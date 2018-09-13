Thursday September 13th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

25 Responses to Thursday September 13th – Open Thread

  1. Lucille says:
    September 13, 2018 at 12:16 am

    For all those in the path of the storm…prayers…

  2. DanDeplorable says:
    September 13, 2018 at 12:16 am

    “I Am The Way”

    I AM THE WAY

    previous:

    The Christian’s marching orders

    ” I press on . . . “

  3. citizen817 says:
    September 13, 2018 at 12:16 am

    CRYSTAL CREEK RESERVOIR IN CASCADE, CO

  4. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    September 13, 2018 at 12:17 am

    Will We Judge Angels?

    “Will we judge fallen or unfallen angels (I Cor. 6:3), and how will we judge them? I understand that Christ is the judge.”

    The reason Paul reminded the Corinthians that we will judge angels was to suggest that they should be able to settle disputes among believers (vv. 1-8). This implies that the angels we will judge are likewise unfallen. It is doubtful we’d be involved in judging fallen angels, or any beings, to eternal damnation.

    The word judge has different meanings. Courtroom judges decide guilt or innocence and determine levels of punishment, while Olympic judges judge the performance of athletes and award them different degrees of reward. The Bible uses the word judge these ways, but in another way as well. The entire Book of Judges is all about the men who ruled over Israel.

    This is what the Lord meant when He told the twelve they would “sit upon twelve thrones, judging the tribes of Israel” (Matt. 19:28). We know that judge here also means to rule over since the Jews they will rule over will in turn rule “over” the cities of the world in the kingdom (Luke 19:17,19).

    Psalm 82:1 said of God that “He judgeth among the gods,” i.e., the angels. While God will eventually condemn fallen angels to hell (Matt. 25:41), I Kings 22 shows how He judged among the angels in time past (vv. 19-22), and suggests how we will judge them in the ages to come.

    By Pastor Ricky Kurth

    https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/will-we-judge-angels/

    1Corinthians 6:1 Dare any of you, having a matter against another, go to law before the unjust, and not before the saints? 2 Do ye not know that the saints shall judge the world? and if the world shall be judged by you, are ye unworthy to judge the smallest matters?

    3 Know ye not that we shall judge angels? how much more things that pertain to this life? 4 If then ye have judgments of things pertaining to this life, set them to judge who are least esteemed in the church.

    5 I speak to your shame. Is it so, that there is not a wise man among you? no, not one that shall be able to judge between his brethren? 6 But brother goeth to law with brother, and that before the unbelievers.

    7 Now therefore there is utterly a fault among you, because ye go to law one with another. Why do ye not rather take wrong? why do ye not rather suffer yourselves to be defrauded? 8 Nay, ye do wrong, and defraud, and that your brethren.

    Matthew 19:28 And Jesus said unto them, Verily I say unto you, That ye which have followed me, in the regeneration when the Son of man shall sit in the throne of his glory, ye also shall sit upon twelve thrones, judging the twelve tribes of Israel.

    Luke 19:17 And he said unto him, Well, thou good servant: because thou hast been faithful in a very little, have thou authority over ten cities.
    19 And he said likewise to him, Be thou also over five cities.

    Psalm 82:1 <> God standeth in the congregation of the mighty; he judgeth among the gods.

    Matthew 25:41 Then shall he say also unto them on the left hand, Depart from me, ye cursed, into everlasting fire, prepared for the devil and his angels:

    1Kings 22:19 And he said, Hear thou therefore the word of the LORD: I saw the LORD sitting on his throne, and all the host of heaven standing by him on his right hand and on his left.
    20 And the LORD said, Who shall persuade Ahab, that he may go up and fall at Ramothgilead? And one said on this manner, and another said on that manner.

    21 And there came forth a spirit, and stood before the LORD, and said, I will persuade him.
    22 And the LORD said unto him, Wherewith? And he said, I will go forth, and I will be a lying spirit in the mouth of all his prophets. And he said, Thou shalt persuade him, and prevail also: go forth, and do so.

  5. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    September 13, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Eleanor just put in her pre-order at Amazon…

    “Inspirational. A real slice of life.”
    — Bruce Jenner

  6. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    September 13, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Here And Now

    Swing Out Sister

  7. Lucille says:
    September 13, 2018 at 12:34 am

    For Cursday…it’s Italian Greyhounds…love these guys…

  8. citizen817 says:
    September 13, 2018 at 12:35 am

    ISLAND IS ANOTHER PLANET LANDMANNALAUGAR REGION

  10. nwtex says:
    September 13, 2018 at 12:41 am

    Scroll his feed and see some beautiful photos-

  12. Garrison Hall says:
    September 13, 2018 at 12:46 am

    Happy Cursday, Treepers!

  13. usnveteran says:
    September 13, 2018 at 12:50 am

    We need to fund welcoming and inclusive initiatives for Americans first, especially for Veterans.

    Cities For Citizenship:
    ‘A major national initiative aimed at increasing citizenship among eligible U.S. permanent residents and encouraging cities across the country to invest in citizenship programs’.
    http://www.citiesforcitizenship.com/

    Gilchrist Immigrant Resource Center – Montgomery County, Maryland:
    https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/gilchrist/

  14. flame says:
    September 13, 2018 at 1:03 am

    Arab ‘Palestinians’ celebrate the mass murder of 3,000 Americans on 9/11

  15. Garrison Hall says:
    September 13, 2018 at 1:08 am

  16. flame says:
    September 13, 2018 at 1:12 am

    Israel is the only country that built a 9/11 memorial outside of the U.S. that lists all the names of those who perished.

  18. nwtex says:
    September 13, 2018 at 1:35 am

  19. nwtex says:
    September 13, 2018 at 1:37 am

    🙂

  20. nwtex says:
    September 13, 2018 at 1:39 am

  21. millwright says:
    September 13, 2018 at 1:44 am

    While the ilk of WaPo rant “its Trump’s Fault ” my First Responder sons were alerted early
    Tuesday for possible assignment to Florence relief . The “Cajun Navy ” is already responding, Anheiser-Busch is shipping canned water, and countless other private groups are responding on top of the early alert FEMA directed by our President . Latest forcasts show a lessening of the storm’s intensity as it nears the coast but Florence is still a major storm able to wreak havoc on multiple levels .

  22. nwtex says:
    September 13, 2018 at 1:45 am

    Oh, my. Who you?

  24. nwtex says:
    September 13, 2018 at 1:49 am

