Saturday September 15th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Happy Caturday!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Can God Forget?
“And their sins and iniquities will I remember no more” (Heb. 10:17).
We know that God forgives the sins of His people, but does He forget them? It would seem so. Our text suggests that He “will not remember” the sins committed against Him by His children (Isa. 43:25). Believers have always found a great deal of comfort in this blessed thought.
But then God calls upon us to likewise forgive others “even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you” (Eph. 4:32). Doesn’t this suggest that we too should forgive and forget? Perhaps you are thinking, “But Pastor, you don’t know what they did to me!” True, but was it more than what was done to God when men crucified His Son?
Remember, God’s vow to forgive and forget the sins of His people includes even the brutal murder of His only begotten Son. We are tempted to think, “Well, it’s easy for God to forget,” but such is not the case. God says of the sins of unbelievers that He “will NEVER forget ANY of their works” (Amos 8:7). How then can this God of “total recall” forget our sins? Does His memory have a convenient “on/off ” switch that makes it easy for Him to forgive and forget?
If so, then we who do not have such a switch would have an excuse for forgiving but not forgetting. But if God has such a switch, would He not also have to erase His memory of Calvary, or else forever wonder why His Son had to die? But it cannot be that God could forget the Cross, for Revelation 5:6 joins John 20:27 to reveal that the Lord’s resurrection body will forever bear the scars of the Cross, making it impossible for God—or us—to ever forget His sacrifice for our sins.
What then is the answer to our question? Can God forget our sins? Perhaps the reader has noticed that we never read that God will forget the sins of His people, but rather that He “will not remember” them. By a deliberate act of His “will” He chooses to act toward us AS IF He has forgotten our sins, on the basis of the blood of the Cross.
That’s how fully and completely He has forgiven our sins. And if we are to forgive others “as” God forgave us, then we too must choose to act toward others as if we have so fully forgiven their transgressions against us that we have forgotten them—also on the basis of Christ’s shed blood. This and this alone is complete forgiveness of others, and it is high spiritual ground indeed.
May God help us to live with a slate wiped clean of “all bitterness, and wrath, and anger, and clamour, and evil speaking… with all malice” (Eph. 4:31).
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/can-god-forget/
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Hebrews 10:17 And their sins and iniquities will I remember no more.
Isaiah 43:25 I, even I, am he that blotteth out thy transgressions for mine own sake, and will not remember thy sins.
Ephesians 4:32 And be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you.
Amos 8:7 The LORD hath sworn by the excellency of Jacob, Surely I will never forget any of their works.
Revelation 5:6 And I beheld, and, lo, in the midst of the throne and of the four beasts, and in the midst of the elders, stood a Lamb as it had been slain, having seven horns and seven eyes, which are the seven Spirits of God sent forth into all the earth.
John 20:27 Then saith he to Thomas, Reach hither thy finger, and behold my hands; and reach hither thy hand, and thrust it into my side: and be not faithless, but believing.
Ephesians 4:31 Let all bitterness, and wrath, and anger, and clamour, and evil speaking, be put away from you, with all malice: 32 And be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you.
LikeLike
I forgot the extra spacing for WordPress formatting. Sorry
LikeLike
Another Caturday…
LikeLiked by 4 people
FLINDERS RANGES, SOUTH AUSTRALIA – DRAGON SPINES
LikeLiked by 4 people
As compelling as the topography is the unequal dispersion of the flora. And that is a factor of the geology and perhaps the meteorology.
One item of my bucket list is a ’round the continent flight of Australia. As one can imagine there is involved a bit of planning. One curious part is this section in SA, notably between the lakes of Torrens and Frome thence south to the coast. I am delighted to see this picture which I hadn’t seen before. I had only seen geology quadrangle maps.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you, wishing same for you 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re welcome, Minnie! God bless!
LikeLike
HAPPY CATURDAY
= = = = = = = = = = =
Dianne Reeves – Better Days
LikeLike
Those two guys strolling in the background are walking in the calm eye of the hurricane. 👿
LikeLiked by 3 people
Doofus!
LikeLiked by 1 person
ICYMI 30 times before…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Happy Caterday, Treepers.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Garrison, among my most favored oldies. What a voice/song ❤️
LikeLike
🙂
LikeLike
Prayers for all those in the path of the storm…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kitty heroes. Thankfully, it looks like there’s a lot of this going on. Bless the kitties and puppies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Happy Caturday… wicked kitty 😆
LikeLiked by 4 people
Diane Reeves “Rejoice” …. Riverside Church 1980’s
Sometime during the late 1980’s (or early 90’s) Diane Reeves performed with The Rejoice Ensemble at the Riverside Church in New York City … Pat Prescott hosted the event … Ms Reeves sang “Home”
“…your never far away from home, because all the ones who love you are thinking of you there …”
LikeLike
The name of the song is “Never to Far”. Studio version is here, just add “www” copy & paste:
.youtube.com/watch?v=b8k-KqJRQFE
LikeLike
Whew! I feel like I’m back in the USA!
(from the piece)
“We’ve got you on video. We’re going to find you, and you’re going to be arrested,” Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree said. “I promise you when you go around desecrating the United States flag, people will turn you in.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Dark spirit within.
LikeLike
Red Rocks Amphitheater in 2 parts full moon and daytime 4 years apart.
Red Rocks full moon backlight 2004.07.01
Red Rocks day 2008.06.14
LikeLiked by 1 person
MMW, I have the Moody Blues “A Night at Red Rocks” 1993 CD. I saw them perform live at an open air venue (Poplar Creek – it no longer exists) in the early 80’s – thrill of a lifetime. .
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
I wanted you to know that I responded to your comment of yesterday. Didn’t want you the think I’m just running around ignoring you. Okay, carry on 😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
A Basket O’ Buzzing Blues
Make sure the sound is turned up
LikeLiked by 1 person
All Aboard!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oops. I didn’t know that before posting.
LikeLike
I’ve always thought it curious that when a pregnant woman is killed, and it results in the death of the unborn child as well, the one responsible is apprehended he is charged with 2 murders. But when a woman aborts it’s just a choice.
I’m not judging anyone who has aborted. I know there can be extenuating circumstances.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Stories like this give me chills. Hero!
LikeLiked by 1 person
David A. Clarke, Jr.
@SheriffClarke
Sep 13
Billionaire GEORGE SOROS has done more to INTERFERE in US elections than Putin could ever dream of. He’s not participating using acceptable tactics. Soros finances riots and strife that undermine our republic, attack police while frightening and intimidating the electorate.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
This is very good. Less than 5 minutes.
LikeLike