President Trump Welcomes the Emir of Kuwait to The White House…

Earlier today President Trump welcomed the Emir of Kuwait to the White House. During the oval office introduction President Trump also took questions from the media.
.
Following the oval office welcoming, the Emir and President Trump held an expanded bilateral meeting. (Video Below)
.
Advertisements
The D-Rats conduct a circus with clown acts, President Trump conducts the business of the USA!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Like a BOSS.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Following the oval office welcoming, the Emir and President Trump held an expanded bilateral meeting”
The biblical example is to have one nation make an agreement (trade, defense,etc.) with another nation – not these multi-nation monstrosities that have become the norm. The Lord God created the nations and respects national sovereignty. Satan seeks to tear down and destroy with his “Lie” program.
Isaiah 14:12 How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! how art thou cut down to the ground, which didst weaken the nations! .
LikeLiked by 5 people
I was hoping to see whether there was a Mrs. Emir, and what she and Melania were each wearing.
It may sound shallow, but I know our president has got this, so I get to concentrate on lighter matters.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Any good Emir would have more than one wife.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I cringe with every picture.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nothing to cringe about. If I am not mistaken those are patio umbrellas.
LikeLiked by 3 people
😆 thanks, that helps 👍
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have been to Kuwait. NO woman there wears a full burqua. Many do not even wear head scarves, as ‘pious Sharia supporting’ Palestinian New Yorker Linda Mansour always does. kuwaiti women have been allowed to drive cars since decades.
Your awful picture is from some other Islamic fundamentalist hell hole. NOT Kuwait.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agreed. Kuwait is more liberal towards women compare to Saudi.
LikeLike
Religion of peace. Got it.
LikeLike
Looks like a Halloween costume; all dressed up as a six-pack of Guinness.
LikeLike
President Trump is addressing the most strategic nations relative to his MAGA policies. It will be interesting to see what topics are revealed by his presser afterwards; one must assume that we won’t hear much about the most critical…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
I went into my bosses office today, and he asked me about how I felt that Trump’s lieutenants were preventing him from starting WWIII based on Woodward’s book — sheesh!
LikeLike
Woodward is well known for making stuff up.
LikeLiked by 4 people
At the Christmas office party if you have one I would give him a t shirt.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Surely you didn’t miss the opportunity to respond, “I feel like you think Woodward is running the country.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t argue politics in the office, and certainly not with crazy leftists — I smiled and nodded…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Metoo. It is toxic to even try.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Caius…care to share how you replied?
LikeLike
Unless the person goes ‘on record’ they cannot be trusted. If someone thought the President was ‘unhinged’ they should step forward and say so. But they don’t so it’s all just noise designed to sell books to the Resistance and allow Bernstein to take another ‘victory lap’ for his take-down of Nixon which was — wait for it — fueled by an anonymous source.
If Bernstein is a ‘reporter’, then every court stenographer is a judge.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would have told him, “Yeah, I’m glad his lieutenants were able to get those massive tax cuts through, regulations reduced, unemployment at its lowest levels, our country EXPORTING oil, ISIS devastated, the coal miners in WVA back to work, the steel and aluminum industries revived, billions and billions of corporate $’repatriated, the VA taking care of vets like they’re supposed to…and I could go on boss, but I know you want me to get back to work so you can enjoy more of those profits because of the robust sales you are enjoying because Trump’s lieutenants kept him from doing all those foolish things Woodward wrote about.”
LikeLike
Keep your friends close, and your enemies closer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dignity, Grace, Civility, Respect.
One needs to practice those principals in order to receive them.
Thank you, Mr. President, you are amazing.
❤️🦁❤️
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wrote about this yesterday, about the Corporate Debt Derivatives scam by the Globalists. Someone answered me that it is a foreign problem. .
The 2008 Mortgage Meltdown was a Global event. Multi-faceted and confusing which is the hallmark of Globalist schemes. We struggle thru the Spygate, waiting for everyone else to catch up and that is just a little spy show the Globalists put together.
This is huge. It’s so much bigger than anything they’ve pulled so far. Corporate Debt Derivatives and all of those rich folks Hedge Funds are getting ready to pull the plug. Derivatives and Hedge Funds are not monitored, and do what they want. Regulators have no idea what is going on. That is why any event like this needs to be watched carefully. I don’t trust them at all.
So why is Kuwait here?
Okay. So I’ll try again:
Turkey’s woes could be just the start as record global debt bills come due
https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/economy/turkeys-woes-could-be-just-the-start-as-record-global-debt-bills-come-due/2018/08/28/f9f144c6-a231-11e8-8e87-c869fe70a721_story.html?noredirect=on&utm_term=.835cbd0c30ac
Mideast funds less positive on Saudi, Kuwait after Turkey shock: Reuters poll
Reuters | Aug 30, 2018 06:10AM ET
https://m.investing.com/news/economy-news/mideast-funds-less-positive-on-saudi-kuwait-after-turkey-shock-reuters-poll-1592195?ampMode=1
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, more going on behind the scenes than meets the eyes. It’s been 100 years in the making? Just going to continue to go full in on supporting President Trump.
LikeLike
Reuters and the Washington post….. always reliable /s
LikeLike
Love seeing the world at our house!! MAGA!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have been to both Saudi Arabia and Kuwait on business. Leaving Islam issues aside, they are very interesting countries. The Saudis were ‘nothing’ (a few ancient precious metals mines—most ancientnEqypt gold came from the Arabian peninsula) and Kuwait was reknowned only for its pearl divers, both before oil was discovered. Both countries ‘know’the oil will run out. MbS in Saudi has now started modernization and economic diversification. The Kuwait Emir visiting the White House today started that process 15 years ago. Example, Kuwait women have been able to drive for decades, Saudi women only a couple,of months ago. Kuwait took a terrible economic hit when Saddam invaded. Really set them back.
This meeting, like the Saudi sword dance greeting in Rihyad, is another POTUS chess move in the long game agsinst Iran. Good for POTUS for spending this enormous amount of time and attention on this particular chess game. And he is playing several other chess games simultaneously. Amazing!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Trump FINGER-TAPPING. It says it all.
LikeLike
Trump’s shoulders swaying back and forth. Trump has ZERO trust in that man. A diplomatic exercise in futility. The Trump team will handle them.
LikeLike