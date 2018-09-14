New York Times Pushes Blatantly False “Hit Piece” on U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley – Forced To Retract…

There are moments when the professional narrative engineers go so far with falsehoods even their ideological co-horts have to admit they’ve gone to far. Such is the case today with a New York Times article written to criticize U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley:
(Via New York Times) The State Department spent $52,701 last year buying customized and mechanized curtains for the picture windows in Nikki R. Haley’s official residence as ambassador to the United Nations, just as the department was undergoing deep budget cuts and had frozen hiring.
The residence, in a new building on First Avenue, has spectacular views, and Ms. Haley is the first ambassador to live in it. For decades, her predecessors lived in the Waldorf Astoria hotel. But after the hotel was purchased by a Chinese insurance company with a murky ownership structure, the State Department decided in 2016 to find a new home for its top New York diplomat because of security concerns.
The government leased the apartment, just blocks from the delegation’s offices, with an option to buy, according to Patrick Kennedy, the top management official at the State Department during the Obama administration. The full-floor penthouse, with handsome hardwood floors covering large open spaces stretching nearly 6,000 square feet, was listed at $58,000 a month. (read more)
Except there’s a problem here. This was all done by President Obama, Secretary John Kerry and U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power. Nikki Haley had nothing to do with it.
It was decided, well before the election in 2016, that the US Ambassador’s residence would move from the Waldorf to its new location. The new location was unfurnished/unfinished.
In June of 2016 it was decided that the State Department’s Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations would outfit the new residence (this is standard operating procedure for Ambassadors’ residences across the globe). Bottom line: “Ambassador. Haley had no choice in the location of the residence or what curtains were picked out that summer.”
Which led to the following New York Times correction:
(Link to re-re-re-revised article)
In order words, Fake News!
Why anyone believes anything written in that paper is beyond me. Time and time again it’s bias comes shining through.
At least this time the New York Times retracted the false impression aka fake news.
But the damage is done — who reads the retraction?
Damage? Who reads the NYTimes? I only know one person myself.
That’s their MO. Make the accusation and get is smeared into everyone’s consciousness and THEN retract. Quietly. Almost stealthily.
The retraction was probably in fine print on a back page or maybe in Instagram.
I think maybe I should leak that Michelle Obama was caught in a compromising pose with Chelsea Handler when they had a secret rendezvous in Aruba.
Everyone including Don JR. called them out to retract! They thought no one will know the truth! No wonder no one respects these msm!
Say anything you want. Make it all up, What’s the harm? When are we going to fight back?
If you read the revised article, they do everything in their power to associate it with PDJT, even dragging Pompeo into it. Still fake and agenda driven news even in the revised version (which points out the curtains were installed while Haley was in her position).
For this reason and many others like it, the news media needs to be taken down and fined, censored, or whatever legal remedy can be used against these propagandists!!!!
TCH not covering Manafort? Just heard Dershowitz say this is big win for Mueller. Really curious to know what the good people on here have to say. Has me very worried.
Sundance will get to it by 11 pm! He has to do the research!
Don’t worry – 36 hour rule not even needed. Fast look by many analysts says this is a big win for our side, and Obama/Clinton going to get bashed.
Manafort deal has NOTHING to do with Trump. This is just something obergruppenführer Mueller can point to as a distraction from the fact that he’s got nothing wrt collusion with Russia.
I agree. My working thesis is that Manafort was a plant. DJT added him to the campaign knowing that. Then he was jettisoned, but not forgotten. This is where I am conflicted about Mueller. Assuming I am correct about Manfort, Mueller prosecuted a person planted into the Trump campaign. And investigating him allowed Mueller to acquire any evidence that proves he was a plant, and would probably corroborate other testimony/evidence gathered. Hmmm. What side is he on?
I’ve read that what Manafort is pleading guilty to has nothing to do with the campaign and probably wouldn’t have been prosecuted for if he hadn’t been associated with the President.
Sundance may be dealing with a hurricane just now.
And it has been going on a LONG time.
Walter Duranty – New York Times – Soviet tool – 1932 Pulitzer Prize which provided cover for GENOCIDE – allowed to remain after the debunking of his propaganda.
Note the logical evasion that Pulitzer uses to keep his prize intact.
http://www.pulitzer.org/news/statement-walter-duranty
The New York Times is, has been, and will be a tool of international socialism.
My question is:
When can we all stop referring to it as the “New York Times”, and instead call it by it’s proper moniker:
….the New York Slimes??
Please and thanks.
SLIM’S SLIMES!!! NOW!!!
Indeed and yes!
My question is (and this is not by any means intended as a ‘knock’ on Sundance, because it is unfortunately cultural now):
When are we going to start calling a “lie” a “lie” again, and do away with the softening of our language?
Great question.
A: As soon as we can start calling ILLEGAL ALIENS “illegal aliens” again and not “undocumented migrants”….
….which, btw, is HIGHLY offensive to a majority of Americans (not that the putridly hypocritical, double-standard left cares one whit about anyone else’s feelings save their own, of course).
LikeLiked by 3 people
I never stopped calling them Illegal Aliens…….
There ya go, right now:
Lies!
Liar, liar, pants on fire!
They were investigating misuse of funds and only retracted when it was discovered the Obama administration ordered the pricey curtains. Once the Obama administration was implicated there was a retraction, but not a continuation of the charge. Why is it wrong for Ambassador Haley but not for Mr. Kerry? Keep digging, NYT. I’ll wait here.
The New York Times has always been venerated, but has never actually earned it.
I have come to the point of discounting anything and everything that the MSM offers. I might see a headline, decide right then and there that is doesn’t seem plausible, and move on. No point in me wasting time even thinking about it.
The NYT’s bias comes shining through only thanks to alternative media.
If this were 1992, we’d have to sit and take it.
NYT: All the hits we print as news.
all the news that’s print to fit.
All the news that fits we print
all the news that fits our agenda
“All the news that fists our taints”
Or something like that, I might have misspelled a word or 2 …..
All our fits we print as news
All the news that’s fake to print…
The sign that woman is holding up,says it all.Journalism is dead.Killed by the”Retarded Leftys”
Did Jesus come?
Day 724,525: Still no sign of his return. Should be soon though.
They will say, “Where is this ‘coming’ he promised? Ever since our ancestors died, everything goes on as it has since the beginning of creation.”
C’mon POTUS open Obozo’s records to show the sunlight on that event!
Without the Haley angle, what exactly is the point of this article? “Nikki Haley forced to live in DeBlasios hell hole while working for the UN. Misses the serenity and beauty of NC.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just an FYI, she’s from SC.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep, though I’ am betting most of us have NC on the brain today.
We can fix this by moving the UN to Mogadishu.
LikeLiked by 5 people
rf12
Let it swim.
“Without the Haley angle, what exactly is the point of this article?”
Exactly – they were outraged at the thought that Nikki had spent the money, but the Obama admin spending it … no problem.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thus proving once again that they do not give squat about the country, or the budget or the deficit. It’s not that the money was spent it’s that “Trump” spent it.
The ENTIRE objective of the original
smear jobarticle was to embarrass and denigrate President Trump and his UN Ambassador Haley by pointing out what wastrels they both are – she by direct action re. the lavish office and curtains, and he by allowing her to do it.
Problem was – it was all a lie since all of the decisions and purchases were made under Obozo before PDJT was ever elected.
Decision: +Trump/Haley
NYT: FAIL
I sincerely hope all the residences that pass from administration to administration have been swept for bugs…the prior admin loved their spying after all…
LikeLiked by 7 people
That’s a given!
Glad to get a retraction.
Would be interested in how the NYT characterized Scott Pruitt’s $40k planned expenditure for the SCIF for his office. One outlet called it a phone booth. He also was slapped for what looked like excessive orders for “tactical pants”. Apparently these were uniform shorts and long pants for employees tasked to serve warrants and subpoenas.
There were multiple stories about excessive expenditures for his security. However, his security seems to have failed him because someone was able to walk up to him and confront him while he was seated at a restaurant. That is when he resigned. All I read was that he was “embattled” and was under a cloud. However, it was pretty evident that there was either an accidental or intentional failure by his security detail.
Not defending Scott Pruitt but he was in a position that was certain to draw the ire of some of the most radical of the wacko crowd. Somebody is going to be badly injured again as Steve Scalise was, maybe even killed, unless the current trajectory changes.
FYI, the Waldorf was also closed for construction. No one could stay there.
Don’t believe me? Look it up!
LikeLiked by 1 person
In case the Failing New York Times missed it…
Swanky Waldorf Astoria reopening is delayed a year
by Steve Cuozzo
20 Aug 2018
https://nypost.com/2018/08/20/swanky-waldorf-astoria-reopening-is-delayed-a-year
Someone from there was also pushing Haley as the source of the anonymous insider op-ed. They’re becoming afraid of her.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wonder why? Does she directly threaten them or is it just by association with Trump that they hate her?
Wonder who the landlord is / was of the apartment and the market rate is $58k a month ? Seems a tad extravagant. Don’t recall the MSM reporting on this during the kenyans admin. Should be moved to the TRUMP Hotel !!
LikeLiked by 2 people
How much is the Plaza?
In 2016 The Plaza was mostly owned by dopey Prince Al-Waleed:
“In 2016, Saudi businessman Al-Waleed bin Talal, who already controlled a 50 percent stake in the building’s hotel, restaurant, and retail portion through his Kingdom Holding Company, partnered with the Qatar Investment Authority to purchase the hotel, but the deal fell through. He partnered again in 2017 with Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation in another attempt to purchase control of the structure.[29] In May 2018, the Sahara Group announced it had finalized a deal with Shahal M. Khan, founder of Dubai-based White City Ventures, and Kamran Hakim of the Hakim Organization to buy a majority share of the hotel for $600 million. That deal was expected to close on June 25, 2018.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Plaza_Hotel
Surprise………..
NYT doing what they do best.
LIE…………
So this was all done so that some Democrat ( Samatha Powers?) could live in luxury as Hillary’s appointment to the UN. Save your NYTimes for toilet paper. Not worth reading.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It was supposed be her reward for all of those FISA 702 queries she ordered.
The Swamp’s gonna swamp.
LikeLiked by 6 people
YES! Yes it should have said that!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Or, “Curtains for Obama”…
LikeLiked by 7 people
Or “obama bought the curtains for Reggie Love’s stabbin’ cabin but Donald Trump ruined the homecoming”
Too wordy?
Smells like the Times was trying to get ahead of the OBAMA BURN by BURNING HALEY FIRST – they were getting ahead of somebody’s story on Obama’s waste. And then they had CIA Jake be first-to-fix to regain credibility for CNN.
Tricky, tricky, tricky.
I adapt a line from Gov Huckabbe : ‘Breaking wind from New York Times…’. This was originally offered about CNN. But it works. It is an instant classic, IMO….’Breaking wind’ – says more than an entire paragraph.
LikeLiked by 9 people
That’s the best response ever. Love Gov. Huckabee!
NYSlimes isn’t even fit to be used for turlet paper.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
How has been spent to fly & board the youngin’ on his yap yap tour? What kind of salary or donations has he received?
These kids need to reed “Animal Farm.”
Reed is read…duh, duh….
Hogg has Mental Health issues IMO….
His eyes tell the story……..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looks like Ben Shapiro
I’m hoping this image of Occasional Cortex will show up… the NY Slimes seems to have overlooked this interesting story:
https://www.google.com/imgres?imgurl=https%3A%2F%2Fnovusvero.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2018%2F09%2Fcortez2-1.jpg&imgrefurl=https%3A%2F%2Fnovusvero.com%2F2018%2F09%2F14%2Fsocialist-socialite-ocasio-cortez-sports-3500-outfit-while-posing-with-construction-workers%2F&docid=_qXgwmRFwEW7ZM&tbnid=YbPsOzzW5bJV7M%3A&vet=10ahUKEwjDn7TPq7vdAhXDqYMKHWtbB1EQMwg_KAcwBw..i&w=633&h=617&itg=1&client=safari&bih=739&biw=1204&q=Alexandria%20Ocasio%20cortez%20wearing%20designer%20Manolo%20Blahniks&ved=0ahUKEwjDn7TPq7vdAhXDqYMKHWtbB1EQMwg_KAcwBw&iact=mrc&uact=8
Is this the one?
LikeLike
Yes, but she doesn’t look any better in 3,500/- outfit! What she thought she counld turn into Melania? What an idiot!
yes! Thanks to Wallet Soros, or her architect father…. spending other peoples money in true socialist fashion like obama….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Willlllllllllburrrrrrrrrrrrr!!!!!!!
Since all of these decisions were made in 2016, the last year of President Obama’s adminstration. Just who was going to take up residence? Wasn’t the plan, “HRC could not lose.”
How much do you want to bet?, “It was going to be Huma?”
LikeLiked by 6 people
My money was on Wendy Sherman. They are still trying desperately to position that tool as a real stateswoman.
LikeLike
The Muslim Sisterhood representing the USA at the UN.
oy vey
perhaps this is better…….
https://novusvero.com/2018/09/14/socialist-socialite-ocasio-cortez-sports-3500-outfit-while-posing-with-construction-workers/
LikeLiked by 1 person
These people are doing an incredible job of destroying themselves day in and day out! The greatest thing about them is that they cannot control themselves. Fact checking is a thing of the past. Anonymous sources are mostly fictional.
There will come a day that Generation Z will tell the story of the Fake News rather than the boy that cried wolf 🐺.
Here is more fake news from the article linked above! Our President never considered getting rid of Ben Carson!
The new curtains are more expensive than the $31,000 dining room set purchased for the office of Ben Carson, the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development. That purchase became so controversial that President Trump considered firing Mr. Carson, though the spending rules covering agency chiefs are different from those for ambassadors.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
MM I think I found the best video for your statement!
LikeLiked by 14 people
The comments on this tweet are fun reading.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I saw that clip earlier and ROTFL……
They just never stop with their FAKE NEWS!
LikeLiked by 2 people
OMGoodness!!! Perfect.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL I saw that live on TV! 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
Caught! Nice act if you can get away with it but watch out for unaware pedestrians in the background. That will become a classic.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Drama queen?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kind of reminds me of that woman who was reporting on the flooding in a city while paddling in a canoe – then a couple of guys walked behind her in calf deep water.
LikeLiked by 1 person
the fake news consortium is also going after FEMA Director Brock Long, who did a fantastic job fact checking Andrea Mitchell on the fly a couple of days ago, for supposedly misusing government vehicles.
This system of one side getting away with murder and the fake news media looking the other way while outright concocting fake news against their opposition party is beyond satire. I agree that more and more people, including Gen Z, are seeing right thru this. But THANK GOD for Trump for not giving these liars an inch.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That is the biggest difference between PDJT and your prototypical Republican.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Aw, come on, flep-
You can find bigger differences in no time flat ~
Are there any pictures of the apartment & windows? From the article, “The new curtains themselves cost $29,900, while the motors and hardware needed to open and close them automatically cost $22,801, according to the contracts.” Not seeing the windows and size of end product, the cost for a custom drapery seems plausible. They did not say if these window covering were for the whole apartment. Also are blinds or shades included in the hardware expense? Sundance just posted on Twitter the wiring contract is an additional $8300 per David Martosko…
WSB can maybe give a better idea if this is frivolous or not.
Also the article calls them “curtains.” They are draperies. Curtains are not pleated, but gathered on a rod, like kitchen curtains.
LikeLike
Draperies are AKA “where Comey hides.”
Curtains are AKA “what Hillary wears.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Why don’t we APDs (American Patriot Deplorables) launch a preemptive ground strike and eliminate the swamp coup mongers before they gain traction. The civil war is inevitable anyway.
“Hold your fire, PR!”
Your target might be?
Damage already done. Mission accomplished.
Damaged themselves only
NYT ‘had no choice’ but to retract and amend. The key timing information was contained in the 6th paragraph of the article itself. The headline and lede were a clearly misleading hachet job. NYT was being hammered everywhere all day today.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“…created and unfair impression..?” No, the article lied.
Well, it was a dumb story to begin with. What about Russia, Stormy Daniels’ lawyer, the important things the left thinks will bring Trump down? Curtains?
LikeLike
When they talk curtains I think of Comey………
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hillary. Knew. She. Would. Win.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe now Nikki Haley will have a better idea how Trump feels every day and why he verbally strikes back against fake news and their dishonest or “accidentally on purpose” lies and distortions.
He also rarely ever gets a correction for a false story about him.
LikeLiked by 5 people
TCH not covering Manafort? Just heard Dershowitz say this is big win for Mueller. Really curious to know what the good people on here have to say. Has me very worried.
The Daily Caller says that this is bad news for the Podesta Group, which is claimed to have conspired with Manafort. I’ll believe that when I see it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Daily Caller is usually spot on. It SHOULD be bad for the Podestas – but whether it WILL or not is up to Sessions, Huber and Rosenstein. Not fully trusting that group.
Twice?
Again, I hope Hannity, Ingraham, Gutfield, Rush, et.al. blast this far and wide. This is again a horrible INEXCUSABLE breach of basic journalistic practice and ethics. Obviously, zero fact checking on anybody’s part at NYT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Makes my Friday 😛
The new curtains themselves cost $29,900, while the motors and hardware needed to open and close them automatically cost $22,801, according to the contracts. Installation took place from March to August of last year, during Ms. Haley’s tenure as ambassador.
It took 6 months to install curtains? They’re probably bugged! Did Obama and Kerry arrange that they’d be installed after Trump took office?
Poor NYT. 🙂 Forced to update the story instead of just delete it. lol
This company, DFB SALES, INC., got the nearly $23k to install the curtains over the span of 6 months. Contract says 4 months but hey, March to August is 6 months. Someone approved this contract. $23k???? Seriously?
LikeLiked by 1 person
One of the guys who owns the company, Elliot Fein, donated to Bernie’s campaign. lol
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?two_year_transaction_period=2016&contributor_name=fein%2C+elliot&min_date=01%2F01%2F2015&max_date=12%2F31%2F2016
Sounds reasonable. I am doing some remodeling on our house including replacing all the sliding glass doors, they need to be impact because I’m on an island by the coast. The doors alone are middle-high 5 figures and the blinds for just one slider, which spans 25 ft are over $12,000 – motorized.
The installation alone was $23k. The curtains were another $22k. Looks like a high-end shop. And we know it’s a high end apartment. The problem is we taxpayers are footing the bill. If taxpayers are paying, then draw your curtains manually, damn it. I swear the Dems were hooking this up for their on Ambassador once Hillary won. Except she lost. 🙂
You can smell Obama’s hand in this. One can imagine that he and Michelle were going to “buy” the apartment in some sweetheart deal, reminiscent of the Rezko real estate deal. Michelle probably picked out some fugly, expensive window coverings. Then bang, Hillary lost, and their hoped-for sweetheart deal with the prepaid decor went out the window, so to speak.
Oh yes, this reeks of Obama.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think this was set up for Hillary’s UN Ambassador. Nice cushy digs for whoever she was going to choose, one of her big donor pals. This is delicious. 🙂 The tony apartment was ripped away from them when Trump won. 🙂
And we sit here and allow the coup to continue. Have any of you watched CNN or MSNBC lately? Silly question, I know you don’t. But you need to watch it. You need to see that they have crossed the line from strongly biased to out and out hatred and lies. There is no pretense, there is no BS about fair and balanced, they are insanely spewing filth, lies and deceit and NO ONE stops them. NO ONE.
Say Hi to Gyorgi…
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was going to post the HeeHaw gang the other day but when Sundance asked the eyeore pick to not be posted anymore, I thought better of it.
SALUTE!!
Hmm..
https://patriotbeat.com/2017/08/27/breaking-podesta-just-got-bad-news-from-the-most-unlikely-source/
Someone please, please change the NYT’s diapers. the stench is reaching all the way down to the south east!
Might get a good flush from what’ll be left of Hurricane Florence once it gets up their way…
Another Flaming Fusion GPS Dumpster 🔥🔥🔥 but the narrative engineers won’t stop printing their garbage no matter how many times they get burned.
I like your fire emojis 🙂
“The New York Times – America’s Newspaper of Record”. What a sham
e.
**BREAKING NEWS*
New York Times reporter captured on video apologizing
Haley, your curtains are probably bugged. I’d have them removed.
LikeLike
So an over 2 year old misuse of public funds by the prior administration is somehow “news?!” Don’t see anything “new.” Had the fish wrap of discord not been blinded by TDS, it never would’ve run this story–obvious, since they didn’t run it 2 years ago, when it was “new/news.” Progzis shooting themselves repeatedly in the head is actually pretty amusing.
58 thousand a month. That’s over 30 Times what I receive as a disabled veteran per month. Guess I joined the wrong branch of service. Sarc/
Draperies? Curtains? Lies? Pull their press credentials for 60 days. Let them squirm, squeal and squawk. Gee – 60 days gets them past the midterms. So sorry! They lose. Ha-ha-ha. MAGA
Whatever they were trying to do, if failed like CNN’s banana!
If they are trying to regain credibility, they are trying to distance themselves from the impending MOAB of truth about to blast the swamp
