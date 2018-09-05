President Trump Meets With Republican Congressional Leadership To Discuss Legislative Agenda….

President Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Speaker Paul Ryan have teamed up this summer to do something that hasn’t happened in two decades — write and pass department spending bills instead of lumping everything into a massive package. … [W]hile Congress has taken the votes, many on Capitol Hill are giving Trump and his team the credit for breaking the 20-year log jam. They cite his refusal to sign another massive “omnibus” spending bill that ignored his priorities, even if it means shutting down the government.
“This is all driven by the president,” said a key congressional insider. “It’s a win for the president. For 20 years this system has been busted.” (source)
[Transcript] 3:35 P.M. EDT – THE PRESIDENT: So thank you very much. I want to thank members of the House and Senate leadership for joining us today to discuss the September legislative agenda, including how we can responsibly fund the government, protect American taxpayers, and defend American security.
We’ve come a long way toward doing that. We’ve made tremendous progress over the last year and a half plus. And this group is very special to the country and very special to me. It’s a great group of people. I don’t think they get recognized as they should — the job they’ve done.
Thank you to my good friends, Speaker Ryan, Leader McConnell, Majority Leader McCarthy. The most brave — the bravest person around — where is our guy?– Steve Scalise. And I saw you the other night on a very major program. And good job. It was great. You’ve done a great job. And Senator Cornyn, good job this morning. I was watching. Senator Cornyn, thank you very much for being here.
Also, I want to thank Secretary Nielsen and Director Mulvaney. They’ve been working very well with the group and with Congress, and a lot of progress is being made.
In recent years, due to the Democrats’ obstruction — which is really what they are; they’re obstructionists. Their whole campaign is called “resist.” That’s about all they have going.
The government has been forced to pass so-called omnibus spending bills, where all of the spending is rolled into one giant package in a very rushed manner.
Last year, I said we’re not going to do that. We dont want to do that again. We don’t like it. But we wanted to take care of our military, which we did. And we took it beautifully. And they’re right now rebuilding the military to a level that it’s never been at before.
And also, we got $6 billion for the opioid crisis. And that was a very important thing. If we didn’t get that, we would have had some very big problems. So we took care of our military, and we spent a lot of money, and we’re spending a lot of money on working very hard on the opioid problem.
I’m also pleased to say the Senate and House Republicans have responded in so many different ways. They’ve made tremendous progress in funding our government at the fastest pace, Mitch, I think since 2000, I’ve heard. So that’s a pretty fast pace.
Also, I want to make good on a promise to fund border security. Democrats want to abolish ICE. They want to — I guess, by abolishing ICE, they don’t mind crime flooding into our country, because that’s exactly what would happen at a level like we’ve never seen before in the history of our country. And Republicans want to save American lives and support American law enforcement. And that’s what we’re doing.
No matter where I go, law enforcement comes up to me and they say, “Thank you so much, Mr. President.” And they really mean it.
I also want to make sure we pass a farm bill, which is moving along nicely, before the end of the month to help our great farmers. I strongly support the commonsense work requirements and the food stamps in the farm bill. We’ll see if we can get that. The farmers would like to get that.
We’re right now negotiating, as we speak, with Canada. And Canada is coming along. We’ll see how it all works out. But we have to have a fair — I won’t call it NAFTA, because we’ll be changing the name. We don’t want NAFTA. NAFTA has been very bad for our country. But we’ll have a trade bill. I’ll give you a little surprise as to the name when it’s completed, because it may have two or it may three. We’re going to find out pretty soon.
But I look forward to talking to the leaders. And they really have been a spectacular group of people to work with. And I want to thank all of you — Mitch and Paul and everybody. You really have been great. And we’ve made a lot of progress and we will make a lot more. The country is doing — on an economic basis, on a financial basis — probably better than it’s ever done before. The markets are up almost 50 percent since my election victory, which is something that, in history, I don’t think anybody would be able to say. Even in a much longer period, they wouldn’t be able to say it, for the most part.
But a lot of great things are happening. I think probably one of the stellar achievements is jobs, because unemployment is at the lowest levels that it’s ever been. And whether you look at African American unemployment or Asian unemployment or Hispanic unemployment, it’s at historic lows. Never in the history of our country has it been so good.
Women is 65 years. I always have a little fun with that one — I said we’re going to catch. Because 65 years is good. But 65 years is not as historic as “historic.”
So we’re doing very well in just about every way, and we’ll let you know about Canada. A lot of people are saying, “How are you doing with Canada?” We’ll let you know. We should know over the next two or three days. Maybe even today. But you will be the first to know.
And just one other point: The Amir just left, of Kuwait. And we talked about the difficulties in the Middle East. And I will tell you that tremendous progress has been made with respect to Iran. If you look at Iran, the first day that I got to office — or let’s look at it differently — a day before I got to office, everybody was saying Iran would be taking over the Middle East. It was just a question of when. Now they’re just looking to survive.
And we’ve made a lot of difference in the Middle East. People are being pulled out of various areas of Syria. People are being pulled out of areas of Yemen because it’s very tough right now for Iran. And when I came in, the Iran deal was a disaster. Ending the Iran deal was a great thing for humanity. But we’ll see how it all works out. We still have a ways to go, but Iran is a very much different place. We’ll see what happens, also, as to whether or not they talk. If they want to talk that’s fine, and if they don’t want to talk, that’s fine.
And just a final subject is China. Weve done very well in our negotiation with China, but we’re not prepared to make the deal that they’d like to make. We’ll continue to talk to China. I have great respect for President Xi. He’s really a very special guy. But right now, we just can’t make that deal. In the meantime, we’re taking in billions of dollars of taxes coming in from China, and — with the potential of billions and billions of dollars more taxes coming in.
I don’t like to see that China’s markets have dropped by close to 25 percent, but that’s what’s happened over the last few months. Their markets have gone down. I don’t like to see that. But I can tell you that the United States has picked up about $10 trillion in worth. And China would like to be in our position. They would like to be in our position.
So we’ll see what is going on with respect to that. But we’re doing very well in our discussions with China. We’re doing, maybe more importantly, very well with respect to China. But hopefully that will all work out in the not-too-distant future. Okay?
Thank you very much, everybody. Thank you.
Q Mr. President, are you going to get rid of Secretary Mattis? There’s a report you’re looking to replace Secretary Mattis. Is that true?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, he just made the nicest quote about me I think I’ve ever had. In fact, Mitch has never said anything so nice. Paul (inaudible). (Laughter.) I think Steve Scalise has said something just as nice. (Laughter.)
But no, he just gave me — I think, because the book is, you know, a total piece of fiction. And he was totally — not even misquoted. He never made the statement. He came out with the statement that — honestly, you know, I’ve heard over the years that General Mattis is an intellect. And when I read his statement, I asked him whether or not this was true.
He said, “Not only is it not true; I’d like to write a statement.” I said, “Thank you very much. That’s very nice.” He wrote the most beautiful statement.
No, I think he’s a terrific person. He’s doing a fantastic job as Secretary of Defense.
Q And he’ll stay in that job?
THE PRESIDENT: Yeah. He’ll stay right there. We’re very — we’re very happy with him. We’re having a lot of victories. We’re having victories that people don’t even know about. And he’s highly respected all over the world.
And I did appreciate his statement because he didn’t have to write that statement. But I did appreciate it. And I appreciated the statement of John Kelly. And I appreciated the statement of many others.
It’s like — you know, every week, I seem to have a book coming out. Some good, some bad. In all fairness, I get some good ones, too. But I like to take them on when they come out. That’s a piece of fiction.
Thank you, everybody. Thank you very much.
Q For the American people, why should they believe you over Bob Woodward — a respected journalist who helped bring —
THE PRESIDENT: Well, if you look at Bob Woodward’s track record, I mean, he had the same problem with Obama.
Q His reporting helped bring down President Nixon.
THE PRESIDENT: Excuse me. Ready?
Q Sure.
THE PRESIDENT: He had the same problem with President Obama. He had a tremendous problem with President Bush. Every time he wrote a book, they were complaining about it; they were complaining about the lack of accuracy.
And I understand him; that’s what he does. And I fully understood that before. In the end, I’m very happy with the way it turned out because I think the book has been totally discredited.
Thank you very much, everybody.
Q Mr. President, shutdown: yes or no?
Q Can you rule out a shutdown?
THE PRESIDENT: If it happens, it happens.
Q If it happens, it happens?
THE PRESIDENT: If it happens, it happens. If it’s about border security, I’m willing to do anything. We have to protect our borders. If we don’t protect our borders, our country is not going to be a country. So if it’s about border security, I’m willing to do what has to be done. Thank you very much.
Winning.
It’s his DNA. Blood-type W
Winnamins!
Love it! Keeping the House with a similar majority as well as picking up seats in the Senate (my prediction on the low end 55 on the high end 60) guarantees that Obamacare will be finally tossed in the trash can where it belongs. The Senate will use Reconciliation
tied to the 2019 budget. The two Medicare Whores will still be a No vote (Murkowski & Collins). With Lucifer in Hell, his replacement will be a Yes vote according to Larry Schweikart. That puts us at 49 Yes votes.
With the addition of the 4 to 9 additional Republicans, we will easily have 50+ Yes votes even if Romney decides to go rogue. This will occur sometime in March. The Graham/Cassidy Bill will be the bill that is pushed. This returns Healthcare back to the 50 states. Each Governor gets to decide what will be offered in their state. The Federal Government will fund each state with a block grant. CA, NY, MD and MA will get screwed since 40% of Obamacare funding goes to those 4 states.
All the garbage polls being put out by the liberal pollsters are fabricated. One of the best in the business according to Richard Baris from PPD Polling has the Democrats at +2 in the Generic Ballot. Historically Democrats need to be +5 just to break even.
Take a look at Larry’s Battleground States Party Affiliation numbers comparing Democrats vs. Republicans in my blog below:
Here is an excellent article referencing MN-D8 and MN-D1.
If it happens it happens…get ready snowflakes
McConnell told Bret Baier that there was no chance for a shutdown. Repeated it. Hmmm…showdown for a shutdown!
OR they will pass a budget and there will be no need for a shutdown…
Don’t forget “promises made” “promises kept”. That’s Trumpian.
McConnell also said wall funding wouldn’t come til “after the election”?
I love this guy!
“to discuss the September legislative agenda, including how we can responsibly fund the government, protect American taxpayers, and defend American security”
Huh? What does that mean?” said McConnell & Ryan as they looked at each other in confused bewilderment
Just do it (shut ‘er down).
Thank you President Trump for your continued sacrifice for the American people. We are behind you a thousand percent.
So reassuring just to see and hear our leader working for us. God Bless him
Intelligence Community Patriots are joining together to present “Report to the President” on Sept 7, 2018. In this report, 119 spooks turn state witness on the criminal, weaponized feral government. Preliminary interview on this at YourVoiceTruth
Ann Vandersteel on “Deep State Exposed”
I watched this last night and it was excellent. I recommend it to everyone. It appears as if these men are part of the group that saved the 2016 election from voter fraud, and were the first to warn Donald Trump about three embedded spies on November 1, 2016,, prior to the election. This Friday they will grant Everyone access to two websites that will provide Ongoing reams of documents (believed all open source), From 119 “whistleblowers,” from a multitude of our intelligence agencies.
Sarah Carter reports today that tomorrow, Many House Republicans Will formally request the president to declassify many other documents That have been requesting.
This is the game changer that we all have been waiting for.
POTUS has good reason to speak with confidence.
I predict many rats will be going helter-skelter.
Thank you for the transcripts.
Sometimes, my data does is not up to the task of playing videos.
Thank you for the transcripts.
Sometimes, my data does is not up to the task of playing videos.
I would hazard a theory, that he is also telling the Rino’s he is about to drop the MOAB on Friday.
And that there just might be a few congress people feeling a little worried about there roles in this conspiracy to overthrow the United States.
I pray I am correct.
Johnny, I’m praying right next to ya but I still think it’s too soon. I think that Anonymous NYT op-ed really got his gander up though. Pins and needles til the mid-terms, baby.
He is the Man, and will hit them 10 times harder right back. There is a serious bomb coming on Friday
their roles
Fixed it
McConnell was just on Fox, and during the entire interview with Baier, he never gave any acknowledgement to Trump. It was all a Republican Congress’s achievements. Coupled with the terrible NYT article, there are emerging some horrible optics surrounding Trump. The NYT Op-Ed article is particularly bad. CTH should be allocating a considerable amount of space discussing this disturbing admission of the deep state within the WH. This Op-Ed could turn out to be a game changer. The Trump Presidency may be in trouble. What is disgusting are the people who supposedly made comments and are the sources of Woodward’s book and the comments from those who were and/or are still associated with this President. Gary Cohen et. al. The so called “adults” who are keeping Trump out of trouble. If anyone doubts the challenges facing this President, this today clearly identifies the ugliness of the swamp.
“the Trump Presidency may be in trouble”
Srsly?
A week from now Trumps approval with Rasmussen’s rolling ave. will be 39% or lower from 48% two days ago. Don’t think so? Watch what the never-Trumpers, Democrats and media does with this over the next few days. It’s just starting to hit the fan.
Don’t make me laugh. The N.Y. Slimes publishes an anonymous editorial hit piece and you think the end is near. What BS.
LikeLiked by 6 people
This needs to be added to Bluto’s list!
concern noted.
You ain’t from around here, is ya?
I’d been wondering about this lately, he said plain as day he wouldn’t sign another ominbus bill and it appears he’s keeping his word (LIKE USUAL!).
I don’t hold out much hope of changing the size and scope of the federal government this go round, at least it is a foot in the right direction.
Surely there won’t be any increase?
That’s what I’m wondering, too. Will there be any effort to come up with a balanced budget, or just a lower deficit?
It will depend on the political ambitions of lyin ryan as this will be the last budgetary process he shepherds. Last year he was ego driven that HE should decide on spending and not TRUMP ( entire country be damned keep spending ).
If he has ambitions for the future there must be tangible real cuts, not cut a penny crap.
Will any of TRUMP’s restructuring of government be included ( little of which requires congressional approval )?
We will have to wait and see.
What I am thrilled about is no doubt the funding to some of these so called black programs, and deep state scams hidden within these omnibus bills will be cut!! Or at least out into some serious sunlight for scrutiny and evaluation by our great leader. This should save us billions. Keep the pork in the farm bill only!!
It appears the Congress critters believe he will keep his word also
POTUS is always steady at the helm.
As Winston Churchill once said: “The question which we must ask ourselves is not whether we like or do not like what is going on, but what are we going to do about it.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you’re talking about the democrat plantation, not very far.
And so damned entertaining!!!!!!! 😁
And handsome
Legislative agenda?
WALL
A big BE-YOO-tiful WALL
When is Giuliani going to release the M Cohen tapes that will reveal the NYT crafting an intentionally false Russian Collusion narrative via Ali Watkins-James Wolfe?
FSD, Patience, grasshopper. Come out, it will.
I just searched for Mattis’ statement and saw excerpts from Woodward’s book. It almost sounds like Woodward wrote the NYT piece, they’re both saying the same thing.
You could be correct. Woodward may have written that trash also
That would make sense.
I dont believe that someone in the Administration wrote that letter, and I really dont understand why so many take the letter’s ‘author’ at face value when they say they are an Admin official.
The media lies all the time!
I believe someone at the Times wrote it.
‘My good friends Ryan. McConnell, and McCarthy.’ Please stop giving these rino’s any respect. They are laughing at you Mr President. Lift up the ones who support you, Jordan, Nunes, Meadows and the like.
Despite all the good he is doing. All the systemic economic improvements via taxes and less regulation It all means nothing if he is unable to slay the 800 pound gorilla.
Agenda Item number one, restore the rule of law. Lock her up. Otherwise all the Presidents great work will be washed away, and it will be full sped ahead for the lawless ones.
One bite of that elephant at a time, my brother.
Concern Noted.
“His [Woodward] reporting brought down Nixon.”
“Why should they [the American people] believe you over Bob Woodward, a respected journalist…”.
I really, still, cannot quite understand the warped sense of reality these people seem so attached to…
Its as if they have NO concept they are talking to Donald J Trump!
They act as if he is the buffoon thy portray him as a being…NO grasp on reality, only ideologically driven drivel.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If nothing else, they are COMMITTED to their lies.
Excellent – then they go down with their ships.
last, I certainly hope you are correct.
where are you in Ill? I was born in Peoria, lived in a tiny town of Tremont.
These are the same people who think we looked up to John McCain.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kaco, good point: terminally delusional.
Why should we believe you over Bob Woodward? Are you kidding me OMG the rudeness never ceases to amaze me. These people have no respect for anything! Not our President, not even the country that has blessed us all with so much more than most around the world! Just lowly presstitutes that add no value to our society whatsoever!!
My beloved President, speaker Ryan is NOT our friend.
I like the bronze statue behind the President. The wolves taking on the bull and losing bigly. Good subliminal messaging.
I bet as the President looked around the room at the Republican leadership, he is able to identify those of them who were (or still are) members of the soft coup working group. And I also suspect that they know that the President knows who they are.
