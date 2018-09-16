Sunday Talks: FEMA Chief Brock Long -vs- Chris Wallace…

The head of FEMA, Brock Long, appears on Fox News Sunday for an interview about Hurricane Florence and the subsequent flood damage.
Advertisements
The head of FEMA, Brock Long, appears on Fox News Sunday for an interview about Hurricane Florence and the subsequent flood damage.
Whacko Wallace…Top Fop at FOX.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wind up using language that I would otherwise be ashamed to say every time I watch that weasel Wallace try to slyly twist the narrative to attack POTUS. Brock Long did an excellent job avoiding weasel bait.
LikeLike
Wrong place to go to give a report. Maria would have been better.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m so glad Chris Wallace is not in charge of fema!!!!Chris is just a talking head news dude
LikeLike
Love this guy – knowledgeable and intelligent assessment – Wallace is annoying – but, Mr. Long cuts to the chase with information to quell his constant battering – blame game is not working, Wally!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I, too was impressed with Mr. Long. Chris tried to make Maria Trump’s Katrina, but Long wasn’t going to have any of it. Kudos to Mr. Long.
LikeLiked by 3 people
* Smile *
LikeLike
Yeah, Brock can hold his own. He received high praise from his chain of command and everyone involved in disaster relief last year. Tells you a lot when he is back on the firing line again this year.
Hey Chrissy, gonna interview San Juan Mayor Cruz about all the supplies she held back for political reasons?
LikeLiked by 4 people
If we are in there rebuilding Puerto Rico electric grid, Maria is probabl the best thing that happened to Puerto Rico. I’m not being callous. I do not think 3000 people died in that Hurricane.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You have to hear Geraldo on “The Five” saying how bad PR was before the Hurricanes even hit. He also disputes the number of deaths caused by the hurricanes. I searched for it but can’t find it although many of the other FNN videos are available.
Maybe someone will have better luck.
LikeLike
Read the GWU statistical study. Beyond sketchy, covering Maria AND the 6 months afterwards. As bad as the previous Harvard School of Public health study that was also widely panned.
And the MSM attempt to make it personal against PDJT, the Puerto Rican lady who just claimed he mother was a Maria victim, was just factually wrong. Her claim had been debunked months ago by CNN (of all places). Facts were mother was suffering late stage congestive heart failure. One consequence was lungs filled with fluid AT the hospital. The hospital had an emergency generator and could have done a draining surgical procedure. The head physician determined it was too risky given the heart weakness, so they elected not to operate but rather aspirate. Mom died of heart failure during the aspiration. NOTHING to do with Maria except the death happened during Maria aftermath.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I watched a panel on MediaBuzz that all accepted the 3,000 Georgetown number because Puerto Rico accepted it (probably for political reasons.) According to a chart that was posted the other day, the death toll varies from 18 to 8,000+.
LikeLike
They should apply the same criteria from that Maria study to all power failures in Puerto Rico before Maria and see what kind of death toll they come up with.
Puerto Rico battles massive blackout after fire at electricity plant – Sept. 2016
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/sep/21/puerto-rico-blackout-fire-electricity-plant
LikeLike
Wallace and Libtards are full of shite. If you want to know how many extra deaths. PR has them locked in freezers at their central autopsy center and they reek of rot 1 year later. Do a search of the stories over this past summer to verify me.
They know damn well how many people died. 3000 is all that liberals could stretch like they do of all things to their advantage. It is politically driven junk science. No one asks a victim of disaster or mayhem whether they are a D or an R or whether they like their current leadership nor should anyone. So discussing politics in the midst of rescue and recovery is like ambulance chasing at the funeral..
My family is ground zero of the worst of Florence and I am helping with other disasters away from home, so politicizing the misery of the public for political purposes is the worst of the worst.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chriss is a nail….Brock is THE HAMMER….
yep–after 40-50 years of corruption and graft in P.R. Govt…..with everything BK ….
NOW – the AMERICAN PUBLIC, nationwide, have to foot the bill to FIX THEIR JUNK!!!…
AND – because it takes lead-time to order in such quantities of “stuff”…. we are failing because it’s not all done in a single year???? GET REAL….. How long did it take to build-out the interstate hwy system? How long to build Hover Dam….eh?
Anyway…this is a ton of water falling and running downhill now… DON’T GO FOR WALKS IN BLACK WATER, eh?… Don’t become part of the problem…. sit tight and roast some pig meat!
Today should mark the end of the hurricane’s news cycle for now….can’t lead with a none event, eh?…. About time for some new document dumps….
The Dem’s have to love being told they had to stay in DC cause of being in session….tough, eh?
Check-6
LikeLike
Chris Wallace sucks.
/s/ Captain Obvious
LikeLiked by 1 person