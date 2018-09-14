Paul Manafort’s Plea…

Former convention delegate manager Paul Manafort, entered into a plea deal today with Special Counsel Robert Mueller for issues related to his lobbying firm and FARA registry violations. The plea has nothing to do with candidate Trump, president-elect Trump, or President Trump. Manafort agrees to cooperate with federal prosecutors regarding other issues surrounding his lobbying network and affiliates.

Rather than read media opinion of the plea agreement HERE IS THE PLEA. You can read it. Earlier tonight Rudy Giuliani appeared on Fox News with Sean Hannity to discuss:

