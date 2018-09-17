September 17th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #606

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Once the outright fraud that occurred in the preparation of the FISA documents is fully revealed, the legality of the entire Mueller investigation—and the subsequent convictions— come into question. We’ve seen similar things happen before in cases where forensic evidence central to convictions was proven to be incompetently or fraudulently prepared. This resulted in numerous convictions being overturned.
The whole DOJ and FBI administrative structure is now being shown to be corrupt. We’ve never seen something like this before; this is something so serious that the critical integrity of the entire US legal structure is undermined. The president has to act and act soon.
Agreed…unfortunately, the system is so far in FUBAR, that the only person that can remedy is PDJT. To do so, he will have to go out on a limb, confront the deep state, and bring this to a head. Epic battle awaits, but other than Devine intervention, there is no other way. It’s fourth and goal….
50 more days to Mid-Term Elections.
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters.
—and—
Praying for our Patriots dealing with flooding and other weather related problems.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1041362405350141952
Donald Trump Retweet:
Truth
Good for you, Citizen817.
I thought this was fascinating for those people who still think nothing is being done behind the scenes. Here is an article from August of this year about the recent internal audits at Treasury, USDA and other departments under the Trump Administration. Mnuchin audited the mint and the entire Treasury. Several people were arrested for fraud. Just fascinating. I am so thrilled with our new Administration!!
https://americandigitalnews.com/2018/08/31/oig-semiannual-audit-results/#.W58sTcllDgD
That’s really great news! It’s too bad we have to dig all over the internet to find stories like that.
Great Article! I watched a 4 min youtube on this very thing but your article tells more.
It is a start….but great news.
That’s a goldmine. Thanks for posting Cheri.
Now do the Fed!
Woodward: No Evidence Of Trump-Russia Collusion, I Searched For Two Years
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2018/09/14/woodward_no_evidence_of_collusion_between_trump_and_russia_i_searched_for_two_years.html
So……why the nasty book, Bobby?
The book is his continued ticket to the “in crowd” cocktail parties. Then he makes the comment about not finding evidence of Russian collusion to endear himself to the other side. Typical tactics of a whore reporter.
Exactly!
They’re spiraling out of control. They are doubling down on losing. What else do you expect from them? It’s the end of the democrat party as a national thing. They’re going to resort to violence soon, and get put down quickly… that will be the end of it for awhile, then they’ll have to rehabilitate their image for a decade or so.
Make it a century.
or never to come back….
The party should be called Democrat-Communist Party from now on.
Wow, is he talking about poor illegal aliens and MS13 oppressed by the evil tyrant Trump who got elected by the dregs of society? That went even further than “putting y’all back in chains.”
How dare he make his intolerant judgments on people who oppose his agenda.
Only Democrats dare to put up their political signs, even in this Trump-supporting area, because Trump supporters know that they become targets of vandalism and violence from Democrat-sponsored crazies.
I know who’s intolerant, and Mr. Biden, take a look in the mirror
Good review–creepy. I wished they had the one with AG Jeff Sessions and his granddaughter with Biden. Session slapped Biden’s hand away from his granddaughter.
Awwww. Paul McCartney is disappointed that President Trump doesn’t believe in Climate Change ur…. you mean Global Warming Paul.
Awwwww.
Send McCartney back to his pool of livers. I don’t want the likes of him here.
Bradley Smith, formally of the FEC
Gregg Jarrett
This is war! At what point does our government bring charges to those who actively conspire against America?
Fjordman: https://gatesofvienna.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/blibrand1.png
A Missed Opportunity to Save Sweden
https://gatesofvienna.net/2018/09/a-missed-opportunity-to-save-sweden/
FYI He is sentenced to 10 months in prison for robbery and expelled to Morocco. However, in five years he is welcome to come back to Sweden, according to the judgment.
Pretty much the same thing Google does in America.
No surprise!
And then there’s this
https://www.csoonline.com/article/2224065/microsoft-subnet/insect-assassin-drones–armed-drones-choosing-targets–what-could-possibly-go-wrong.html
Freedom, respect and tolerance for others is extremely important… which is why it is a huge mistake to vote Democrat/Chinese government (I like Chinese people in general but their government/gangs are not the people I’d want ruling over me or my community)
Did I mention to you before that the beyond aging ho-ho-ho Dianne Feinstein has brazenly groped my Durbin, in a gender-neutral restroom, in the San Francisco airport?
It was a very traumatic experience which I’ll never be able to forget. I believe I deserve restitution.
(By restitution I don’t mean that I want Feinstein returned to me. Restitute the prostitute to China. Coat included! )
Democrats are using this sexual allegation technique for long time when they have nothing left. They and their donors arrange all these folks and stories to fake msm. We will see more same things a week before midterm.
The Dems needed to trot out the phony story against Kavanaugh because they know what’s coming down the pike—declassified FISA documents and the testimony of 70 people related to the Russia investigation. All this aside from possibly derailing Kavanaugh’s chance to be on the Court.
