President Trump Welcomes the Emir of Kuwait to The White House…

Earlier today President Trump welcomed the Emir of Kuwait to the White House.  During the oval office introduction President Trump also took questions from the media.

Following the oval office welcoming, the Emir and President Trump held an expanded bilateral meeting. (Video Below)

31 Responses to President Trump Welcomes the Emir of Kuwait to The White House…

  1. FL_GUY says:
    September 5, 2018 at 5:59 pm

    The D-Rats conduct a circus with clown acts, President Trump conducts the business of the USA!

  2. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    September 5, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    “Following the oval office welcoming, the Emir and President Trump held an expanded bilateral meeting”

    The biblical example is to have one nation make an agreement (trade, defense,etc.) with another nation – not these multi-nation monstrosities that have become the norm. The Lord God created the nations and respects national sovereignty. Satan seeks to tear down and destroy with his “Lie” program.

    Isaiah 14:12 How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! how art thou cut down to the ground, which didst weaken the nations! .

  3. Bendix says:
    September 5, 2018 at 6:05 pm

    I was hoping to see whether there was a Mrs. Emir, and what she and Melania were each wearing.
    It may sound shallow, but I know our president has got this, so I get to concentrate on lighter matters.

  4. GB Bari says:
    September 5, 2018 at 6:09 pm

    President Trump is addressing the most strategic nations relative to his MAGA policies. It will be interesting to see what topics are revealed by his presser afterwards; one must assume that we won’t hear much about the most critical…..

  5. Caius Lowell says:
    September 5, 2018 at 6:11 pm

    I went into my bosses office today, and he asked me about how I felt that Trump’s lieutenants were preventing him from starting WWIII based on Woodward’s book — sheesh!

    • Bendix says:
      September 5, 2018 at 6:18 pm

      Woodward is well known for making stuff up.

    • rf121 says:
      September 5, 2018 at 6:21 pm

      At the Christmas office party if you have one I would give him a t shirt.

    • woohoowee says:
      September 5, 2018 at 6:45 pm

      Surely you didn’t miss the opportunity to respond, “I feel like you think Woodward is running the country.”

    • Teagan says:
      September 5, 2018 at 7:12 pm

      Caius…care to share how you replied?

    • HamburgerToday says:
      September 5, 2018 at 7:37 pm

      Unless the person goes ‘on record’ they cannot be trusted. If someone thought the President was ‘unhinged’ they should step forward and say so. But they don’t so it’s all just noise designed to sell books to the Resistance and allow Bernstein to take another ‘victory lap’ for his take-down of Nixon which was — wait for it — fueled by an anonymous source.

      If Bernstein is a ‘reporter’, then every court stenographer is a judge.

    • Phil aka Felipe says:
      September 5, 2018 at 7:53 pm

      I would have told him, “Yeah, I’m glad his lieutenants were able to get those massive tax cuts through, regulations reduced, unemployment at its lowest levels, our country EXPORTING oil, ISIS devastated, the coal miners in WVA back to work, the steel and aluminum industries revived, billions and billions of corporate $’repatriated, the VA taking care of vets like they’re supposed to…and I could go on boss, but I know you want me to get back to work so you can enjoy more of those profits because of the robust sales you are enjoying because Trump’s lieutenants kept him from doing all those foolish things Woodward wrote about.”

  6. Fred Kiehl says:
    September 5, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    Keep your friends close, and your enemies closer.

  7. Minnie says:
    September 5, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    Dignity, Grace, Civility, Respect.

    One needs to practice those principals in order to receive them.

    Thank you, Mr. President, you are amazing.

    ❤️🦁❤️

  8. Donna in Oregon says:
    September 5, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    I wrote about this yesterday, about the Corporate Debt Derivatives scam by the Globalists. Someone answered me that it is a foreign problem. .

    The 2008 Mortgage Meltdown was a Global event. Multi-faceted and confusing which is the hallmark of Globalist schemes. We struggle thru the Spygate, waiting for everyone else to catch up and that is just a little spy show the Globalists put together.

    This is huge. It’s so much bigger than anything they’ve pulled so far. Corporate Debt Derivatives and all of those rich folks Hedge Funds are getting ready to pull the plug. Derivatives and Hedge Funds are not monitored, and do what they want. Regulators have no idea what is going on. That is why any event like this needs to be watched carefully. I don’t trust them at all.

    So why is Kuwait here?

    Okay. So I’ll try again:

    Turkey’s woes could be just the start as record global debt bills come due
    https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/economy/turkeys-woes-could-be-just-the-start-as-record-global-debt-bills-come-due/2018/08/28/f9f144c6-a231-11e8-8e87-c869fe70a721_story.html?noredirect=on&utm_term=.835cbd0c30ac

    Mideast funds less positive on Saudi, Kuwait after Turkey shock: Reuters poll
    Reuters | Aug 30, 2018 06:10AM ET
    https://m.investing.com/news/economy-news/mideast-funds-less-positive-on-saudi-kuwait-after-turkey-shock-reuters-poll-1592195?ampMode=1

  9. Cheri Lawrence says:
    September 5, 2018 at 6:33 pm

    Love seeing the world at our house!! MAGA!!

    Liked by 3 people

  10. Ristvan says:
    September 5, 2018 at 6:36 pm

    I have been to both Saudi Arabia and Kuwait on business. Leaving Islam issues aside, they are very interesting countries. The Saudis were ‘nothing’ (a few ancient precious metals mines—most ancientnEqypt gold came from the Arabian peninsula) and Kuwait was reknowned only for its pearl divers, both before oil was discovered. Both countries ‘know’the oil will run out. MbS in Saudi has now started modernization and economic diversification. The Kuwait Emir visiting the White House today started that process 15 years ago. Example, Kuwait women have been able to drive for decades, Saudi women only a couple,of months ago. Kuwait took a terrible economic hit when Saddam invaded. Really set them back.
    This meeting, like the Saudi sword dance greeting in Rihyad, is another POTUS chess move in the long game agsinst Iran. Good for POTUS for spending this enormous amount of time and attention on this particular chess game. And he is playing several other chess games simultaneously. Amazing!

  11. Sunshine says:
    September 5, 2018 at 7:19 pm

    Trump FINGER-TAPPING. It says it all.

    • Sunshine says:
      September 5, 2018 at 7:25 pm

      Trump’s shoulders swaying back and forth. Trump has ZERO trust in that man. A diplomatic exercise in futility. The Trump team will handle them.

