters” (and we are all NUTS)!!!!
Get me outta here!
OMG!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
File this under “Women young men would never ever want to date”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
“…trauma-informed”
🤔
LikeLiked by 1 person
What pray tell is a “…trauma-informed investigation.”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The kind of girls you don’t bring home to mother.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is there a ribbon they can wear to stand in solidarity?
LikeLike
Those are all the same person.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You’re right… They’re sheep
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope these loons keep it up ! The more of this getting out themore voters will appreciate the ( relative ) sanity of the GOP !
LikeLiked by 1 person
The more the loons explode the more fence sitters and liberals walk away..
LikeLiked by 1 person
…”whom the gods would destroy, they first make mad”…
LikeLike
“while all the adults are at work”
Ha! Funny.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
wait – did that girl just say that Collins has grabbed her by the p…??
LikeLike
Vote! It gets results! Flipped a Blue district in TX Red today for TX Senate.- Hillary won it by 12% in ’16 and it’s been over 130 years Dem, now Repub.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 15 people
“demexit”
Very nice. I have added it to my lexicon. Thanks for sharing the link!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Papadopoulis is dropping bombs on twitter tonight.
LikeLiked by 8 people
We have heard from Crossthread43 in Wilmington. See his comment here:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/09/19/president-trump-meets-with-local-state-and-federal-officials-responding-to-hurricane-florence-recovery/comment-page-1/#comment-5993813
He is in a tough situation. I plan to make phone calls in the morning/Thursday morning to try to put together a resource list. He seems to have spotty phone and internet connection. I am hoping if there is a resource list waiting for him or posted directly after his next comment he will see it and be able to place the calls to get the help he needs.
I am sure we have other regular commenters from the flooded areas who will also benefit from the info, at least I hope its beneficial. I figure this way they can use their cell battery and spotty connections to get help v. search for help.
Please give me ideas on who to call to find out info that will help Wilmington areas residents. My ideas so far: Red Cross, local churches, VA services – esp. local, FEMA, and Sandra-VA suggested Samaritans Purse. I am hoping to find meals, a go to place or, preferably, delivery and help for clearing the debris. thanks for any input. I will post on the general thread.
I am searching online tonight. Meant to post as soon as thread was up so would be at the top but got busy searching online and lost track of time. However, found this!
Yes! Found some good info! New Hanover Emergency Services Food & water Distribution Sites!
Click on link and it will give you detailed maps. But addresses are below in case you can’t link. https://emergency.nhcgov.com/food-and-water-distribution-sites/
North POD: College Park Elementary School (formerly The Rock Church) – 5301 Sidbury Road, Castle Hayne NC 28429.
Central POD: CFCC’s downtown campus – 700 N. Front Street, Wilmington, NC 28401 (between Brunswick and Hanover St). THIS LOCATION WILL ALSO HAVE A WALK-UP OPTION.
South POD: Veteran’s Park – 840 Halyburton Memorial Parkway, Wilmington, NC 28412.
Here is a link to one big map showing all 3 sites
https://emergency.nhcgov.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/POD_ONLY_SiteMap.pdf
LikeLiked by 3 people
Samaritans Purse and Salvation Army.
If he lives too far out, R.C. may send people out after things settle down. In general tho, they’re not the best, I’ve heard.
“Course, if he’s in a bad way, every bit helps.
LikeLike
Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you!!!!! I’ve been so worried. I’ve been looking for signs of life.
LikeLike
Add the Southern Baptist Relief Disaster Relief.
FTA : As the third-largest disaster response team in the nation, this network of state-based volunteers teams does more than just clean up; they bring the healing of Christ to those whose lives have been shattered.
Here’s a link to their contact information. One can even email a message requesting the needed help.
https://www.namb.net/contact/
https://www.namb.net/southern-baptist-disaster-relief/
LikeLike
Good – justice is being served to looters
https://www.cbs17.com/weather/hurricane-center/nc-looting-suspects-appear-before-a-judge-more-suspects-sought-officials-say/1457819336
LikeLike
One has to wonder how many innocent men are serving long prison sentences simply on the sworn testimony of one female with an ax to grind.
https://www.bendbulletin.com/localstate/6510851-151/charges-dropped-for-redmond-man-with-50-year
LikeLiked by 4 people
Awful…. I so hope they can get something on that Ford woman… Just Confirming Kavanaugh is not enough.. She has to be exposed for the liar she is.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Not really. I am tired of people wanting to ruin each other. She has ruined her own reputation. Most people don’t like the 35 year ago, drunk high school kid thing.
And the woman has two sons.
LikeLike
Anyone know who is behind Farmers for Free Trade? They are getting their talking points out and beginning to pick up steam. Everyone is pro farmer so they will get a sympathetic ear when decrying the China trade wars.
https://www.farmersforfreetrade.com/
what I have found so far…
https://www.politico.com/newsletters/morning-agriculture/2018/08/08/farmers-for-free-trade-launches-latest-campaign-309200
their Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/FarmersForFreeTrade/
LikeLike
I don’t want these guys to be an effect force against President Trump and his trade policies. He must be supported so that he can work out a Fair Trade deal long term.
Found some details but I don’t know the players…
https://www.kcoe.com/farmers-free-trade-deepens-national-local-impact/
“World Strategies”, founder Angela Hofman, worked for former Senator Max Baucus. She and Jennifer Spall are working with this group (Baucus connection). Spall not impressive – bottom of her info, last paragraph still has the “type paragraph here” directions attached! Dick Lugar also involved so they are calling it bi partisan. He is known for having worked well with the Obama administration.
Max Baucus left the Senate under Barack Obama … to be the ambassador to China. China connection – interesting. His wikipedia says he served until “President Trump fired all serving US Ambassadors in 2017”. Later, he says that “Baucus ended his ambassadorship in January 2017, as President Donald Trump nominated Governor Terry Branstad from Iowa as the next Ambassador to China.” Some party spin in his bio! He has been an outspoken critic of President Trump.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Whew, I’m exhausted perusing the postings here! So, apropos of nothing, I’m a numbers guy and I just noticed that my last post was comment 5 million 995 thousand and change…pretty impressive for a little website like this whose online archives date back to Feb 2011 (the first post from SD then had only 5 comments and the next one had none)! In any event, sometime today some Treeper will post comment number 6 million…he or she should win a prize.
As for me, when I look back, my first comment was in the 3 million range a few years ago…look how far we’ve come!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
These people have no sense of humor!! He’s trying to cheer them up, and look on the bright side! Of course he doesn’t mean to belittle the situation, he’s human too, just like we are! For heaven’s sake, if he cured cancer and walked on water, it would never be enough for some people! Ok, enough with the exclamation marks….
LikeLike
A bit of flashback information for you to pass on to family and friends who may not know of Kerry’s previous traitorous acts…
John Kerry: A TRAITOR FOR THE AGES
By Frank Hawkins – September 19, 2018
As President Trump cancelled the deal and slammed Iran with further sanctions, Kerry has once again gone back to his arrogant old tricks — meeting with the enemy in direct opposition to official American policy.
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/09/john_kerry_a_traitor_for_the_ages.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, any updates on NAFTA and specifically negotiations with Canada?
Up here Canadians are oblivious to the possibility that behind the scenes the Americans are pushing for Canada’s banking and Telco sectors to be opened up.
Is this happening in the negotiations, in your opinion? I would not doubt it. Players in both sectors up here are totally arrogant and do whatever they like.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They need a humbling
LikeLike
Blaseygate Blown Wide Open –
Demonic Democrats Do Diabolical Misdeeds and Dig Up Deceitful Dirt to Derail Kavanaugh Nomination/
The Millennium Report
September 19, 2018
“The whole thing is a deliberate ruse!”
“At this point it’s become crystal clear that the Democrats only had one intention by lodging the unproven accusations against Brett Kavanaugh.
Their explicit goal was to postpone the nomination vote until after the midterms.”
The final analysis –
“There can only be one conclusion drawn from this exceedingly sordid political affair contrived by the Democrats.
The subtitle of this post makes it quite clear: the Democratic Party can never be allowed to hold leadership positions again at federal level; they’re simply too dangerous … as in demonic and diabolical.
After those 8 years of Obama lawlessness and anarchy, the country is still reeling from that administration’s utter corruption and criminality.
These latest wrongdoings only underscore the necessity of prosecuting all the Democrat Deep State crimes before they do something really stupid.
The necessity of winning the midterm elections to shift the balance of power everywhere only makes the Democrats more desperate and willing to carry out more crazy conspiratorial plots.
The shiny silver lining in this dark Democrat cloud hovering over America is that they have exposed themselves like never before.
The attempt to torpedo Kavanaugh is only the latest in a long series of despicable acts to further wreck and ruin the American Republic.”
http://themillenniumreport.com/2018/09/blaseygate-blown-wide-open/#more-68514
LikeLike
The only question remaining is what nickname will Trump bestow upon Ford’s lawyer.
Krazy Eyes Katz?
Dishonest Debra Katz?
Debra The Delusional Democrat?
And at what point is it safe to break out with the Lyin’ Dr. Ford?
LikeLike
It’s time for a throw down, showdown (my words) between the President and the Dem signers of the now infamous documents declassification-related demand letter, Wray, and Rosenstein, according to statements made by Sara Carter during a Wednesday conversation with Lou Dobbs and reported by TGP.
FTA:
“I’ve been told by sources that the documents will be turned over to the President next week. I hear that the FBI and the DOJ are redacting,” Sara Carter said. “What they’re gonna do is turn those documents over to the President and what they’re going to say is ‘now it’s up to you to declass’–I think they are going to figure ways to stall or maybe put pressure on the President,” Sara Carter continued.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/09/sara-carter-doj-fbi-colluding-to-defy-trump-declassification-order-will-deliver-docs-next-week-with-redactions-video/
The very credible Ms. Carter appears to confirm that Wray and Rosenstein are in league with the Dems who signed the letter creating a “constitutional crisis” while also admitting to having committed sedition.
Also FTA:
“Attorney Gregg Jarrett said in a FOX News op-ed that if DAG Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray defy the President’s order and continue to obstruct lawful subpoenas, they should both be fired for rank insubordination.”
IMO, the letter and now Wray’s and Rosenstein’s apparent complicity are intended to provoke the President to respond in an extraordinary manner. All of them are flagrantly and publicly challenging the President’s legitimate Executive authority. I don’t know their thoughts or intentions, but I see no possibility, none whatsoever, of them walking away whole from such a vile affront to both the President and the Constitution.
LikeLike
Sundance predicted this situation was likely to happen in his conundrum post. I believe President Trump anticipated the potential for this move. Have you noticed how quiet Mueller has been?
LikeLike
If Rosie and Wray defy the President it can only be because they, like the Dims, are banking all on the midterms flipping the House. If they do defy him he should write to Sessions and ask him to clarify whether their actions are insubordination and call for their immediate dismissal. He should be sure to ask for Sessions’ public recommendation. If nothing else it will demonstrate once and for all which colour hat Sessions is wearing.
LikeLike
My guess is President Trump’s attorneys are seek an interpretation and clarification under Article 2 section 2 of his executive rights to demonstrate his authority to the public.
LikeLike
it is more clear now than ever before that the Meuller investigation is just a ruse that is being used to keep the crimes committed by the Obama administration from coming out. The whole purpose is to keep the information from Trump because they know he will share it with the American people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Imagine if the deep state operatives in the FBI were given free reign to frame Judge Kavanaugh. They would find at least one poor schmuck with skeletons in his closet, then coerce him into saying whatever they wanted him to say. The FBI cannot be trusted with any investigation that has political implications. Shut them down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree, 100%.
LikeLike
I fine the Brennan video of him encouraging people in the DOJ to defy Trump interesting. It is not an off the cuff remark, but instead is part of a plan to goat Trump. Firing RR and Wray for insubordination is his lawful right, we understand that and so do the Democrats. They must be talking to Mueller and feel confident he will make obstruction of justice charges the next day.
Not so fast…what if the useful tool…Sara Carter…was deliberately feed wrong information to manipulate public opinion and gauge public reaction to the story she reported? If I am wrong, there will be a ferocious battle within the executive branch and the SC. My sense is though RR wants to save his own butt, will try to cut a deal with Trump and will comply with the EO to the disbelief of many. One last thing, what if the docs that are released are not the original docs but were fabricated?
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
LikeLike
Well, I can’t sleep. This is all really getting to me. I am really worried that the forces against Trump (and our Constitution) are just too powerful.
LikeLike
Hang in there. This sideshow shall pass. Tomorrow is a new day and soon, the saga will come to an end. Support our President by getting out the vote. MAGA!
LikeLike
SOS Pompeo is on It!
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
LikeLike
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
LikeLike
I would like to see POTUS walk over to Wray’s office and order him to immediately turn over all the requested, unredacted copies. Within 15 minutes. Or all FBI employees will be terminated immediately, and FBI HQ shuttered.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, great idea but send the US Marshals or Pence.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Twitter is such a political cesspool of liberal who spew hate, post idiotic comments but think they are intellectually superior. Have you ever seen a red x next to a .iberal’s name?
LikeLike
LikeLike
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
LikeLike
Crossthread! Speak up on the open thread! Unless you already have. I see you are hovering here. I’ll catch up tomorrow….headed for a little sleep now.
LikeLike