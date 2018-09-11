We Remember….

We Honor…
We Will Never Forget
The sad part is so many have already forgot 9/11.
Many never knew it. Nearly one-quarter of the present U.S. population is age 18 and under. I shudder to think what many of them have been taught about September 11, 2001 in schools.
They are not being taught anything about 9/11 in public schools…
It might offend Muslims
You are not allowed to say that!
Update:
HATE SPEECH!
"When the World Trade Centers came down, I saw something that- no place on earth could have handled more beautifully, more humanely than New York."– @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/3t2LzRQP72

— Cari Kelemen 🇺🇸 (@KelemenCari) September 11, 2018
— Cari Kelemen 🇺🇸 (@KelemenCari) September 11, 2018
"When the World Trade Centers came down, I saw something that- no place on earth could have handled more beautifully, more humanely than New York."– @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/3t2LzRQP72
— Cari Kelemen 🇺🇸 (@KelemenCari) September 11, 2018
.@realDonaldTrump surveying the damage of 9/11. pic.twitter.com/TUUIxJfEOe
— Cari Kelemen 🇺🇸 (@KelemenCari) September 11, 2018
.@realDonaldTrump surveying the damage of 9/11. pic.twitter.com/TUUIxJfEOe
The events of that day forged the better parts of his character, in fire.
There you see the beginning of the making of a great man, a president.
Benghazi survivor and hero, “Oz” Geist is doing a live interview on KVOR radio in Colorado Springs now. He said he couldn’t believe what he heard today. He said Joe Scarborough made the statement on his show that Donald Trump is worse than those terrorists. Geist, who campaigned for Donald Trump and is a loyal supporter spoke of the accomplishments of our President and how sad that some refuse to see and embrace the good, and worse, to use the occasion of today, of all days to say something so awful.
That’s the moment Cruz lost the primaries. You can see it register with him.
I think the media should show those Americans jumping out of the towers on 9-11 every 9/11 anniversary.
We must never forget.
Agree, Elle.
Thanks to Sundance for the commemoration. No one alive can forget the horror of that September morning. Ironically, it was such a beautiful day up until those moments.
A beautiful, clear 70 degree day. After they grounded all the aircraft, the sky was so quiet and peaceful. It was sad, sad, sad for me to be so blessed with such beauty on a day that horror was raining down on other people. 😢
Thanks to Sundance for the commemoration. No one alive in the US should ever be able to forget the horror of that September morning. Ironically, it was such a beautiful day up until those moments.
Oh gee sorry for double post! Unintentional…
Ellie, they will not.
The reality of the choice these people made is the element that haunts me ab this terrible event.
Dora, over on the Open Thread, posted a graphic called, Falling Man.
The power of the image captures the desperate decision these victims faced and remains for me the Symbol of that day in History.
A measure of our media that they should have such control over the transmission of History.
sad.
Yet, we will Not Forget.
“God, save me” is the only prayer anyone needs to say, and He will. I imagine that many of those who jumped from those burning towers said that prayer and were softly caught in the Everlasting Arms of The Almighty.
Ellie, that image is still burned into my mind more than any other. Still makes me feel sick to my stomach when I see it.
Hearing the bodies SLAM on the pavement on several live video feeds at the time were believed to be bombs going off. It was that loud. I remember it too well.
After the Rothschild funded Bolshevik Revolution, JP Morgan and Armand Hammer asset stripped Russia. After the Fall of the Berlin Wall, the CIA Project Hammer asset stripped Russia again. Part of the motive for the 9/11 attack was to cover-up these crimes and destroy evidence of ENRON, DotCom, Soros Oil-for-Food and the Sep 10, 2001 Rumsfeld admitted “Pentagon loss of $2.3 trillion”. We must learn and remember Truth.
“9/11 Conspiracy Solved, Names, Connections, Details”
I was in Darwin, Australia, asleep in my stateroom on the USS Peleliu (LHA-5), on 9/11/2001. We reembarked our US Marines and got underway that day. Stayed underway for over 130 days. We landed our Marines in early October and they went to Kandahar…hosted Johnny Taliban for quite a while also.
Since I was underway from 9/11/2001 to Jan 2002, I was never able to listen/watch to the 24/7 media coverage right after 9/11. We got bits and pieces from the BBC and the internet (when the pipe was opened).
Worst part was General Franks putting the kabosh on beer day after 45 days at sea. I was really looking forward to those 2 beers.
I was home from work sick that day and had been watching the towers burning and then the dogs insisted they had to go for a walk.
As we were walking I saw a light colored 747 pass directly overhead at low altitude the engines wailing spewing long black trails smoke, and a 16 on each wing.
Somebody was in a BIG hurry.
I’ll never forget.
God bless America.
I fully anticipate the day 9/11 becomes a three day holiday celebrating non stop war for a bankrupt empire, whose entire purpose is keeping corporations rich with cheap resources and slave labor. Of course those corporations are financing the likes of antifa and blm, so their sense of social justice is “correct.” So in honor of those who died, I hope the wetlands known as Washington D.C. get socked with Florence’s drenching rain and succumbed to the world’s largest sink hole. If DC gets hammered, so will I. It’s a sacrifice I am willing to make because 9/11 and the subsequent useless war on terror makes me angry.
The war on terror (which is an emotion, but if we can charge someone for hating, I guess we can fight terror) is just a cover for getting various global corporations in where they can get their hands on other people’s stuff.
Remember Bush’s ridiculous color-coded threat chart?
The MSM bought into it fully.
Sally Quinn wrote a column in which she stated that every American should carry a ‘mask’ when they go out.
Not a gas mask, one of those dust thingies.
It sickens me, the loss of life used for this purpose.
N wonder so many think Bush knew about the attack in advance. He sure was ready to make use of it.
The horror of 9/11 was only made worse by the horror of watching and listening to the leftists and America haters spew their sick, twisted venom. And I’m talking about DEMONRATS. The ones who called Americans war criminals, called the president a liar and war monger, yes, I remember well.
Now, their spawn have risen. Ocasio Cortez, kapernick, etal. Groomed by the left to be even more anti American and vile than they already are. Dreadful, evil no nothing communists, spawned and incubated by government schools and leftist America hating media. I thought 9/11 would wake people up; looks to me like the left doubled down on hatred.
Get out and vote in the midterms. We are up against the full force of the state, only God can help us now.
I think 9/11 did wake people up, and that’s why we are seeing the doubling down down now and since Obama’s election.
I remember vividly, seeing so many recent immigrants, in NYC, particularly Dominicans, waving small American flags.
I had never seen people from the DR display that sort of patriotism before.
What I didn’t know, and what most Americans wouldn’t have, is that most of the World Trade Center was ‘back office’, and thus was filled with a great many immigrants in the clerical jobs.
We were all Americans that day; in many ways we were all New Yorkers.
They could not let that stand.
White House feed….
Thank you Mr. President. Very moving.
We have a great country with great people. Let’s keep it and make it better yet.
“They were linked together as they entered eternity”…This is one of the most beautiful speeches. It is so caring and heartfelt. It shows how deeply POTUS cares….”America’s history is built by heroes….”
that line struck me too…very moving…solemnly given speech…
Love this Potus, shaking the hand of the next ex-gov. of Pa.
I remember hearing it on the truck radio as I drove in late to work after delivering paperwork to my second job. I thought it was a tasteless joke at first. Then the second plane hit. I got to my primary job and stood in my boss’ office with my co-workers and watched the horror unfold on his t.v..
I remember trying to comfort some of the ladies who were sobbing over the people jumping out of the buildings and then after the buildings fell some of them were nearly hysterical. The poor ladies were so badly affected by the spectacle that the boss sent some of them home. He was a good boss that way.
I have never forgotten that day. i got the “Omission” Report when it came out. I thought it raised more questions than it answered and was just a justification for war. I have read everything I could get my hands on about that day and still have questions. I don’t believe the “official” story at all. It is unbelievable and unscientific. Oh, yes, there were planes, oh, yes, there were Islamic hijackers, oh, yes, buildings were destroyed, oh, yes, 3k people were murdered. But why was it *allowed* to happen by the USG?
Stop lying, US government. Stop lying and tell us the truth about 9/11. The victims’ families deserve to know. We the People deserve to know.
Because the intelligence agencies “didn’t talk to each other” blah blah blah. Who lost his job because of this dereliction of duty? No one.
Instead we got another layer of overpaid secretive useless dangerous government.
I am stunned beyond words that Obama, in his recent speech, thought that joking to his audience about Benghazi, referring to it as a “conspiracy”, so close to Sept 11 is the epitome of arrogance and insult. It is even more disturbing that people in the audience laughed.
I remember where I was and what I was doing on Sept 11, 2001 and Sept 11, 2012. I will never forget.
Somehow people have forgotten, conspiracies are a real thing. That is the reason we even have ‘intelligence’ agencies, to learn about planned events while in the conspiracy stage.
He’s inaccurate in mocking the people who want a real investigation of the events that day, and an accounting, as ‘conspiracy theorists’, as anyone can see that we have never had a full report.
For instance, we all know it had nothing to do with the Youtube video they all lied about. We are not looking to expose a conspiracy, we just want a complete explanation of what went down (aka the truth), and we wanted the people who messed up to own their actions, to prevent such a terrible foulup in the future.
If you don’t know what when wrong, when, and why, it leaves you prone to a repeat.
Every large for-profit corporation understands this. Every losing sports team understands this.
Such a difficult day and one which I will never, ever forget. I knew 35 – 40 people who died in the towers on 9/11. May they rest in peace.
Never forget that 15 out of the 19 Islamic jihadi terrorists who attacked us on 9/11 were Saudis.
Never forget that the one who gave them Visas over the concerned objection of everyone else in the Riyad Consulate was John Brennan.
So help me God, THIS is what I can never forget: Celebrated Lefty novelist Babara Kingsolver’s essay about the flag and “patriotism,” published in the immediate aftermath of the terrorist attacks of 09/11/01. A manifesto for the REAL ENEMY in our midst, who will be satisfied with nothing less than bringing the United States of America to its knees.
“MY DAUGHTER came home from kindergarten and announced, ‘Tomorrow we all have to wear red, white and blue.’
“‘Why?’ I asked, trying not to sound wary.
“‘For all the people that died when the airplanes hit the buildings.’
“I fear the sound of saber-rattling, dread that not just my taxes but even my children are being dragged to the cause of death in the wake of death. I asked quietly, “Why not wear black, then? Why the colors of the flag, what does that mean?”
“‘It means we’re a country. Just all people together.’
“So we sent her to school in red, white and blue, because it felt to her like something she could do to help people who are hurting. And because my wise husband put a hand on my arm and said, “‘You can’t let hateful people steal the flag from us.’
“‘He didn’t mean terrorists, he meant Americans. Like the man in a city near us who went on a rampage crying ‘I’m an American’ as he shot at foreign-born neighbors, killing a gentle Sikh man in a turban and terrifying every brown- skinned person I know. Or the talk-radio hosts, who are viciously bullying a handful of members of Congress for airing sensible skepticism at a time when the White House was announcing preposterous things in apparent self-interest, such as the ‘revelation’ that terrorists had aimed to hunt down Air Force One with a hijacked commercial plane. Rep. Barbara Lee cast the House’s only vote against handing over virtually unlimited war powers to one man that a whole lot of us didn’t vote for. As a consequence, so many red-blooded Americans have now threatened to kill her, she has to have additional bodyguards.
“Patriotism seems to be falling to whoever claims it loudest, and we’re left struggling to find a definition in a clamor of reaction. This is what I’m hearing: Patriotism opposes the lone representative of democracy who was brave enough to vote her conscience instead of following an angry mob. (Several others have confessed they wanted to vote the same way, but chickened out.) Patriotism threatens free speech with death. It is infuriated by thoughtful hesitation, constructive criticism of our leaders and pleas for peace. It despises people of foreign birth who’ve spent years learning our culture and contributing their talents to our economy. It has specifically blamed homosexuals, feminists and the American Civil Liberties Union.
“In other words, the American flag stands for intimidation, censorship, violence, bigotry, sexism, homophobia, and shoving the Constitution through a paper shredder? Who are we calling terrorists here? Outsiders can destroy airplanes and buildings, but it is only we, the people, who have the power to demolish our own ideals.
“It’s a fact of our culture that the loudest mouths get the most airplay, and the loudmouths are saying now that in times of crisis it is treasonous to question our leaders. Nonsense. That kind of thinking let fascism grow out of the international depression of the 1930s. In critical times, our leaders need most to be influenced by the moderating force of dissent. That is the basis of democracy, in sickness and in health, and especially when national choices are difficult, and bear grave consequences.
“It occurs to me that my patriotic duty is to recapture my flag from the men now waving it in the name of jingoism and censorship. This isn’t easy for me.
“The last time I looked at a flag with unambiguous pride, I was 13. Right after that, Vietnam began teaching me lessons in ambiguity, and the lessons have kept coming. I’ve learned of things my government has done to the world that made me direly ashamed. I’ve been further alienated from my flag by people who waved it at me declaring I should love it or leave it. I search my soul and find I cannot love killing for any reason. When I look at the flag, I see it illuminated by the rocket’s red glare.
“This is why the warmongers so easily gain the upper hand in the patriot game: Our nation was established with a fight for independence, so our iconography grew out of war. Our national anthem celebrates it; our language of patriotism is inseparable from a battle cry. Our every military campaign is still launched with phrases about men dying for the freedoms we hold dear, even when this is impossible to square with reality. In the Persian Gulf War we rushed to the aid of Kuwait, a monarchy in which women enjoyed approximately the same rights as a 19th century American slave. The values we fought for and won there are best understood, I think, by oil companies. Meanwhile, a country of civilians was devastated, and remains destroyed.
“Stating these realities does not violate the principles of liberty, equality, and freedom of speech; it exercises them, and by exercise we grow stronger. I would like to stand up for my flag and wave it over a few things I believe in, including but not limited to the protection of dissenting points of view. After 225 years, I vote to retire the rocket’s red glare and the bullet wound as obsolete symbols of Old Glory. We desperately need a new iconography of patriotism. I propose we rip stripes of cloth from the uniforms of public servants who rescued the injured and panic-stricken, remaining at their post until it fell down on them. The red glare of candles held in vigils everywhere as peace-loving people pray for the bereaved, and plead for compassion and restraint. The blood donated to the Red Cross. The stars of film and theater and music who are using their influence to raise money for recovery. The small hands of schoolchildren collecting pennies, toothpaste, teddy bears, anything they think might help the kids who’ve lost their moms and dads.
“My town, Tucson, Ariz., has become famous for a simple gesture in which some 8,000 people wearing red, white or blue T-shirts assembled themselves in the shape of a flag on a baseball field and had their photograph taken from above. That picture has begun to turn up everywhere, but we saw it first on our newspaper’s front page. Our family stood in silence for a minute looking at that photo of a human flag, trying to know what to make of it. Then my teenage daughter, who has a quick mind for numbers and a sensitive heart, did an interesting thing. She laid her hand over a quarter of the picture, leaving visible more or less 6,000 people, and said, “That many are dead.” We stared at what that looked like — all those innocent souls, multi-colored and packed into a conjoined destiny — and shuddered at the one simple truth behind all the noise, which is that so many beloved people have suddenly gone from us. That is my flag, and that’s what it means: We’re all just people together.”
And yet, even after this horrific attack, whenever POTUS speaks of effective border security, there is always a chorus of fools chanting build bridges not walls, its not who we are.
Notice they accept that Obama needed a wall around his new home.
Zuckerberg deserves a wall as well, because he loves humanity so much or maybe his motivations are always more pure, because he is one of the elite.
Ron Paul asks the question: Why are we siding with Al Qaeda in Syria?
An important question to ask on 9/11 considering the heinous crime committed by Al Qaeda on the American people.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-09-10/ron-paul-why-are-we-siding-al-qaeda
Trump is not siding with Al Qaeda.
While there, the FBI informant prayed with them and even helped one open a bank account
Alhazmi and Almihdhar took lessons at a flight school while living in San Diego
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 11, 2018
While there, the FBI informant prayed with them and even helped one open a bank account
Alhazmi and Almihdhar took lessons at a flight school while living in San Diego
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 11, 2018
Not sure, but I think that’s the same sketchy informant who helped the FBI do a sting on a pizza baker and another guy in Albany, NY.
Anybody who even tried to raise questions about the prosecution got vilified by their fellow Americans as a terrorists sympathizer. Not a proud moment.
https://www.timesunion.com/local/article/FBI-informant-in-upstate-stings-including-3414108.php
My “conspiracy theory”? The FBI needed to gin up some “terror” arrests so they’d have something to show for the money we spend on that agency, while keeping some individuals who pose a real threat in their ‘back pocket’, in case they are needed in the future.
Tears that never end. The President’s speech…his tone is amazing. Heartfelt. It feels like just yesterday.
The two men were later aboard American Airlines Flight 77
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 11, 2018
The two men were later aboard American Airlines Flight 77
Went over to the CAIR site to see what they’d put up for 911. You’d think that as the seminal event that defined Moslems to the bulk of the US they’d have put up some PR smoke screen to excuse the hijackers’ actions but…crickets chirping.
I flew on a scheduled flight from Charlotte to Bordeaux and the airport was just about deserted. My flight had maybe half the scheduled passengers on board. I could hardly believe this incident nearly destroyed the airline industry. So sad.
This flight of mine was a week after 9/11. I don’t recall if it went through Dulles in DC after Charlotte. I don’t remember a stopover. When we touched down in Bordeaux, we all saw a HUGE American flag on one of the taxi area hangars. It was great to feel that support during such a sad time. Flights in general would grind down to a halt soon after. There was a time there no flights at all. The skies were so still!
It also gave the government an excuse to install that phony security theater, and molest Americans exercising their right to move about freely without government surveillance/permission, and it gave airline personnel the go ahead to be really, really rude to the travelling public.
ISLAM!!!
That is what Islam is capable of.
Fact.
We Remember – We Will Never Forget
Innocent souls murdered, loved ones, acquaintances, all innocent ❤️
God rest their souls 🙏🏼
God be with us.
I want record VP Pence’s speeches and use them as an effective sleeping aid. He is right up there (or down there) with Jeb Bush when it comes to low energy.
Thoughts and prayers for the innocent victims and their families. I’ll never forget or forgive those behind this tragedy.
Every person has their own connection to that terrible day, to the people, the innocent people that died, to the heroes that tried to put out the flames, and lost their lives, this event touched all of us.
None of them died in vain. The terrorists did not win.
It hurts going back to that day,, but I owe them that much.
My sister phoned me from Austin that morning, to tell me to turn on the TV, because she knows I never watch in the daytime. Sat in the middle kid’s room (who had just left for college) and watched the unbelievable. I couldn’t think of anything constructive to do (besides prayer), so I went on about my day- grocery shopping, taking our youngest to the dentist, making dinner. I realize now that I was probably operating on autopilot in a state of shock.
Never lost the resolve to not let the sacrifices go to waste.
On that morning, people came to church. Filled to overflowing. Cars double parked up and down the surrounding streets. People who never attended, except maybe weddings and funerals. No, they didn’t go to the Social Security Office or the Police Station. I’m certain they did not consult works by the Greek philosophers, nor were they thinking of Stephen Hawking’s explanation for how the universe works. They were afraid and looking for answers and comfort. Pastor looked out over the crowd and said “If only people came like this all of the time, not just when disaster strikes”
We all have certain memories. We all know exactly where we were.
I will never escape the voice of my daughter, watching at home, crying on the phone “mom. They’re jumping, mom”.
I hear it, I hear that cry that came from her. Every September 11.
Her daughter, my 9 year old granddaughter, came home yesterday, and asked if I remembered 9/11. My eyes filled with tears, and she offered a hug, patting my back and saying “they were very bad men, Grammy”.
They talked about it yesterday, and are watching a movie in school today, with a memorial and discussion. Parents had to sign permission slips. She’s 9 (sniff).
No, I will never forget.
I walked out in to a field all by myself and just cried.
Never Forget
Rest in peace all the victims of bloodthirsty savage terrorists and their evìl terrorism.
*[likely will need a tissue for this. 5 minutes. video published Sept. 9, 2018]
As a Canadian living in New Foundland at the time, I was horrified and sickened by what I was watching live on TV. Many Americans were stranded in that province for around a week and they were treated like gold by the Newfs. I still feel sick when I think of what happened and I feel so much grief for the brave men and women who died from health effects of cleaning up after the attacks.
People have already forgotten that this was not the first attack on the Twin Towers.
The first was during the Clinton administration, the second during the Bush one, but Bush had been in office not quite 8 months.
It raises the questions, this is supposed to be about Western interference in Middle Eastern affairs, but Clinton wasn’t really known for “meddling” over there all that much. Compared to the Bushes, anyway.
