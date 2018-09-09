September 9th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #598

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

162 Responses to September 9th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #598

  citizen817 says:
    September 9, 2018 at 12:20 am

  citizen817 says:
    September 9, 2018 at 12:21 am

  fleporeblog says:
    September 9, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Treepers the country is truly awakening! Blacks realize that our President is absolutely delivering for them and all Americans. The poll numbers are real and only going higher with each passing day.

    Barry knows it as well and is desperate to get them back. He is hoping that our President comes after him so he can play the famous race card. Not going to work Barry!

    I found the video below that shows why all these traitors are losing their minds! You will absolutely love every second of this short video. God bless PDJT!

    Great tweet from our President thanking two incredible women that defend our President day in and day out!

    p'odwats says:
      September 9, 2018 at 12:48 am

      Now you’re gonna see the Democrats go full tilt desperate with the race card. They’re running out of tricks and Americans of all races are catching on to them!

      rjcylon says:
        September 9, 2018 at 1:58 am

        I hope they do their worst…get it over with. Americans moved beyond thinking in racial terms decades ago. When Obama got elected, it was taken as evidence on both sides that we had reached that point as a country. Then the democrats had to deliberately set the clock back, because they need victim groups to get votes. Now they are trying to take us back to the days of segregation!

        I’m so glad the black community is waking up to the lies and hatred of the Democrat Party. I think it’s too late to reverse it. 36% black approval is devastating for the left. It’s just too big a number.

    Jimmy Jack says:
      September 9, 2018 at 1:01 am

      Pray for racial reconciliation from the years of Obama dividing us as well as from historical events. This division is a tool of the devil to destroy us.

      Grandma Covfefe says:
        September 9, 2018 at 1:11 am

        Amen.
        When BO was on the brink of becoming the first black president, Thomas Sowell commented something like this, “I fear Obama will undo decades of racial reconciliation.” I agreed with him then and I agree now.

        Ditch Mitch says:
          September 9, 2018 at 1:48 am

          Grandma thanks for the reminder.

          My dad turned me on to Thomas many years ago been reading his articles, books and listening to him ever since. OC Register ran his weekly years ago when they were more conservative.

          Grandma Covfefe says:
            September 9, 2018 at 2:10 am

            That’s where I discovered Thomas Sowell, the Orange County Register…..also Walter Williams. We don’t take OC Reg. anymore for obvious reasons. The new owner is a fraud. I stopped following Sowell and Williams when they both bad-mouthed Candidate Trump in 2015.

            Ditch Mitch says:
              September 9, 2018 at 2:14 am

              Followed Walter also. He subbed for Rush at times. Like you I stopped the OCR years ago. Didnt know they bad mouthed Trump in 2015.

              Grandma Covfefe says:
                September 9, 2018 at 2:45 am

                Yes. I’m trying to forgive them now…it’s hard. They were not as bad as most of them.

                Hubbie and I were the only two to support Candidate Trump from Day One within his, mine and our large families…..and all our friends!!. We got battered and mocked for over a year…rough…but we got thru it and got only 8 converted to being Trump’s biggest supporters and some luke-warm ones. Rest is brain-washed, California-style…sad.

                We found this site July 2015 and never left it. It saved our sanity. Sundance’s the best.

                Many Treepers have gone thru the same thing as we… so we’re not alone in this. This is what’s wonderful about this TCTH. We are all together as a Treehouse family, pushing together into a movement…..The Movement. Praise God.

        Plain Jane says:
          September 9, 2018 at 2:33 am

          I used to get a photocopied looking stapled together “magazine” called News and Views or Issues and Views back in the late ‘70s to ‘80s with essays of Walter Williams, Thomas Sowell and others. I loved it. That’s where I first met these greats.

          Grandma Covfefe says:
            September 9, 2018 at 2:50 am

            Yes, I have stack of clippings of them too, but I think I threw them out after I got upset with them.(see upthread) I hope I don’t regret it. They both were gifted in their thoughts and words.

    boogywstew says:
      September 9, 2018 at 1:26 am

      I would hazard a guess that most African Americans see themselves as underdogs. In my opinion it is a trait shared by a majority of Americans. Black or white, people who aren’t politically savvy can’t help but notice the non-stop assault on our President. After a point you just have to reach the conclusion that President Trump is being unfairly picked on. If he’s so terrible … he’d be in jail already! We need to constantly remind folks that the Democrats had a Klan official as a US Senator until 2010, not 1910, not 1950. I don’t remember a single Democrat ever asking Sen. Robert Byrd to resign, including Obama.

    Ditch Mitch says:
      September 9, 2018 at 1:33 am

      Great video! Bottom right done by InfoWars. Aren’t they hateful racists? /s

  citizen817 says:
    September 9, 2018 at 12:22 am

    JasonD says:
      September 9, 2018 at 1:36 am

      Mr President, whenever Obama tries to claim credit for YOUR economy, just use your “Magic Wand” to put him back in his box!!~!! 🙂

      JasonD says:
        September 9, 2018 at 2:19 am

        Maybe I need to add – The point being that Obama (during the ‘2016 campaign) expressed himself so mystified that candidate DJT could do all the things he was claiming to improve the economy, that he asked “How is he going to do those things – does he have a magic wand?”

        THAT one question is all you need to know about Ozero’s economic credibility.

  citizen817 says:
    September 9, 2018 at 12:23 am

  citizen817 says:
    September 9, 2018 at 12:23 am

  treehouseron says:
    September 9, 2018 at 12:24 am

    I think this is one of the greatest pictures of the Trump era. Just so hilarious on so many levels. It sums up so much.

    5https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dmf2PYoU8AEDLrv.jpg

    0 years from now, the beauty of this picture will be lost on the world because only the people who were alive, THIS WEEK will even understand the significance of it, and nobody will ever find an audience captive, and interested enough to explain the significance of the picture to them.

    Grandpa, who’s that pretty lady?
    Her name is Zina Bash.
    Who was she?
    She worked for President Trump, and also for a Supreme Court justice named Brett Kavanaugh.
    What’s she doing?
    She’s impersonating a frog, child, she’s impersonating a frog.

  citizen817 says:
    September 9, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Kenji says:
      September 9, 2018 at 1:22 am

      They’ve made a career out of Trump Love … talk about Trump creating new manufacturing jobs! These gals manufactured a job out of nothing. And they’ve managed it beautifully. They are drinking tears of the HATERS with every broadcast. They have entertained and educated the whole country, as Jimmy Kimmel only wished he could. And, I believe they’re really resonating among the black community. They appear to be such solid citizens who share my every value. We may not speak the same way, uhhh huhhh … but we believe the exact same thing. They are my real sistahs. Can I say that? Does that make me a whitebread crackah? I’m sure Obama would plan a beer summit to lecture me about my white privilege, and how I cannot ever use the word sistah. He is such an unnecessary scold about race relations. What a tool. People of all colors and kinds get along with each other so much more than what Obama says. He’s spent wayyyy too much time in his leftist echo chamber.

  citizen817 says:
    September 9, 2018 at 12:25 am

  citizen817 says:
    September 9, 2018 at 12:26 am

    treehouseron says:
      September 9, 2018 at 1:40 am

      I’m surprised this tweet hasn’t gotten more love, it’s one of the most dead on the money tweets he’s made in quite awhile.

      The reason all this is happening, the reason they want to have him “impeached”… is because he’s successful. He has proven they’re full of crap, none of their ideas work, they’re impotent, they have very little support in the mainstream, they’re all cheating and rigging the system, and they know, absolutely KNOW that they cannot beat him.

      This is why they yell and scream so much. It’s literally a 5 year old’s temper tantrum.

      This post shows why none of it affects him. It’s because he knows their game. It would all just be hilarious if so many innocent people weren’t being harmed by their games.

  Blue bongo says:
    September 9, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Sundance,

    Just curious if anyone has hit the granular details of the Mexican trade deal to project how much it lowered our trade deficit. When Trump said the Mexicans would pay for the wall that is probably what he was referring to, that the reduction in trade deficit essentially pays for it.

  citizen817 says:
    September 9, 2018 at 12:26 am

  citizen817 says:
    September 9, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Donald Trump Retweet:

  citizen817 says:
    September 9, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Judge Jeanine Pirro
    Opening Statement

    growltiggerknits says:
      September 9, 2018 at 12:50 am

      I always enjoy Judge Jeanine but I think the least said about BO the better. He is in NoName’s league for me. I give him no acknowledgement, nor any minute of attention. Anathema.

    Garrison Hall says:
      September 9, 2018 at 1:25 am

      Obama obviously thinks that he, and he alone, can counter the president’s massive media appeal. What he’s just done, however, is remind people of just how far to the left he moved American liberal politics, how he turned identity politics into incendiary hatred of white people and how he weaponized the entire federal government in ways that were deliberately intended to institutionalize Obama era policies and—let’s be honest about this—law the groundwork for an actual fascist state.

      Since Mr. Cool has decided to take on the president, I think he’s going to learn that president Trump knows how to make him eat his words. This should be fun to watch.

      treehouseron says:
        September 9, 2018 at 1:43 am

        I think what Obama is going to find out is…. he doesn’t have it like he once had it.

        You know how the lustre is gone off of Bill Clinton? When he does speeches, nobody really cares? Nobody thinks he’s this great orator anymore?

        Same thing with Obama. He’s going to find that the crowds aren’t there anymore. Nobody really pays attention anymore. The media cycle moves at Trump speed now. Obama has very little power now. Etc. Etc. Etc.

        He’s going to wish he just stayed on vacation… because his ego is about to get bruised. Badly.

        Molly Pitcher says:
          September 9, 2018 at 1:48 am

          ITA. The only thing he could use is his entertainment pals. If he can get them to perform like trained seals to draw a crowd that might work but him droning on about him and how great he is….waaahhhwaah snooze fest

        Garrison Hall says:
          September 9, 2018 at 2:25 am

          Obama’s problem in taking on Trump is that Donald Trump doesn’t scare, doesn’t back down, and counter-punches twice as hard. In his whole life Obama has live the sheltered, pampered life of “golden child”. I don’t think he’s ever had anyone get really mad at him.
          Certainly he’s never had to be a hard man in the way that Trump has. Obama’s never had to be tough. Donald Trump defines tough.

          Alison says:
            September 9, 2018 at 2:51 am

            Plus Campaigner Trump went after his opponent Hillary, but was somewhat reserved to Obama in deference of the office he held.

            Obama is now a has-been with no tangible track record other than infiltrating myriad gov’t agencies with commies & Islamists, and a string of dog whistled cop killings (Dallas was horrific). If he is on the campaign trail, Trump will eviscerate him.

            President Trump will scorch earth Obama. Promises Made; Promises Kept beats ‘pseudo-soaring rhetoric’ (puke) every day of the week. This is not going to be fun for snooty, slacker Barry.

        Dutchman says:
          September 9, 2018 at 2:30 am

          Actually, he NEVER had it, and if he had had to run against a real candidate, instead of 2 empty suits, he would have lost.
          So, now he’s gonna campaign against DJT? He, obummer, will have his a** handed to him.

          He’s gonna stake his reputation in the outcome of the midterms? HAH!

          “When will they ever learn,.
          When will they eeeever learn?”

        Dutchman says:
          September 9, 2018 at 2:44 am

          Actually, he NEVER had it, and if he had had to run against a real candidate, instead of 2 empty suits, he would have lost.
          So, now he’s gonna campaign against DJT? He, obummer, will have his a** handed to him.

          He’s gonna stake his reputation in the outcome of the midterms? HAH!

          “When will they ever learn,.
          When will they eeeever learn?”

          Apperently, there really is no cure for STUPID

        Child of Morning says:
          September 9, 2018 at 3:17 am

          The libs will turn to Obama for succor. They need for him to justify their hate and enlighten them as to why their eyes and ears are lying to them. That what they see and hear everyday is not the world changing at Trump speed.

      rbrtsmth says:
        September 9, 2018 at 2:27 am

        People, or the media more accurately, liked Obama speeches because they echoed American themes that everyone likes – those higher ideals etc. etc. Then people figured out that he didn’t believe in any of it. Obama just uses them when it is convenient to hide behind or to use as an attack against someone. Obama is an actual total failure.

  thinkthinkthink says:
    September 9, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Exactly.

  citizen817 says:
    September 9, 2018 at 12:28 am

    1)Opening Statement
    2)Michelle Malkin
    3)Hogan Gidley
    4)Darryl Issa
    5)Dan Bongino
    Chris Hahn
    6)Charlie Kirk
    7)Steve Hilton

    thinkthinkthink says:
      September 9, 2018 at 12:42 am

      I am still laughing laughing laughing. That is the best ever.

    Kenji says:
      September 9, 2018 at 1:34 am

      Sorry …

      https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/the-mass-suicide-of-the-peoples-temple-in-the-jungles-of-news-photo/1145621

      Not to be crude … but the Cult of Obama leads to this … a very, long, permanent dirt nap.

      Grandma Covfefe says:
        September 9, 2018 at 1:53 am

        Will never forget that incident and an old family story connected indirectly to this….
        .
        My uncle, when they moved to a new home east of LA, was unknowingly given Jim Jones old phone number. Prior to the mass suicide, they got weird and bizarre phone calls at all hours asking for Rev Jones, Jim, etc….some so scary that they stop answering it. A few months later, after the mass suicide was publicized, they put two and two together and they were horrified. Of course they had to get a new number, as people continued to call, crying for help or needing something (drugs?), etc.

        Shudder-demonic.

        Thank goodness we have the sanest president ever. Thank you, Lord!

      LCSmom says:
        September 9, 2018 at 2:23 am

        Jim Jones was very tight with all of the San Francisco libs of the time. Here is a short, good article (from way back in 1998) that explains it.

        https://www.sfgate.com/politics/article/Jones-Captivated-S-F-s-Liberal-Elite-They-were-2979186.php

      wheatietoo says:
        September 9, 2018 at 2:56 am

        The Jonestown Massacre is where the phrase…’Drinking the Koolaid’…came from.

        The Koolaid was poisoned.
        The cult followers of Jim Jones drank it because he told them to.

        It is amazing how many young people don’t know where ‘Drinking the Koolaid’ came from…or what it refers to.

        I got into a heated argument with a young Obot, back in 2008, and when I cautioned him about “drinking the Koolaid”…he claimed that it was ‘racist’ to say that.
        O_o

        It took a few minutes of explaining, giving him a little history lesson about the Jonestown cult and massacre, for him to realize that it wasn’t in any way, a racial slur.

        Then he sheepishly admitted that I had a point, to his credit.

        Ozero was picked for his charismatic ‘talent’ and his ability to get people to like him.
        Marxist puppetmasters noticed how he could “agitate a crowd”.

        But I think HusseinO’s likeability has been greatly diminished.
        He has lied too much.
        Everything he promised would be ‘good’, turned out to be bad.

        People remember those lies…no matter how much the enemedia tries to cover for him.

  Troublemaker10 says:
    September 9, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Why does Obama need to go to California, Illinois, and Pennsylvania (blue states)? A blue wave would have him in purple and red states. It seems a lot of purple and red state Dems don’t want him there.

    ———

    Obama readies fall campaign push, but some Dems say no thanks

    https://thehill-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/thehill.com/homenews/campaign/404703-obama-readies-fall-campaign-push-but-some-dems-say-no-thanks?amp_js_v=a2&amp_gsa=1&amp&usqp=mq331AQCCAE%3D#referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&amp_tf=From%20%251%24s&ampshare=http%3A%2F%2Fthehill.com%2Fhomenews%2Fcampaign%2F404703-obama-readies-fall-campaign-push-but-some-dems-say-no-thanks

    Excerpt:

    The former president will kick off his push by delivering a speech at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign on Friday. In the weeks ahead, Obama will also campaign in California, Illinois, Ohio and Pennsylvania, a person familiar with his schedule said.

    Not all Democrats want Obama’s help.

  Lucille says:
    September 9, 2018 at 12:44 am

    What’s happening in Iraq…

    Thread by @ThomasWictor: “(1) Almost certainly a turning point. (2) On June 12, 2014, the Iraqi armed forces collapsed.
    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1038539182300221440.html

    Chris Four says:
      September 9, 2018 at 3:11 am

      This is the same script we have seen used for the last 70 years. This is straight out of the CIA playboo – rinse and repeat. A supposed local population gets pissed at the central government. There a protest that are supposed to undermine the central government. It helps when the central government is inept and is unable to cope with the emerging situation.

      Iraq is at a critical point in that a new government needs to be formed. The country like many in the ME is divided along secretariat lines. Each group wants to be heard. The US if it misreads the situation could find it military personnel as targets.

  citizen817 says:
    September 9, 2018 at 12:49 am

    Trump’s Funniest Insults & Comebacks

  BoomerCat says:
    September 9, 2018 at 12:53 am

    At dinner tonight my husband informed me that our liquid assets are now in 7 figures…astonishing. All because of the stock market. We have been retired and on social security/pensions for 3 years now. I told him that’s why we are going to keep President Trump in the White House (my hubby is a lib and he hates it when I’m right.) 😉

  phoenixRising says:
    September 9, 2018 at 12:56 am

  phoenixRising says:
    September 9, 2018 at 12:59 am

  musicdoc2020 says:
    September 9, 2018 at 1:14 am

    Has Trump given Cory Booker a nickname yet? If not I believe it’s coming soon..

    treehouseron says:
      September 9, 2018 at 1:20 am

      The guy is such a lightweight he may not even want to, lol.

      All of these grandstanding speeches Booker gives, he sounds like a kid in his 12th grade english class trying to get an A, everything’s structured just like the teacher said it should be, you move your hands just like you’re supposed to, you put the emphasis on just the right words. It’s like watching a guy on a high school debate team. Very embarrassing to watch this guy make a fool of himself.

    Grandma Covfefe says:
      September 9, 2018 at 1:59 am

      Boring Cory.
      Gory Cory

  lida rose says:
    September 9, 2018 at 1:17 am

    God Bless President Trump
    And his Family
    And his Cabinet
    And all the White Hats.

    Dear Lord, let us save our Country.
    MAGA

    Liked by 7 people

    Troublemaker10 says:
      September 9, 2018 at 1:48 am

      I think this is the top “emotional” connection for voters:

      “cares about people like me”

      In addition to blue color workers, I think there was a surge in Evangelical turnout. Many don’t realize this, but the percentage of religious voters who either aren’t registered or don’t vote is extremely high.

  phoenixRising says:
    September 9, 2018 at 1:21 am

  Earl & Pearl Tourist says:
    September 9, 2018 at 1:22 am

    Whatever happened to the young man who claimed to be WJC’s son?

    treehouseron says:
      September 9, 2018 at 1:32 am

      He was pretty viciously attacked by several ‘journalists’ at a press conference he set up. It was pretty clear that he wasn’t a really articulate guy and he looked pretty dejected that they were coming after him so hard. So they basically tried to destroy the guy.

      Two things I would bet money on.

      1. Chelsea is Webb Hubbel’s daughter. she looks just like him, and Webb and Hillary were partners at the law firm.
      2. That guy is Bill’s illegitimate son. he looks just like Bill and his mother was a local prostitute in Little Rock!

      There’s really very little doubt about it, in my opinion.

  Troublemaker10 says:
    September 9, 2018 at 1:30 am

  wolfmoon1776 says:
    September 9, 2018 at 1:45 am

    Found this great “fast five info” on Fiona Hill, and it REALLY helped me to see why Muh Russia took off so easily with the Farkas and Hill “We hate Putin” crowd. It’s because TDS and PDS are almost the SAME disease. People with a “pre-existing condition” of PDS are almost SURE to get TDS – and vice versa. I’ll bet the Democrats discovered this along the way.

    Go look at Item number 2 – near the end of the item. Putin describes how he works with people. It sounds just like Trump – Art of the Deal – or anybody else who is a top-shelf leader. And yet Fiona Hill says it like it’s a bad thing!

    There is her problem right there. She hates “Art of the Deal” thinking. She’s a WONKETTE. Far too many academic types HATE doers like Trump.

    MM says:
      September 9, 2018 at 1:48 am

      Chill has me convinced Fiona Hill was writer of NYT Op-Ed….

      wolfmoon1776 says:
        September 9, 2018 at 2:00 am

        Me too. I’m sure she is now. 100% convinced. She absolutely has to LOATHE him. She shouldn’t, but she does. And she likely can’t change.

        I think she may have some good ideas in her book. The idea that Putin has several personas is a great one. Very nice way to look at him. But OMG – she needs to be either gone or put on a total leash. Leave her in place, but put a friggin 24/7 transmitting dog collar on her that phones home if she so much as looks in Brennan’s direction.

        Or just fire her and replace. I think her viewpoint could be helpful, as long as POTUS is free to ignore it. But if she’s undermining him, she should just be gone.

        OMG – pulling Brennan’s clearance. It all makes sense now. These people were plotting something.

        It’s like Farkas. These obsessive opponents make absolutely wonderful controlled opposition.

    Prairierose123 says:
      September 9, 2018 at 2:18 am

      What is a wonkette? Looked online… it’s the name of a satirical newspaper. Does she work there?

      wolfmoon1776 says:
        September 9, 2018 at 2:25 am

        No – but I AM calling her where that name comes from.

        One definition of wonk: “One who studies an issue or topic thoroughly or excessively.”

        These deep state government bureaucrats who understand policy (or whatever arcane stuff) are referred to as “wonks” – e.g., a “policy wonk” – and some female wonk called her blog “wonkette” and became a bit of a minor star.

        So basically I’m just calling her a female Russia wonk.

    wheatietoo says:
      

      Weird…I cannot get that Heavy.com article to open for me.

      I just get a Blank Page.
      The URL address shows up in my browser heading, but nothing displays.
      Tried it several times.

      But I think there are several reasons why the Left hates Putin.
      He’s anti-globalist and pro-family…and he now favors capitalism over communism.
      Or at least, his version of capitalism.
      Heh.

  31. thinkthinkthink says:
    September 9, 2018 at 1:51 am

    Nice little ad in support of Judge Kavanaugh.

  32. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 9, 2018 at 2:02 am

  33. citizen817 says:
    September 9, 2018 at 2:04 am

  34. thinkthinkthink says:
    September 9, 2018 at 2:08 am

    Two kinds of people in our country.
    Patriots and people that don’t belong.

  35. Texian says:
    September 9, 2018 at 2:24 am

    I’m not liking this.. Something is up.. We are now deep into the political landscape jungle.. Sir Trump needs to trust nobody and be very careful. Traitors are very close.. Betrayers.. JFK was lost on this part of the trail at this point in time of his presidency.. The op-ed is a precursor.. Something is up.. They are positioning.. OpSec is most likely compromised.. Danger..

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      September 9, 2018 at 2:28 am

      President Trump got this.
      He has military people around him.
      Continue praying for 24/7 Protection for the President is the way to go.

    • Dutchman says:
      September 9, 2018 at 3:01 am

      The enemy knows; the only thing preventing CW2, in America, is DJT.

      China and the globalists can NOT survive the massive disruption to the markets, regardless of the outcome.

      In a way, WE re DJT’s insurance policy; if he is removed from office, in any way other than the ballot box, it’s ‘lock and load’, and China would not survive the market disruption.

      They NEED our markets, to keep their workers working, and they need us to feed their people. With CW, both dry up.

      So, of coarse I pray for him, his family and all white hats. However, I think the real ptb know it would be suicide, so unless they are so backed into a corner that they lose hope of surviving, I think he is relatively safe.IMHO

  36. DanO64 says:
    September 9, 2018 at 2:44 am

    Democrats can take a knee if they want, WE will MAGA.

  37. citizen817 says:
    September 9, 2018 at 2:49 am

    Watters World (4:40)

  38. citizen817 says:
    September 9, 2018 at 3:01 am

    USA Anthem at Israeli 9/11/Memorial

