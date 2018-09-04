Democrats Deploy Alinsky Tactics – Create Chaos, Crisis During Kavanaugh Confirmation Hearings – Children Escorted From Chambers Under Armed Guard…

From the first moment the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing began to confirm Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh, the insane influence of the far-left political apparatus was obvious. As screaming protesters responded to the cues of Democrats on the committee the coordination and optics were transparent. Creating chaos and crisis is a typical Alinsky political strategy to advance left-wing causes.

The childish antics, visible rage and unhinged behavior will backfire in a significant manner. Don’t look away; these crazy ideologues are the people who are trying to win the 2018 election. Imagine if they ever had political power again.

Unfortunately, when the hecklers in the audience began screaming out of control, it became unsafe for Judge Kavenaugh’s children to remain in the Senate Chamber. His two young daughters, Margaret (13) and Liza (10), were rushed from the hearing room under armed guard for their safety and protection. “It was very unpleasant for young children,” said one insider. More than 22 people have been arrested so far.

This is the modern Democrat party.

Do not look away. This is their authentic nature.

VIDEO: Protesters arrested in the hearing room for Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing asking the hearing to end. pic.twitter.com/ZCTcuwq7qZ — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 4, 2018

Women’s March Leader Linda Sarsour Arrested At Kavanaugh Hearing Linda Sarsour was among the left-wing activists arrested Tuesday for interrupting the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. https://t.co/dWmAc9tN61 via @dailycaller — Maria Bonanno (@MariaBonanno9) September 4, 2018

A top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee just admitted that their tantrum is the result of demands from liberal groups. Do red state Democrats support their colleagues’ hissy fit, or voters in their own state who want a fair hearing?https://t.co/pNFrecAmtq — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) September 4, 2018

