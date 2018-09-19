John Solomon Interviews President Trump….

John Solomon appeared on Sean Hannity show to discuss his interview with President Trump.
.
The John Solomon Interview is Available Here
.
Thank you.
I’ll be interested to see what he has to say on Sessions Tomorrow.
President Trump says in this interview that exposing the “corrupt” FBI probe could be the “crowning achievement ” of his Presidency. Thank you for bring this to our attention!
Love that Solomon!
Excellent, Sundance, thank you!
The greatest hoax, fraud perpetrated upon a sitting, duly, lawfully elected American President, in our Country’s history!
Perpetrated upon all Americans.
*SPIT*
🙏🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🙏
Yes! Perpetrated upon us all, regardless of our political persuasion. It could have just as easily been done by corrupted Republicans to a Democrat candidate. Not nearly as likely, but equally as unlawful.
Drain It!!!!
…what the FBI did wrong, and how to make sure it never happens again.
🙂 Our Best President, Evah!
So according to Mr. Soloman our VSGPDJT is relying on a few trusted members of Congress to actually read all this information and fill him in. I had read somewhere (probably here) in the past 9 months or so that there are only two members of Congress that PDJT absolutely trusts.
He is a master at delegating authority and relying on trusted advisors for information. Too bad so many people were interested in maintaining the status quo (instead of the MAGA agenda) early in his administration. There is a new article over at Breitbart about the swamp still in full blown obstruction mode against every one of PDJT’s “reformers”.
Yes hat struck me too. Many Treepers including myself have thought the President has been reading at least the pertinent documents in this scandal. But he is relying on staff and advisers.
Guess we should not be surprised or concerned. He has far more on his daily agenda than could ever allow time to read through the volumes of information that has accumulated during the past 18 months.
But that means the quality of his knowledge is highly dependent upon the honesty and quality of those who are reading and advising him.
Can someone enlighten me as to what VSG stands for before President Trump’s name? I must have missed that somewhere! Thanks!
Very stable Genius
Very Stable Genius
And as Paul Harvey would say,now the rest of the story.
There is “a cancer in our country”. – President Trump
Worse than Watergate.
