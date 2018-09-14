Paul Manafort’s Plea…

Posted on September 14, 2018 by

Former convention delegate manager Paul Manafort, entered into a plea deal today with Special Counsel Robert Mueller for issues related to his lobbying firm and FARA registry violations.  The plea has nothing to do with candidate Trump, president-elect Trump, or President Trump.  Manafort agrees to cooperate with federal prosecutors regarding other issues surrounding his lobbying network and affiliates.

Rather than read media opinion of the plea agreement HERE IS THE PLEA.  You can read it.  Earlier tonight Rudy Giuliani appeared on Fox News with Sean Hannity to discuss:

81 Responses to Paul Manafort’s Plea…

  1. booger71 says:
    September 14, 2018 at 11:04 pm

    “Your client also stipulates that he will never divulge the numerous crimes committed by the Podesta brothers”

  2. Cheesehead54016 says:
    September 14, 2018 at 11:05 pm

    Manafort is a victim of the Establishment. I hope he gets some payback and believe there is plenty for him to get……

    • fleporeblog says:
      September 14, 2018 at 11:32 pm

      This plea deal is actually devastating to the Coup Plotters! They had every belief that the trial would be occurring as we got closer and closer to the November Election. They would have a news story every night for the two weeks of the trial.

      That was thrown out the window with this plea deal. The fact it was released today with Hurricane Florence happening tells you that Mueller needed to bury this story because the Left would have gone nuts.

      Manafort’s lawyer made a statement today where he said in order to agree to the plea, he needed assurance that his client would be protected. That protection has nothing to do against our President but what I believe is Russian and Ukrainian Oligarchs.

      Where this all goes will be interesting to watch. This was a big win for our President and the Republicans running for office in November.

  3. tav says:
    September 14, 2018 at 11:06 pm

    I’m sure Manafort rues the day he ever went to work for Trump as if he had not, he never would have come under Gestapo Bob Muller’s sights. I guess that is one of the warnings the corrupt to the bone ‘deep state’ wants to send out for now and the future.

    • Blind no longer says:
      September 14, 2018 at 11:12 pm

      I bet Tony Podesta and Obama, are having a few oh sh*t moments tonight too! Looks like lots of people on Obama’s and Cankles team are about to get caught in the trap they set for President Trump!

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      September 14, 2018 at 11:20 pm

      I have little doubt that Manafort saw working for President Trump as a GATEWAY to PAYDAY that would multiply 10-figure lobbyist-income opportunities out of sight.

    • Newton Love says:
      September 14, 2018 at 11:21 pm

      > “I’m sure Manafort rues the day he ever went to work for Trump as if he had not, he never would have come under Gestapo Bob Muller’s sights. …”

      I disagree. Manafort attached himself as an unpaid worker to the Trump Campaign to help them with shepherding their delegates to make DJT into Nominee Trump at the 2016 Republican National Convention.

      Bet on a winner. Even if the other team pulls ahead in the 3rd quarter, keep betting on THE WINNER!

      Manafort will come out fine, and after PDJT pardons him, Don Jr and Eric will hire Manafort to do something for the Trump Organization, like looking for foreign places to build Trump properties, or something.

  4. James Carpenter says:
    September 14, 2018 at 11:08 pm

    Let this be a lesson to any and all who might support, work for, or associate in any way with Donald J Trump. ‘Cuz if you _do_, we will employ the unlimited resources of Federal law enforcement and intelligence, supported by our partners in the MSM to utterly destroy you. Your reputation, your financial foundation, your very freedom… pooof!

    • tav says:
      September 14, 2018 at 11:12 pm

      Fragment found from the mostly destroyed library of H.G. Wells and dated January 21, 2021 –

      Candidate and then President Donald J. Trump was condemned by royalist democrats and royalist GOPe because he believed that America’s government should return to of, by and for the people, rather than of, by and for the royalists and their special interest money men. . This belief was dangerous heresy to them, and their pocketbooks, so royalists, democrat and GOPe, and their lackeys in the MSM and their designated Presidential assassin, Gestapo Bob Mueller, aka, OTR* Lee Harvey Oswald 2.0, performed their inquisition and declared, “none may speak with him by word of mouth, nor by writing, nor show any favor to him, nor be under one roof with him.” Trump responded by running for and winning a second term as the American people’s MAGA President.

      * Other Than Rifle

    • Newton Love says:
      September 14, 2018 at 11:27 pm

      The new FBI / DoJ Oath of Office:
      I solemnly swear to defend the Democrat Party from all enemies, both foreign and domestic. I shall destroy all evidence I find that may hurt a Democrat or that party.

      I also solemnly swear to invent charges and manufacture evidence to incriminate all Republicans, even if they have done nothing to or against a Democrat. I will prosecute and imprison every Republican that I can, even if I have to intimidate defense witnesses into silence.

  5. Blind no longer says:
    September 14, 2018 at 11:08 pm

    I can hardly contain myself after the interview Joe DiGenova did with Laura Ingraham tonight. He was carpet bombing the news cycle with claims that James Baker was turning state evidence against the FBI/DOJ players and that an indictment would be forthcoming against James Comey!!!! He said that a Grand Jury was already hearing the evidence!!!

    • CNN_sucks says:
      September 14, 2018 at 11:11 pm

      We did not lock Hillary, but Comey is good for now. He earn his prison time. Lock him up.

    • Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
      September 14, 2018 at 11:40 pm

      Last week he talked about McCabe. So one after the other is revealed?

      Di Genova was in open discussion with Trump to be his attorney. It didn’t work out officialy but it feels like Di Genova is fed and encouraged to reveal some.
      If Comey is indicted many more will be indicted.

      This would also mean Trump and Sessions played everyone.
      Di Genova is a legit guy. He has no reason to lie or spread complete B.S.

      • Blind no longer says:
        September 14, 2018 at 11:48 pm

        Comey will just be the start. The rats will start to turn quickly on each other. We could see lots and lots of the Coup participants going down!!

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      September 14, 2018 at 11:48 pm

      When I heard that James Baker was the guy in charge of preparing stuff for the FISA court, I KNEW that he would end up being the guy who ultimately slow-walked EVERY LITTLE OBAMA SCANDAL that “had” to get moved up to the FBI, but that nobody on Team Bozo WANTED to be investigated. The scandals HAD to pile up with James Baker.

      I’ll bet his IN basket and his HOLD basket had some WHOPPERS just sitting there, waiting for President Hillary to say “clean ’em out – we’re starting fresh”.

      Nobody thought she would lose. NOBODY. Even James Baker.

  6. WSB says:
    September 14, 2018 at 11:09 pm

    I have a sneaking suspicion that something weird is going on. The Podestas?

    Anyone else have a similar suspicion? Where’s the cat?

  7. citizen817 says:
    September 14, 2018 at 11:09 pm

    • MAGADJT says:
      September 14, 2018 at 11:26 pm

      I haven’t listened to a word Geraldo has uttered since the Al Capone vault fiasco. I was little, but remember watching it and getting excited. I learned right then to never trust a carnival barker like Geraldo.

      • Newton Love says:
        September 14, 2018 at 11:33 pm

        It’s probably a fake use of the real name.
        Horendo Revolver is a LIBERAL “Republican” ando would never read Treeper posts, let alone post here.

      • Ditch Mitch says:
        September 14, 2018 at 11:42 pm

        Me neither, that is until PDJT was elected. He appeared to be a liberal hack for most of the days in-between.

        After PDJT was elected, Geraldo eased up. He has defended PDJT on immigration, Puerto Rico fiasco and the economy. I never watch The Five but my son was visiting and his wife was concerned about the hurricane. Put on FNN and there was Geraldo. “Don’t get me started on Puerto Rico!” Then Geraldo proceeded to turn it loss on the face news and SJ mayor. It also helps that Geraldo is a 35+ year friend of PDJT.

        I do however miss the “liberal” Geraldo as my wife and I battled mightily for the remote. I would mute him she would want to listen, allegedly for another point of view.

  8. Popoy says:
    September 14, 2018 at 11:10 pm

    Muller is one despicable human being destroying people’s lives. He has a special place in hell.

  9. Richard Whitney says:
    September 14, 2018 at 11:12 pm

    I have suspected for some time that Manafort was a plant into the Trump campaign, purposely by the Deep State and knowingly to Manafort. If that is correct, is this a squeeze to get him to confess to that, and testify about who contacted and managed him to do this. Of course, he risks his life if he does that, but he spends a long time in jail if he accepts the charges.
    The white hats may already know the who and how, and may need the corroboration of Manafort.
    OK, this is all based on my speculation that Manafort was a plant. Can someone completely contradict that?
    All along, I have wondered just which side of the street Mueller is walking. Nothing he has done, including this, has answered that one way or another/

  10. Publius2016 says:
    September 14, 2018 at 11:12 pm

    end this joke…Please President Trump Pardon everyone even Cohen

  11. Newton Love says:
    September 14, 2018 at 11:13 pm

    Hold your fire. Keep your powder dry.
    The Manafort pleas deal is all smoke and mirrors.
    Manfort must have looked at how:
    1. his legal team in a moderate court with a friendly court and a semi-hung jury still had guilty verdicts (with big legal expenses)
    2. this trial would be in a hostile jury pool court, with a hostile and Obama-complicit judge, against his same legal team, which is much more likely to produce guilty verdicts

    Manafort folded his hand in that poker game, and is cutting his monetary losses.
    Manafort was not a core person in the Trump Campaign. He has little to give Mueller.

    Save your powder and let this evolve.

  12. peace says:
    September 14, 2018 at 11:14 pm

    Why hasn’t anyone gone after Mueller? It seems as though he has been allowed to do this for many years with no problem.

  13. myrightpenguin says:
    September 14, 2018 at 11:14 pm

    https://t.co/wO12hzBaKu

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/federal-prosecutors-weigh-charges-against-former-obama-white-house-counsel-report

    Today could end up as a turning point where Manafort was weaponized to take down many in the swamp, unconnected with Trump. Then again it may not go anywhere, we shall see. Whether there is exposure for Roger Stone, not sure.

  14. Minnie says:
    September 14, 2018 at 11:14 pm

    “There’s never been a single fact produced that proves Candidate/President Trump colluded with anybody”

    Let the mudslime media continue their lame disinformation campaign.

    Manafort’s plea has NOTHING to do with our Honorable 🦁 and EVERYTHING to do with the previous seditious Administration.

    Let them keep blowing smoke, they will never see the incoming MOAB.

    Boy oh boy, I cannot even imagine the fallout from that baby!

    💥 💥 💥

    Life is good Treepers 🇺🇸

    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      September 14, 2018 at 11:17 pm

      So now you see what these idiots will do if they win the election…

      Vote….

      Please hold my beer…..I’ll be right back…👌

      • Niagara Frontier says:
        September 14, 2018 at 11:33 pm

        Minor correction: We are seeing what they do when they lose an election. What they would do if they win an election post-Trump is too frightening to contemplate right now.

        Yes, vote, and take 10 others with you.

  15. Popoy says:
    September 14, 2018 at 11:17 pm

    How could these people still sleep at night with their conscience constantly bothering them when they destroy people’s lives? This probe is a disgrace! POTUS should end this once and for all and prosecute these lowlives to the full extent of the law – and reimburse the taxpayers money they used for this circus!

  16. Bullseye says:
    September 14, 2018 at 11:22 pm

    Didn’t the Podesta’s get immunity already before Manafort trial ?

  17. WSB says:
    September 14, 2018 at 11:25 pm

    According to the plea deal, Manafort is giving up his Trump Tower apartment and, it seems, his Long Island home among other properties.

    Always put the properties in your wife’s name. Unless she is guiltier than you.

  18. Niagara Frontier says:
    September 14, 2018 at 11:27 pm

    After reading the entire agreement, I was struck by how few Constitutional rights Manafort has left at his disposal.

    I found Mueller’s choice for his closing — “Sincerely yours,” to be especially ironic in this case.

  19. gsonFIT says:
    September 14, 2018 at 11:28 pm

    What i can’t seem to get my mind around is how the MSM will hold forth the collusion theory when the investigation ends without proof of collusion. Rachel Maddow is not just going to announce her erroneous ways and move on. The fourth estate as it stands now would take down this country before it admits wrongdoing. I cannot begin to see any pathway to reconciliation.

  20. Brant says:
    September 14, 2018 at 11:49 pm

    Ok. How is this for a possibility? Candidate Trump knows Manafort connections to Podestas, Obama, Kerry and others. He knows the previous investigations went nowhere. He hires Manafort almost like a decoy. Knows he will be investigated then and his prior connections will become known. If so, now that is someone with a pair of brass ones.

