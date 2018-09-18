Project Veritas Publishes First Report on “Administrative State” Resistance Bureaucrats….

Project Veritas has released the first installment in an undercover video series unmasking the deep state. The video features a State Department employee, Stuart Karaffa, engaged in radical socialist political activity on the taxpayer’s dime, while advocating for government resistance. Stuart Karaffa is also a ranking member of the Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America (Metro DC DSA.)
Stuart Karaffa is just the first federal government employee that Project Veritas has filmed in an undercover series unmasking the deep state. More video reports are to be released soon.
I want the name of the ethics person Stuart claims (and his employment verifies) is asleep at the switch. Stuart, his supervisor, and the ethics employee all need to go.
Cut them out at the root. Up the chain: Who let this clown happen? Who let THEM happen? Down the chain: Who did he supervise? Who did they supervise? Across: Who did he work with? Who knew what, and did nothing?
To quote DRGEOTUS, VSG PHD: “DRIVE THEM OUT”
Remember the man who graduated from Westpoint with “Communism will win” inside his hat? How did that happen?
WE let this happen… systematically and over the last 105 years. We’ve allowed “them” to take control of literally every aspect of our lives.
When “government” can take your children, it’s in charge of every aspect of your life.
And when “government” is this large, it will take what it wants from you, including your kids or your life.
Oh yes, it can happen here, and it has…
We must do more than simply support our VSG President. We must begin taking control of our local communities back as well since the infection is there too, and very deep.
And they did it while draped in the flag of “patriotism”.
As in “Patriot Act”… etc…
I knew this video would show up here today, and I am glad it did. Thanks Sundance.
I want the recipe we need to use for exactly how “we can’t let this happen.”
It’s going to take a very, very long time to get to the point where it could never happen again. We must begin by abolishing the federal DOE, returning control over public schools back to the states, and funding them through block grants to support local taxes. Simultaneously, and every bit as critically, we must also abolish the federal teacher’s union so we can throw out the worthless, illiterate, and radical revolutionary “educators” who have gotten a free ride for much too long.
We also need to indict, prosecute, and SEVERELY punish each and every “journalist” who has either received, shared, or published classified information obtained through their sources, as well as force them to reveal their sources. That would be a good start…..I mean, after President Trump gets through unleashing hell over the next few days, weeks, and months.
Teams of auditors need to justify every agency and department and their personnel. Start with making each and every Manager and Supervisor justify each of their employee’s jobs. Departments and agencies must have detailed job descriptions on every employee and job performance evaluations every six months for the first two years and then annually. Federal government labor laws must be changed so that employees not doing their jobs or those guilty of sedition can be fired. US government agencies and departments must be run just like private corporations and businesses. The federal employee gravy train must end and that should also be the rule in state governments.
Already well under way.
https://americandigitalnews.com/2018/08/31/oig-semiannual-audit-results/#.W59D2LWs-OX
Burn them down.
Salt the earth where they stood.
I remember when shrinking govt was a principle Republican value.
I want to hear the wailing and lamentations of their women, too.
Lawsuits, that’s how they did it to us and that’s the tool to rectify it.
There’s a reason POTUS is stacking the courts.
TERM LIMITS!
There are tens of millions of educated idiots that are of the midst…if it does not directly impact : 123 Perfect Street, Perfect City, Perfect, USA 12345…they do not care.
And of course, like the frog in the pot, it is to damn late once Perfect starts boiling.
While all things political are always churning, at our expense… it has only been since Bush43 that it was clear something was really wrong – and not because of 9/11…speaking for myself I just knew with a Republican President and a Republican Congress “things” were really going to finally be fixed…NOTHING was fixed…and then Nancy Pelosi took over.
Again, my opinion, the beginning of damage to our American way of life started when Madeline Murray O’Hara successfully pulled prayer from public schools…Americans were shocked, but went about their business, because they still prayed at home and in church…but…the damaging difference…it was the beginning of the courts making MAJOR changes in everyday life…impacting ALL Americans…WITHOUT a vote by the American people.
Most every state has written into their constitution that they own your kids, and that it is at THEIR discretion as to whether you get to raise them, or not. Look it up. You will be shocked. By the way, this is not just about divorce/DFAC/abuse custody cases. That clause includes every parent and every child in that state. Scary much?
“When “government” can take your children, it’s in charge of every aspect of your life.”
Your Child Belongs To The State According To Your Marriage License
“Warning
Your child belongs to the state according to your marriage license. Marriage is a contract between you, your spouse & the state and your signature on this contract means “the consent.”
As the court system offers only opinions which become “public policy” & are wrongly called “law,” at this point & according to that signature on your license, the courts offer the opinion that your child is owned by the state. This is how the children become children of the state.
This opinion is quite common in its legal application. In fact, it is the basis of the criminal “Child Protective Services (CPS)”, a child abductor organization which claims to have authority from the Federal “Health And Human Services (HHS)” to legally kidnap Ur children….”
https://ellacruz.org/2018/08/10/2841/
I find it difficult to believe he and those who are acting the same cannot be fired. But, truthfully i’d rather see them arrested
No law against that. Maybe this is what it will take.
I have often posted, that COS Kelly should take out a full page in the in the NY Slime with the following:
Dear ALL US Government Workers:
If you resign now…we may decide not to prosecute you.
Sincerely, John
And then send a Special Counsel to Investigate all the ones who quit. Publish the results.
And let due-course happen.
Like the old jokes, maybe you can’t fire them without a big battle, but absolutely, the State Department CAN transfer this jerk. His job where he is has been closed down, right? Well, we’ve found a place for you in the Urals. Oh, you dont’ want to leave the US? Ok… we have a office in Shelbyville, IA that needs help. Or… you can resign.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m sure there’s a farm in South Africa that could take him. Or some other communist country where he would feel more at home.
SoS Pompeo will take this jerk very personally and I have no doubt he’ll come up with a solution.
I believe this is called Treason with a capital T Rather Not.
There you go.
We need to face the fact that he is one of many and he believes the ends justify the means. No need to try and fix that. The only appropriate response is soul crushing punishment. He and the rest of the traitors need to be ground into dust.
I don’t know what it takes. They are openly proclaiming their intentions. They want to overthrow our governing system. Holy hell, the guy is proud of his insane socialist beliefs. There is no coexistence. There is no fixing this. Things will not get better. All PTrump is doing is holding the line, and he may not be able to do even that.
What happens if a dem is elected in 2024? Will things get better then? Yeah, right.
Part if the problem is these people are complete narcissists with zero conscience as their guiding principles are bereft of our Creator. They are parasites on a beautiful system that supports them and have built no character through life experience. No value added whatsoever!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Absolutely!
I’d reassign that guy. He’d be studying banana farming in Alaska until he quit.
There definitely needs to be reform, there needs to be a way to fire these clowns.
Why is it that every time that someone suggests involuntary relocation to an American version of a gulag, they suggest that it be in my home state: Alaska?
Alaska is a beautiful state with a tough climate to survive in. A fool like this guy wouldn’t last through one winter. For those of us equipped to handle long winters, Alaska would be amazing :).
State has responded with a shallow reflex response.
Come out it will.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Wise words, Master Yoda.
How long till youtube unplugs Okeefe?
Move it over to BitChute.
OANN, too.
It’s already on BitChute.
It should be everywhere and everyone needs to know about it.
It’s time to run these communists out of our government and schools.
A sad, empty man, clinging desperately to the only thing that gives his life meaning. I hope he gets fired so he can work full time as an unemployed socialist.
LikeLiked by 14 people
He must dream about his “Bronx Angel” at night! He probably fantasizes about Alexandria Cortez-Ocasio. The dreams must get really weird when their father, Bernie Sanders, gets into bed with them! 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
He is an idiot who is about to find out that federal employees can get fired.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes he is scorpion99, indeed he is.
MAGA
Ladies and Gentlemen – your tax dollars at work!
LikeLiked by 11 people
…parasites at the trough…
…and remember folks to keep those cards & letters coming.
Cold Anger at work….but not for long.
These people feels there nothing wrong with lying, cheating, deceiving, and going to jail –all “cool”. Oh, they are such a proud, bragging lot…NOT.
One day they will rue the day they ever hear the word Socialist or Communist….or they’ll remain brain-dead. I don’t think Gitmo is big enough for these traitors trying to subvert the will of the American Voters.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Since day one of Trumps presidency, I’ve felt supremely confident that he’s got this. After all, his victory in Nov. 2016, was of divine origin. He gives a damn about you and I.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Amen. May God bless America and President Trump.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Amen
“He gives a damn about you and I.”
In context, your statement indicates that President Trump gives very little thought to “you and me”. Usually a person places “tinker’s” in front of “damn” (or “dam” if you like). That indicates a very small dam that the tinker uses and then destroys.
And, forgive my grammar correcting but you should have stated “He gives a damn about you and ME.”
Grammar Police Captain?
Pedantry is its own reward.
Especially when you’ve missed the entire point of Tad’s remark.
Take care of that log before you attempt to remove the mote…
I appreciate it when someone sticks their neck out to correct a grammar error I’ve made. I love the English language. I thought Thomas handled the correction gently and didn’t deserve the snark.
I hope that you are right. Sometimes the news is very depressing.
Don’t get too get depressed! See it as victory as each atrocity gets much needed sunlight! This is the healing!! We stand strong with hearts afire as God reveals all the lies and deception. The only power the dark has ever had was our ignorance. Warm Regards!
There are laws against the kind of thing this man does.
Expose them. Indict them. Send them to prison. At the very LEAST, terminate their gov’t employment and make them ineligible to work at any level of gov’t again.
Each and every one.
..and no pensions, no free lifetime health care, etc. either. Give them two choices, firing squad or do prison janitorial work/gardening to grow prison food for the rest of their life. Put what pensions/savings they earned into SS for their spouses to draw from in their retired years. Chapter closed. No going back and redoing. They deliberately, without guilt, cheated us taxpayers.
LikeLiked by 4 people
AGREED!!!
No
More
MONEY
Or
Benefits…
PERIOD
Remove PENSIONS from ALL Govt.
Positions.
ALL
I ain’t got no stinking Pension.
Why should I finance theirs.
As, jederman54, so Rightly stated..
“He and the rest of the traitors need to be ground into dust.”
That is..
if we don’t just Hang Them!
Revoke their PENSIONS!
James O’Keefe/Project Veritas is an American hero. He swings for the fences and it’s dangerous work. Throw a few bucks toward Project Veritas if you can. https://www.projectveritas.com/. I’ve donated to them since they exposed ACORN.
I pray for James O’Keefe–for his and his team’s safety They have to be careful. He is brave….hero-brave.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Too bad the rest of the media will just ignore it and inevitably start attacking O’Keefe instead.
LikeLiked by 7 people
It’s so endemic that blowing up every gov. entity is the only way.
FBI/CIA first.
Remember the stories about rooting out the Communists? I always thought it was an over exaggeration. Is that where we are headed? These people are dangerous to our country.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The problem with our prohibitions against communists in government, is that WE were goaded into language that let the commies slip by – specifically, VIOLENT OVERTHROW of the Unites States. This was an INTENTIONAL ALLOWANCE by Democrats.
We need to include CRIMINAL OVERTHROW, CONSPIRATORIAL OVERTHROW, and SABOTEURIAL OVERTHROW as well. Maybe other forms specifically designed to prevent another Obama or Hillary.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Joe McCarthy was right!
LikeLiked by 11 people
He sure was.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Poor Joe McCarthy. He was vilified and ridiculed by seeing Communists under every rock, and yet he has been proven spot on.
Sorry, Mugzey302. Saw your comment right after I posted mine 😦
This is extremely troubling.
I hope it leads to civil service reform. The process of firing bad employees should not be different from the process in private industry.
Whenever someone accuses President Trump of lying, I want to know what the lie was so I can research the original quote, but anti-truthers have no facts, just the MSM.
I heard Joy whats-her-name on the View say ‘Trump lied 9 times today’ but never followed up her accusation. Ridiculous but so wrong. MAGA
I was a civil service employee most of my life. I was involved with fraud investigations of our program, dealing with attorneys who represented clients, public speaking events, etc.
I had to deal with the ever changing policies as Administration’s changed hands. It felt like whiplash at times.
Never once did I think I knew better or resist and push my own agenda. I also viewed myself a representative of my agency.
If there was a policy or idea I didn’t like….I would explain it as “this agencies position is….blah, blah, blah”. I never voiced anything against my agency’s position publically and would have never worked against it.
These resisters to their government (and the people) should not be working in the government.
Maybe you didn’t have a lame duck president TELLING you to resist..? Hussein is guilty of many things.
Dirtbag.
http://stuartforanc.com/about-stuart
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gee, he revealed where he likes to eat, and what he likes to do on his free time! He’s setting himself and his friends up to be Maxined!
One of the things that really pisses me off about these scumbags- oops, I meant to say “public servants”, is their absolute and complete arrogance.
Who of you Treepers wouldn’t love to have the chance to wipe off the smug smiles from the likes of Comey, Strzok, Ohr and others like this creep Karaffa?
God bless James O’Keefe for doing a very dirty job that needs to be done. He is one of the most courageous Patriots out there.
Wipe that smug look off his face with a cloth or something. After I wrap it around a brick.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wanted to smack their mouths with my fist except I needed my computer in one piece to see them go to prison one of these days.
Arrogance is the perfect word.
Grandma, you’d get more satisfaction smacking the real thing instead of his screen image!
The curtains are being pulled open 🙂 Americans can begin to know what we didn’t know.
No, they are going to know what they didn’t want to know. They are going to have to face the deep and wide corruption found in our government. And I hope and pray any legislation designed to combat this is free of loopholes and exceptions and also contains the word “corruption” in the name so that any legislator voting against it is identified.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Clearly these idiots are either using non-government web sites for email (which should be blocked entirely if they handle sensitive information) or they are sending these emails over government servers. Either way, it’s a government owned and controlled network. Such activity can be monitored and detected and SHOULD be monitored and detected along with detecting attempts to circumvent such communications.
Further, as all of this comes out (I previously predicted) there will be law makers proposing laws to reverse the current laws which protect these people. Among them is “Do away with government employee unions.” Those law makers will have my full support.
As for rooting out these Hatch act violators? Oh… that should be easy enough. Start with getting access to the membership list of the DSA and compare that with State Department employees. I suspect the DSA will have an accidental fire today or tomorrow though. Again, I point to the historic communist corruption of the US state department prior to the McCarthy era. McCarty’s crusade was just and correct. The KGB releases after the fall of the Soviet Union prove it was worse than anyone knew. And NOTHING has been done about any of it in any meaningful way.
The NSA has it ALL.
I think 80% of the (deep) State Department employees can be fired and no one would notice any difference. Bloated bureaucracy should be cut down to a few essential services — translators, janitors, ambassadors, guards, a couple of secretaries… can’t think of anyone else useful, to be honest.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Agree x1000.
Exactly–I was trying to figure how to write it but you said it perfectly.
I want to take a second to step back from the content of the video and comment on something that is likely to be overlooked.
Look at the team memebers Project Veritas and James O’Keefe included in this release. Veritas is now pulling in other organizations and figures (I’ll highlight Judicial Watch , since that is the one whose reputation I am familiar with). It would be foolish to assume their cooperation does not extend beyond adding sound bytes for a video release. Judicial Watch, for example, has the expertise and resources to explore these revelations further via the legal system.
This is not “just” investigative journalism. This is grassroots activism working to effect change. This is Team MAGA at work.
We can thank Judicial Watch for all the tedious filing of the FOIA requests. Tom Fitton is a force to be reckoned with. If he’s working with PV, that will cover reaching different age groups as well.
“We can thank Judicial Watch for all the tedious filing of the FOIA requests.”
I just wish they would send me less snail mail. All I wanted was the monthly newsletter, with maybe an occasional “survey” or something a couple of times a year….
I agree. Team MAGA at work.
Absolute Media Blackout.
Fox, at least, needs to cover this.
Interesting manipulations by GoogleEvil on search on this guy.
If you search on news, the Wash Times story is right at the top.
If you search news by date, it defaults to no duplicates, and the Wash Times story disappears…
It’s coming up on Fox next, they were showing a video preview.
More on Stuart Karaffa. Enemy?
https://heavy.com/news/2018/09/stuart-karaffa/
https://keywiki.org/Stuart_Karaffa
It’s disturbing that he worked in the DoD for 5 years prior to 2016 “shining light in all the right places” but that project was cut before the election. Was Hussein hiding a Muslim Brotherhood project? (This dummy wouldn’t know who he was working FOR.) And, he worked on the campaign for a former Marine who ran as a Progressive. Oiyyy. Gibbs would need another xl coffee to choke that one down.
Stuart H. Karaffa, Age 31
1809 Irving Street NW
Washington, DC 20010….
https://www.fastpeoplesearch.com/mr-stuart-h-karaffa_id_G6044193088836889078
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
If he’s as good a biker as Kerry Munster (sarc), we can all look for him to slam into a fire hydrant as he day-dreams of Venezuela!
From Project Veritas’ website:
“UPDATE: 3:48 PM | Project Veritas attorney Benjamin Barr filed a complaint with the Department of State regarding the findings of our video. See the complaint here.
UPDATE: 2:22 PM | A Department of State spokesperson issued the following response to an inquiry from The Epoch Times:
“I can confirm Stuart Karaffa is a Management and Program Analyst with the Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations.
We take seriously any allegation of a violation of the Hatch Act and financial disclosure rules and are closely reviewing this matter.
This is a personnel matter that we cannot comment on further at this time.”
Excellent. Karaffa is toasta.
KARAFFA,STUART H
GS-13
$94,796.00
DEPARTMENT OF STATE
WASHINGTON
MANAGEMENT AND PROGRAM ANALYSIS
2017
He was promoted from GS-12 in 2016. For that to happen, his supervisor must have rated his performance as Successful.
https://www.fedsdatacenter.com/federal-pay-rates/index.php?y=all&n=karaffa%2Cs&l=&a=&o=
LikeLiked by 1 person
That scary increase is ridiculous!
KARAFFA,STUART H 12
GS-12
$77,490.00
DEPARTMENT OF STATE
WASHINGTON
MANAGEMENT AND PROGRAM ANALYSIS 2016
That was probably when he changed from working at the DoD (God help us!) to the State Department.
I despise Communists…they are all scum.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree.
Based on the memo that was highlighted, there are many DSA members who are federal employees and who work to subvert the current administration.
As much as we would like to see mass firings, it’s not going to happen any time soon. Although firing can certainly be the first level of discipline in egregious cases of misconduct, progressive discipline is mandated. This is based on federal statutes and many precedent setting court cases. The normal order for discipline is Reprimand, Short-term Suspension, Long-Term Suspension and then Removal.
The Merit Systems Protection Board in its landmark decision, Douglas vs. Veterans Administration, 5 M.S.P.R. 280 (1981), established criteria that supervisors must consider in determining an appropriate penalty to impose for an act of employee misconduct. [Link below.]
Failure to follow the process can result in employee appeals to the MSPB and federal court, with the fired employee often reinstated with full back pay plus interest. I’ve seen it.
It’s up to Congress to begin the necessary reforms to Civil Service. Today!
https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/employee-relations/reference-materials/douglas-factors.pdf
Wasn’t there an EO that changed the speed at which someone could be fired in the VA? If so, maybe it should be expanded.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are correct. But I believe that EO addressed senior employees (GS-15) and members of the Senior Executive Service (SES). I will verify.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
The President issued a general Executive Order that applied across government (May 25, 2018) to speed up performance and make it easier to fire poor performing employees, as well as to streamline the discipline requirements and the need to engage in progressive discipline.
As could have been predicted, the courts got involved and now OPM had to go back to the drawing board in terms of providing guidance for agency implementation. In typical federal fashion, it’s present status can best be described as a clusterf***.
https://www.fedsmith.com/2018/08/29/opm-rescinds-guidance-labor-relations-executive-orders/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Figures. Obama Appointee…
“On August 24, 2018, U.S. District Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson issued an Order enjoiningcertain provisions of Executive Orders 13836, 13837, and 13839 (see Order at
https://ecf.dcd.uscourts.gov/cgi-bin/show_public_doc?2018cv1261-58). Specifically, JudgeJackson’s Order enjoined the President’s subordinates from implementing or giving effect to: ExecutiveOrder 13836 §§ 5(a), 5(e), 6; Executive Order 13837 §§ 3(a), 4(a), 4(b); and Executive Order 13839 §§3, 4(a), 4(c). All other provisions of the Executive Orders not enjoined remain in effect.
The U.S. Office of Personnel Management’s (OPM) guidance of July 5, 2018, that was circulated pursuant to issuance of Executive Orders 13836, 13837, and 13839 and that relates to provisions of the Orders that were enjoined should be considered rescinded.
OPM guidance relating to the still effective provisions remains in place. OPM will fully comply with Judge Jackson’s Order and encourages other agencies to consult with their offices of human resources and general counsel to determine proper compliance measures based on theOrder.
OPM will work with the U.S. Department of Justice to evaluate next steps in this litigation andwill provide additional guidance to agencies as appropriate. cc: Chief Human Capital Officers (CHCOs), Deputy CHCOs, and Human Resources Directors”
This drip was interviewed by Obama for the Supreme Court.
WOW, did we dodge a big one! Sometimes, we just have to thank McTurtle.
Good summary. I suppose going into any more detail would be getting too deep into the weeds for CTH and rightfully so. I would encourage readers to dig further.
Bottom line is that even though every agency and department has its own Human Resource departments, they look to OPM for guidance on all matters HR related, and OPM has yet to issue final guidance given the court challenges.
The other factor that makes implementation of the EO problematic is that many agencies have separate collective bargaining agreements with employee unions. That builds in delays (notification, bargaining, arbitrations, etc.)
It’s being said that this is a direct violation of the , Hatch Act. Reason enough to fire Karaffa AND the people he outed in the video. Surely their emails and phone calls are tracked within these Government agencies.
“Failure to follow the process can result in employee appeals to the MSPB ”
OK – how about transferring their positions to a less desirable part of the country? If you want your cushy government job – YOU HAVE TO MOVE!
Perhaps you may be the best Treeper to ask this: Can’t POTUS just rescind all the relevant EO’s that allow federal employees to unionize?
LikeLike
“Program Analyst
ALQIMI – Washington, DC
The overall mission of this effort is to provide the Department of State with personnel necessary to support the Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations, Office…
Estimated: $69,000 – $86,000 a year”
If you read this, you will fall asleep. Stu basically needs to know Excel and write meeting minutes from what I can tell.
https://www.simplyhired.com/search?q=department+of+state+obo+building+management&l=&job=7R2i0vDsz-W23eZMfMxYMVysQ7NvkS4up3PIcX_HrIkZEE6loGWqTw
Name Grade Pay Plan Salary Bonus Agency Location Occupation FY
KARAFFA,STUART H 13 GS $94,796.00 $0.00 DEPARTMENT OF STATE WASHINGTON MANAGEMENT AND PROGRAM ANALYSIS 2017
https://www.fedsdatacenter.com/federal-pay-rates/index.php?y=2017&n=karaffa%2Cstuart&l=&a=&o=
Not just Karaffa, but as Rathernot mentioned above, also the “rubber stamping” ethics person, needs to be fired.
I wonder who ‘Rubber-stamping Ethics Person’s” boss is?
Hopefully President Trump will see these videos.
I know it does little good to call congress and senate corrupt commie members, but they need to hear from all of us about these azz wipes using the taxpayer dime to undermine a sitting president and undermine the laws and Constitution.
This guy now has a huge target on his back . Good.
I know it is an altogether different setting, but I am reminded of the investigation following BP’s Deepwater Horizon oil spill. The Department of Interior Minerals Management Service was found to have been watching porn on their office computers. When one collects a paycheck without fully earning the check, it is nothing less than a form of theft. We cannot have a culture of trust without honor.
But we have assured 100’s of times that the “rank and file” of every governement department are fine, upstanding citizens and only those in leadership are corrupt. Maybe this guy is in line for a promotion? (sarc)
What do you think Lisa Page, Bruce Ohr, Peter Strzok, Comey, etc were doing? Same thing
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Plus they needed time for kanoodling,.I mean thry weren’t doing it after it was time to go home to their spouses.
As for the employees, who thinks, they can’t be fired. Well their are things worse than being fired. Put a building up in North Alaska, almost completely empty, 100 miles from everything. Every time you catch a government employee doing something worth firing. Send them on a one way trip to this building. The only way they leave is to quit.
The skinny little dork Karaffa is an example of what comes out of our weaponized school system
Thoroughly indoctrinated & brainwashed by our radical leftist school overlords, they go into the world steeped in Marxist ideology, a world where truth, ethics, honor & integrity is sacrificed for the cause
Yes, they’ve been all over our government for many decades, but Obama stepped it up & put the globalist puppet soldiers in every single department, saturating them with these mindless, obedient resisters for future use
That future is now
We the taxpayers are subsidizing a huge portion of our federal workforce to resist our will & our duly elected President
When you elect democrats/progressives/leftists into the seats of power, you get a Congress & Senate where the truth, the law, ethics, honor & integrity don’t matter, & will be the reason it will be so hard to root this disease out
Just think, this is/was the common talk in the universe of Bruce Ohr, Stozk, Page, Holder, everyone our host has listed. This was common water cooler talk. I think it takes a real sociopath to work there and enjoy it. I don’t think any of is Treepers would last 2 days there.
Yep..you got that right.
I have gray hair, and since I was a kid I have heard about bloated DC government. Heck, every election all politicians give an impassioned speech about “waste, fraud, and abuse.”
Nothing happens. Ever.
The most that we can expect with this round is more hearings, more cable news interviews with a few conservatives, and more yawns.
We have some big fights going on. I doubt anyone has the will to open this battle right now. I wish they did. I doubt they do.
Obviously our tax dollars are being wasted. Families could use that money. More tax cuts and less deep state employees. To shrink the deep state, starve the deep state.
If you listen to that guy’s narrative, it sounded like he’s a contract employee, not a US government employee, so they may be able to move him out quickly. Whoever’s managing that company’s work should be disciplined though.
He’s a small fish in any event. Veritas likely has more consequential material in the can, with people of weight, and will trickle it out slow.
Wasn’t that girl who was/is working at DOJ and harassed Nielsen at a DC restaurant a member of DSA too? Did she receive any punishment? I remember Sundance wrote a post about it.
The State Dept is awful. Everyone who thinks protecting “muh institutions”should rethink this. This stuff can’t be fixed without major support and DC outsiders.
Corruption is no different then cancer. Have to cut it all out and pray it doesn’t come back, retool into something completely different with new people, or close it up and let another org take its spot.
What is this obsessions on socialism? This coward could not even man up himself. Socialism is dead. Ask the Venezuelans.
I’m starting to visualize a Mt. Rushmore of the outstanding journalists we have left in this world. It has more than four members, but we can start off with our own Sundance, James O’Keefe, Sharyl Atkisson, and the late Andrew Breitbart. I invite my fellow Treepers to add to the list!
