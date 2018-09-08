Saturday September 8th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Minneapolis: Muslim cop who shot unarmed woman was found “unable to handle the stress” of police work, hired anyway – September 6, 2018 by Robert Spencer
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2018/09/minneapolis-muslim-cop-who-shot-unarmed-woman-was-found-unable-to-handle-the-stress-of-police-work-hired-anyway
LikeLiked by 1 person
SMH. Where do we return defective goods?
LikeLiked by 1 person
WSB, Somalia?
LikeLike
For all in the potential path of Florence, be safe, stay alert and know you are in our prayers.
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2018/09/07/nc-governor-declares-state-emergency-as-tropical-storm-florence-bears-down-on-east-coast.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
Psalm 23
Psalm 91
❤
LikeLike
TURQUOISE HUES, AND ORANGE FLOWERS. DIABLO LAKE, WA.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you, Lucille, wishing you a restful, happy Caturday 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Minnie! God bless!
LikeLike
Georgeous, Lucille! Have a beautiful weekend!
LikeLike
The Divine Mirror
In the divine Mirror, the Bible, we may behold ourselves or we may behold Christ.
It is well to use it first to behold ourselves and see the ruin sin has brought. But let us not stop here. Let a man look into a mirror and find the sun in it and the glory will be reflected in his face. And so it is with the Word. When we see ourselves in it we must necessarily be disappointed, but when we look for Him in the Word and find Him there, His glory casts its reflection upon us!
What need have we then to hide our faces? If David could say, “They looked unto Him, and were lightened: and their faces were not ashamed” (Psa. 34:5), how much more should this be said of us! We know, or should know, more of Him than those of David’s day, and those Scriptures specially addressed to us send us forth, not to proclaim God’s righteous demands, but to proclaim Christ, the righteous One, who met these demands at Calvary and offers justification and life to all.
And as, in our study of the Scriptures, we turn from the shame of man to the glory of Christ; as we behold Him and see all we have and are in Him, we become constantly more like Him, “changed into the same image from glory to glory” (II Cor. 3:18).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-divine-mirror/
Psalm 34:5 They looked unto him, and were lightened: and their faces were not ashamed.
2Corinthians 3:18 But we all, with open face beholding as in a glass the glory of the Lord, are changed into the same image from glory to glory, even as by the Spirit of the Lord.
Romans 12:1 I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service.
2 And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.
1Thessalonians 2:13 For this cause also thank we God without ceasing, because, when ye received the word of God which ye heard of us, ye received it not as the word of men, but as it is in truth, the word of God, which effectually worketh also in you that believe.
2Corinthians 7:1 Having therefore these promises, dearly beloved, let us cleanse ourselves from all filthiness of the flesh and spirit, perfecting holiness in the fear of God.
LikeLiked by 1 person
IT’S CATURDAY! May all who love and appreciate our feline friends be content and happy…and may those whose appreciation is not so much be happy for those whose lives are enriched by our furry pals.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Ad mittedly ambivalent about cats, per se but have strong opinions about those owners “free ranging” them . One or two / sq.mi. OK, but more ? Noit so good for all the other native critters in the environment .
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
x a zillion
LikeLike
Some of us appreciate the rodent population.
LikeLike
LOL
🐱
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Grandparents Day is celebrated on the first Sunday in September after Labor Day, and it is the perfect opportunity to spend time with the grandparents
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy Caturday, Treepers.
Meow!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is sweet. A kitty watching a video of owner who died some time ago.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, my! That is just a speechless moment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
oh my ❤
another one of the many reasons why we should never be cruel to animals…
…they suffer sadness and grief…and they feel love.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I could not watch this all…it was so heartwrenching.
The connection we have with the animals God sends our ways is of Him.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
It’s Caterday Treepers!!
They are several versions of this but I still think this one is best . . .
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lunch break.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Camilla Harrris.
LikeLike
Saddened to see Jason Hairston, former NFL star, founder of KUIU outoor gear and hunting buddy of Donald Trump Jr. just died from CTE as a result, no doubt , of his football career . In the same vein, noting the leadership of Botswana disarmed the anti-poaching patrols which just resulted in the discovery of over 80 elephant poached carcasses stripped of their tusks. Now some here detest trophy hunters but I submit these animals weren’t humanely, ethically and scientifically “harvested” by individuals bringing in a great deal of revenue to the nation, et al. Nor did the local villagers benefit, having lost both employment and nutrition . Seems over eighty magnificent animals were casually slaughtered to satisfy some politicians’ greed and rich idiots vanities .
LikeLiked by 2 people
Millright, I believe the best policy of not extincting an animal is to eat it. Sounds cruel but we have a lot of chickens and Bison. The Bison story was dire. It works.
LikeLike
Another video from grampa Mason and his kitties . . .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy Caturday, y’all !
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
the vile, smirking, hissing, punk I-Me-My-Obama is back…
“How hard can that be, saying that Nazis are bad ?”
really ?
well…US Ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, responded with a fact check …
https://www.dailywire.com/news/35609/watch-obama-attacks-trump-over-nazis-ambassador-ryan-saavedra
Boom.
LikeLike