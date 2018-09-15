September 15th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #604

Posted on September 15, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

98 Responses to September 15th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #604

  1. citizen817 says:
    September 15, 2018 at 12:21 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    September 15, 2018 at 12:21 am

  3. Grandma Covfefe says:
    September 15, 2018 at 12:21 am

    52 more days to Mid-Term Elections.
    MAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters.

    —and—
    Praying for our East Coast Patriots….May the storm reduce itself further quickly.

  5. citizen817 says:
    September 15, 2018 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    September 15, 2018 at 12:23 am

    • millwright says:
      September 15, 2018 at 2:09 am

      I suspect the ‘ hidden story ‘ is what happened to all the relief supplies sent to P.R. ? Thee dozens of reefer containers loaded with perishables needing regular refueling, but I recall several stories of the Teamstears blocking access to the ports and refusing to service the containers or deliver those marked as urgent .

  7. citizen817 says:
    September 15, 2018 at 12:23 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    September 15, 2018 at 12:24 am

  9. agentcommonsense says:
    September 15, 2018 at 12:24 am

    OH MT GOD NOOOOO !
    ​The mother of a young girl killed by MS-13 gang members on Long Island was fatally struck by a car at her daughter’s memorial site, cops said. Evelyn Rodriguez — who attended President Trump’s State of the Union to bring light to the brutal slaying of 16-year-old Kayla Cuevas — was struck by a vehicle in Brentwood at around 4 p.m., according to police. Rodriguez was preparing to attend a candlelight vigil for her daughter when she was killed. She was rushed to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, where she died.
    Two things with the death of Evelyn Rodriguez who lost a daughter to MS-13, is that one thing is obvious is that this is likely a targeted kill by MS-13…Or with Rodriguez being close to the President in exposing MS-13 this is a possible Deep State hit. More than likely though this could be one of these two things, especially if you under stand the Deep State’s hatred of President Trump, and the Deep State’s obvious connection to groups like MS-13. For the death of Evelyn Rodriguez to occur at the memorial site of her daughter who was killed by MS-13, it’s obvious the killing of Evelyn Rodriguez was a targeted kill…The question is who is responsible?

    NOW THE FATHER IS LEFT ALONE >>

  10. citizen817 says:
    September 15, 2018 at 12:24 am

  11. WSB says:
    September 15, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Now he’s done it. the Dalai Lama has now spoken:

    “The Dalai Lama: Europe Belongs to Europeans, Refugees Should Return Home to Build Their Own Countries”

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/09/the-dalai-lama-europe-belongs-to-europeans-refugees-should-return-home-to-build-their-own-countries/

    This is was Obama’s hospitality:

  12. citizen817 says:
    September 15, 2018 at 12:25 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    September 15, 2018 at 12:25 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    September 15, 2018 at 12:26 am

    • para59r says:
      September 15, 2018 at 1:43 am

      Rush related another story today about the media bad mouthing another Trump fist bump when if the rest of the clip was shown that Trump was greeting a child cancer victim. Seems like the media is getting desperate.

  15. sunnydaze says:
    September 15, 2018 at 12:27 am

  16. sunnydaze says:
    September 15, 2018 at 12:33 am

    This vid is going so viral that I *almost* feel sorry for this Lyin’ Fool:

  17. sunnydaze says:
    September 15, 2018 at 12:38 am

    Vote Molinaro in NY to get rid of Cuomo:

    • WSB says:
      September 15, 2018 at 12:46 am

      I so hope this is true. I cannot figure out if Cynthia is now off the Working Families’ line on the ballot or not? If she is, she will draw votes away. If not, does Marc still have a chance?

  18. mj_inOC says:
    September 15, 2018 at 12:43 am

    So grateful Judicial Watch is on our side!
    Praise The Almighty, and protect Tom Fitton and team, our POTUS and his family and team, and May God CONTINUE to Bless America, Amen.

    https://www.judicialwatch.org/video-update/tom-fittons-weekly-video-update-september-14-2018/?utm_source=deployer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=weekly+update&utm_term=members&utm_content=20180915043258

  19. BlackKnightRides says:
    September 15, 2018 at 12:43 am

    PROSECUTE Senator Feinstein for SEDITION.

    DEMAND Senator Feinstein RESIGN from Congress!
    • BREACHES NATIONAL SECURITY by revealing Classified Documents
    • Put CHINESE SPY on her payroll for DECADES
    • Employed Chief of Staff who runs $50 Billion Fund to THWART the President
    • Seditiously Conspired to COVER UP Fraudulent FISA Warrants
    • Makes FRAUDULENT ALLEGATIONS against Judge Kavanaugh without evidence
    • DESTROYS reputation of Kavanaugh classmate who denies making them
    • Seeks FBI INVESTIGATION of FRAUDULENT ALLEGATIONS

    SUE CALIFORNIA to add Republican Candidate to replace her on Ballot.
    • Feinstein resignation leaves only 1 Candidate on the Ballot.
    • Republican took 3rd place in the Primary and should “move up” to top 2.

    https://www.weeklystandard.com/john-mccormack/kavanaugh-classmate-named-in-letter-strongly-denies-allegations-of-misconduct?utm_campaign=tws_widget&utm_source=washingtonexaminer.com&utm_medium=tws_widget

    https://www.thedailybeast.com/dianne-feinstein-what-in-the-hell-were-you-thinking?yptr=yahoo

    https://www.weeklystandard.com/virginia-hume/about-that-letter-from-women-in-support-of-brett-kavanaugh?utm_campaign=tws_widget&utm_source=washingtonexaminer.com&utm_medium=tws_widget

    https://www.nationalreview.com/the-morning-jolt/allegations-on-feinstein-desk-about-kavanaugh/

    https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2018/09/14/dozens-of-women-who-went-to-high-school-with-kavanaugh-back-his-character-n2519010

    • Eric says:
      September 15, 2018 at 1:02 am

      Better than that, he’s going to hit her handlers’ country with more tariffs. He should tweet that – “China, the more your favorite senator lies, the more you will pay.”

    • Gil says:
      September 15, 2018 at 1:06 am

      If only CA govt were representative again! For citizens that is and legal living voters. They just ruined the bail industry, now service industry too. We are trying but then stuff like this happens in the judiciary:
       
      Truly, the only law that California’s politicos in Sacramento follow to the letter is the one related to unintended consequences.

      By way of background, this spring the California Supreme Court changed the way independent contractors are classified in this state. The court-mandated approach makes it much more difficult for employers to put employees under that label.

      The April 2018 court ruling now says workers are assumed to be employees unless all three of these factors can be proven:

      (A) that the worker is free from the control and direction of the hirer in connection with the performance of the work, both under the contract for the performance of such work and in fact;

      (B) that the worker performs work that is outside the usual course of the hiring entity’s business; and

      (C) that the worker is customarily engaged in an independently established trade, occupation, or business of the same nature as the work performed for the hiring entity.

      The consequence of this new rule, then, is that a barber, hair stylist, or other personal care professionals can no longer work in a barbershop, beauty parlor, or similar establishment as an independent contractor, where they typically set their own hours and arrange for their own pay. Instead, they are forced to become employees of the business on an official payroll.

      The reclassification was driven by the exploding number of independent contractors in the state, which was motivated by employers trying to manage ever-increasing labor costs. The California Supreme Court adopted its 3-pronged requirements from a standard used in 22 other states. However, all of those states adopted their regulations through the legislative process, not the courts.

      https://legalinsurrection.com/2018/09/barbershop-workers-quit-after-ca-supreme-court-ruling-redefines-independent-contractor/

  21. gda says:
    September 15, 2018 at 12:54 am

    Big shoutout to Mollie Hemingway who absolutely gave her all for POTUS on FoxNews Panel earlier tonight and clawed that rat Jonah Goldberg up pretty good in so doing.

    She was FIERCE!

  22. Brant says:
    September 15, 2018 at 12:58 am

    On Manafort plea spot, I noted possibility Candidate Trump knew Manafort’s connections to Podestas, Obama, Kerry, et al. He also knew the investigations went nowhere. Manafort protected? So, Trump hires Manafort as bait. Trump knows Manafort will be investigated now. What is POTUS 44 et al supposed to do, “No. No. Don’t investigate Manafort!” Yeah, right. Media and left would not allow that…..and too late when they do find out. Their only hope was Trump would be gone before it all came out. If this possibility is true, Trump has brass ones and they are losing. Oh, and also, fun to watch.

  23. Garrison Hall says:
    September 15, 2018 at 1:05 am

    The coastal based “conservatives” working in journalism and news have convinced themselves that the opinion polls are correct and elected Republicans are in trouble. Listening to them and reading what they have to say it would be easy buy into their narrative. I don’t. We should keep in mind that the conservative insurgency that elected president Trump refused to talk to poll takers with the result that their conclusions about Hillary winning were based on badly skewed data. The survey takers, of course, most likely new their polling data was inaccurate but reported it anyway because 1.. they were expected to and 2., because this was how they got paid.

    I suspect something similar is happening in the news and journalism biz. You may notice they none of the pundits in journalism or broadcasting want to talk much about the failure of polling in the last election and how they were almost all surprised when Trump won. I don’t know about you but I never respond to poll takers, haven’t for years in fact. Looking at how the insurgency “surprised” the nation by electing Trump, I don’t think I’m alone in this. I could be wrong about this, of course, but I think Trump’s new conservative constituency has remained loyal to him, is still not talking to poll takers, understands the importance of this election and so—as it did for Trump—will once again surprise the insular coastal based pundits by voting to keep the Republican majority.

  24. Zak Maymin says:
    September 15, 2018 at 1:17 am

    Hurricane Maria Did Not Kill 3,000 Puerto Ricans: The Flaw in the Milken / GWU Report
    https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3249913

  25. citizen817 says:
    September 15, 2018 at 1:28 am

    Joe DiGenova on WMAL radio
    (audio 9:16)

  26. Honest Abbey says:
    September 15, 2018 at 1:35 am

    I would pay a small fortune to see Hillary’s reaction to this BOMBSHELL 🤣

    Texas State Board of Education votes to erase Hillary Clinton from history curriculum

    http://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/406771-texas-board-votes-to-eliminate-hillary-clinton-helen-keller?amp

    Excerpt:

    The State Board of Education in Texas voted on Friday to eliminate several historical figures, including Hillary Clinton and Helen Keller, from the state’s social studies curriculum.

    The decision made by the 15-member body reportedly came as part of an overall effort to “streamline” the state’s social studies curriculum.

    Texas high school students have been required to learn about Clinton after the former first lady made history in 2016 by becoming the first woman to be the presidential nominee of a major political party.

    Clinton reportedly scored a five on the 20-point grading rubric, and Keller scored a seven.

  27. budmc says:
    September 15, 2018 at 1:44 am

  28. Sunshine says:
    September 15, 2018 at 1:47 am

    I’m reading it’s finished and over for the USA-Canada NAFTA deal. No possibility of return.

  29. citizen817 says:
    September 15, 2018 at 1:47 am

