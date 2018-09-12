Update Hurricane Florence: Winds 140mph – Cat 4 Storm – 38 Hours Away from Cape Fear North Carolina…

Posted on September 12, 2018 by

The 2:00am advisory for Hurricane Florence shows sustained winds of 140 MPH, with some strengthening possible, and a forward speed of 17 MPH.  With an approximate location 625 miles SE of Cape Fear North Carolina, that can mean projected landfall in approximately 38 hours.  All hurricane preparation should be rushed to completion.

Maximum sustained winds are near 140 mph (220 km/h) with higher gusts. Florence is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Strengthening is forecast through today. While some weakening is expected on Thursday, Florence is forecast to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane as it approaches the U.S. coast. (read more)  – 5:00am Advisory Will Post Here

Massive flooding is likely.  More than 20 inches of rain is probable.  Storm surges from 10 to near 20′ along the inner-coastal waterways are possible depending on tides.  You do not want to be near this. Listen to all evacuation orders and instructions from local officials.

  1. sundance says:
    September 12, 2018 at 4:35 am

  2. smiley says:
    September 12, 2018 at 4:39 am

    this shows what the EURO was doing yesterday…it stalls out…then…takes a jog south ..

    that “weakening” and the high pressure are pushing it more southerly as it gets to the coast.

    stalling out there…then finally making its way inland….more south & west.

  3. smiley says:
    September 12, 2018 at 4:58 am

    latest Intensity Guidance…

    (this image will automatically update itself here at this post…you can keep checking on it, at this post, to see any changes.)

  4. nwtex says:
    September 12, 2018 at 5:01 am

