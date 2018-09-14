New York Times Pushes Blatantly False “Hit Piece” on U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley – Forced To Retract…

There are moments when the professional narrative engineers go so far with falsehoods even their ideological co-horts have to admit they’ve gone to far.  Such is the case today with a New York Times article written to criticize U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley:

(Via New York Times) The State Department spent $52,701 last year buying customized and mechanized curtains for the picture windows in Nikki R. Haley’s official residence as ambassador to the United Nations, just as the department was undergoing deep budget cuts and had frozen hiring.

The residence, in a new building on First Avenue, has spectacular views, and Ms. Haley is the first ambassador to live in it. For decades, her predecessors lived in the Waldorf Astoria hotel. But after the hotel was purchased by a Chinese insurance company with a murky ownership structure, the State Department decided in 2016 to find a new home for its top New York diplomat because of security concerns.

The government leased the apartment, just blocks from the delegation’s offices, with an option to buy, according to Patrick Kennedy, the top management official at the State Department during the Obama administration. The full-floor penthouse, with handsome hardwood floors covering large open spaces stretching nearly 6,000 square feet, was listed at $58,000 a month. (read more)

Except there’s a problem here.  This was all done by President Obama, Secretary John Kerry and U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power.  Nikki Haley had nothing to do with it.

It was decided, well before the election in 2016, that the US Ambassador’s residence would move from the Waldorf to its new location. The new location was unfurnished/unfinished.

In June of 2016 it was decided that the State Department’s Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations would outfit the new residence (this is standard operating procedure for Ambassadors’ residences across the globe).  Bottom line: “Ambassador. Haley had no choice in the location of the residence or what curtains were picked out that summer.”

Which led to the following New York Times correction:

(Link to re-re-re-revised article)

In order words, Fake News!

145 Responses to New York Times Pushes Blatantly False “Hit Piece” on U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley – Forced To Retract…

  1. Davenh says:
    September 14, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    Why anyone believes anything written in that paper is beyond me. Time and time again it’s bias comes shining through.

    Reply
  2. Finbar O'Shaunnessey says:
    September 14, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    NYT: All the hits we print as news.

    Reply
  3. clive hoskin says:
    September 14, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    The sign that woman is holding up,says it all.Journalism is dead.Killed by the”Retarded Leftys”

    Reply
  4. Henry says:
    September 14, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    Did Jesus come?

    Reply
  5. drocity says:
    September 14, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    Without the Haley angle, what exactly is the point of this article? “Nikki Haley forced to live in DeBlasios hell hole while working for the UN. Misses the serenity and beauty of NC.”

    Liked by 3 people

  6. Pat Frederick says:
    September 14, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    I sincerely hope all the residences that pass from administration to administration have been swept for bugs…the prior admin loved their spying after all…

    Liked by 7 people

    • Sherri Young says:
      September 14, 2018 at 5:29 pm

      Glad to get a retraction.

      Would be interested in how the NYT characterized Scott Pruitt’s $40k planned expenditure for the SCIF for his office. One outlet called it a phone booth. He also was slapped for what looked like excessive orders for “tactical pants”. Apparently these were uniform shorts and long pants for employees tasked to serve warrants and subpoenas.

      There were multiple stories about excessive expenditures for his security. However, his security seems to have failed him because someone was able to walk up to him and confront him while he was seated at a restaurant. That is when he resigned. All I read was that he was “embattled” and was under a cloud. However, it was pretty evident that there was either an accidental or intentional failure by his security detail.

      Not defending Scott Pruitt but he was in a position that was certain to draw the ire of some of the most radical of the wacko crowd. Somebody is going to be badly injured again as Steve Scalise was, maybe even killed, unless the current trajectory changes.

  7. TwoLaine says:
    September 14, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    FYI, the Waldorf was also closed for construction. No one could stay there.

    Don’t believe me? Look it up!

  8. AceODale says:
    September 14, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    Someone from there was also pushing Haley as the source of the anonymous insider op-ed. They’re becoming afraid of her.

  9. Bullseye says:
    September 14, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    Wonder who the landlord is / was of the apartment and the market rate is $58k a month ? Seems a tad extravagant. Don’t recall the MSM reporting on this during the kenyans admin. Should be moved to the TRUMP Hotel !!

    • margaretwalker says:
      September 14, 2018 at 5:07 pm

      How much is the Plaza?

      • yucki says:
        September 14, 2018 at 5:31 pm

        In 2016 The Plaza was mostly owned by dopey Prince Al-Waleed:

        “In 2016, Saudi businessman Al-Waleed bin Talal, who already controlled a 50 percent stake in the building’s hotel, restaurant, and retail portion through his Kingdom Holding Company, partnered with the Qatar Investment Authority to purchase the hotel, but the deal fell through. He partnered again in 2017 with Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation in another attempt to purchase control of the structure.[29] In May 2018, the Sahara Group announced it had finalized a deal with Shahal M. Khan, founder of Dubai-based White City Ventures, and Kamran Hakim of the Hakim Organization to buy a majority share of the hotel for $600 million. That deal was expected to close on June 25, 2018.”

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Plaza_Hotel

  10. MM says:
    September 14, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    Surprise………..
    NYT doing what they do best.
    LIE…………

  11. Neil M. Dunn says:
    September 14, 2018 at 4:30 pm

    So this was all done so that some Democrat ( Samatha Powers?) could live in luxury as Hillary’s appointment to the UN. Save your NYTimes for toilet paper. Not worth reading.

  12. WeThePeople2016 says:
    September 14, 2018 at 4:31 pm

  13. hillbilly4 says:
    September 14, 2018 at 4:31 pm

    I adapt a line from Gov Huckabbe : ‘Breaking wind from New York Times…’. This was originally offered about CNN. But it works. It is an instant classic, IMO….’Breaking wind’ – says more than an entire paragraph.

  14. jat says:
    September 14, 2018 at 4:32 pm

    NYSlimes isn’t even fit to be used for turlet paper.

  15. WeThePeople2016 says:
    September 14, 2018 at 4:32 pm

  16. Artist says:
    September 14, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    I’m hoping this image of Occasional Cortex will show up… the NY Slimes seems to have overlooked this interesting story:
    https://www.google.com/imgres?imgurl=https%3A%2F%2Fnovusvero.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2018%2F09%2Fcortez2-1.jpg&imgrefurl=https%3A%2F%2Fnovusvero.com%2F2018%2F09%2F14%2Fsocialist-socialite-ocasio-cortez-sports-3500-outfit-while-posing-with-construction-workers%2F&docid=_qXgwmRFwEW7ZM&tbnid=YbPsOzzW5bJV7M%3A&vet=10ahUKEwjDn7TPq7vdAhXDqYMKHWtbB1EQMwg_KAcwBw..i&w=633&h=617&itg=1&client=safari&bih=739&biw=1204&q=Alexandria%20Ocasio%20cortez%20wearing%20designer%20Manolo%20Blahniks&ved=0ahUKEwjDn7TPq7vdAhXDqYMKHWtbB1EQMwg_KAcwBw&iact=mrc&uact=8

  17. mtk says:
    September 14, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    Since all of these decisions were made in 2016, the last year of President Obama’s adminstration. Just who was going to take up residence? Wasn’t the plan, “HRC could not lose.”

    How much do you want to bet?, “It was going to be Huma?”

  19. fleporeblog says:
    September 14, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    These people are doing an incredible job of destroying themselves day in and day out! The greatest thing about them is that they cannot control themselves. Fact checking is a thing of the past. Anonymous sources are mostly fictional.

    There will come a day that Generation Z will tell the story of the Fake News rather than the boy that cried wolf 🐺.

    Here is more fake news from the article linked above! Our President never considered getting rid of Ben Carson!

    The new curtains are more expensive than the $31,000 dining room set purchased for the office of Ben Carson, the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development. That purchase became so controversial that President Trump considered firing Mr. Carson, though the spending rules covering agency chiefs are different from those for ambassadors.

    Liked by 3 people

  20. Lumina says:
    September 14, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    Are there any pictures of the apartment & windows? From the article, “The new curtains themselves cost $29,900, while the motors and hardware needed to open and close them automatically cost $22,801, according to the contracts.” Not seeing the windows and size of end product, the cost for a custom drapery seems plausible. They did not say if these window covering were for the whole apartment. Also are blinds or shades included in the hardware expense? Sundance just posted on Twitter the wiring contract is an additional $8300 per David Martosko…
    WSB can maybe give a better idea if this is frivolous or not.

    Also the article calls them “curtains.” They are draperies. Curtains are not pleated, but gathered on a rod, like kitchen curtains.

  21. Polish Rifle says:
    September 14, 2018 at 4:40 pm

    Why don’t we APDs (American Patriot Deplorables) launch a preemptive ground strike and eliminate the swamp coup mongers before they gain traction. The civil war is inevitable anyway.

  22. Just Steve says:
    September 14, 2018 at 4:40 pm

    Damage already done. Mission accomplished.

  23. Ristvan says:
    September 14, 2018 at 4:42 pm

    NYT ‘had no choice’ but to retract and amend. The key timing information was contained in the 6th paragraph of the article itself. The headline and lede were a clearly misleading hachet job. NYT was being hammered everywhere all day today.

  24. billrla says:
    September 14, 2018 at 4:45 pm

    “…created and unfair impression..?” No, the article lied.

  25. rjcylon says:
    September 14, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    Well, it was a dumb story to begin with. What about Russia, Stormy Daniels’ lawyer, the important things the left thinks will bring Trump down? Curtains?

  26. Polish Rifle says:
    September 14, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    Hillary. Knew. She. Would. Win.

  27. Cooper45 says:
    September 14, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    Maybe now Nikki Haley will have a better idea how Trump feels every day and why he verbally strikes back against fake news and their dishonest or “accidentally on purpose” lies and distortions.
    He also rarely ever gets a correction for a false story about him.

  28. Kris says:
    September 14, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    TCH not covering Manafort? Just heard Dershowitz say this is big win for Mueller. Really curious to know what the good people on here have to say. Has me very worried.

  29. Convert says:
    September 14, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    Again, I hope Hannity, Ingraham, Gutfield, Rush, et.al. blast this far and wide. This is again a horrible INEXCUSABLE breach of basic journalistic practice and ethics. Obviously, zero fact checking on anybody’s part at NYT.

  31. lurker2 says:
    September 14, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    The new curtains themselves cost $29,900, while the motors and hardware needed to open and close them automatically cost $22,801, according to the contracts. Installation took place from March to August of last year, during Ms. Haley’s tenure as ambassador.

    It took 6 months to install curtains? They’re probably bugged! Did Obama and Kerry arrange that they’d be installed after Trump took office?

    Poor NYT. 🙂 Forced to update the story instead of just delete it. lol

  32. Bulldog84 says:
    September 14, 2018 at 5:01 pm

    You can smell Obama’s hand in this. One can imagine that he and Michelle were going to “buy” the apartment in some sweetheart deal, reminiscent of the Rezko real estate deal. Michelle probably picked out some fugly, expensive window coverings. Then bang, Hillary lost, and their hoped-for sweetheart deal with the prepaid decor went out the window, so to speak.

    Oh yes, this reeks of Obama.

    • lurker2 says:
      September 14, 2018 at 5:20 pm

      I think this was set up for Hillary’s UN Ambassador. Nice cushy digs for whoever she was going to choose, one of her big donor pals. This is delicious. 🙂 The tony apartment was ripped away from them when Trump won. 🙂

  33. John Doe says:
    September 14, 2018 at 5:02 pm

    And we sit here and allow the coup to continue. Have any of you watched CNN or MSNBC lately? Silly question, I know you don’t. But you need to watch it. You need to see that they have crossed the line from strongly biased to out and out hatred and lies. There is no pretense, there is no BS about fair and balanced, they are insanely spewing filth, lies and deceit and NO ONE stops them. NO ONE.

  35. JAS says:
    September 14, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    Someone please, please change the NYT’s diapers. the stench is reaching all the way down to the south east!

  36. AngelOnejudicial says:
    September 14, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    Another Flaming Fusion GPS Dumpster 🔥🔥🔥 but the narrative engineers won’t stop printing their garbage no matter how many times they get burned.

  37. Motzilla says:
    September 14, 2018 at 5:19 pm

    “The New York Times – America’s Newspaper of Record”. What a sham e .

  38. MIKE says:
    September 14, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    **BREAKING NEWS*
    New York Times reporter captured on video apologizing

  39. lurker2 says:
    September 14, 2018 at 5:21 pm

    Haley, your curtains are probably bugged. I’d have them removed.

  40. dayallaxeded says:
    September 14, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    So an over 2 year old misuse of public funds by the prior administration is somehow “news?!” Don’t see anything “new.” Had the fish wrap of discord not been blinded by TDS, it never would’ve run this story–obvious, since they didn’t run it 2 years ago, when it was “new/news.” Progzis shooting themselves repeatedly in the head is actually pretty amusing.

  41. Tim Glave says:
    September 14, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    58 thousand a month. That’s over 30 Times what I receive as a disabled veteran per month. Guess I joined the wrong branch of service. Sarc/

  42. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    September 14, 2018 at 5:34 pm

    Draperies? Curtains? Lies? Pull their press credentials for 60 days. Let them squirm, squeal and squawk. Gee – 60 days gets them past the midterms. So sorry! They lose. Ha-ha-ha. MAGA

  43. wolfmoon1776 says:
    September 14, 2018 at 5:36 pm

