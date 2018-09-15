2:00pm Update – Tropical Storm Florence Continues Dumping Massive Rain, Flooding Biggest Concern…

As of the 2:00pm Advisory – Florence remains a weakened tropical storm as massive amounts of rain and flooding continue to be a problem for North Carolina and South Carolina. “Rainfall will continue to produce catastrophic flash flooding and prolonged significant river flooding.”

Florence is moving slowly toward the west near 3 mph (6 km/h) and a slow westward motion is expected to continue through today. A turn toward the west-northwest and northwest is expected on Sunday. Florence is forecast to turn northward through the Ohio Valley by Monday.

Radar data and surface observations indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts, mainly to the east of the center in heavy rain bands over water. Gradual weakening is forecast while Florence moves farther inland during the next couple of days, and it is expected to weaken to a tropical depression by tonight. (more)

31 Responses to 2:00pm Update – Tropical Storm Florence Continues Dumping Massive Rain, Flooding Biggest Concern…

  1. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    September 15, 2018 at 3:25 pm

    I read somewhere earlier today that the storm contains enough water (~10 Trillion gallons seems to come to “senior moment memory”) to cover North or South Carolina with 10 inches of water.

    • GB Bari says:
      September 15, 2018 at 4:26 pm

      NWS says approx. 30-40 inches of rain along the N Carolina coastal areas.

      The NWS report said “A preliminary report from a cooperative observer near Swansboro,
      North Carolina, indicates that more than 30 inches of rain has fallen so far. That rainfall total breaks the tropical cyclone rainfall record of 24.06 inches for North Carolina set during
      Hurricane Floyd in 1999.”

      Surge + all that rain = Build an Ark

  2. Grandma Covfefe says:
    September 15, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    Prayers for all Patriots in harm’s way today. Be safe.

    • scpatriot says:
      September 15, 2018 at 3:32 pm

      Thanks for your prayers. I live in SC just south of Charlotte, NC. So far, it hasn’t been too bad, high winds and about 1.5″ of rain, but things can change quickly.

      • Grandma Covfefe says:
        September 15, 2018 at 3:35 pm

        Thank you for letting us know. Be safe.

      • SalixVeridi says:
        September 15, 2018 at 3:44 pm

        We’re nearby in Charlotte. Lots of rain, steady but not heavy winds…yet. But our backyard is a swamp of oozing mud. Our retriever already had a nice mud bath and enjoyed it so much we just let him romp around for awhile.

        I do hear the coast is getting worse by the minute. Major roads now in and out of there are non passable. 5 people have died already, with a young mother and baby crushed by the weight of a tree falling on their house. This horror can happen anywhere, where a tree, water logged just falls. Very dangerous out there. We still have electricity..it is just a miracle so far for us in the Piedmont.

      • G. Combs says:
        September 15, 2018 at 3:57 pm

        scpatriot, I am a couple hours northeast of you in the center of NC. So far it has not been too bad here but I do not like the looks of the ‘boom-a-rang’ looping around us.

        • scpatriot says:
          September 15, 2018 at 4:14 pm

          Nor do I. I wish the storm would just speed up and get out of here! My area has been in “abnormally dry” or “moderate drought” for the last several weeks. I have a large ornamental garden I’ve been hand watering with hoses almost daily. I have prayed a lot for rain but must say this is not quite what I had in mind!

  4. sundance says:
    September 15, 2018 at 3:42 pm

  5. PotP says:
    September 15, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    Mike Seidel’s now infamous Fake Weather broadcast on Florence has made a joke of what remains a serious flooding event.

    Turns out the Weathet Channel was bought this year by a sometime-comedian for $300M. Has been bought and sold a couple times:

    https://deadline.com/2018/03/byron-allen-entertainment-studios-acquisition-the-weather-channel-tv-network-1202351426/

    Both TWC and the Weather Underground, which it purchased some years ago, have been ruined. All climate drama, all the time.

  6. wodiej says:
    September 15, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    You know, when they tell you to get out, get out. You are putting rescue workers and volunteers at risk.

    • TreeClimber says:
      September 15, 2018 at 4:57 pm

      On the other hand, Charleston County (SC) was put under mandatory evac and the worst we’ve had were some gusts. It’s sprinkling now, without even any puddles.

  7. bullnuke says:
    September 15, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    Looks like the midlands of SC will be spared the worst of this storm. Most of the heavy rains are to the northeast. It’s been breezy and sprinkling for most of the day. Prayers for those affected by the inevitable flooding from the slowest hurricane ever.

    • Summer says:
      September 15, 2018 at 4:21 pm

      Yes, the northern regions are under water but it looks like we dodged the bullet. All those closed stores lost lots of business for nothing.

      Like

      • Deplorable_Infidel says:
        September 15, 2018 at 4:29 pm

        “All those closed stores lost lots of business for nothing.”

        Where do you suppose the old cliche, “Better safe than sorry” came from? It did not originate from people that just wanted other people to waste their time unnecessarily.

        • BlackKnightRides says:
          September 15, 2018 at 4:43 pm

          RE “all those closed stores”

          Grocery & hardware had their shelves sold out BEFORE the storm.

          All the stores will have YUGE months of sales replacing flood-destroyed homes and belongings, cleaning & rehabilitating businesses, homes and yards, and rebuilding what has been destroyed.

  8. mikebrezzze says:
    September 15, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    Dang, if the democrats are going to blame POTUS for killing 3000 souls, he only has about 30 minutes to kill 2990 people!

  9. Minnie says:
    September 15, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    You keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on You because he trusts in You.

    Trust in the LORD forever, for the LORD GOD is an everlasting rock. (Isaiah 26:3-4)

    ❤️

  10. alliwantissometruth says:
    September 15, 2018 at 5:01 pm

    Flooding absolutely sucks. The damage it can cause is immense

    Not only does it destroy all your stuff, the drywall has to be removed, the studs within the walls need to be treated for mold, if not removed competely. Hardwood flooring is usually ruined, as well as the underlayment board, & don’t even think about trying to clean carpeting

    Doors warp & have to be replaced. Insulation is usually ruined & if the home isn’t brick, the outside siding is usually too

    It’s all a disgusting mess, & the odor of dampness lingers on for weeks after

    I’ve been through a couple of them. I pray for everyone effected

  11. susandyer1962 says:
    September 15, 2018 at 5:02 pm

    Everyone in the storms path, stay safe and be patient. We are all thinking of you and praying for you!

  12. TatonkaWoman says:
    September 15, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    Would someone please put the “hurry” back into this cane!!!

