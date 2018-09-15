2:00pm Update – Tropical Storm Florence Continues Dumping Massive Rain, Flooding Biggest Concern…

As of the 2:00pm Advisory – Florence remains a weakened tropical storm as massive amounts of rain and flooding continue to be a problem for North Carolina and South Carolina. “Rainfall will continue to produce catastrophic flash flooding and prolonged significant river flooding.”

Florence is moving slowly toward the west near 3 mph (6 km/h) and a slow westward motion is expected to continue through today. A turn toward the west-northwest and northwest is expected on Sunday. Florence is forecast to turn northward through the Ohio Valley by Monday.

Radar data and surface observations indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts, mainly to the east of the center in heavy rain bands over water. Gradual weakening is forecast while Florence moves farther inland during the next couple of days, and it is expected to weaken to a tropical depression by tonight. (more)

