Tucker Carlson Exclusive: Google Executive Emailed Intent to Manipulate 2016 Election…

Fox News host Tucker Carlson revealed an explosive email last night revealing that a senior Google executive deployed the company’s resources to increase voter turnout in ways she believed would help Clinton win the election.
Thanks SD. 600 days.
Google needs to be broken up.
Google needs to be fined by the Federal Election Commission and Mario should be criminally charged.
Suspicions confirmed. I’m going to retire my tin foil hat. I give up. No matter how outrageous things sound or how far out there they all turn out to be true. (Or at least almost all of them.) I’ve been refusing to use Google for years just because their business model offended my sensibilities. I didn’t like the data collection, and I was suspicious of their shady search results. But this! There must be something they have done that they can be prosecuted for…. And let’s break up that behemoth!
Google accounts are free. They are used for a variety of things. They are convenient. So use it as much as you like! Just create and use multiple accounts and don’t let them know who you are. We used to call them throw-away email accounts, now they are throw-away identities.
The point is, they know about you based on what you do with them. So control that knowing they aren’t getting the good stuff.
This may violate their terms of service. But they already violate our sensibilities.
I have been aware of this for a very long time and awareness is the key because it enables you to limit your exposure. What Google knows about me is that I’m interested in culture, playing certain games and I like old TV shows. They know little else and it’s not particularly useful. I have other accounts… I use other vendors and other resources too. I use those for other, very distinct purposes. A lot of activity compartments never contaminate others. That is by design and I’ve been doing this for decades.
The result is my name does not show up in important searches. It does if you search for my ex-wife but that trail dies off about 20 years ago. Again, awareness of the flow of information is key. And you can make them think anything you want them to think about you or any of your other identities. It’s fun in some ways to play games with their dossier system. They aren’t as smart as they think they are but that doesn’t matter.
You don’t have to be the smartest person to do this. You just have to be smarter than they are. And believe me, you probably are smarter than they are.
Hmm…Tucker didn’t say how he got that Google email.
He only said, “An email, obtained exclusively by this show, reveals that a senior Google employee…”
Great timing, though!
Kudos to Tucker for being the catcher and airing it on his show.
I hope this will be the first of many revelations that show how Google and the other Big Tech companies have been acting as DNC operatives, to sway our elections for the Dems.
This could be one of the reasons why Eric Schmidt left Google so abruptly.
I think that more will come out about that, too.
Tucker could have been sitting on this email since late 2016 for all we know. Timing is everything. The time is right. Looking forward to a Trump tweet about this today or tomorrow.
Also, this very likely explains why Google never sent an executive to testify in Congress with Facebook and Twitter last week. If Tucker was asking questions about the email, Google’s lawyers panicked, knowing of the congressional inquiry.
For any Congress people worth a crap who lurk here, may I suggest subpoenas to an open hearing? Don’t take no for an answer and don’t negotiate. Send US Marshals if you must to drag these SOBs in front of the cameras.
Did you know Steve Hilton’s wife was a really big shot at Google and now works for Fakebook? The Hiltons have really big money, too, for wife having worked at Google. Hilton explained this a few weeks ago when Hilton included the Google founder in Hilton’s “Swamp Watch” segment.
Things that make you go hmmm…
Social media is media. Internet media is media.
Google is absolutely too large and too political. Amazon is too. There must be a response to this. What they did was actually in violation of laws associated with campaigns. Are we going to see prison time for these people the way they did D’Souza? It would seem fair wouldn’t it? They set the standard, after all.
It becomes increasingly clear why there have been some significant resignations.
How did this information come to Tucker Carlson? That wasn’t quite made clear.
This is more gradual red-pilling in preparation for the yuge changes coming. Before the changes, people must be mentally and emotionally prepared to accept them.
There use to be action taken by the SEC or some alphabet federal agency to keep a business from becoming soooooooo BIG. Then it went to sleep. Remember when AT&T was huge and they still are but competition is out there and the public has choices.
From the article “Google Is Not What It Seems” ( https://wikileaks.org/google-is-not-what-it-seems/ )
In this extract from his new book “When Google Met Wikileaks”, WikiLeaks’ publisher Julian Assange describes the special relationship between Google, Hillary Clinton and the State Department — and what that means for the future of the internet.
The first couple of paragraphs are quite revealing, especially considering the article and book cover the period from 2011 to 2014.
(Quote)
Eric Schmidt is an influential figure, even among the parade of powerful characters with whom I have had to cross paths since I founded WikiLeaks. In mid-May 2011 I was under house arrest in rural Norfolk, about three hours’ drive northeast of London. The crackdown against our work was in full swing and every wasted moment seemed like an eternity. It was hard to get my attention. But when my colleague Joseph Farrell told me the executive chairman of Google wanted to make an appointment with me, I was listening.
In some ways the higher echelons of Google seemed more distant and obscure to me than the halls of Washington. We had been locking horns with senior US officials for years by that point. The mystique had worn off. But the power centers growing up in Silicon Valley were still opaque and I was suddenly conscious of an opportunity to understand and influence what was becoming the most influential company on earth. Schmidt had taken over as CEO of Google in 2001 and built it into an empire.
I was intrigued that the mountain would come to Muhammad. But it was not until well after Schmidt and his companions had been and gone that I came to understand who had really visited me.
* * *
The stated reason for the visit was a book. Schmidt was penning a treatise with Jared Cohen, the director of Google Ideas, an outfit that describes itself as Google’s in-house “think/do tank.” I knew little else about Cohen at the time. In fact, Cohen had moved to Google from the US State Department in 2010. He had been a fast-talking “Generation Y” ideas man at State under two US administrations, a courtier from the world of policy think tanks and institutes, poached in his early twenties. He became a senior advisor for Secretaries of State Rice and Clinton. At State, on the Policy Planning Staff, Cohen was soon christened “Condi’s party-starter,” channeling buzzwords from Silicon Valley into US policy circles and producing delightful rhetorical concoctions such as “Public Diplomacy 2.0.” On his Council on Foreign Relations adjunct staff page he listed his expertise as “terrorism; radicalization; impact of connection technologies on 21st century statecraft; Iran.”
(End Quote)
The article is stunning, even though somewhat dated. It reveals the evil relationships between the high-tech and social-media world with the swamp in Washington D.C: and elsewhere. Data demons, one might say.
Even the footnotes have a wealth of information, and are well worth the read.
“Do No Evil”.
Bah, Humbug, Eric. And that’s “not a feature”…
Google is Evil.
That’s why they use that “Do No Evil” slogan…to imply that they aren’t.
Also to set themselves up as an arbiter that gets to decide ‘who is evil’.
Typical of the Left.
They always accuse others of what they have already been doing.
Google played an important role in Obama & Clinton’s “Arab Spring”
There is no doubt that Google is politically active as Tucker stated so convincingly.
After I saw this, I googled “Donald Trump.”
In 133 results total over 14 pages only, there was not one article from Fox News or CTH etc. The liberal Hill was the closest. Trump’s twitter account and a Wiki site came up but EVERY other site was a nasty negative hit piece on Trump with CNN being the most prominent. Long after the usual suspects like CNN, MSNBC, NYT etc appeared, even the CBC made it onto Page 11 but not Fox or any other Conservative site came up. (Deliberate censorship and exclusion)
Big (biased liberal) Brother and obedient sister are here and they are determined and power hungry without a doubt.
34 years after Orwell’s Dystopian novel 1984 predicted the Big Party will control everything, we have a different Dystopia where the social media giants are trying their best to gain control of the minds of the people so they all think as one and all vote for the same party and leader-the Dem party and their chosen one.
These communication monopolies are now without a doubt, a serious danger to freedom and democracy and as Tucker constantly said earlier, Congress doesn’t care.
Is it my imagination or is this timed perfectly for a DOJ investigation already underway?
When is the FEC investigation into this “silent donation”?
LikeLiked by 2 people
About the time you find piggy poop on your roof, JX.
did anyone else think it odd that Carlson didn’t show the email? I want to read the whole thing myself…being told little bits and pieces makes me suspicious.
My cable provider is censoring Fox again.
Tucker Carlson will be appearing in the Oakland, CA, 10/16.
http://www.independent.org/aboutus/person_detail.asp?id=3977
Book signing, sounds like a nice event. Wine and stuff…
I am distracted right now, but I watched Tucker this morning.. Another 900 lb gorilla.
The story is that this is not a story, anywhere except on his show..
I don’t use google to search, but it does creep into my life. I have a tablet, my husband has a tablet, there are some email accounts (I don’t use mine)… there is google maps and google earth..
It is like trying to avoid dust. Look at the air in your house, when a bright beam of sunlight hits all those particles… and you just see it.
Maybe we need more light beams. hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm
