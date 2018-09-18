September 18th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #607

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

70 Responses to September 18th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #607

  citizen817 says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:20 am

  Grandma Covfefe says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:20 am

    49 more days to Mid-Term Elections.
    MAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters.

    —and—
    Praying for our Patriots in flood areas and other weather related problems.

  citizen817 says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:21 am

  citizen817 says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:21 am

  citizen817 says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:22 am

  citizen817 says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:22 am

  citizen817 says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:23 am

  citizen817 says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:24 am

  citizen817 says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Grandma Covfefe says:
      September 18, 2018 at 12:31 am

      Thank you, President Trump for shining a light on another patriotic day.

      David Barton had a special presentation tonight on the Constitution from the Christian perspective. I hope he will repeat the show soon. It was on TBN, called “American”s Hidden History” Season 1, episode 4 “Constitution”.

  USMC_grunt says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:25 am

    My brother who works for the Secret Service got me VIP seating at the up coming Las Vegas rally. What an honor I can not wait!! MAGA!

    Lady in Red says:
      September 18, 2018 at 12:28 am

      I had the pleasure of attending a rally for then candidate DJT. It was AWESOME. You will love it!!! MAGA, indeed.

      USMC_grunt says:
        September 18, 2018 at 12:31 am

        That is so neat I hope he stops by your neck of the woods again so you get the chance to see another one. This morning I saw the tweet and thought it was tonight. I move to Vegas Wednesday and get to attend a President Trump rally the next day. Pinch me I must be dreaming!

        John Doe says:
          September 18, 2018 at 12:36 am

          With VIP seating, you’ll be on the screen thru whole rally! What will you wear or make a sign so we know you😎🆘😎 You’re gonna have a BLAST!!!

        Grandma Covfefe says:
          September 18, 2018 at 12:39 am

          I’m so excited for you.

          We went to two of his rallies in California, Costa Mesa and San Diego….very enchanted nights. We were at home among fellow Americans. We felt we were reverted back to the 1950s….everyone’s so friendly and not afraid to look around and look at other people’s eyes instead of looking down, blocking the world out of our view.

          Take lots of pictures. So happy for you. Yell “We Love you, President Trump!” from all of us Treepers.

        Grandma Covfefe says:
          September 18, 2018 at 12:41 am

          If you want, mark somewhere on your sign, “TCTH”, then we’ll know you are one of us, and we’re be there with you in the spirit.

    Gil says:
      September 18, 2018 at 12:30 am

      Please take photos and share if you can, or at least give us a post or 2. Enjoy!

      USMC_grunt says:
        September 18, 2018 at 12:33 am

        Absolutely will do Gil! I might have to have someone walk me through the process of posting photos, but would love to share my experience here with my fellow deplorables.

    Katherine McCoun says:
      September 18, 2018 at 12:34 am

      Fantastic! Really happy for you!

    Curry Worsham says:
      September 18, 2018 at 12:50 am

      Lucky you!
      I had VEP (Very Elite Person) standing room in Nashville last year.

  Gil says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Hoping it posts. Lil fantasy but big giant o.k. sign if it comes true. Enjoy!

  citizen817 says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:26 am

  citizen817 says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:27 am

  BlackKnightRides says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:28 am

    There is NO WAY ANY of the Tariffs on China can be felt by American Businesses or Consumers BEFORE the Mid-Term Elections.

    They go into effect next Monday on September 24th:
    • That’s 6 weeks before the Mid-Term Elections.
    • That’s a whole order cycle AWAY.
    • BUT American Retailers have long-ago ORDERED for the Christmas Season.
    • AND American Importers have been FORWARD-BUYING MONTHS of INVENTORY.
    • PLUS No Importer will place more Orders until the Inventory is consumed.
    • That means Chinese FACTORY SHUTDOWNS for MONTHS!

    American Importers CANNOT depend on those Factories restarting.
    • Their workers will have been redeployed to the fields and who knows whether other Importers will drop sourcing from China.
    • Any SANE Importer will use those months to develop NON-CHINESE SOURCES!
    • Those that want to TAKE a CHANCE on ZERO future Tariff Increases will turn out to be foolish or lucky enough to find a factory that’s restarted and negotiate a low-ball price in return for keeping more of its workers employed.
    • They’ll also learn that during any Trade Dispute, China will MERCILESSLY CLONE their products and STEAL their customers at a fraction of the margins.
    • After all, that’s what IP THEFT is all about.

    BlackKnightRides says:
      September 18, 2018 at 12:28 am

      Painful Tariffs yet PERFECTLY PACED starting at 10%.

      As purchase orders dry up, the populace will rise in HOT ANGER.

      Brilliantly ASSIGNED OWNERSHIP to the Chinese Communist Government of the next 15% increase in January, if they don’t SOLVE ALL the PROBLEMS!

    Bogeyfree says:
      September 18, 2018 at 12:31 am

      I guess Chinese New Year is going to be a lot longer this year.

    BlackKnightRides says:
      September 18, 2018 at 12:32 am

      How Trump can thwart a Chinese EXPORT-QUOTA RESPONSE to our Tariffs:

      Send EVERY SINGLE Chinese on a Visa BACK to CHINA
      • Every Spy, Student, Tech Worker, etc.
      • “It’s our best option to rein in Chinese Theft of IP, since China decided not to do it.

      Bonus: There’s no FASTER way to trigger American manufacturers to EXPAND CAPACITY to displace ALL Critical Industry Imports from China.

      Kinda Trump-Simple.

    BlackKnightRides says:
      September 18, 2018 at 12:49 am

      Google-YouTube-Facebook-Twitter:
      President Trump now “holds” your future MARKET in CHINA
      … and the future SECURITY of your technology and existence GLOBALLY!

      Why the hell would he take the massive Trade Actions to PROTECT TRAITORS who undermine American Workers and Suppress their Freedom of Speech?

  citizen817 says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:28 am

  citizen817 says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:29 am

  Bogeyfree says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:30 am

    So has Sessions unrecused himself?

    And if so what does that mean for RR?

    Marygrace Powers says:
      September 18, 2018 at 12:52 am

      2196
      Q !!mG7VJxZNCI No.250 📁
      Sep 17 2018 18:43:18 (EST)
      Activate ]SESSIONS[
      Q

      2195
      Q !!mG7VJxZNCI No.249 📁
      Sep 17 2018 18:09:23 (EST)
      Goodbye, Mr. Rosenstein.
      Goodbye, Mr. Mueller.
      PATRIOTS IN CONTROL
      Q

  usnveteran says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:34 am

    September 17, 2018
    The Next America’s Supercarrier – USS Barack Obama Or USS Donald Trump?:

  BlackKnightRides says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:36 am

    FUNDING the FLEECING FED – BANKS MUST PAY for the FED

    It’s time to do some outside-the-box UNPREDICTABLE Trump Thinking.

    We could argue the tariffs themselves are NOT driving the growth:
    • They’re GOVERNMENT RECEIPTS.
    • The GROWTH is coming from REPLACING China Exports with Manufacturing Capacity to produce in America.

    Let’s rethink the BEST USE of $150 Billion in Annual Tariff Receipts on China.
    [RE our brilliant posts from fleporeblog]

    The Federal Reserve’s increase in the Fed Funds Rate to 2% in June from 0.5% when President Trump was elected is now chewing up $400 Billion ANNUALLY.

    That rate averaged about 0.25% during the Obama Administration.

    So President Trump tells the Fed that there’s a new game in town:
    • Fleece the Voters is OVER.
    • The Voters will GRACIOUSLY fund up to 0.75% of the Fed Funds Rate.
    • Coincidentally, that’s the $150 Billion China will be paying in Tariffs.
    • ANYTHING over that will be funded by the BANKS.
    • The Federal Government is PROTECTING the BANKS, just like we do NATO.
    • If NATO can pay their FAIR SHARE, so can the BANKS.
    • Otherwise, the Federal Government will NO LONGER BACK the BANKS.

    If Mexico can Pay for the Wall,
    The Banks can Pay for the Fed.

    By the way, under our MAGAnomic Expansion, America will flooded with funds from Repatriated Foreign Profits, Domestic Profits and Foreign Investment (as over-leveraged nations and their currencies flounder).

    So we really won’t be NEEDING loans from the Fed, anyway.

    There. That wasn’t so hard, FED FLEECERS, was it?

    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federal_funds_rate

  Troublemaker10 says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:47 am

  Citizen 817 says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:49 am

  tunis says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:51 am

    Now that PDJT has ordered the declassification of some of the documents and texts of the corruptocrats in government, what next?

    Are the Republicans in Congress gonna demand a special counsel to investigate and prosecute crimes around the putsch?

  Mandy says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:52 am

    Saw this tonight (posted in yesterday’s daily thread but it was pretty late, wanted to include it here so more folks can see this good info!)

    link to story:

    https://etholytics.com/house-seat-loss-by-presidents-party-has-been-inflated-by-democrat-presidents/

    Graphic from article that shows the TRUE SITUATION re: Average House seat losses for first term of presidents since WWII.

