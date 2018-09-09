September 9th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #598

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
58 more days to Mid-Term Elections.
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters.
Citizen, your posts are like DAILY DESSERT!
I agree….Thank you Citizen, for all of your posts.
Treepers the country is truly awakening! Blacks realize that our President is absolutely delivering for them and all Americans. The poll numbers are real and only going higher with each passing day.
Barry knows it as well and is desperate to get them back. He is hoping that our President comes after him so he can play the famous race card. Not going to work Barry!
I found the video below that shows why all these traitors are losing their minds! You will absolutely love every second of this short video. God bless PDJT!
Great tweet from our President thanking two incredible women that defend our President day in and day out!
Now you’re gonna see the Democrats go full tilt desperate with the race card. They’re running out of tricks and Americans of all races are catching on to them!
I hope they do their worst…get it over with. Americans moved beyond thinking in racial terms decades ago. When Obama got elected, it was taken as evidence on both sides that we had reached that point as a country. Then the democrats had to deliberately set the clock back, because they need victim groups to get votes. Now they are trying to take us back to the days of segregation!
I’m so glad the black community is waking up to the lies and hatred of the Democrat Party. I think it’s too late to reverse it. 36% black approval is devastating for the left. It’s just too big a number.
Pray for racial reconciliation from the years of Obama dividing us as well as from historical events. This division is a tool of the devil to destroy us.
Amen.
When BO was on the brink of becoming the first black president, Thomas Sowell commented something like this, “I fear Obama will undo decades of racial reconciliation.” I agreed with him then and I agree now.
Grandma thanks for the reminder.
My dad turned me on to Thomas many years ago been reading his articles, books and listening to him ever since. OC Register ran his weekly years ago when they were more conservative.
That’s where I discovered Thomas Sowell, the Orange County Register…..also Walter Williams. We don’t take OC Reg. anymore for obvious reasons. The new owner is a fraud. I stopped following Sowell and Williams when they both bad-mouthed Candidate Trump in 2015.
Followed Walter also. He subbed for Rush at times. Like you I stopped the OCR years ago. Didnt know they bad mouthed Trump in 2015.
Yes. I’m trying to forgive them now…it’s hard. They were not as bad as most of them.
Hubbie and I were the only two to support Candidate Trump from Day One within his, mine and our large families…..and all our friends!!. We got battered and mocked for over a year…rough…but we got thru it and got only 8 converted to being Trump’s biggest supporters and some luke-warm ones. Rest is brain-washed, California-style…sad.
We found this site July 2015 and never left it. It saved our sanity. Sundance’s the best.
Many Treepers have gone thru the same thing as we… so we’re not alone in this. This is what’s wonderful about this TCTH. We are all together as a Treehouse family, pushing together into a movement…..The Movement. Praise God.
Nice story. I feel the same about TCTH.
I used to get a photocopied looking stapled together “magazine” called News and Views or Issues and Views back in the late ‘70s to ‘80s with essays of Walter Williams, Thomas Sowell and others. I loved it. That’s where I first met these greats.
Yes, I have stack of clippings of them too, but I think I threw them out after I got upset with them.(see upthread) I hope I don’t regret it. They both were gifted in their thoughts and words.
I would hazard a guess that most African Americans see themselves as underdogs. In my opinion it is a trait shared by a majority of Americans. Black or white, people who aren’t politically savvy can’t help but notice the non-stop assault on our President. After a point you just have to reach the conclusion that President Trump is being unfairly picked on. If he’s so terrible … he’d be in jail already! We need to constantly remind folks that the Democrats had a Klan official as a US Senator until 2010, not 1910, not 1950. I don’t remember a single Democrat ever asking Sen. Robert Byrd to resign, including Obama.
Great video! Bottom right done by InfoWars. Aren’t they hateful racists? /s
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mr President, whenever Obama tries to claim credit for YOUR economy, just use your “Magic Wand” to put him back in his box!!~!! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe I need to add – The point being that Obama (during the ‘2016 campaign) expressed himself so mystified that candidate DJT could do all the things he was claiming to improve the economy, that he asked “How is he going to do those things – does he have a magic wand?”
THAT one question is all you need to know about Ozero’s economic credibility.
Love this tweet! Says it all. MAGA.
Global knees now KNOCKING and fingers TREMBLING …
As they dial 1-800-SURRENDER for Ross, Lighthizer and Mnuchin.
“If he’s doing this to America’s own Apple, where the hell would he stop with US?”
I think this is one of the greatest pictures of the Trump era. Just so hilarious on so many levels. It sums up so much.
5https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dmf2PYoU8AEDLrv.jpg
0 years from now, the beauty of this picture will be lost on the world because only the people who were alive, THIS WEEK will even understand the significance of it, and nobody will ever find an audience captive, and interested enough to explain the significance of the picture to them.
Grandpa, who’s that pretty lady?
Her name is Zina Bash.
Who was she?
She worked for President Trump, and also for a Supreme Court justice named Brett Kavanaugh.
What’s she doing?
She’s impersonating a frog, child, she’s impersonating a frog.
Pic didn’t post!
🤣🤣🤣
I only know what I’ve read about her … but I really have an instant “like” and “respect” for her. I suspect there’s a LOT more behind her naturally attractive face. She comes off as calm, composed, and shrewd as hell. And I loved reading her husbands instant and unequivocal defense of his wife. She didn’t have to say a thing … because her partner did it for her. Rising Stars … both of em, I believe.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Every time I think of her doing this photo I laugh.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Oh, yes! The Pepe! Didn’t recognize it.
I’m so glad Mrs. Bash wen on the offensive trolling the Left.
https://www.bing.com/images/search?view=detailV2&ccid=r%2b3SYu1h&id=FB75857EF6EFE5D761926349FFD270D8FA074068&thid=OIP.r-3SYu1h0xYLqGafveu_EwHaHa&q=pepe+the+frog&simid=608008079955005052&selectedIndex=1&PC=APPL
Love it!!!
It can’t get better than this.
Winning–MAGA!
Granted I’ve not been reading a whole lot lately (trying to take care of my bad eyes), but for myself and others who may not get this, could you explain it. LOL! Thanks, treehouseron!
Sundance had a great tweet and post on this backstory:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/09/06/legend/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks, abdiesus! Missed that one.
At Kavanaugh’s hearing, one of his assistants was sitting behind him with her hand resting on her arm. Some idiot on twitter started saying she was flashing the “O.K.” sign (her hand vaguely was in that position) and that the “o.k.” sign is a white power symbol.
Just utter nonsense.
So the next day, she went out of her way to at one point yawn, and then smile at the camera and flash an O.K. sign. Then, she put her hand to her chin in the picture above.
This is the exact same pose that the famous ‘pepe’ is always in, the frog famous from 4chan /the_donald etc.
The “Pepe” thing would take way too long to explain but basically it’s a meme that is closely associated with President Trump and especially the younger folks on social media that support him (and his troll-like behavior on social media).
Here’s the famous Pepe picture she was impersonating
LikeLiked by 4 people
I figured I’d type out some of the pepe backstory if some of the older folks had never heard about it. It’s hilarious.
So a lot of teenagers and college kids post on social media sites, and years ago one of the most popular computer games was a game called World of Warcraft. The game had it’s own language… so on these message boards, instead of typing “LOL” which means “Laugh out Loud”…. these kids would type “KEK” which was “LOL” in the World of Warcraft language.
Simultaneously, and unrelated, somebody found this cartoon where a guy had created this little frog character called “Pepe the Frog”. These kids started posting memes of the character, in a page from the comic strip, saying “Feels good man”…. then somebody redrew it, to say “feels bad man” and created a picture of a sad PEPE.
The sad PEPE became a very popular meme for whatever reason, and people posted up the sad picture everytime they saw something that made Pepe sad.
These SAME KIDS that were doing all this ridiculousness all kind of liked Candidate Trump, because Trump kind of is a fun loving guy too that is quick to fight back if someone slights him, or will basically say whatever he feels like saying.
So the people that said “Kek”… and the people that liked “Pepe”… all liked President Trump, by and large.
Soon after this someone discovered that there was actually an Egyptian “God” from back 4000 years ago named “Kek”…. and get this… the God was always depicted as having the head of a FROG.
Once this was discovered, Kek, Pepe, and President Trump were forever linked.
Even more strangely, there is a song recorded in the 80’s by a group named Pepe, called “Shadilay”…. and on the record, is a picture of a frog with a MAGIC WAND
WHAT IS GOING ON PEOPLE?????
Remember when Hillary attacked Pepe in a speech in CA. during the general..
The kids were rolling about her attacking a frog……..
Yes…and that makes more sense now. Too funny.
It’s just so funny…. what it comes down to is Liberals take themselves so damn seriously they cannot understand a joke. They just have 0 sense of humor. Scott Adams keeps saying that a third of the country just imitates a sense of humor, they laugh when other people do.
I think he’s onto something.
If you watch the late night talk shows, NONE OF THEM are funny! The guy says something, it’s not funny, and the crowd all laughs on cue. They just laugh exactly the same every time, nobody is rolling around on the floor busting a gut or anything because they don’t actually think it’s funny, they just think they’re supposed to laugh.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Our side (MAGA) has the best trolls ever….
Also seems to have the best looking…….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just look at Zina above. I mean she’s flat out beautiful. Even if she does look a little bit like a frog.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Laugh track?
I loved it when that kid yelled “PEPE!” when she started going on about the alt-right.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That was so funny Wendy……..
So many funny moments in 2016 elections…….
Oh, my, goodness..I didn’t know about the last half of your story, eps the magic wand—gave me chills–wow.
Thank you TH Ron.
The epic nature of some of the 4chan lib-trolling is described further in their role in the whole Shia Lebouef episode:
https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/d7eddj/4chan-does-first-good-thing-pulls-off-the-heist-of-the-century1
Now THAT was hysterically funny! And what makes it funny is that the article did NOT intend to be funny.
Hard to keep these kids down. I say kids but a lot aren’t, just young at heart.
Oh, yes, thanks for the reminder on Lebouef…. I was following that story and laughing all the way. Love those 4chan kids.
The Libs got spooked so easilly…they are such strange, sick bunch.
And Aristophanes wrote about a frog that says Brek a KEK KEK koax koax.
The funniest part?
The notion that a) Pepe is an alt-right figure, and b) the OK sign means White Power are BOTH 4Chan hoaxes.
Funnier still: Even when revealed as a hoax by 4Chan trolls, the Left STILL BELIEVES IT!
LikeLiked by 6 people
The Pee Tape is a 4chan Hoax too!
We’re really living in strange times.
Long Live Pepe!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Meme War Veteran Pepe
Winning the war on the internet one meme at a time.
Thanks, treehouseron! Ah, the ignorant leftie gullibles…
Here’s more on the backstory:
https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2018/09/05/kavanaugh-white-power-zina-bash-219733
As stated in the article: “And indeed, the whole idea that the OK sign is a white-power signal — the fingers secretly representing a “W” for white and a “P” for power — is a hoax. The idea was pushed by internet trolls to fool credulous liberals into picking it up. Mission accomplished.”
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
They’ve made a career out of Trump Love … talk about Trump creating new manufacturing jobs! These gals manufactured a job out of nothing. And they’ve managed it beautifully. They are drinking tears of the HATERS with every broadcast. They have entertained and educated the whole country, as Jimmy Kimmel only wished he could. And, I believe they’re really resonating among the black community. They appear to be such solid citizens who share my every value. We may not speak the same way, uhhh huhhh … but we believe the exact same thing. They are my real sistahs. Can I say that? Does that make me a whitebread crackah? I’m sure Obama would plan a beer summit to lecture me about my white privilege, and how I cannot ever use the word sistah. He is such an unnecessary scold about race relations. What a tool. People of all colors and kinds get along with each other so much more than what Obama says. He’s spent wayyyy too much time in his leftist echo chamber.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You betcha, Kenji.
“Unnecessary Scold” is a great Obama Tag.
Or simply #Unnecessary 🐸🐸
LikeLiked by 11 people
I’m surprised this tweet hasn’t gotten more love, it’s one of the most dead on the money tweets he’s made in quite awhile.
The reason all this is happening, the reason they want to have him “impeached”… is because he’s successful. He has proven they’re full of crap, none of their ideas work, they’re impotent, they have very little support in the mainstream, they’re all cheating and rigging the system, and they know, absolutely KNOW that they cannot beat him.
This is why they yell and scream so much. It’s literally a 5 year old’s temper tantrum.
This post shows why none of it affects him. It’s because he knows their game. It would all just be hilarious if so many innocent people weren’t being harmed by their games.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance,
Just curious if anyone has hit the granular details of the Mexican trade deal to project how much it lowered our trade deficit. When Trump said the Mexicans would pay for the wall that is probably what he was referring to, that the reduction in trade deficit essentially pays for it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
WOO-HOO!!! Love MUH Diamond and Silk!!!
Donald Trump Retweet:
LikeLiked by 8 people
Judge Jeanine Pirro
Opening Statement
I always enjoy Judge Jeanine but I think the least said about BO the better. He is in NoName’s league for me. I give him no acknowledgement, nor any minute of attention. Anathema.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Classic. Trump is sooooooo HOT, Obama wants to touch his heiny.
LOL.
We do not say his name. From now on he’s “NoNama”.
Obama obviously thinks that he, and he alone, can counter the president’s massive media appeal. What he’s just done, however, is remind people of just how far to the left he moved American liberal politics, how he turned identity politics into incendiary hatred of white people and how he weaponized the entire federal government in ways that were deliberately intended to institutionalize Obama era policies and—let’s be honest about this—law the groundwork for an actual fascist state.
Since Mr. Cool has decided to take on the president, I think he’s going to learn that president Trump knows how to make him eat his words. This should be fun to watch.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think what Obama is going to find out is…. he doesn’t have it like he once had it.
You know how the lustre is gone off of Bill Clinton? When he does speeches, nobody really cares? Nobody thinks he’s this great orator anymore?
Same thing with Obama. He’s going to find that the crowds aren’t there anymore. Nobody really pays attention anymore. The media cycle moves at Trump speed now. Obama has very little power now. Etc. Etc. Etc.
He’s going to wish he just stayed on vacation… because his ego is about to get bruised. Badly.
ITA. The only thing he could use is his entertainment pals. If he can get them to perform like trained seals to draw a crowd that might work but him droning on about him and how great he is….waaahhhwaah snooze fest
Obama’s problem in taking on Trump is that Donald Trump doesn’t scare, doesn’t back down, and counter-punches twice as hard. In his whole life Obama has live the sheltered, pampered life of “golden child”. I don’t think he’s ever had anyone get really mad at him.
Certainly he’s never had to be a hard man in the way that Trump has. Obama’s never had to be tough. Donald Trump defines tough.
Plus Campaigner Trump went after his opponent Hillary, but was somewhat reserved to Obama in deference of the office he held.
Obama is now a has-been with no tangible track record other than infiltrating myriad gov’t agencies with commies & Islamists, and a string of dog whistled cop killings (Dallas was horrific). If he is on the campaign trail, Trump will eviscerate him.
President Trump will scorch earth Obama. Promises Made; Promises Kept beats ‘pseudo-soaring rhetoric’ (puke) every day of the week. This is not going to be fun for snooty, slacker Barry.
Actually, he NEVER had it, and if he had had to run against a real candidate, instead of 2 empty suits, he would have lost.
So, now he’s gonna campaign against DJT? He, obummer, will have his a** handed to him.
He’s gonna stake his reputation in the outcome of the midterms? HAH!
The libs will turn to Obama for succor. They need for him to justify their hate and enlighten them as to why their eyes and ears are lying to them. That what they see and hear everyday is not the world changing at Trump speed.
People, or the media more accurately, liked Obama speeches because they echoed American themes that everyone likes – those higher ideals etc. etc. Then people figured out that he didn’t believe in any of it. Obama just uses them when it is convenient to hide behind or to use as an attack against someone. Obama is an actual total failure.
Exactly.
NYT: #IdontCARE 😆
NEW RULES: We WIN, You LOSE. 😎
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ll second that …!
You rock Cari
Keep telling it like it is
The picture of that girl giving trump the heart sign at a rally says it all. That’s how people feel about Trump.
1)Opening Statement
2)Michelle Malkin
3)Hogan Gidley
4)Darryl Issa
5)Dan Bongino
Chris Hahn
6)Charlie Kirk
7)Steve Hilton
Many thanks for that. 🙂
I am still laughing laughing laughing. That is the best ever.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree, …great meme.
Sorry …
https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/the-mass-suicide-of-the-peoples-temple-in-the-jungles-of-news-photo/1145621
Not to be crude … but the Cult of Obama leads to this … a very, long, permanent dirt nap.
Will never forget that incident and an old family story connected indirectly to this….
.
My uncle, when they moved to a new home east of LA, was unknowingly given Jim Jones old phone number. Prior to the mass suicide, they got weird and bizarre phone calls at all hours asking for Rev Jones, Jim, etc….some so scary that they stop answering it. A few months later, after the mass suicide was publicized, they put two and two together and they were horrified. Of course they had to get a new number, as people continued to call, crying for help or needing something (drugs?), etc.
Shudder-demonic.
Thank goodness we have the sanest president ever. Thank you, Lord!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just finished reading Jeff Gunn’s book “The Road to Jonestown”. Scary stuff.
Jim Jones was very tight with all of the San Francisco libs of the time. Here is a short, good article (from way back in 1998) that explains it.
https://www.sfgate.com/politics/article/Jones-Captivated-S-F-s-Liberal-Elite-They-were-2979186.php
The Jonestown Massacre is where the phrase…’Drinking the Koolaid’…came from.
The Koolaid was poisoned.
The cult followers of Jim Jones drank it because he told them to.
It is amazing how many young people don’t know where ‘Drinking the Koolaid’ came from…or what it refers to.
I got into a heated argument with a young Obot, back in 2008, and when I cautioned him about “drinking the Koolaid”…he claimed that it was ‘racist’ to say that.
It took a few minutes of explaining, giving him a little history lesson about the Jonestown cult and massacre, for him to realize that it wasn’t in any way, a racial slur.
Then he sheepishly admitted that I had a point, to his credit.
Ozero was picked for his charismatic ‘talent’ and his ability to get people to like him.
Marxist puppetmasters noticed how he could “agitate a crowd”.
But I think HusseinO’s likeability has been greatly diminished.
He has lied too much.
Everything he promised would be ‘good’, turned out to be bad.
People remember those lies…no matter how much the enemedia tries to cover for him.
Why does Obama need to go to California, Illinois, and Pennsylvania (blue states)? A blue wave would have him in purple and red states. It seems a lot of purple and red state Dems don’t want him there.
———
Obama readies fall campaign push, but some Dems say no thanks
https://thehill-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/thehill.com/homenews/campaign/404703-obama-readies-fall-campaign-push-but-some-dems-say-no-thanks?amp_js_v=a2&_gsa=1&&usqp=mq331AQCCAE%3D#referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=http%3A%2F%2Fthehill.com%2Fhomenews%2Fcampaign%2F404703-obama-readies-fall-campaign-push-but-some-dems-say-no-thanks
Excerpt:
The former president will kick off his push by delivering a speech at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign on Friday. In the weeks ahead, Obama will also campaign in California, Illinois, Ohio and Pennsylvania, a person familiar with his schedule said.
Not all Democrats want Obama’s help.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Troublemaker, buddy. Pal. My good friend. Can I share a little secret with you? Later tonight when no one’s looking, sneak a peek at that map again. Pennsylvania is bright RED. MAGA, baby.
Is Penn really blue?
What’s happening in Iraq…
Thread by @ThomasWictor: “(1) Almost certainly a turning point. (2) On June 12, 2014, the Iraqi armed forces collapsed.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1038539182300221440.html
This is the same script we have seen used for the last 70 years. This is straight out of the CIA playboo – rinse and repeat. A supposed local population gets pissed at the central government. There a protest that are supposed to undermine the central government. It helps when the central government is inept and is unable to cope with the emerging situation.
Iraq is at a critical point in that a new government needs to be formed. The country like many in the ME is divided along secretariat lines. Each group wants to be heard. The US if it misreads the situation could find it military personnel as targets.
Trump’s Funniest Insults & Comebacks
Always a treat to walk down memory lane with our President.
The “only Rosie O’Donnell” comment was the funniest thng I have ever heard in a debate.
LikeLiked by 11 people
It was classic………..
Best Ever NYGuy……..
I thought that would never be topped, then he walked on stage and said “Look at these big, beautiful hands. Have you ever seen a nicer pair of hands? … and when they talk about hands, they’re suggesting something else is small too, and believe, me, there’s no problems there folks.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks for posting, Citizen
🤣🤣🤣
I love this Man, hahaha
Gotta post this again on Election Night while we wait for the results. This is classic…I’m still laughing.
This is one of my favorite.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trump is at his best when he wings it.
At dinner tonight my husband informed me that our liquid assets are now in 7 figures…astonishing. All because of the stock market. We have been retired and on social security/pensions for 3 years now. I told him that’s why we are going to keep President Trump in the White House (my hubby is a lib and he hates it when I’m right.) 😉
Nice first step but w taqyyia this is functionally meaningless.
When this fails to stop Islamization they will hopefully move to the next step which is a total ban altogether.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Islam is to humanity and human rights as anti-matter is to matter. They can not exist in the same place at the same time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Has Trump given Cory Booker a nickname yet? If not I believe it’s coming soon..
The guy is such a lightweight he may not even want to, lol.
All of these grandstanding speeches Booker gives, he sounds like a kid in his 12th grade english class trying to get an A, everything’s structured just like the teacher said it should be, you move your hands just like you’re supposed to, you put the emphasis on just the right words. It’s like watching a guy on a high school debate team. Very embarrassing to watch this guy make a fool of himself.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Boring Cory.
Gory Cory
God Bless President Trump
And his Family
And his Cabinet
And all the White Hats.
Dear Lord, let us save our Country.
MAGA
Amen.
Nice opinion piece on demographics.
https://amgreatness.com/2018/09/06/take-salena-zito-seriously-and-literally/
I think this is the top “emotional” connection for voters:
“cares about people like me”
In addition to blue color workers, I think there was a surge in Evangelical turnout. Many don’t realize this, but the percentage of religious voters who either aren’t registered or don’t vote is extremely high.
Whatever happened to the young man who claimed to be WJC’s son?
He was pretty viciously attacked by several ‘journalists’ at a press conference he set up. It was pretty clear that he wasn’t a really articulate guy and he looked pretty dejected that they were coming after him so hard. So they basically tried to destroy the guy.
Two things I would bet money on.
1. Chelsea is Webb Hubbel’s daughter. she looks just like him, and Webb and Hillary were partners at the law firm.
2. That guy is Bill’s illegitimate son. he looks just like Bill and his mother was a local prostitute in Little Rock!
There’s really very little doubt about it, in my opinion.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Found this great “fast five info” on Fiona Hill, and it REALLY helped me to see why Muh Russia took off so easily with the Farkas and Hill “We hate Putin” crowd. It’s because TDS and PDS are almost the SAME disease. People with a “pre-existing condition” of PDS are almost SURE to get TDS – and vice versa. I’ll bet the Democrats discovered this along the way.
Go look at Item number 2 – near the end of the item. Putin describes how he works with people. It sounds just like Trump – Art of the Deal – or anybody else who is a top-shelf leader. And yet Fiona Hill says it like it’s a bad thing!
There is her problem right there. She hates “Art of the Deal” thinking. She’s a WONKETTE. Far too many academic types HATE doers like Trump.
Chill has me convinced Fiona Hill was writer of NYT Op-Ed….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Me too. I’m sure she is now. 100% convinced. She absolutely has to LOATHE him. She shouldn’t, but she does. And she likely can’t change.
I think she may have some good ideas in her book. The idea that Putin has several personas is a great one. Very nice way to look at him. But OMG – she needs to be either gone or put on a total leash. Leave her in place, but put a friggin 24/7 transmitting dog collar on her that phones home if she so much as looks in Brennan’s direction.
Or just fire her and replace. I think her viewpoint could be helpful, as long as POTUS is free to ignore it. But if she’s undermining him, she should just be gone.
OMG – pulling Brennan’s clearance. It all makes sense now. These people were plotting something.
It’s like Farkas. These obsessive opponents make absolutely wonderful controlled opposition.
Slap a shiny pair of silver cuffs on her wrist and walk her out of the WH……….
LikeLiked by 2 people
If it’s proven Fiona wrote the Op-Ed she could never be trusted again…….
She’d be useless….
What is a wonkette? Looked online… it’s the name of a satirical newspaper. Does she work there?
LikeLiked by 1 person
One definition of wonk: “One who studies an issue or topic thoroughly or excessively.”
These deep state government bureaucrats who understand policy (or whatever arcane stuff) are referred to as “wonks” – e.g., a “policy wonk” – and some female wonk called her blog “wonkette” and became a bit of a minor star.
So basically I’m just calling her a female Russia wonk.
Weird…I cannot get that Heavy.com article to open for me.
I just get a Blank Page.
The URL address shows up in my browser heading, but nothing displays.
Tried it several times.
But I think there are several reasons why the Left hates Putin.
He’s anti-globalist and pro-family…and he now favors capitalism over communism.
Or at least, his version of capitalism.
Heh.
Nice little ad in support of Judge Kavanaugh.
If you click on image it shows an article with this title:
“As a Harvard Law Student,. Barack Obama said becoming Donald Trump is the American Dream”
Also:
Flashback: Barack Obama in Harvard Essay: The American Dream Is to Be Donald Trump
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/05/flashback-barack-obama-harvard-essay-american-dream-donald-trump/
The Good Lord keeps serving up these little gems! Ain’t it a Wonder to Behold!.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t know. This legal stuff is over my head.
More here:
https://amp-timeinc-net.cdn.ampproject.org/v/amp.timeinc.net/fortune/2018/09/08/michael-cohen-stormy-daniels-nondisclosure?amp_js_v=a2&_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQCCAE%3D#referrer=https://www.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s
Trump never signed anything. Cohen paid with his own money. That’s why it was a campaign violation for Cohen. If Trump gave him money later (or via his monthly retainer fees) Trump still didn’t commit any campaign finance violations (no funds came from campaign).
What I don’t understand is that if she signed a hush agreement but spoke anyway….why can’t she be sued for breaking contract with Cohen?
Two kinds of people in our country.
Patriots and people that don’t belong.
Indeed.
What I want to know is why it took almost 2 years for the Repubs to “finally pass this bill.”
I’m not liking this.. Something is up.. We are now deep into the political landscape jungle.. Sir Trump needs to trust nobody and be very careful. Traitors are very close.. Betrayers.. JFK was lost on this part of the trail at this point in time of his presidency.. The op-ed is a precursor.. Something is up.. They are positioning.. OpSec is most likely compromised.. Danger..
LikeLike
President Trump got this.
He has military people around him.
Continue praying for 24/7 Protection for the President is the way to go.
The enemy knows; the only thing preventing CW2, in America, is DJT.
China and the globalists can NOT survive the massive disruption to the markets, regardless of the outcome.
In a way, WE re DJT’s insurance policy; if he is removed from office, in any way other than the ballot box, it’s ‘lock and load’, and China would not survive the market disruption.
They NEED our markets, to keep their workers working, and they need us to feed their people. With CW, both dry up.
So, of coarse I pray for him, his family and all white hats. However, I think the real ptb know it would be suicide, so unless they are so backed into a corner that they lose hope of surviving, I think he is relatively safe.IMHO
Democrats can take a knee if they want, WE will MAGA.
Watters World (4:40)
USA Anthem at Israeli 9/11/Memorial
