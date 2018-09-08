Saturday September 8th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  1. Lucille says:
    September 8, 2018 at 12:16 am

    Minneapolis: Muslim cop who shot unarmed woman was found “unable to handle the stress” of police work, hired anyway – September 6, 2018 by Robert Spencer
    https://www.jihadwatch.org/2018/09/minneapolis-muslim-cop-who-shot-unarmed-woman-was-found-unable-to-handle-the-stress-of-police-work-hired-anyway

  2. Minnie says:
    September 8, 2018 at 12:16 am

    For all in the potential path of Florence, be safe, stay alert and know you are in our prayers.

    http://www.foxnews.com/us/2018/09/07/nc-governor-declares-state-emergency-as-tropical-storm-florence-bears-down-on-east-coast.html

  3. citizen817 says:
    September 8, 2018 at 12:16 am

    TURQUOISE HUES, AND ORANGE FLOWERS. DIABLO LAKE, WA.

  5. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    September 8, 2018 at 12:19 am

    The Divine Mirror

    In the divine Mirror, the Bible, we may behold ourselves or we may behold Christ.

    It is well to use it first to behold ourselves and see the ruin sin has brought. But let us not stop here. Let a man look into a mirror and find the sun in it and the glory will be reflected in his face. And so it is with the Word. When we see ourselves in it we must necessarily be disappointed, but when we look for Him in the Word and find Him there, His glory casts its reflection upon us!

    What need have we then to hide our faces? If David could say, “They looked unto Him, and were lightened: and their faces were not ashamed” (Psa. 34:5), how much more should this be said of us! We know, or should know, more of Him than those of David’s day, and those Scriptures specially addressed to us send us forth, not to proclaim God’s righteous demands, but to proclaim Christ, the righteous One, who met these demands at Calvary and offers justification and life to all.

    And as, in our study of the Scriptures, we turn from the shame of man to the glory of Christ; as we behold Him and see all we have and are in Him, we become constantly more like Him, “changed into the same image from glory to glory” (II Cor. 3:18).

    By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam

    https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-divine-mirror/

    Psalm 34:5 They looked unto him, and were lightened: and their faces were not ashamed.

    2Corinthians 3:18 But we all, with open face beholding as in a glass the glory of the Lord, are changed into the same image from glory to glory, even as by the Spirit of the Lord.

    Romans 12:1 I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service.
    2 And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.

    1Thessalonians 2:13 For this cause also thank we God without ceasing, because, when ye received the word of God which ye heard of us, ye received it not as the word of men, but as it is in truth, the word of God, which effectually worketh also in you that believe.

    2Corinthians 7:1 Having therefore these promises, dearly beloved, let us cleanse ourselves from all filthiness of the flesh and spirit, perfecting holiness in the fear of God.

  6. Lucille says:
    September 8, 2018 at 12:21 am

    IT’S CATURDAY! May all who love and appreciate our feline friends be content and happy…and may those whose appreciation is not so much be happy for those whose lives are enriched by our furry pals.

  7. dogsmaw says:
    September 8, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Grandparents Day is celebrated on the first Sunday in September after Labor Day, and it is the perfect opportunity to spend time with the grandparents

  8. Grandma Covfefe says:
    September 8, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Happy Caturday, Treepers.

    Meow!

  11. sapfromthegap says:
    September 8, 2018 at 1:02 am

    This is sweet. A kitty watching a video of owner who died some time ago.

  15. nwtex says:
    September 8, 2018 at 1:15 am

  16. nwtex says:
    September 8, 2018 at 1:16 am

  17. Garrison Hall says:
    September 8, 2018 at 1:17 am

    It’s Caterday Treepers!!

    They are several versions of this but I still think this one is best . . .

  18. nwtex says:
    September 8, 2018 at 1:18 am

    Lunch break.

  19. nwtex says:
    September 8, 2018 at 1:23 am

  20. millwright says:
    September 8, 2018 at 1:24 am

    Saddened to see Jason Hairston, former NFL star, founder of KUIU outoor gear and hunting buddy of Donald Trump Jr. just died from CTE as a result, no doubt , of his football career . In the same vein, noting the leadership of Botswana disarmed the anti-poaching patrols which just resulted in the discovery of over 80 elephant poached carcasses stripped of their tusks. Now some here detest trophy hunters but I submit these animals weren’t humanely, ethically and scientifically “harvested” by individuals bringing in a great deal of revenue to the nation, et al. Nor did the local villagers benefit, having lost both employment and nutrition . Seems over eighty magnificent animals were casually slaughtered to satisfy some politicians’ greed and rich idiots vanities .

    • WSB says:
      September 8, 2018 at 1:45 am

      Millright, I believe the best policy of not extincting an animal is to eat it. Sounds cruel but we have a lot of chickens and Bison. The Bison story was dire. It works.

  21. Garrison Hall says:
    September 8, 2018 at 1:39 am

    Another video from grampa Mason and his kitties . . .

    Liked by 1 person

  22. nimrodman says:
    September 8, 2018 at 2:14 am

    Happy Caturday, y’all !

    Like

  25. smiley says:
    September 8, 2018 at 2:29 am

    the vile, smirking, hissing, punk I-Me-My-Obama is back…

    “How hard can that be, saying that Nazis are bad ?”

    really ?

    well…US Ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, responded with a fact check

    https://www.dailywire.com/news/35609/watch-obama-attacks-trump-over-nazis-ambassador-ryan-saavedra

    Boom.

