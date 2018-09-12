5:00pm Update Hurricane Florence: Slight Weakening But More Concerning Projected Path….

The 5:00pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center shows the massive storm has lost a little internal power but the forecast path is now considerably worse. The projections put Florence actually making near landfall and simultaneously shifting south buzz-sawing both the North Carolina and South Carolina coast with hurricane winds.
The projected path is incredible. SEE HERE (hit play) a hurricane paralleling the coastline while retaining strength is one of the most damaging outcomes possible. This also increases the storm surge potential with multiple tide cycles.
Hurricane conditions are expected to reach the coast within the hurricane warning area late Thursday or Friday. Winds are expected to first reach tropical storm strength on Thursday, making outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.
At 500 PM EDT (2100 UTC), the center of Hurricane Florence was located near latitude 30.9 North, longitude 72.5 West. Florence is moving toward the northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h), and this general motion, accompanied by a gradual decrease in forward speed, is expected to continue through Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Florence will approach the coast of North Carolina or South Carolina in the hurricane warning area on Thursday and Friday, and move slowly near the coastline through Saturday.
Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 120 mph (195 km/h) with higher gusts. Florence is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in strength will be possible through Thursday morning. Although slow weakening is expected to begin by late Thursday, Florence is forecast to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it nears the U.S. coast late Thursday and Friday. (more)
If you in in the coastal region, or an area at risk of floods, and have the capability to leave, it would likely be the best option to evacuate. Listen to your local officials.
battan down the hatches… and get the hell out of the path of the storm.
Florence To Intensify “To Near Category 5 Strength” And There Are 12 Nuclear Power Reactors In The Carolinas. D.C. Clothesline
not going to intensify back up to a cat5; not that 30mph would make much difference with it stalled over areas for 24+ hours…
and as for the power plants – I imagine Duke will shut down at least the one south of Wilmington (close to Southport), so no worries of a Fukushima disaster on top of everything else.
Even though I’m taking this storm just as seriously as I would any storm, I don’t believe we will see cat. 5 status with this one either (unless we are proven wrong later). The news media is doing everything possible to cause folks to overreact with overreaching panic. I’ve stopped basically watching the news and youtube vids on the storm and I’m putting my focus directly on what info we are getting from the National Hurricane Center.
Smart. The media sells hype – always has, always will. Now they have even more incentive – Global Warming and the Paris Accord. They want a hammer to batter the President. By the way – I saw a model last night that had Florence skirting the coastline until it makes landfall in GEORGIA on FRIDAY sometime. I do hope the model was wrong.
Daughter #1 in Bluffton SC just called. Beaufort Co was called to evacuate Monday, but Governor changed the call on Tuesday.
We stayed 3 years ago when Matthew was a direct hit at Hilton Head Island. Lost power for 9 days as transformer was under water in a bayou, but because only 60 or so homes affected, power companies took care of more dense areas. Visited Publix Market each day for ice, charge phone on the drive, and we were fine. Had gas stove for morning coffee and gas grill for dinner. Have lived through many larger, stronger hurricanes in MD, VA, and N’awlins, but have never seen so many huge trees down, especially on Hilton Head, where some never lost their electricity… Do pray for the workers and residents, but remember the Left’s goal is to blame President Trump!
Lost 20 mph in a day… by the time it hits it will be a tropical storm… but still likely to deliver crippling rain.
🤔 wishful thinking
The forward motion is speeding up. The scary ones are the ones that sit over open water and creep in slowly. IIRC, Harvey was moving about 6 mph before he hit Rockport, stalled out, turned around and went back out into the gulf at about 2 mph then traveled over water toward Houston.
one thing people forget is that a prolonged exposure to 100 plus mph winds over many hours can actually end up more damaging than 140 mph storm that blows through.. the long duration ends up weakening structure more
The article specifically states that the storm is expected to weaken slightly.
I’m going to jump right in a comment right here…
Some FEAR MONGER(s) have started this Issue, namely, **The Economist & Ed Vallee, a meteorologist at Vallee Wx Consulting.**
AND Zero Hedge.
ABSOLUTE FEAR Mongering..
These nuke plants have taken numerous DIRECT HITS since they were built…
There is a underlying AGENDA here..
Namely envirowackos & a couple firms that are wishing to put WIND TURBINES right off the coast, (Of where Brunswick nuke plant operates),, Off Southport..
Closing the Nuke plant(s)..
The LEFT is out in FULL force putting out FALSE Propaganda!
(Ok enough ranting)
THERE WILL BE NO “Fukushima Daiichi”.. Remember,, We had “Floyd” & Epic “flooding”..
NOTHING happened..
ALL is Well..
Even back when the South Texas Project was built several decades ago, that nuke was said to have been built to survive an airplane crash into it. Wind is not an issue with these plants. It is the flooding that worries me.
they’ll shut down the reactor core before flooding ever becomes an issue
Hugo t-boned the same area, the nukes will be ok, and life will go on.
By the same token, be very careful folks. Get away from this storm, nobody knows exactly what it will happen, but, in an abundance of caution, this is an awesome force of nature and is going to do what it’s going to do,
Prepare for the worst!!
…to end my thought.
Nukes will be fine. They may shut down if transmission lines go, but this area was built to over engineered nuc hurricane specs. Not Like Fukushima Daiichi, NOT built to known since centuries tsunami specs.
Yep, that southward jog is indeed very concerning for those of us that live just north of that center line of the projected path. Yes, I do realize you don’t focus just on the center. I live basically right on the center line in the center of the of the cone (SE NC). You are correct Sundance. Even in the best of circumstances, it’s not going to be pretty.
Mike Siedel from The Weather Channel is here along with Jim Cantore. Yep, he’s here too. You know it’s serious when he comes here. 😉
Mike Siedel interviewed someone from Duke Energy and they are basically telling us that as long as flooding conditions exist, they won’t be able to restore service which is understandable (and that’s of course when and if the storm stalls out). So basically power could be out for quite sometime.
Keep a very close eye on the track of the storm folks and with the wind speed too. As we all know, any slight deviations to the right or left can make a huge difference! The most important thing to remember, continue praying folks!
Remember these important numbers:
One day one of those weather reporters is going to get bug splattered all over the camera from flying debris. I know without them there I would never know it is raining hard and really windy in a hurricane. Idiots.
Exactly!
Seidel and Cantori – liberal hacks. 2 of the hundreds of reasons I don’t have a television.
That said, prayers out to all of you east coasters.
Can’t invoke Cantore without his two most famous videos:
Climate change made him crazy.
Jim Cantore the Weather Whorey I have seen thunder snow and ice long before you ever joined the climate change shills at the weather channel. Come on man act like an adult and not some juvenile idiot.
One of my personal favorites:
Meteorologist Fights Against Hurricane Irma
His goggles didn’t last very long 😀
idiot!
Yeah, a 2×4 hurled at 200MPH would leave a mark.
They are polling us here on the west coast if we want to go help out for a month so they must be expecting quite the disruption…
Stay safe, Pam. Prayers from the NE! I am assuming that you have not yet been required to evacuate?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hope they have a better arrangement for their backup generators and their fuel than that chemical plant in SE Texas had.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gracias.
See upthread, My comment… FEAR MONGERING Folks, WITH a AGENDA..
I don’t know what my husband and I will do, we’ve changed our minds several times now. It’s easy to say “get out,” but more complicated to do when one has an eight-month-old, a Jack Russell, and cat (who hate each other,) and no money from a long period of unemployment. And with the way this thing is dancing all over, I’m not convinced any state is safe except Washington!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Washington State is full of crazy libs so you need to be selective where you go.
Stay on the east side you’ll be fine.
(Like Oregon).
I think TreeClimber means DC…the Swamp.
Meant Washington State.
Ha! Indeed…well, I am not sure where you are at the moment, but if you are on the east coast, in the face of Florence and have a car, it looks as though mid to northern Virginia on the other side of the Roanoke Mountains may be a good bet.
Ouch , rf121 ! Not ALL of US ! 😉
NorthWest Washington State / In Rural Trump Country !
Praying for East Coasters , Godspeed 🙏
Call Emergency Management in a county as far away as you feel you need to go. That office should have some idea of where they might have shelters since they will be working with such facilities. If you are in NC, you might try Mecklenburg or Cabarrus, or Rowan County. Of course, they may refer you the the American Red Cross website. That would be my personal least favorite option,
No matter what, get out. Y’all may have to spend a night or two in your car. Doesn’t matter. Just get out. Do it now. If you can get onto the other side of some mountains, that should really help.
I did some temporary work after Harvey and Irma last year and was in a lot of homes. Some of them did not have water intrusion from under the doors. Quite a few had water intrusion via sewer/septic backup.
You do not want to be around flood conditions with an 8 month-old.
Seriously, get out like yesterday and don’t worry about having a nice place to stay. Anywhere is nicer than sitting in sewage with no power and low water pressure.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
I get it..2 cats and a border collie…put them all in a kennel/cage and go!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Go to an evacuation center. Keep the cat in a cage and dog on a leash. The fact that you are minimizing your ability to take action because of lack of funds is ridiculous. (apologies for the forcefulness of the response but you have a DUTY to protect your child… do it… now)
Check with your local emergency services – there should be shelters that allow pets as well.
No local shelters. Already checked.
Praying for you, TreeClimber. Any option is going to be rough, so choose the safest and leave. Put one foot in front of the other, one moment at a time, and go. Now.
❤️
I would – except that doesn’t stay the safest option from one hour to the next. Where do we go? Florida, with Isaac churning around and threatening to come in? Georgia, Alabama, both in the way of the storm? Kentucky, Tennessee, mountains with life-threatening rock slides and floods? We can’t afford gas/food, so we’ve got a 200 mile limit and then we’re stuck. Where do we go? With the way Florence is moving around, it’s impossible to tell which state is the safest one to flee towards.
where exactly are you?
https://www.wltx.com/article/weather/forecast/tracking-the-tropics/list-hurricane-florence-evacuation-shelters-in-sc-open-pet-friendly-shelters-added/101-593065245
I don’t know where you are at,, but maybe you could get to one of these places,, Lake Marion HIgh School is pet friendly…
Charlotte Mecklenburg School has cancelled classes for the next 2 days just so they could open up the high schools as shelters. The Red Cross has already started to receive ppl from the coast at some of them.
Just follow routes and recommendations. There is no excuse with a baby. Remember even Jesus was able to greet the world without room at the Inn. You will be fine… there are always people to help.
The best way to find that help is outside the warning areas.
Make sure both pets have name tags with contact information for you, write your names and info on your arms..
Child car seats can be used as flotation devices ( I just checked ) so place the child in seat during storm. Plan an egress for rising waters.
Locate people nearby that are also staying.
Fill sinks, tubs, pots, trash cans everything that will hold water.
Create a “safe” spot in a closet or bathroom use pillows and bedding.
Use what supplies you do have sparingly, this is not about comfort it it is about survival.
The critters will forget their hatred of each other once storm starts.Do not put them in carriers with door locked if they get separated from you they need to be able to swim, climb etc.
Take a few pictures of the wee child during storm this will be one for the memory books.
Godspeed to you all.
“Child car seats can be used as flotation devices ( I just checked ) so place the child in seat during storm. ” Wow this is wrong. DO NOT DO THIS. That seat WILL float just not well enough to keep your 8 month old above water.
So what was your advice for the child again I must have missed it….
Maybe I’m making an assumption here but during times like this people can be so generous and helpful.
Head toward the safest area, go to a fire station or police and ask where your small family could go. I hope they could direct yall.
Please pray for a significant mitigation of this storm. God does answer prayers!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Your absolutely right! Our President and his Administration are doing everything humanly possible to get the word out to folks that live in the path of the Hurricane. He is in constant contact with Politicians in these states. Senator Lindsey Graham just tweeted this out about an hour ago:
LikeLiked by 2 people
You do not want to test the patience of Mother Nature…just ask all the people who partied while Hurricane Camille hit the Gulf Coast. Oh that’s right-you can’t because most DID NOT MAKE IT.
Or the ones who tried to survive Andrew. They will tell you it was one of if not the worst things they have ever been through…
I have a friend who spent the night of andrew in a fireplace.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pretty good animation of what to expect here:
https://www.windy.com
Tap anywhere to get full screen graphics. Pinch & zoom on phone/tablets.
Hit play and watch the progress.
It ain’t pretty, making brief landfall in NC then back out along the coast as is grinds southwest, finally moving inland on Sunday! in lower SC.
This is moving a lot slower than Katrina. Between the storm surge and the flooding, I think we’re going to see historic damage. Mandatory evac, yet many first responders have to stay because of people that refuse to leave. Hope whoever is forced to stay has high ground.
Track is looking like a worst possible scenario.
I was really hoping it would make landfall near Cape Lookout, move inland and burn itself out. The coastline in that area is not heavily developed or populated compared to the Outer Banks region and the Wilmington metro area.
The projected path now puts all the barriers south of Lookout, Wilmington, Myrtle Beach, possibly even Charleston in play for an extended and intense battering. Nearly all that coastline is developed/overdeveloped and, from a hydrological standpoint, extremely unhealthy. The natural features which absorb and disperse hurricane energy do not exist in these places.
In terms of property damage, this is likely to be a catastrophic storm event. Barrier islands themselves could disintegrate from this type of storm. By comparison Katrina obliterated the uninhabited Chandeleur Islands, transformed some 220 miles of coastal land into water, and caused property damage on Dauphine Island, Alabama (population 1,200) which took nine years and millions of dollars to repair.
I check in at the youtube channel “suspicious observers” every now and then and I just checked – he has an amazing clip of rings of lightning in the hurricane!
First few moments, he’s talking about that telescope that the FBI shut down out in New Mexico (worth a listen if you have questions about why that might have happened). The lightning ring clip starts at about the 4:40 mark.
OOOPS I MEANT 1:40! sorry about that error, y’all.
FYI: While I was out earlier, I did saw several trucks of tree crews lined up ready to stationed next door to the restaurant where I was eating and so it’s obvious power crews and line crews are getting their ducks in a row for this one.
I pray for you, wish you would evac.
NHC track via Canadian Hurricane CentrE:
Here’s a very data-rich weather website that I like to use to track storms and such, in case anyone is interested, there’s also a mobile version:
https://www.ventusky.com/?p=31.4;-81.1;5&l=temperature-2m
I’m going with Ventusky + Windy.com + http://spaghettimodels.com (Mike’s Weather Page)
Mike’s is particularly good on large / multiple monitors or big screen TV’s.
There’s also GloomTube, which is a somewhat esoteric potpourri of channels on someone’s monitor livestreamed. Sometimes they play the audio from news / weather / breaking events, sometumes just the video with music.
Their stream from Harvey: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r1cJa-JNIN8
Sorta like letting someone do the searching and channel changing for you. Their coverage of various riots was something…mix of regular news and periscope broadcasts by indie reporters on the streets. Def worth bookmarking for whenever there’s a big breaking live event.
The storm is approaching, roughly 125 miles at 6:30 Eastern, the closest NOAA buoy. You can monitor the ACTUAL sustained winds and gusts and pressure at the surface as the storm goes over this buoy. https://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/station_page.php?station=41002
If someone can post images of the graph from this link or provide instruction it is very interesting. There are more NOAA buoys closer tothe coast that will provide actual winds at the surface as the storm makes landfall.
this chart?
the interesting part to me is that this buoy reported a 21ft wave recently… the storm is to the ENE of it’s location – not where one finds the largest swells
The National Weather Service just announced that the Tidewater area in Virginia is under a flood watch until Sunday at 8:00 a.m.
That has been our forecast pretty much all summer long in Eastern PA, has been very WET.
They don’t know. The guy, Bernie, from AccuWeather was not convinced today about the moving south trend. He said that may happen, we don’t know. He kept pointing out that the storm will stall off the coast of NC for days before it moves. He said he cannot understate the ramifications of it stalling to the region. He also said it is going to go back up to a Cat. 4 before it makes landfall. I am afraid that some forecasters are jumping the gun with the drifting theory and now some people in the NC/VA region are not going to take it as seriously as they should.
That’s odd that exact same thing was just posted under a Mandy name.
I live in Charlotte… look @ the size of this storm. I’m a very optimistic person… so I always downplay stuff like this, but when that bastard makes landfall, it’s already going to be touching Charlotte and we’re 200 miles inland.
I wonder if the water it drops on us, 200 miles in, will be water it’s picking up out of the ocean 200 miles away? Does it work like that?
yes
Leftists always have an ulterior motive. Always.
According to WAPO, the hurricane is President Trump’s fault. Funny, but I don’t ever recall POTUS as saying…Make Hurricanes Great Again. MHGA. Nope. Idiots, all of them, including that raving lunatic, Morning Joe.
The woman who called Rush earlier today made a great point: if any democrats whine about not being able to get transporation out of town and away from the hurricane, then they should blame the democrat party which seems to have to no problems at all at busing in voters from all over country. 😀
Stay safe people.
I have an FPL lineman down the way from my place…He has a pretty predictable schedule from day to day. (he got us people in the boontocks up after Irma…shhhhh)
Looks like he’s up to something already. Like one of the commenters above mentioned, I think FPL is getting ready.
The folks up there are going to find out why the old Crackers down here warned everyone to trim the trees in May. Everyone here forgot that with Irma. The city took 7 months with daily haulers to grind up the limbs and turn them into mulch.
God of heaven and earth, God who carries our lives and the lives of our whole community in Your hands, be with us in the peril of this day/night.
Help us to release our anxieties and fears into those same caring hands, knowing in faith that Your will for us is life and everlasting good.
Send Your holy angels to watch over us and guard us.
May they spread their holy wings to give us shelter against the storm.
For You alone, O God, are all good, all life, all love, and that love is for us.
Through Jesus Christ our Lord, we pray. Amen 🙏🏼
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen Sister…
Folks just FedEx or Airdrop lotsa Lumber to build a ARK..
no need, you’ll soon be able to go in your backyard and get all the lumber you need!
After Katrina finding the debris was much harder than one would think, miles of coastal house gone but for steps here and there but no debris.
It just vanished, was spooky from a human perspective.
