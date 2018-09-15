September 15th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #604

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
52 more days to Mid-Term Elections.
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters.
—and—
Praying for our East Coast Patriots….May the storm reduce itself further quickly.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Praying, unceasingly.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Also, don’t forget the folks living inland and subject to massive flooding from the rain.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
I suspect the ‘ hidden story ‘ is what happened to all the relief supplies sent to P.R. ? Thee dozens of reefer containers loaded with perishables needing regular refueling, but I recall several stories of the Teamstears blocking access to the ports and refusing to service the containers or deliver those marked as urgent .
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
Oh my word… may God bless her husband.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Oh goodness, the driver of the car appears to have deliberately driven her car into Ms. Rodriguez…after a dispute over her daughter’s memorial. Just can’t imagine that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It was on purpose?
LikeLike
According to NY post article…yes. The driver did stay at the scene and even called 911, so she’ll get “brownie points” for that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Too awful. Sick people.
Let’s pray this incident will force the NYorkers to think twice about voting for any Democrat-Communist Party candidates.
RIP-Evelyn and our deep prayers for her family, that they find the Lord’s peace and love amidst these tragedies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
OH MT GOD NOOOOO !
The mother of a young girl killed by MS-13 gang members on Long Island was fatally struck by a car at her daughter’s memorial site, cops said. Evelyn Rodriguez — who attended President Trump’s State of the Union to bring light to the brutal slaying of 16-year-old Kayla Cuevas — was struck by a vehicle in Brentwood at around 4 p.m., according to police. Rodriguez was preparing to attend a candlelight vigil for her daughter when she was killed. She was rushed to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, where she died.
Two things with the death of Evelyn Rodriguez who lost a daughter to MS-13, is that one thing is obvious is that this is likely a targeted kill by MS-13…Or with Rodriguez being close to the President in exposing MS-13 this is a possible Deep State hit. More than likely though this could be one of these two things, especially if you under stand the Deep State’s hatred of President Trump, and the Deep State’s obvious connection to groups like MS-13. For the death of Evelyn Rodriguez to occur at the memorial site of her daughter who was killed by MS-13, it’s obvious the killing of Evelyn Rodriguez was a targeted kill…The question is who is responsible?
NOW THE FATHER IS LEFT ALONE >>
LikeLiked by 9 people
President Trump: Bring Evelyn Rodriguez’ widowed husband to the White House ASAP to ask Congress to FULLY Fund the Wall and IMMEDIATELY pass IMMIGRATION CONTROL!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Make this the CENTERPIECE ISSUE for Republicans to EARN REELECTION.
LikeLiked by 2 people
People always use the phrase “Hate” Trump. I see it as people “Fear” Trump. It is what Trump knows what they have done and are about to pay the consequences which brings out the fear.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is heartbreaking… It shakes ones faith to the core…
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is heartbreaking. God comfort her family, and when PT builds the wall I hope he names it after her daughter and her! I saw on Sundance’s tweet, this some people believe this was not an accident. Something about the woman who hit her, had been seen tearing up her daughters memorial. Possible MS 13 revenge!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yep, just as I thought…Common Core math at work in PR.
They probably counted all the dead fishes on the beach.
LikeLike
Now he’s done it. the Dalai Lama has now spoken:
“The Dalai Lama: Europe Belongs to Europeans, Refugees Should Return Home to Build Their Own Countries”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/09/the-dalai-lama-europe-belongs-to-europeans-refugees-should-return-home-to-build-their-own-countries/
This is was Obama’s hospitality:
LikeLiked by 9 people
I sooo love that the Dalai Lama said this . And he said it in, wait for it……..Malmo, Sweden!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sweet!
LikeLike
If he said it in Sweden they might arrest him for hate speech crimes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If he said it in England they WOULD arrest him for hate speech. And then house him with the criminal “refugee.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
If he wasn’t THE Dalai Lama, they probably would.
This is a horrible conundrum for the Lefty Swedes.
But the Right in Sweden now has a *very* respectable spokesperson they can claim.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And then take his sandals.
LikeLike
I tried to paste this earlier. This is how Obama treated the Dalai Lama at the end of his visit.
LikeLike
Oh!—–he must have said something offensive to B.O. like” America belongs to the American WeThePeople, not people born in Kenya, dude.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh dear, oh dear! The Dali Lamai is politically incorrect. How do we respond to that? The Dalai Lama misspoke? The Dali Lamai was confused? The Dalai Lama has become an allly of Trump?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Our POTUS is on a roll!!
It’s coming, by golly it’s coming 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
Minnie….me to….it’s like watching a Sam Pecking movie. I’m from Missouri – show me.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
Rush related another story today about the media bad mouthing another Trump fist bump when if the rest of the clip was shown that Trump was greeting a child cancer victim. Seems like the media is getting desperate.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 12 people
This vid is going so viral that I *almost* feel sorry for this Lyin’ Fool:
LikeLiked by 8 people
Priceless!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hysterical!!!!!! I almost laughed myself off my chair!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well the Weather Channel put out a statement explaining that he was exhausted and standing on wet, slippery grass (while the boys were on solid pavement) so he was having difficulty maintaining his footing. Yup. They actually gave that as his official excuse…for trying to fake us out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You’re joking, right?
I can be very gullible sometimes, so need to check.
Did they REALLY say that?
If they did, they are just digging the hole deeper for this fool. IOW, step off the slippery grass and save yourself, JackA$$.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cleats?
LikeLike
What-ev-er……Weather Channel still lyin’ thru the raindrop…
This video should be posted everyday somewhere here—too funny. At his next rally, President Trump should have a BIGLY TV screen behind him and play this on it, along with some other fake weather reports. I’m still laughing.
LikeLike
Remember this one from 2006:
broadcast Journo exaggerates flood
Source:
http://www.theamericanmirror.com/hot-air-tv-reporter-dramatically-braces-during-florence-report-as-pedestrians-casually-walk-by/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nothing can top Brian Williams’ phony report about dead bodies floating by on Bourbon Street.
LikeLike
MSM=Chronic Pathological Liars.
LikeLike
Think of all the elderly who are watching this video and scared to death. This guy is a liar trying to win favor with the Weather Channel. This video says “I will do anything for a buck.” I wonder how many more liars work there and have staged videos for us to fret. I am past sick of the lies from the media and no longer believe anything they report.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Vote Molinaro in NY to get rid of Cuomo:
LikeLiked by 5 people
I so hope this is true. I cannot figure out if Cynthia is now off the Working Families’ line on the ballot or not? If she is, she will draw votes away. If not, does Marc still have a chance?
LikeLike
So grateful Judicial Watch is on our side!
Praise The Almighty, and protect Tom Fitton and team, our POTUS and his family and team, and May God CONTINUE to Bless America, Amen.
https://www.judicialwatch.org/video-update/tom-fittons-weekly-video-update-september-14-2018/?utm_source=deployer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=weekly+update&utm_term=members&utm_content=20180915043258
LikeLiked by 4 people
PROSECUTE Senator Feinstein for SEDITION.
DEMAND Senator Feinstein RESIGN from Congress!
• BREACHES NATIONAL SECURITY by revealing Classified Documents
• Put CHINESE SPY on her payroll for DECADES
• Employed Chief of Staff who runs $50 Billion Fund to THWART the President
• Seditiously Conspired to COVER UP Fraudulent FISA Warrants
• Makes FRAUDULENT ALLEGATIONS against Judge Kavanaugh without evidence
• DESTROYS reputation of Kavanaugh classmate who denies making them
• Seeks FBI INVESTIGATION of FRAUDULENT ALLEGATIONS
SUE CALIFORNIA to add Republican Candidate to replace her on Ballot.
• Feinstein resignation leaves only 1 Candidate on the Ballot.
• Republican took 3rd place in the Primary and should “move up” to top 2.
https://www.weeklystandard.com/john-mccormack/kavanaugh-classmate-named-in-letter-strongly-denies-allegations-of-misconduct?utm_campaign=tws_widget&utm_source=washingtonexaminer.com&utm_medium=tws_widget
https://www.thedailybeast.com/dianne-feinstein-what-in-the-hell-were-you-thinking?yptr=yahoo
https://www.weeklystandard.com/virginia-hume/about-that-letter-from-women-in-support-of-brett-kavanaugh?utm_campaign=tws_widget&utm_source=washingtonexaminer.com&utm_medium=tws_widget
https://www.nationalreview.com/the-morning-jolt/allegations-on-feinstein-desk-about-kavanaugh/
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2018/09/14/dozens-of-women-who-went-to-high-school-with-kavanaugh-back-his-character-n2519010
LikeLiked by 6 people
Immediately!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Better than that, he’s going to hit her handlers’ country with more tariffs. He should tweet that – “China, the more your favorite senator lies, the more you will pay.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sanction China as Feinstein’s CO-CONSPIRATOR against America.
Now THAT would be EPIC, Eric.
Turning China against the Dems?
Turning USCOC against the Dems?
Turning their Lobbyists against the Dems?
Schizophrenic or WHAT.
… Until the DEMS boot her from Congress.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It does just occur to me how many millions both Fienstein’s husband and Turtle’s wife’s family will be squeezed.
Maybe this is why that acting out is occurring with Kavanaugh…ugly suckers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bingo!
LikeLiked by 1 person
If only CA govt were representative again! For citizens that is and legal living voters. They just ruined the bail industry, now service industry too. We are trying but then stuff like this happens in the judiciary:
Truly, the only law that California’s politicos in Sacramento follow to the letter is the one related to unintended consequences.
By way of background, this spring the California Supreme Court changed the way independent contractors are classified in this state. The court-mandated approach makes it much more difficult for employers to put employees under that label.
The April 2018 court ruling now says workers are assumed to be employees unless all three of these factors can be proven:
(A) that the worker is free from the control and direction of the hirer in connection with the performance of the work, both under the contract for the performance of such work and in fact;
(B) that the worker performs work that is outside the usual course of the hiring entity’s business; and
(C) that the worker is customarily engaged in an independently established trade, occupation, or business of the same nature as the work performed for the hiring entity.
…
The consequence of this new rule, then, is that a barber, hair stylist, or other personal care professionals can no longer work in a barbershop, beauty parlor, or similar establishment as an independent contractor, where they typically set their own hours and arrange for their own pay. Instead, they are forced to become employees of the business on an official payroll.
The reclassification was driven by the exploding number of independent contractors in the state, which was motivated by employers trying to manage ever-increasing labor costs. The California Supreme Court adopted its 3-pronged requirements from a standard used in 22 other states. However, all of those states adopted their regulations through the legislative process, not the courts.
https://legalinsurrection.com/2018/09/barbershop-workers-quit-after-ca-supreme-court-ruling-redefines-independent-contractor/
LikeLike
Talk about SUFFOCATING ENTREPRENEURS & START-UPS!
FLEE for your livelihood!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can do, knight….five and a wake up and we’re gone.
LikeLike
Trump Rally 20 Nov in Las Vegas.
https://www.donaldjtrump.com
LikeLiked by 4 people
Please, President Trump, come to CA!
Maybe here at NPS, Monterey!
You would be most welcome!
Cox can win!
LikeLiked by 1 person
How about we meet in the middle. Bakersfield?
I just put in for my tickets to Vegas, been there 2x during the campaign. I missed the Costa Mesa rally it was very early in the campaign.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I almost went with my kiddo and had a suspicion there would be problems. And if you remember there were. I wish he would too. One in south, one in the middle, one in north….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please come to Los Angeles as well (if your people think that they can ensure your safely). Thanks for everything that you are doing.
LikeLike
NOVEMBER?
LikeLike
Not liking any appearances around Thanksgiving at all.
LikeLike
Vegas is September 20
Springfield, Mo on September 21
LikeLiked by 1 person
After Election Day?
LikeLike
No i got the email its sept 20. Thursday. 7pm pt at the convention center.
LikeLike
Still awake BKR. Good catch.
Trump Rally 20 September in Las Vegas.
https://www.donaldjtrump.com/
LikeLike
Wouldn’t this be after the mid-terms?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Was trying to catch the protesters off guard.
20 Sep. The website has it.
LikeLike
September 20th.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Big shoutout to Mollie Hemingway who absolutely gave her all for POTUS on FoxNews Panel earlier tonight and clawed that rat Jonah Goldberg up pretty good in so doing.
She was FIERCE!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Link?
LikeLike
Link?
LikeLike
From minute 30.00 on
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you search Fox News special report Sept 14 it comes up. The panel starts at 1:45
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mollie was STELLAR!!!!!!!!
LikeLike
On Manafort plea spot, I noted possibility Candidate Trump knew Manafort’s connections to Podestas, Obama, Kerry, et al. He also knew the investigations went nowhere. Manafort protected? So, Trump hires Manafort as bait. Trump knows Manafort will be investigated now. What is POTUS 44 et al supposed to do, “No. No. Don’t investigate Manafort!” Yeah, right. Media and left would not allow that…..and too late when they do find out. Their only hope was Trump would be gone before it all came out. If this possibility is true, Trump has brass ones and they are losing. Oh, and also, fun to watch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s a fun hypothesis!
LikeLike
The coastal based “conservatives” working in journalism and news have convinced themselves that the opinion polls are correct and elected Republicans are in trouble. Listening to them and reading what they have to say it would be easy buy into their narrative. I don’t. We should keep in mind that the conservative insurgency that elected president Trump refused to talk to poll takers with the result that their conclusions about Hillary winning were based on badly skewed data. The survey takers, of course, most likely new their polling data was inaccurate but reported it anyway because 1.. they were expected to and 2., because this was how they got paid.
I suspect something similar is happening in the news and journalism biz. You may notice they none of the pundits in journalism or broadcasting want to talk much about the failure of polling in the last election and how they were almost all surprised when Trump won. I don’t know about you but I never respond to poll takers, haven’t for years in fact. Looking at how the insurgency “surprised” the nation by electing Trump, I don’t think I’m alone in this. I could be wrong about this, of course, but I think Trump’s new conservative constituency has remained loyal to him, is still not talking to poll takers, understands the importance of this election and so—as it did for Trump—will once again surprise the insular coastal based pundits by voting to keep the Republican majority.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hurricane Maria Did Not Kill 3,000 Puerto Ricans: The Flaw in the Milken / GWU Report
https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3249913
LikeLiked by 1 person
Joe DiGenova on WMAL radio
(audio 9:16)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dianne Feinstein, her husband, Chinese tariffs and Kavanaugh.
LikeLike
I would pay a small fortune to see Hillary’s reaction to this BOMBSHELL 🤣
Texas State Board of Education votes to erase Hillary Clinton from history curriculum
http://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/406771-texas-board-votes-to-eliminate-hillary-clinton-helen-keller?amp
Excerpt:
The State Board of Education in Texas voted on Friday to eliminate several historical figures, including Hillary Clinton and Helen Keller, from the state’s social studies curriculum.
The decision made by the 15-member body reportedly came as part of an overall effort to “streamline” the state’s social studies curriculum.
Texas high school students have been required to learn about Clinton after the former first lady made history in 2016 by becoming the first woman to be the presidential nominee of a major political party.
Clinton reportedly scored a five on the 20-point grading rubric, and Keller scored a seven.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The blind leasing the invisible?
LikeLike
Leading…
LikeLike
LikeLike
A high school gym?
LikeLike
I’m reading it’s finished and over for the USA-Canada NAFTA deal. No possibility of return.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person