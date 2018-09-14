Paul Manafort’s Plea…

Former convention delegate manager Paul Manafort, entered into a plea deal today with Special Counsel Robert Mueller for issues related to his lobbying firm and FARA registry violations. The plea has nothing to do with candidate Trump, president-elect Trump, or President Trump. Manafort agrees to cooperate with federal prosecutors regarding other issues surrounding his lobbying network and affiliates.
Rather than read media opinion of the plea agreement HERE IS THE PLEA. You can read it. Earlier tonight Rudy Giuliani appeared on Fox News with Sean Hannity to discuss:
Advertisements
“Your client also stipulates that he will never divulge the numerous crimes committed by the Podesta brothers”
LikeLiked by 5 people
And cast no aspersions on Dear Leader Obama, nor Queen Hillary..
LikeLiked by 6 people
Manafort is a victim of the Establishment. I hope he gets some payback and believe there is plenty for him to get……
LikeLiked by 4 people
This plea deal is actually devastating to the Coup Plotters! They had every belief that the trial would be occurring as we got closer and closer to the November Election. They would have a news story every night for the two weeks of the trial.
That was thrown out the window with this plea deal. The fact it was released today with Hurricane Florence happening tells you that Mueller needed to bury this story because the Left would have gone nuts.
Manafort’s lawyer made a statement today where he said in order to agree to the plea, he needed assurance that his client would be protected. That protection has nothing to do against our President but what I believe is Russian and Ukrainian Oligarchs.
Where this all goes will be interesting to watch. This was a big win for our President and the Republicans running for office in November.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen Flep. The other side is going down now, I truly truly believe it! Too much is happening now, and the slow drip, drip, drip is about to turn into a 80 foot red wave!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Category 5
A flash flood warning is now in effect!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Karma> “What goes around, comes around!”
Been known to turn around and bite your rear end.
LikeLike
Let me just add – nothing is what it seems. The layers to this “thing” are many. That much “seems” clear. “Flep, “interesting to watch” is the understatement of the day!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It probably is but something feels different this time around. Not against us but against who?
LikeLike
Thank you Fle. Had not thought of that today when I accidently tuned into a blathering leftist idiot on commie radio station. He was going on and on about how Manifort did this because he wasn’t taking a chance that PT would be around to pardon him of his crimes.
LikeLike
I’m sure Manafort rues the day he ever went to work for Trump as if he had not, he never would have come under Gestapo Bob Muller’s sights. I guess that is one of the warnings the corrupt to the bone ‘deep state’ wants to send out for now and the future.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I bet Tony Podesta and Obama, are having a few oh sh*t moments tonight too! Looks like lots of people on Obama’s and Cankles team are about to get caught in the trap they set for President Trump!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sessions will come out of his coma and blow it. And probably on purpose.
LikeLike
scha·den·freu·de
NOUN
pleasure derived by someone from another person’s misfortune.
LikeLike
I have little doubt that Manafort saw working for President Trump as a GATEWAY to PAYDAY that would multiply 10-figure lobbyist-income opportunities out of sight.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed,
…but didn’t know he was going to be a fall guy. Crooks always have a fall guy (or girl).
There is no honor among thieves (crooks, traitors you name it).
LikeLiked by 1 person
> “I’m sure Manafort rues the day he ever went to work for Trump as if he had not, he never would have come under Gestapo Bob Muller’s sights. …”
I disagree. Manafort attached himself as an unpaid worker to the Trump Campaign to help them with shepherding their delegates to make DJT into Nominee Trump at the 2016 Republican National Convention.
Bet on a winner. Even if the other team pulls ahead in the 3rd quarter, keep betting on THE WINNER!
Manafort will come out fine, and after PDJT pardons him, Don Jr and Eric will hire Manafort to do something for the Trump Organization, like looking for foreign places to build Trump properties, or something.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have an odd feeling about this, too. Could be nothing, but…
LikeLike
Let this be a lesson to any and all who might support, work for, or associate in any way with Donald J Trump. ‘Cuz if you _do_, we will employ the unlimited resources of Federal law enforcement and intelligence, supported by our partners in the MSM to utterly destroy you. Your reputation, your financial foundation, your very freedom… pooof!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fragment found from the mostly destroyed library of H.G. Wells and dated January 21, 2021 –
Candidate and then President Donald J. Trump was condemned by royalist democrats and royalist GOPe because he believed that America’s government should return to of, by and for the people, rather than of, by and for the royalists and their special interest money men. . This belief was dangerous heresy to them, and their pocketbooks, so royalists, democrat and GOPe, and their lackeys in the MSM and their designated Presidential assassin, Gestapo Bob Mueller, aka, OTR* Lee Harvey Oswald 2.0, performed their inquisition and declared, “none may speak with him by word of mouth, nor by writing, nor show any favor to him, nor be under one roof with him.” Trump responded by running for and winning a second term as the American people’s MAGA President.
* Other Than Rifle
LikeLiked by 3 people
Troll Team ZERO.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The new FBI / DoJ Oath of Office:
I solemnly swear to defend the Democrat Party from all enemies, both foreign and domestic. I shall destroy all evidence I find that may hurt a Democrat or that party.
I also solemnly swear to invent charges and manufacture evidence to incriminate all Republicans, even if they have done nothing to or against a Democrat. I will prosecute and imprison every Republican that I can, even if I have to intimidate defense witnesses into silence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like Plus !
LikeLike
I can hardly contain myself after the interview Joe DiGenova did with Laura Ingraham tonight. He was carpet bombing the news cycle with claims that James Baker was turning state evidence against the FBI/DOJ players and that an indictment would be forthcoming against James Comey!!!! He said that a Grand Jury was already hearing the evidence!!!
LikeLiked by 12 people
We did not lock Hillary, but Comey is good for now. He earn his prison time. Lock him up.
LikeLiked by 3 people
CNN Sucks (I had to say it), watch! One by one the corrupt dominos will fall. Not sure if all of them will fall but most will. And the ones that are left will be neutered. So nearly harmless.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Last week he talked about McCabe. So one after the other is revealed?
Di Genova was in open discussion with Trump to be his attorney. It didn’t work out officialy but it feels like Di Genova is fed and encouraged to reveal some.
If Comey is indicted many more will be indicted.
This would also mean Trump and Sessions played everyone.
Di Genova is a legit guy. He has no reason to lie or spread complete B.S.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Comey will just be the start. The rats will start to turn quickly on each other. We could see lots and lots of the Coup participants going down!!
LikeLike
When I heard that James Baker was the guy in charge of preparing stuff for the FISA court, I KNEW that he would end up being the guy who ultimately slow-walked EVERY LITTLE OBAMA SCANDAL that “had” to get moved up to the FBI, but that nobody on Team Bozo WANTED to be investigated. The scandals HAD to pile up with James Baker.
I’ll bet his IN basket and his HOLD basket had some WHOPPERS just sitting there, waiting for President Hillary to say “clean ’em out – we’re starting fresh”.
Nobody thought she would lose. NOBODY. Even James Baker.
LikeLike
I have a sneaking suspicion that something weird is going on. The Podestas?
Anyone else have a similar suspicion? Where’s the cat?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Amen WSB. The tables have turned. It appears the Trump boomerang is back!
LikeLiked by 3 people
hmmmmmmm
LikeLiked by 4 people
Suspicious Cat!!!!
LikeLike
The cat is now purring!
LikeLiked by 1 person
One of the main reasons I come here is Suspicious Cat!
LikeLike
I haven’t had time to think this through yet, so this is a bit muddled. I read a CNN story about SDNY “thinking about” going after Obama lawyer Greg Craig (memory says there’s a Clinton link there as well) and his former firm Skadden Arps… all this related to Manafort’s lobbying activities.
I came away thinking I had just had fistfuls of snow thrown in my face. They aren’t going to do squat to these people. They are trying to stave off charges that the whole Mueller show is basically DOJ serving as the Democratic Party’s military. That’s exactly what is happening, but there has been some disturbance in The Force that concerns them. They want to pause long enough to throw some “non partisan confetti” into the air.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
I haven’t listened to a word Geraldo has uttered since the Al Capone vault fiasco. I was little, but remember watching it and getting excited. I learned right then to never trust a carnival barker like Geraldo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s probably a fake use of the real name.
Horendo Revolver is a LIBERAL “Republican” ando would never read Treeper posts, let alone post here.
LikeLike
Horendo Revolver is Cheech Marin’s (Cheech & Chong) name for that lawyer turned reporter.
LikeLike
Me neither, that is until PDJT was elected. He appeared to be a liberal hack for most of the days in-between.
After PDJT was elected, Geraldo eased up. He has defended PDJT on immigration, Puerto Rico fiasco and the economy. I never watch The Five but my son was visiting and his wife was concerned about the hurricane. Put on FNN and there was Geraldo. “Don’t get me started on Puerto Rico!” Then Geraldo proceeded to turn it loss on the face news and SJ mayor. It also helps that Geraldo is a 35+ year friend of PDJT.
I do however miss the “liberal” Geraldo as my wife and I battled mightily for the remote. I would mute him she would want to listen, allegedly for another point of view.
LikeLike
Muller is one despicable human being destroying people’s lives. He has a special place in hell.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sitting on John McCain’s lap.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I thought lap dances were verboten.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hell. What was I thinking. 😏
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have suspected for some time that Manafort was a plant into the Trump campaign, purposely by the Deep State and knowingly to Manafort. If that is correct, is this a squeeze to get him to confess to that, and testify about who contacted and managed him to do this. Of course, he risks his life if he does that, but he spends a long time in jail if he accepts the charges.
The white hats may already know the who and how, and may need the corroboration of Manafort.
OK, this is all based on my speculation that Manafort was a plant. Can someone completely contradict that?
All along, I have wondered just which side of the street Mueller is walking. Nothing he has done, including this, has answered that one way or another/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Time will tell.
LikeLiked by 1 person
end this joke…Please President Trump Pardon everyone even Cohen
LikeLike
The EVIL lawyers at SDNY were sure to have Cohen indicted by the NY State AG. Any “Stete” convictions cannot be pardoned by the (Federal) Executive, PDJT.
😦
LikeLike
“Stete” should have been “State”
LikeLike
Hold your fire. Keep your powder dry.
The Manafort pleas deal is all smoke and mirrors.
Manfort must have looked at how:
1. his legal team in a moderate court with a friendly court and a semi-hung jury still had guilty verdicts (with big legal expenses)
2. this trial would be in a hostile jury pool court, with a hostile and Obama-complicit judge, against his same legal team, which is much more likely to produce guilty verdicts
Manafort folded his hand in that poker game, and is cutting his monetary losses.
Manafort was not a core person in the Trump Campaign. He has little to give Mueller.
Save your powder and let this evolve.
LikeLiked by 2 people
BINGO … for now.
LikeLike
Oops! I need to edit more!
1. his legal team in a moderate court with a friendly JUDGE
LikeLike
Why hasn’t anyone gone after Mueller? It seems as though he has been allowed to do this for many years with no problem.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So far Mueller has followed in Robespierre’s footsteps. Let us pray he continues.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Soon now our Lady of Justice will possess him
In her breathtaking hair raising bed
She will tingle his spine
As she captures his heart and his head !
LikeLiked by 1 person
This lawsuit is going after Mueller. The text of the filing is the Scribd link within the article. As the title to the article says, it’s a pretty compelling argument.
http://nlpc.org/2018/09/12/brief-makes-compelling-case-that-mueller-appointment-is-unconstitutional/
LikeLike
Sadly, the judge over that case ruled against the plaintiff and in favor of the DoJ and their henchman Mueller.
LikeLike
https://t.co/wO12hzBaKu
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/federal-prosecutors-weigh-charges-against-former-obama-white-house-counsel-report
Today could end up as a turning point where Manafort was weaponized to take down many in the swamp, unconnected with Trump. Then again it may not go anywhere, we shall see. Whether there is exposure for Roger Stone, not sure.
LikeLiked by 1 person
(the same tweet that didn’t expand out above)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Folks we should be celebrating tonight..Tony Podesta and Barrack Obama’s White House Council are caught in the Manafort net! PDJT will pardon him at the appropriate time, but in the meantime, Hillary and Obama’s team are caught in the net they set for PT!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Serendipity: Happening under cover of Hurricane Florence.
… that President Trump “caused”.
… with President Trump’s endless Hurricane Tweets to dog whistle the media.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL..we’ve been waiting for the Storm..it’s finally here!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awwww…sheeeeeit.
Does that mean we are back at ‘Mueller is a white hat/black hat’ question?
LikeLike
That is exactly the way I am reading this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“There’s never been a single fact produced that proves Candidate/President Trump colluded with anybody”
Let the mudslime media continue their lame disinformation campaign.
Manafort’s plea has NOTHING to do with our Honorable 🦁 and EVERYTHING to do with the previous seditious Administration.
Let them keep blowing smoke, they will never see the incoming MOAB.
Boy oh boy, I cannot even imagine the fallout from that baby!
💥 💥 💥
Life is good Treepers 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 6 people
So now you see what these idiots will do if they win the election…
Vote….
Please hold my beer…..I’ll be right back…👌
LikeLiked by 2 people
Minor correction: We are seeing what they do when they lose an election. What they would do if they win an election post-Trump is too frightening to contemplate right now.
Yes, vote, and take 10 others with you.
LikeLike
How could these people still sleep at night with their conscience constantly bothering them when they destroy people’s lives? This probe is a disgrace! POTUS should end this once and for all and prosecute these lowlives to the full extent of the law – and reimburse the taxpayers money they used for this circus!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Easy: Psychopaths have no conscience.
LikeLiked by 2 people
@ jmclever
I would have used the term “sociopaths” instead.
LikeLike
Didn’t the Podesta’s get immunity already before Manafort trial ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
There was a big rumor about it…but I don’t know if it was ever confirmed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
From this plea deal and DiGenova’s statements tonight, it looks like that was just a rumor. God I hope so…That evil POS need to go down too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, maybe…
LikeLike
According to the plea deal, Manafort is giving up his Trump Tower apartment and, it seems, his Long Island home among other properties.
Always put the properties in your wife’s name. Unless she is guiltier than you.
LikeLike
Yeah Manafort gets to go but broke.
I better reassign. Just kidding.
LikeLike
After reading the entire agreement, I was struck by how few Constitutional rights Manafort has left at his disposal.
I found Mueller’s choice for his closing — “Sincerely yours,” to be especially ironic in this case.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What i can’t seem to get my mind around is how the MSM will hold forth the collusion theory when the investigation ends without proof of collusion. Rachel Maddow is not just going to announce her erroneous ways and move on. The fourth estate as it stands now would take down this country before it admits wrongdoing. I cannot begin to see any pathway to reconciliation.
LikeLike
Ok. How is this for a possibility? Candidate Trump knows Manafort connections to Podestas, Obama, Kerry and others. He knows the previous investigations went nowhere. He hires Manafort almost like a decoy. Knows he will be investigated then and his prior connections will become known. If so, now that is someone with a pair of brass ones.
LikeLike