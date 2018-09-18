President Trump and First Lady Melania Welcome Polish President Duda and Mrs. Kornhauser-Duda To The White House…

Earlier today President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed the President of the Republic of Poland and Mrs. Kornhauser-Duda to the White House in advance of bilateral talks between the two leaders and a press conference. Oval Office Remarks:
.
[Transcript] Oval Office – 12:26 P.M. EDT – PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, thank you very much. It’s a great honor to have President and Mrs. Duda of Poland in the Oval Office and the White House.
We’ve had a great relationship. As you know, about a year ago, I went and we made a speech in Poland, and it was really a very special day. It was a great day for our countries.
I’ll never forget the reception we got — how beautiful it was, how tremendous the people of Poland are. And I will certainly never forget the crowds. They stretched 10 blocks long, down the roadways, and they were all over. We had just tremendous crowds, because I think that’s really a sign of affection for the United States by the people of Poland.
So the relationship between the President and myself has been outstanding, and it’s really, I think, gotten even better between our countries. And I just want to say that, on behalf of the United States, it’s an honor to have you both.
Thank you very much. Thank you.
PRESIDENT DUDA: Thank you very much, Excellency. We are very happy to be here. And thank you for your kind invitation, and especially thank you for your great, unforgettable speech in Warsaw that was very moving for the Polish people. And you talked about the Warsaw Uprising and all of these very important moment in our history.
So thank you very much, once again, because it was — it was wonderful.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, we have a tremendous relationship on trade. We’re doing a lot of trade, a lot of security, obviously. We talk about the pipeline going to Germany, where Germany is paying billions and billions of dollars to Russia, which, frankly, we dont think that’s appropriate. I never thought it was appropriate. I think it’s ridiculous. And I think it’s certainly a very bad thing for the people of Germany. I’ve said it very loud and clear.
But we discuss that, and we’ll be discussing various other things. But trade is going to be a big factor today, and security.
So I want to thank you all for being here. Thank you. Thank you.
Q Mr. President, will you say yes to a U.S. permanent base in Poland?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, I think we’re going to be discussing that. Poland is willing to make a very major contribution for the United States to come in and have a presence in Poland, and certainly it’s something we’ll discuss. If they’re willing to do that, it’s something we will certainly talk about.
Q Are you convinced that there should be a permanent base in Poland?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, we’re looking at it very seriously. I know Poland likes the idea very much. And it’s something that we are considering, yes.
Q Mr. President, on China, are you still considering the $267 billion in tariffs — the additional $267 billion?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: So we’re having a tremendous impact on China. As you know, we’re doing a very good job with China. China has been taking advantage of the United States for a long time, and that’s not happening anymore. We can’t let that happen.
I have a great relationship with President Xi; he’s a friend of mine. But we can’t — you know, I’ve been telling him, we can’t let it happen. So we may make a deal at some point, but right now, we just imposed $200 billion at 25 percent. We — it just went on. It actually kicks in on January 1st at 25 percent. It starts off at 10 percent, but shortly thereafter, it goes to 25.
And if there’s a retaliation against our farmers and our industrial workers, our ranchers, if any of that goes on, we’re going to kick in another $257 billion. And that will be also at 25 percent. We dont want to do it, but we probably — we’ll have no choice.
So we’ll see what happens. But we’re making a lot of headway with China. China wants to come over and talk, and we are always open to talking. But we have to do something. We have a tremendous trade imbalance with China, tremendous trade deficit. And the way I look at it: Last year, we lost over $500 billion to China. We can’t do that. I dont want to do that. And that’s been going on for many years. Other Presidents should have taken care of this situation, and they didnt. But I’m going to.
Yes.
Q Sanctions on companies involved in Nord Stream II — Russia and Germany — project?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: We’re not looking to do that. We just think it’s very unfortunate for the people of Germany that Germany is paying billions and billions of dollars a year for their energy to Russia. And I can tell you the German people dont like it.
Q What about the visa — the waiver program for Poland?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: We’re looking at that very strongly.
Q Mr. President, you have 10 million Polish Americans in the United States. You were in Chicago —
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Say it? I can’t hear you.
Q There are about 10 million Polish Americans in the United States —
PRESIDEN TRUMP: Yeah.
Q You were in Chicago two years ago — a great meeting. So when are you returning to Chicago? And will you —
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Did you say it was cut off? It was cut off?
Q It was great.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: What is he referring to, Mr. President?
PRESIDENT DUDA: The visa waiver program, I think.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: We love the people of Poland coming to the United States in any way, shape, or form. Okay? Does that answer your question?
Q Yes — (inaudible).
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Any way, shape, or form. It’s our honor.
Q Mr. President, how long of a delay is acceptable, sir, on the hearings for Judge Kavanaugh? There’s some discussion that the accuser may not be coming in on Monday? How long of a delay —
PRESIDENT TRUMP: I mean, I think it’s a great question, frankly. We are looking to get this done as quickly as possible. He is a truly outstanding person, as you know. Hes got an unblemished record. This is a terrible thing that took place, and it’s, frankly, a terrible thing that this information wasnt given to us a long time ago, months ago, when they got it. They could have done that, instead of waiting until everything was finished, and then all of a sudden spring it. But that’s what the Democrats do. That’s what they do. It’s obstruction, it’s resist. It’s whatever you have to do.
With all of that being said, it’s a process. And we all feel — speaking for all of the Republicans, we feel that we want to go through this process and we want to give everybody a chance to say what they have to say.
So we have time available. We will delay the process until it’s finished out. I guess weve invited everybody. I know — I can tell you this — that Judge Kavanaugh is anxious to do it. I dont know about the other party, but Judge Kavanaugh is very anxious to do it.
And a delay is certainly acceptable. We want to get to the bottom of everything. We want everybody to be able to speak up and speak out. The fact is, though, this should have been done a long time ago. And when Senator Feinstein had Judge Kavanaugh in her office for a long time, she never even mentioned this. And that was a long time ago. Never even mentioned it. So why wouldnt you bring this up, when he is sitting in her office for a pretty extended period of time?
So, it’s unfortunate. He is an incredible man. He’s an incredible intellect. He will make an incredible Supreme Court justice. But we feel that we want to go through a process. We want to hear both sides.
Q Will you ask the FBI to open his file?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: I dont think the FBI really should be involved because they dont want to be involved. If they wanted to be, I would certainly do that. But as you know, they say this is not really their thing. But I think, politically speaking, the senators will do a very good job. They really will. They’re going to open it up, and they will do a very good job.
Q The security of Poland — how important is it to you, security of Poland?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Oh, very important. The security of Poland, to me?
Q Yeah.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Almost as important as it is to this man. I can’t say “as,” but “almost.”
PRESIDENT DUDA: For me it’s the most important, and I hope that we will build Fort Trump in Poland together, Mr. President.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: That’s right. You know what? It’s very important to me. Extremely important. They’re very special people. It’s a very special country. It’s a very brave country.
I think one of my best moments was making that speech in Poland. People liked me, and I like them. They’re very, very exceptional people. The security of Poland is very important to me, and it’s very important to our country.
Q Mr. President, are you willing to declassify other items regarding the Russia investigation?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, we’re going to see. We want transparency. What I want is I want total transparency. This is a witch hunt. Republicans are seeing it. The Democrats know it’s a witch hunt, too, but they dont want to admit it because that’s not good politics for them. But it’s a terrible witch hunt, and it’s hurt our country.
And the things that have been found over the last couple of weeks about text messages back and forth are a disgrace to our nation. And I want transparency, and so does everybody else. As you know, congressional committees came to me and they wanted this. And I did it based on their request. But I think it’s a good thing, because we should open it up for people to see.
Thank you very much, everybody. Thank you.
Q Have you talked to Judge Kavanaugh?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: No, I havent.
Q Why not?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Specifically, I havent wanted to. I think it’s something that he will do very well. I think, specifically, I havent wanted to speak to Judge Kavanaugh because I knew somebody would ask me the same question that you asked me: “Have you spoken to Judge Kavanaugh?” So, specifically, I thought it would be a good thing not to. He can handle himself better than anybody. Hes a very outstanding man. Thank you.
Q So you still support him. He knows you support him though.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Oh, Im totally supportive. Yes, Im very supportive. He’s a — I would say few people that Ive ever seen, that I’ve ever known — and I know people of great success — have been so outstanding as Judge Kavanaugh.
Q Is this all politics?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: I dont want to say that. Maybe I’ll say that in a couple of days, but not now.
Thank you very much, everybody.
Q Aren’t you afraid of hostile Russia reaction to this close friendship with Poland? Sir, arent you afraid of hostile Russia reaction to the close friendship with Poland?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: I love our friendship with Poland. I love our friendship with Poland.
Poland has a take no prisoners stance against the Islamic refugee invasion. It will be awesome to see how this partnership works out
LikeLiked by 9 people
They march in the streets professing their love for God our Father and his Son, Jesus Christ. They also tell the Islamics that they don’t want anything to do with them.
The best 7 minute video I have ever seen:
LikeLiked by 14 people
Iirc after they declined to take any Islamic “migrants” Merkel threatened to fine them bigly soooo the choices (money or migrants) was put up as a national referendum and the Poles voted overwhelmingly to pay the fines. I think they have taken Christian refugees though.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Poland is a really underrated country – it’s contributions, it’s history, it’s people, it’s culture.
LikeLiked by 9 people
* its
LikeLiked by 2 people
After Americans, Poles are my favorite people. Caught between western European powers and Russia and the Turks, they always fight for God and country. Fort Ttrump! MAGA/KAG!!!
LikeLiked by 10 people
I agree! Just look at the questions their press asked our President in the Oval Office and during the joint presser. It was all about getting that permanent military base in their country. They not only want it for themselves but more importantly for their kids and grandkids. Having that base there assures them that Russia 🇷🇺 will never ever try what they did decades earlier to them.
Our troops will be honored as heroes by the people of Poland 🇵🇱. I actually see it happening in a few years. I think our President has told President Duda to have the LNG terminals all built and ready to deliver our LNG to all the Three Seas Nations. Once they are done, our President will use protecting the terminals as his reason to have our troops their. It supports all the Eastern European Nations (Doesn’t hurt that our FLOTUS came from Slovenia 🇸🇮).
I also think those countries will all leave the EU and form an Eastern European Block which we will join. If the Italians show they mean business, they may be the only Western European Country allowed to join.
Germany 🇩🇪 is going to not only lose our bases and protection, they are going to lose their European Union 🇪🇺!
LikeLiked by 9 people
I tnik some of our bases in Germany might be closed and moved to Poland, but in spite of Merkel (who will be gone next election, imo) I don’t believe we’ll give up our stake there, not for them, but for us.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, Poles are great people. But I like Italian food best!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Pierogis are pretty yummy!
LikeLiked by 4 people
50 years ago Hamtramck, Michigan was the largest Polish population outside of Poland. Kowalski Kielbasa (sausage) ruled! Ironically, today , the Poles still populate, but along with a large islamic faction. Go figure !
LikeLiked by 1 person
An old off color EU joke learned in Muenchen as an expat.
Definition of heaven: cooks are italian, police are german, bureaucrats are brits, and lovers are french.
Definition of hell: cooks are brits, police are french, bureaucrats are italian, and lovers are german.
LikeLike
Interesting that the President said Poland had now paid their fair share, 2% of their GDP, to NATO, and “not many other countries have done that”. FOX popped up a “Fox Facts” Poland has paid 9.8% of their GDP. ” Now even Fox is calling the President a liar! And why wasn’t the president using what obama used to read from , a teleproimpter. That’s the first time I’ve ever seen the President stumble over, and look down to read, a speech. He looked like he was dead tired, wearing an ill-fitting suit coat he kept pulling at, and having a very hard time hearing what the Poland President was saying. i cheered when he gave OANN the first chance at a question and FOX the last chance and then closed the whole thing down.
LikeLike
Fox is terrible – very glad I cut the cable! 😀 But I thought Trump was doing very well here. Sit-down is a good format, IMO.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He always tugs at one side of his suit, in case you’ve never noticed. It’s his MO, not that the suit doesn’t fit. Seriously?
His ‘tired’ look is his very, serious look – almost daring the MSMers to step out of line. Next thing he’s all smiles. He’s got it.
LikeLike
Perhaps the bullet proof vest that he has to wear practically everywhere on our behalf is uncomfortable.
LikeLike
Suzanne… I like how you included the phrase “on our behalf.”
LikeLike
must have his Blackerry in that side of the suit.
LikeLike
And of course it was Decker FNN who asked the first question about Kavanaugh. Nothing to do with US/Poland relations. PDJT even referred to John Decker Fox News.
I stopped watching almost everything FNN many years ago. FBN still has a few good shows.
LikeLike
OMG – the part about China – the VSGPOTUS is absolutely CARPET-BOMBING the Chinese economic warfare plan. What a military mind! The only place this goes is MAGA!
LikeLiked by 4 people
POTUS gives new meaning to Chinese torture!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, my gosh….Melania’s gorgeous coat…does that lovely lady ever have a fashion misstep?? No, she’s perfect.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And yet again, she clearly communicated to Poland’s First Lady what she would be wearing in advance. A small, but very classy, gesture!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Darn nice to see the pivotal alliance for Western civilization stepping up. Thank you Poland and of course, thank you very so much Mr. President, Donald J. Trump.
Beautiful.
LikeLiked by 4 people
… so very much…
Poland is going to be a linchpin for energy security in Europe purchasing US gas and making Russian blackmail using gas a thing of the past.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I would love to see us remove our base from Germany and move it to Poland
LikeLiked by 2 people
VERY IMPORTANT:
”Q – ”Mr. President, will you say yes to a U.S. permanent base in Poland?”
PRESIDENT TRUMP: ”Well, we’re looking at it very seriously. I know Poland likes the idea very much. And it’s something that we are considering, yes.”
That would mean he’ll be closing the base in Germany and relocating it to Poland. That is an excellent idea.
LikeLiked by 4 people
There are many US military bases in Germany. I know, since lived there for almost six years, commuted back monthly for another 10, and speak fluent German. There are several excellent candidates for a move to Poland, not least Rhein Mein airbase—which shares commercial runways with Frankfurt airport—Frankfurt on the north, Rhein Mein on the south—and as a result completely indefensible! Rhein Mein is the main EU evac point for all our ME airlift casualties, so also a BIG medical facility. You could easily hit our military aircraft there with Manpads launched from the Frankfurt Airport two/three story terminal buildings less than a mile away across the runways. Nice elevated firing points.
LikeLike
Not to mention that Germany actually charges us “rent” on the land where our bases are located
LikeLike
Interesting. Thank You.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
How lucky are we to have a man of Trump’s brilliance leading the country! Pinch me, I must be dreaming.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Omg–
“I hope that we will build Fort Trump in Poland together, Mr. President.”
Fort Trump!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
My favorite part is where President Duda mentioned “Fort Trump.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, today was Duda day?
LikeLike
King John (Jan) Sobieski in 1683 stopped a Turkish/Islamic advance into Europe by leading an allied Christian army outside of Vienna. Over the next 200+ years, the Turks were slowly pushed out of southeastern Europe, with the exception of Constantinople (Istanbul).
After World War II, of course, with a ravaged population and not enough workers, Turks invaded again, especially Germany, this time peacefully as economic migrants. That they refused in general to assimilate in any European country goes without saying. Part of this was the fault of the Europeans themselves, and the Germans in particular.
Today the Poles are, however, not impervious to the deleterious influences of our age: unbridled sexuality, the envy and greed of Socialism, atheism, etc.
We shall see whether the Poles can survive this modern onslaught against their religion and civilization. They survived Russian occupation and Communism: a more subtle and insidious enemy, Leftism disguised as a high-minded egalitarianism bringing progress, may be more difficult to handle, as we already know.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
After President Trump’s speech in Poland, I started following the Polish Embassy on Twitter. I drop in from time to time to say hello and start by saying, “USA here”. The response, sometimes many responses from actual citizens, is always warm and friendly. We love the Poles and that’s a relationship worth cultivating.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The press is flat out RUDE! When there is a discussion with another head of state, the questions should be relevant to the occasion, not gotcha gotcha gotcha questions to POTUS (though he handles them very well).
LikeLike
The PRESS is a pack of hyenas. Can we just say that?
I honestly do not remember a Press Pool acting in this viscous, intrusive — shark-like manner before.
Did I miss something? I have been paying attention for a very long time.
They are ruthless — gobbling — disrespectful doesn’t even touch it — so yes, sharks.
Is it because of new technology — or is it because of President Trump?
I honestly want to know why? Were they always like this???
LikeLike
Lets move our US army in Poland. Fck the germans. They are not our allies anymore. If you are talking about russian collusion, Angela M is guilty of that.
LikeLike
I guess it’s Duda Duda Duda day.
LikeLike