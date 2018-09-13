Thursday September 13th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
For all those in the path of the storm…prayers…
“I Am The Way”
previous:
The Christian’s marching orders
CRYSTAL CREEK RESERVOIR IN CASCADE, CO
Will We Judge Angels?
“Will we judge fallen or unfallen angels (I Cor. 6:3), and how will we judge them? I understand that Christ is the judge.”
The reason Paul reminded the Corinthians that we will judge angels was to suggest that they should be able to settle disputes among believers (vv. 1-8). This implies that the angels we will judge are likewise unfallen. It is doubtful we’d be involved in judging fallen angels, or any beings, to eternal damnation.
The word judge has different meanings. Courtroom judges decide guilt or innocence and determine levels of punishment, while Olympic judges judge the performance of athletes and award them different degrees of reward. The Bible uses the word judge these ways, but in another way as well. The entire Book of Judges is all about the men who ruled over Israel.
This is what the Lord meant when He told the twelve they would “sit upon twelve thrones, judging the tribes of Israel” (Matt. 19:28). We know that judge here also means to rule over since the Jews they will rule over will in turn rule “over” the cities of the world in the kingdom (Luke 19:17,19).
Psalm 82:1 said of God that “He judgeth among the gods,” i.e., the angels. While God will eventually condemn fallen angels to hell (Matt. 25:41), I Kings 22 shows how He judged among the angels in time past (vv. 19-22), and suggests how we will judge them in the ages to come.
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/will-we-judge-angels/
1Corinthians 6:1 Dare any of you, having a matter against another, go to law before the unjust, and not before the saints? 2 Do ye not know that the saints shall judge the world? and if the world shall be judged by you, are ye unworthy to judge the smallest matters?
3 Know ye not that we shall judge angels? how much more things that pertain to this life? 4 If then ye have judgments of things pertaining to this life, set them to judge who are least esteemed in the church.
5 I speak to your shame. Is it so, that there is not a wise man among you? no, not one that shall be able to judge between his brethren? 6 But brother goeth to law with brother, and that before the unbelievers.
7 Now therefore there is utterly a fault among you, because ye go to law one with another. Why do ye not rather take wrong? why do ye not rather suffer yourselves to be defrauded? 8 Nay, ye do wrong, and defraud, and that your brethren.
Matthew 19:28 And Jesus said unto them, Verily I say unto you, That ye which have followed me, in the regeneration when the Son of man shall sit in the throne of his glory, ye also shall sit upon twelve thrones, judging the twelve tribes of Israel.
Luke 19:17 And he said unto him, Well, thou good servant: because thou hast been faithful in a very little, have thou authority over ten cities.
19 And he said likewise to him, Be thou also over five cities.
Psalm 82:1 <> God standeth in the congregation of the mighty; he judgeth among the gods.
Matthew 25:41 Then shall he say also unto them on the left hand, Depart from me, ye cursed, into everlasting fire, prepared for the devil and his angels:
1Kings 22:19 And he said, Hear thou therefore the word of the LORD: I saw the LORD sitting on his throne, and all the host of heaven standing by him on his right hand and on his left.
20 And the LORD said, Who shall persuade Ahab, that he may go up and fall at Ramothgilead? And one said on this manner, and another said on that manner.
21 And there came forth a spirit, and stood before the LORD, and said, I will persuade him.
22 And the LORD said unto him, Wherewith? And he said, I will go forth, and I will be a lying spirit in the mouth of all his prophets. And he said, Thou shalt persuade him, and prevail also: go forth, and do so.
Here And Now
Swing Out Sister
For Cursday…it’s Italian Greyhounds…love these guys…
ISLAND IS ANOTHER PLANET LANDMANNALAUGAR REGION
Illegal crossings of southern border surge in August
September 12, 2018
https://www.mypalmbeachpost.com/news/national-govt–politics/illegal-crossings-southern-border-surge-august/7Bzhi78U7gRXMEW9xItE8L/
Scroll his feed and see some beautiful photos-
Happy Cursday, Treepers!
We need to fund welcoming and inclusive initiatives for Americans first, especially for Veterans.
Cities For Citizenship:
‘A major national initiative aimed at increasing citizenship among eligible U.S. permanent residents and encouraging cities across the country to invest in citizenship programs’.
http://www.citiesforcitizenship.com/
Gilchrist Immigrant Resource Center – Montgomery County, Maryland:
https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/gilchrist/
Arab ‘Palestinians’ celebrate the mass murder of 3,000 Americans on 9/11
Israel is the only country that built a 9/11 memorial outside of the U.S. that lists all the names of those who perished.
While the ilk of WaPo rant “its Trump’s Fault ” my First Responder sons were alerted early
Tuesday for possible assignment to Florence relief . The “Cajun Navy ” is already responding, Anheiser-Busch is shipping canned water, and countless other private groups are responding on top of the early alert FEMA directed by our President . Latest forcasts show a lessening of the storm’s intensity as it nears the coast but Florence is still a major storm able to wreak havoc on multiple levels .
Oh, my. Who you?
