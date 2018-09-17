Kellyanne Conway Discusses Accusations Against SCOTUS Nominee Brett Kavanaugh….

Supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh presented the following statement today following a high school sexual assault accusation from Christine Blasey Ford:

“This is a completely false allegation. I have never done anything like what the accuser describes—to her or to anyone. Because this never happened, I had no idea who was making this accusation until she identified herself yesterday.”

“I am willing to talk to the Senate Judiciary Committee in any way the Committee deems appropriate to refute this false allegation, from 36 years ago, and defend my integrity.”

Counselor to the President, Kellyanne Conway, discussed the issues this morning on Fox and Friends:

(Link)

  1. sundance says:
    September 17, 2018 at 3:21 pm

  2. sundance says:
    September 17, 2018 at 3:22 pm

  3. Henry says:
    September 17, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    well? Vote.

  4. Phil aka Felipe says:
    September 17, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    “a high school sexual assault accusation from Christine Blasey Ford”

    Pity the fools, the Democrats. THAT IS ALL THEY’VE GOT!

    • White Apple says:
      September 17, 2018 at 3:25 pm

      Well so far it seems to be all they need.

    • Pa Hermit says:
      September 17, 2018 at 3:39 pm

      I remember this same high school ploy on the Romney run for POTUS. Too bad there is no kick-back for false accusations. They just seem to quietly into the sunset. Maybe Karma comes back to bite them in the rear end and we never hear about that! The far Left is so full of “Class,” no?

  5. sundance says:
    September 17, 2018 at 3:25 pm

  6. sundance says:
    September 17, 2018 at 3:25 pm

    • booger71 says:
      September 17, 2018 at 3:28 pm

      Don’t let the protesters in. Problem solved

    • dbobway says:
      September 17, 2018 at 3:37 pm

      The DNC are playing a game with peoples lives. They are not playing by the rules.
      Stick to the rules. There will be time to see what Ms. Ford has to say. Senator Feinstein broke the rules of the game.
      The delay tactic is about the November vote.
      The delay tactic is about the weakness of the accusation.
      How much money did the Senator’s husband make thru her position in the Senate?

  7. sundance says:
    September 17, 2018 at 3:27 pm

  8. Cyber says:
    September 17, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    The left literally has no shame. None.

  9. grandmaintexas says:
    September 17, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    Looks to be unraveling very quickly.

  10. Michael Brower says:
    September 17, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    Is there a statute of Limitations of this alleged crime? If so, then there is no legal reason to investigate it. This entire #metoo movement is built to enable liberal statists to have another path for political assassination of their enemies. I’m not trying to downgrade rape or sexual abuse by no means here, but the way this and Judge Moore’s accusations played out, it was/is trial by MSM. it disgusts me.

    • Nigella says:
      September 17, 2018 at 3:37 pm

      Not in Maryland

    • amwick says:
      September 17, 2018 at 3:38 pm

      There is no statute of limitation on felony sexual assault in Maryland. Not sure if this accusation is the kind that would be considered a felony, but seems to be. And it makes sense that they would be coming up with a story that had no legal expiration date.

      Ps I just looked this up yesterday, every state is different.

      • booger71 says:
        September 17, 2018 at 3:43 pm

        Are you sure that what she accused him of is a felony in Maryland? Someone rubbing themselves fully clothed against someone else fully clothed is a felony?

      • Ristvan says:
        September 17, 2018 at 3:49 pm

        Lurking Lawyer here. I just looked up Maryland’s laws on felonious sexual assault (for which this comment says there is no SoL. There are four degrees of felonious sexual assault. The accusers destription fits NONE of them. Therefore any applicable SoL for any conceivble lesser offense (e.g. battery) has long since lapsed. No there, there.

    • JX says:
      September 17, 2018 at 3:38 pm

      What crime?

  11. calbear84 says:
    September 17, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    For the DIMS the ends always justify the means! I’m sure normal Americans are just as sick of this kind of BS as I am, and I hope they respond by voting RED WAVE in November:-)

  13. RoostyScoot says:
    September 17, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    All other rape accusations are cheapened by this. But in the name of political expedience, why not? Shoot, My buddy told me he knows a guy who saw Brett Kavanaugh shoot a squirrel with a BB gun 40 years ago. Brett hasn’t done anything noteworthy since then, so lets shut the whole thing down. Lets stop talking about his body of work, his substance, or issues. Lets use the straw man of rape victims to scare him into silence and shut down the political process.

    The Voters see what is happening here. I hope they are as disgusted as I am.

  14. PNWLifer says:
    September 17, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    So Kavanaugh’s mother presided over her parents’s foreclosure, she’s been photographed wearing a pink pussy hat, she’s a Psych professor, she’s scrubbed her social media and her brother has connections to Fusion GPS. This isn’t suspicious at all. Absolutely nothing to see here.

  15. Zabadak says:
    September 17, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    Democrat Party: Godless, morally bankrupt, liars, cheaters, baby killers, believers in infanticide, and all things perverted. No morals or scruples. How is that for a start? Spit!

  16. Tiffthis says:
    September 17, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    Don’t postpone the vote. Bring her in tomorrow to testify, and start the vote on the 20th as planned.

  17. Koot Katmando says:
    September 17, 2018 at 3:35 pm

    Lets see what Grassly is made of. If he caves on this bah to all the Rs.

  18. Jimmy Jack says:
    September 17, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    This should put go rest any questions about Anita Hill & Clarence Thomas. Same play with different details. Interesting both females are professors.

  19. WeThePeople2016 says:
    September 17, 2018 at 3:38 pm

  20. missilemom says:
    September 17, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    Not sure what to make of Kelly Anne Conway anymore; she and her husband feuding on Twitter. Something is not right.

    • ladypenquin says:
      September 17, 2018 at 3:44 pm

      Bizarre. He claims to be a conservative, but he’s a rabid NeverTrumper. He defended Obama’s 57 state remark from 2008. That’s outrageous. It wasn’t a “mistake” – Obama, being American Born, Foreign Made, would have had trouble knowing facts (well, until the stupid generation came along) about the USA.

      I’m NOT saying Kellyanne isn’t everything we think she is, but logically, being married to that guy…would place a red flag next to her name, because the hubby seems out of kilter, not her.

    • booger71 says:
      September 17, 2018 at 3:45 pm

      Her hubby is a liberal

      • PotP says:
        September 17, 2018 at 3:50 pm

        He’s extraordinarily jealous of a spouse who is far more successful than he will ever be.

        After Trump’s 2nd term (maybe even after reelection) she’s dropping him.

        You NEVER do that to your wife’s employer. EVER.

        Guy is a dirtbag. Maybe he should hook up with Christine. Maybe he already did. Odds are better than winning the Powerball.

  21. ladypenquin says:
    September 17, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    Didn’t see this thread right away, so will repost my Judge Kavanaugh comment from the Daily Thread:
    I’ll leave this here, it’s beyond to difficult to weigh in the latest vile attack on Judge Kavanaugh.

    It’s not that I’m sick and tired, I’m just sick.

    Sick of the filthy smears, sick of the lies, sick of GOP Senators posturing for their Dem cohorts in crimes, sick of words like phrases like the “process play out” – yes even from POTUS today. They succeeded with Bork, they’ve succeeded every time it’s one of ours, but none of theirs. This is no more than a Roy Moore redux, though I do believe the GOP – yes, McConnell, looking at you, would have played that card differently since the Uniparty, and GOP-E has since not been able to get rid of President Trump, but that he has successes to show for it.

    The attack on Judge Kavanaugh isn’t about “Process” – it’s about letting Evil win. Everyone and their grandmother knows this is a fake story, but how despicable is it that we have the kind of mass, instant information highway to spread filth. And one last thing:

  22. WeThePeople2016 says:
    September 17, 2018 at 3:39 pm

  23. Ristvan says:
    September 17, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    Dems sad attempt to derail Kavanaugh using @Metoo sentiment and Anita Hill tactic should not work for several reasons.
    1. Feinstein sat on the info letter during the entire hearing process, likely because she knew it would come unglued if used. Desperation move has infuriated Grassley.
    2. Leftist accuser deleted social media (motive is obvious), but could not erase her recent leftist activist history.
    3. Leftist accuser made the mistake of naming a second person wno ‘witnessed’ the incident—who like Kavanaugh says it never happened.
    4. Nothing else contemporaneous except for Fridays letter by 65 high school female contemporaries who say he was and remains a gentleman. Some of these may be able to attestnto accusers reputation at the time.

    PDJT will be able to use this sorry episode in rallies to GOTV.

    • ladypenquin says:
      September 17, 2018 at 3:48 pm

      Ristvan, good to see! Nice voice of reason. I’m glad that Grassley is infuriated. We the People are sick of this stuff happening, and in the past, the Dems have won too many times. If POTUS wasn’t as strong as he is, it’d be tougher for us. I hate how they took out who he nominated for the VA – using that Army MD who held a grudge against him.

      And they took out Roy Moore the same way.

  24. Coast says:
    September 17, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    Grassley should just tell her…”you will be under oath, hooked up to a lie-detector machine, and if any deception noted, you will be charged…….OR…you can turn around, apologize, and go home. Your choice”.

  25. Bullseye says:
    September 17, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    Appears republicans wer ready for such shinanigans from the dems with the 65 female signed letter already lined up as ammo. Sadly, it will only take one more female nut to speak up and say something negative and dems like flake, corker, S. collins and murkowski to flake out

  26. alliwantissometruth says:
    September 17, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    The democrats need to choose their liars more carefully

    According to the GatewayPundit, the accuser…

    Is a far left radical professor
    Her lawyer is a big donor to the democrat party & MoveOn.org
    Kavanaugh’s mother foreclosed on the accusers parents home

    There’s more information there too

    Any idiot should easily see this is a hit job by unscrupulous & corrupt democrats, but as we well know, democrat voters aren’t just idiots, they’re a special brand of stupid

  27. Mike diamond says:
    September 17, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    So will all who went to high school and college,with Dian fienstien,cory,booker,and kamal a harris please tell us what all they did!???

  28. Mike diamond says:
    September 17, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    Let’s take a much closer look into the past of the demo-rats!

  29. Deplorable Patriot says:
    September 17, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    http://www.bookwormroom.com/2018/09/16/accusation-kavanaugh-plan-2012/

    It seems that the Dems have been worried about Kavanaugh getting to the Supreme Court for years. Back when it looked like Mitt Romney might get a pick, they put together this little ambush plan and pulled it out when it looked like it was their only shot to derail him. If this is all they can come up with…..

  30. Phil aka Felipe says:
    September 17, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    Christine Blasey Ford?

    This Ford is another Edsel.

    “Ford invested heavily in a yearlong teaser campaign leading consumers to believe that the Edsel was the car of the future – an expectation it failed to meet.

    After it was unveiled to the public, it was considered to be unattractive, overpriced, and overhyped.”

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edsel

  31. Nigella says:
    September 17, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    And it looks like the rate me teacher thing wasn’t her… Not that we should stop using it… be like the dems

  32. Tmonroe says:
    September 17, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    Shouldn’t they use the standard that the “move on” group used when a former president had his power in play over an intern with whom he had an intimate relationship? Wasn’t their standard that despite said power-play ( oh right they completely excised that aspect and just focused on a personal intimate encounter), it should be the performance of one’s job that qualifies her disqualifies them? If so, shouldn’t everyone just “move on”?

  33. tav says:
    September 17, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    Diane “Queen of Hearts” Smearstein, member in good standing of the DemoKKK Lynch Mob.

  34. WeThePeople2016 says:
    September 17, 2018 at 3:49 pm

  35. talker2u says:
    September 17, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    Great strategy!

    In the VERY unlikely event that she would testify under oath, let her be found duplicitous and face prosecution.

  36. sysconfig says:
    September 17, 2018 at 3:50 pm

    Its wheels within wheels folx..is all I can say
    Her dads /brothers Law firm..
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BakerHostetler

    Major clients

    BakerHostetler has represented the William Jefferson Clinton Presidential Foundation’s HIV/AIDS Initiative since 2003.[10]

    Major League Baseball has been a longstanding client of BakerHostetler.[11]

    On August 25, 2014, House Republicans hired BakerHostetler’s David Rivkin to provide legal representation to sue President Obama over the Affordable Care Act. [12]

    n 2012, the Russian government hired an army of lobbyists and lawyers to pursue repeal of the Magnitsky Act. One of the law firms retained was Baker Hostetler, which has ties to Fusion GPS. Fusion itself was co-founded by former journalist Glenn Simpson.

    https://nypost.com/2017/11/08/deep-in-the-swamp-playing-for-clinton-and-the-kremlin/
    Again, Fusion had been hired by Baker Hostetler; if the law firm were removed from the case, Fusion’s further participation would be in doubt. Moreover, the disqualification of Baker Hostetler would leave Veselnitskaya scrambling to find new counsel for Prevezon with potentially tens of millions of dollars hanging in the balance.

    This isn’t to minimize the significance of the dossier, but to observe that Veselnitskaya and Fusion’s Simpson had more pressing business at that time. A more curious question is why the Obama administration issued a visa allowing Veselnitskaya to come to the United States at that point.

    In any event, Prevezon settled the case with the Justice Department in May 2017, sparing the Putin regime a public airing of the fraud scheme and Magnitsky’s murder. By then, the Second Circuit, in October 2016, had

    Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence concerning the firm.
    Altogether, Fusion GPS’s bank documents list 112 payment transactions involving the firm, most of which are redacted, except for transactions between Fusion and two law firms on two Russia-related projects. The law firms are:
    (1) Perkins Coie, which represented the DNC and Hillary Clinton campaign, paid Fusion GPS a total of more than $1.4 million in 2016 for “opposition research” on Donald Trump:

    $1,024,408 between May 24, 2016 and Dec. 28, 2016.
    $365,275 on the eve of the election on Oct. 28, 2016.
    A payment after the election in late December 2016.

    (2) BakerHostetler, which paid Fusion GPS $523,651 between March 7, 2016 and Oct. 31, 2016, to investigate a London-based banker, Bill Browder, who helped push through the Magnitsky Act — a sanctions law vehemently opposed by the Russian government. The $523,651 came from a Russian businessman convicted of tax fraud and money laundering.
    Fusion GPS founding partner and former Wall Street Journal reporter Glenn Simpson compiled the research for Fusion’s anti-Browder project, working closely with a Russian lawyer named Natalia Veselnitskaya, who gave Simpson’s research to Russia’s prosecutor general Yuri Chaika. Veselnitskaya also shared Simpson’s research, in the form of a 4-page memo to Donald Trump Jr., with whom she met in the Trump Tower in June 2016 — a meeting that was arranged by Fusion GPS associate Rob Goldstone.
    As Conservative Daily Post‘s Luis Orozco points out, opposition research firm Fusion GPS “is the common denominator linked to two different schemes used to damage the Trump campaign” — “one of the main weapons . . . to prevent the Republican victory.”
    There are two more interesting things that are revealed in the un-redacted Fusion GPS financial transactions:

