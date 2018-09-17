September 17th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #606

Posted on September 17, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

45 Responses to September 17th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #606

  1. citizen817 says:
    September 17, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Garrison Hall says:
      September 17, 2018 at 12:51 am

      Once the outright fraud that occurred in the preparation of the FISA documents is fully revealed, the legality of the entire Mueller investigation—and the subsequent convictions— come into question. We’ve seen similar things happen before in cases where forensic evidence central to convictions was proven to be incompetently or fraudulently prepared. This resulted in numerous convictions being overturned.

      The whole DOJ and FBI administrative structure is now being shown to be corrupt. We’ve never seen something like this before; this is something so serious that the critical integrity of the entire US legal structure is undermined. The president has to act and act soon.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Remington..... says:
        September 17, 2018 at 1:10 am

        Agreed…unfortunately, the system is so far in FUBAR, that the only person that can remedy is PDJT. To do so, he will have to go out on a limb, confront the deep state, and bring this to a head. Epic battle awaits, but other than Devine intervention, there is no other way. It’s fourth and goal….

        Like

        Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    September 17, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. Grandma Covfefe says:
    September 17, 2018 at 12:21 am

    50 more days to Mid-Term Elections.
    MAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters.

    —and—
    Praying for our Patriots dealing with flooding and other weather related problems.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    September 17, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Donald Trump Retweet:

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    September 17, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    September 17, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    September 17, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    September 17, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    September 17, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. Cheri Lawrence says:
    September 17, 2018 at 12:28 am

    I thought this was fascinating for those people who still think nothing is being done behind the scenes. Here is an article from August of this year about the recent internal audits at Treasury, USDA and other departments under the Trump Administration. Mnuchin audited the mint and the entire Treasury. Several people were arrested for fraud. Just fascinating. I am so thrilled with our new Administration!!

    https://americandigitalnews.com/2018/08/31/oig-semiannual-audit-results/#.W58sTcllDgD

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    September 17, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      September 17, 2018 at 12:33 am

      They’re spiraling out of control. They are doubling down on losing. What else do you expect from them? It’s the end of the democrat party as a national thing. They’re going to resort to violence soon, and get put down quickly… that will be the end of it for awhile, then they’ll have to rehabilitate their image for a decade or so.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Summer says:
      September 17, 2018 at 12:40 am

      Wow, is he talking about poor illegal aliens and MS13 oppressed by the evil tyrant Trump who got elected by the dregs of society? That went even further than “putting y’all back in chains.”

      Like

      Reply
    • wondering999 says:
      September 17, 2018 at 12:47 am

      How dare he make his intolerant judgments on people who oppose his agenda.

      Only Democrats dare to put up their political signs, even in this Trump-supporting area, because Trump supporters know that they become targets of vandalism and violence from Democrat-sponsored crazies.

      I know who’s intolerant, and Mr. Biden, take a look in the mirror

      Like

      Reply
      • Grandma Covfefe says:
        September 17, 2018 at 1:10 am

        Good review–creepy. I wished they had the one with AG Jeff Sessions and his granddaughter with Biden. Session slapped Biden’s hand away from his granddaughter.

        Like

        Reply
  14. treehouseron says:
    September 17, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Awwww. Paul McCartney is disappointed that President Trump doesn’t believe in Climate Change ur…. you mean Global Warming Paul.

    Awwwww.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. citizen817 says:
    September 17, 2018 at 12:33 am

    Good show.
    Bradley Smith, formally of the FEC
    Gregg Jarrett

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. citizen817 says:
    September 17, 2018 at 12:36 am

    This is war! At what point does our government bring charges to those who actively conspire against America?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  18. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 17, 2018 at 12:38 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  19. citizen817 says:
    September 17, 2018 at 12:44 am

    Pretty much the same thing Google does in America.
    No surprise!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. rsmith1776 says:
    September 17, 2018 at 12:48 am

    Did I mention to you before that the beyond aging ho-ho-ho Dianne Feinstein has brazenly groped my Durbin, in a gender-neutral restroom, in the San Francisco airport?

    It was a very traumatic experience which I’ll never be able to forget. I believe I deserve restitution.

    (By restitution I don’t mean that I want Feinstein returned to me. Restitute the prostitute to China. Coat included! )

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. SR says:
    September 17, 2018 at 12:54 am

    Democrats are using this sexual allegation technique for long time when they have nothing left. They and their donors arrange all these folks and stories to fake msm. We will see more same things a week before midterm.

    Like

    Reply
  22. citizen817 says:
    September 17, 2018 at 1:02 am

    Like

    Reply
  23. BetsBets says:
    September 17, 2018 at 1:05 am

    The Dems needed to trot out the phony story against Kavanaugh because they know what’s coming down the pike—declassified FISA documents and the testimony of 70 people related to the Russia investigation. All this aside from possibly derailing Kavanaugh’s chance to be on the Court.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s