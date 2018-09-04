Democrats Deploy Alinsky Tactics – Create Chaos, Crisis During Kavanaugh Confirmation Hearings – Children Escorted From Chambers Under Armed Guard…

From the first moment the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing began to confirm Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh, the insane influence of the far-left political apparatus was obvious. As screaming protesters responded to the cues of Democrats on the committee the coordination and optics were transparent. Creating chaos and crisis is a typical Alinsky political strategy to advance left-wing causes.
The childish antics, visible rage and unhinged behavior will backfire in a significant manner. Don’t look away; these crazy ideologues are the people who are trying to win the 2018 election. Imagine if they ever had political power again.
Unfortunately, when the hecklers in the audience began screaming out of control, it became unsafe for Judge Kavenaugh’s children to remain in the Senate Chamber. His two young daughters, Margaret (13) and Liza (10), were rushed from the hearing room under armed guard for their safety and protection. “It was very unpleasant for young children,” said one insider. More than 22 people have been arrested so far.
This is the modern Democrat party.
Do not look away. This is their authentic nature.
This should be such a meaningful da6 for our country. These hearings hav3 turned into a circus. Those are mentally ill people who are screaming and shouting like that. They should be locked away…forever. I would be scared to death for wife and kids. God save us.
Just one more proof point in a very long line of evidence that liberalism is a mental disorder.
Think these meltdown antics are bad? Wait until our President gets reelected in 2020 via landslide.
These people are sick.
This is fascism from those who call themselves anti-fascists. Remember this.
Tomorrow should begin with a very unambiguous finger-pointing to the Dems for today’s debacle, followed with the announcement that due to the lack of civility, decorum and respect shown by the opposing side, a vote will take place without the customary hearings. Is there not ONE single Democrat who has integrity, and will call out this anarchy? Not one???
Make certain those arrested get strip frisked and placed in the holding pen at the local jail over night.
I’d be embarrassed to be a democrat. SAD.
