Vice President Mike Pence Discusses Anonymous Op-ed…

After reviewing a weird CNN report on the backstory of the anonymous op-ed, it becomes more clear the entire construct of the New York Times publication was a manufactured political operation between like-minded allies in DC politics and media.
An anonymous person worked with another anonymous person, who acted as an anonymous go-between, between the second anonymous person and the media. In essence, there is no originating official; it’s all made up.
Maureen Dowd…. Sarah Jeong… Maggie Haberman
Well, far be it from me to be the only one not to voice my opinion on the perpetrator: it is either the NYT writing/editorial staff itself…or McDead and/or those connected to him – before or after his death.
It and the timing fit perfectly with the previewed release of McDead’s “documentary” about the awful Trump Administration.
In their mind, they have set up the perfect trifecta: Woodward’s book, the NYT Op-ed, and McDead’s film. AND…all timed around the Kavanaugh hearing.
Phelim McAleer
Posted: Sep 06, 2018 6:34 AM
Relax, President Trump: New York Times Has History of Exaggerating Seniority of Anonymous Officials
Why don’t I give a Shiite who wrote this? We’ve been through the whole 25th Amendment hysteria before. And is there anything that’s in this pack of lies that differs from Woodward’s pack of lies or Wolfe’s? Ad arguendo, if the author really is a White House insider, do we really believe he or she is part of something that is actually making a difference?
Run the traps and see what you can find out of course. But this mail clerk with delusions of grandeur won’t make me lose sleep
Assuming this came out of somewhere other than from Slim’s Slimes.
Up next: It was a dark and stormy night….. LOL! Sounds like NYT’s scribblers and pals really want to be a:
I believe it was the NYT it self trying to support dirt bag all the buttholes men’s new book you know let’s mess up the midterms. But then again it could of been general Mcmasterbate
being a jerk and trying to mess up the midterms. This is just the beginning good old Robert the Mule will put his report out just before the midterms. This all a pre-planned plan to take out Trump. People get out and vote we need enough to out vote the liberal base the living dead, the illegals, the prisoners and the flipping voting machines.
That was a wonderful statement by Vice President Pence. It pains me that anyone accused him of being the rat. That just needs to stop, now. Don’t be played by Dems.
Stupid Amy Kremer just played right into Dem hands. Here she is on CNN trashing Pence! Dumb idiot needs to go. https://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2018/09/06/amy-kremer-trump-supporter-pence-sot-ebof-vpx.cnn
