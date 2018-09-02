Sunday Talks: Lanny Davis Tries to Explain Why Giddy CNN Journalists Ran With His False Story….

CNN is still refusing to retract its false story about Donald Trump and the infamous Trump Tower meeting with Fusion-GPS sponsored Russians, even as the source of the story, Lanny Davis, continues to explain how he misled the network.
The basic issue is that CNN was so hungry to push a narrative, they were willing to promote Davis’s demonstrably false rumor and innuendo as fact; and mislead their audience about the entire construct of their spin. Embarrassing Bananas.
They back off now then they prove PT is right…..they ARE Fake News!!
Like we did not know.
They are in a damned if you do and damned if you don’t position. It couldn’t happen to a better group of MORONS than CNN. Rudy calls them FNN (Fake News Network). They and the rest of the MSM are a giant gift to our President and our country, 75% of Americans don’t believe them anymore. Even if somehow the may be saying something that is truthful, people just disregard it as Fake News.
Rush Limbaugh once said that the MSM is the Democrat Party. Without the media, the Democrats would go extinct. The Democrats take their talking points from the media. More and more Americans are realizing it and will take it out on the Democrats come November.
Our President is absolutely right to continue to destroy them every chance he gets. Soon the only ones that will believe them are the Snow Flakes. Every other sane American will completely disregard them.
Trump right again:
Lanny Davis is a scumbag lawyer, he’s the epitome of why I detest every living lawyer, dispectable bastards, they’re your enemy and not your friend!
Another reason why lawyers shouldn’t be politicians!
Rush thinks CNN is attempting to protect Carl Bernstein’s integrity and that’s why they are refusing to retract the story.
Yeah, THAT will work! Ha, ha. PDJT is right. Notorious Red Diaper Baby Bernstein is a laughing stock, endlessly reliving his glory days.
True story, snarkybeach. Once in the ’80s I almost sat on tiny little Bernstein’s lap at the Jockey Club in Washington, D.C.’s Ritz-Carlton. They kept the place so fashionably dim at lunchtime, even the maitre’d couldn’t see, and Bernstein was too deep in the bag by midday to notice a 6’4′ guy landing on him in the gloom. He mumbled at my apology. I figured it had been a long time going straight down since Watergate and glory and “integrity.”
Wow. He looks like an alky.
The idea that they would go deeper down the rabbit hole for the sake of Rain Man is utterly priceless! If they had any sense they’d pay him off with a case of K-Mart underwear and sneak him out the backdoor.
“Rain Man ” lmao
Bernstein is probably telling CNN that he has a “source” that confirms what Lanny denies. But he’s telling CNN that “Deep Throat Junior” can’t be revealed. “So trust me, CNN — I’m Carl effing Bernstein!”
LikeLiked by 6 people
LOL, maybe he did that countdown thingy over the phone they did in the movie. Unfortunately, he called his illegal alien gardener who didn’t understand what the hell he was talking about!
Haha. That’s right. He got into some trouble for that shtick.
If we are to believe that things actually happened the way they were portrayed in all the presidents men.
Perhaps, but Davis, the incompetent boob he is, maneuvered Cohen into a potential perjury trap. Either Cohen lied to Congress or Davis misled CNN. Davis is just falling on his sword else he be charged with malpractice. Oopsies!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well he’s got a point. If Bernstein’s credibility gets destroyed here, it affects all of his work, both backwards and forwards, including Watergate.
What is Lanny Davis’ motive to endlessly ramble on about this? This is not SOP for the Clinton crowd.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Is he pimping a book?
Why. Look at a.l the possible answers that got posted above! THanks!
Right off the bat, notice how Davis tries to reframe the frame up. Its now that the Russians were trying to influence the American public. Before it was Russia hacked the election.
LikeLiked by 7 people
He sure knows how to parce his words. Parcelmouth?
A: Parselmouth is an old word for someone who has a problem with their mouth like a harelip. –
— J.K. Rowling [RAH]
J.R.R. Tolkien character in Lord of the Rings named Wormtongue is an earlier example of the same thing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A proverb in Deep Swamp. If at first you don’t suceed, lie and lie again.
Lanny is quite mistaken if he truly believes “most” people just forgave and perhaps forgot about WJC proven outrageous disrespect behavior in his time in office. Any office.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Outrageously disrespectful behavior.
“forgot about WJC proven outrageous disrespect behavior ”
Anyone who :forgot” was quickly “reminded” at Aretha Franklin’s funeral. Apparently he still does not care about his reputation, otherwise he would have directed his attention (gaze) elsewhere when Ariana Grande was performing in front of him.
At least that is what I would have done, especially knowing there was going to be at least one video camera pointed at me the entire time I was in that building.
Imagine that you were, say, Governor of some state, and you had state trooper drive you around and you picked up and nailed every skirt that looked attractive. And there were no consequences. Not even with your wife, at least publicly. Then you become President of the United States! Now, you might say, he ‘would direct his attention elsewhere’ at that circumstance, but no! He nails at least one intern, and in the WH. And there are really no consequences…OK, he pays some money, loses his law license, but hey! he still is Slick Willy! So really wealthy people invite him to their private sodomy island, and he is a frequent visitor, even as his wife has an important cabinet position, but there are still NO consequences.
And you think that now he cares about what people think, and he would redirect his gaze?
Yeah, right.
oh … office ….. sorry i read orifice
LikeLiked by 2 people
Too many possible responses but it’s Sunday.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like best exemplified at McStain’s funeral?
“I was prepared to show respect at McCain’s passing, despite his lifetime of corruption and backstabbing. But even in death, he and his hyper-political gang of poo-flinging chimps just couldn’t stop themselves from using his corpse as a soapbox to spew their vile invective.
So much for ‘taking the high road’, eh lefties? If you won’t even behave yourselves with honor at a funeral then you don’t deserve to be shown any respect. Good riddance to your puppet McCain. I hope he gets replaced with a real conservative who actually has some integrity, which is something McCain never had and would never understand.” ~ written by one disgusted American!
We are in the middle of an intense psychological warfare battle being waged by the media. Because impeachment is not necessarily a legal process, but a political one, all the left needs for their goal of impeachment to be possible is for their false narrative to be pushed 24/7 until it tips the balance of public opinion, and more and more people start clamouring for impeachment. They don’t need the truth on their side, they just need an incessant drumbeat of Lies. Everyone needs to vote in November! Everyone!
LikeLiked by 8 people
PT knows that in the VERY unlikely event they were able to impeach him that it would not stop there.
There goal is to destroy PT, his family and all he stands for….including us Deplorables.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“They don’t need the truth on their side, they just need an incessant drumbeat of Lies.”
^^^^THIS^^^^^
I have a dear friend who is naive about all things political and she was SO impressed with the speeches by Obama and Bush at McCain’s funeral. Said that all three were such clear examples of “true statesmen” because THAT is the lie that is being pushed 24/7 by CNN and NPR, which is where she gets almost all of her news. She has no interest in hearing anything negative about any of them and the illegal, immoral stunts they have pulled in the last decade in order to enrich themselves and their Globalists masters…she is exactly who the MSM is targeting because based on what she is hearing she would be 100% in favor of impeaching President Trump. If the truth actually comes out, they will lose her, and millions more like her!
LikeLiked by 8 people
She does not know what it is like flying wingman on someone like John McCain. She is too stupid to realize her life is in danger. She is not smart enough “to cover her six”. She dies while John McCain lives. It is what happens to “idiot libtards”. They eventually die because they are too stupid to live.
LikeLiked by 1 person
” their false narrative to be pushed 24/7″
“They don’t need the truth on their side, they just need an incessant drumbeat of Lies.”
Especially notice all the libtards that get their talking points from the 4 AM Media Matters e-mails have been incessantly repeating the word “illegitimate” in their responses the past couple of months.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There’ve been a lot of us saying that since almost Day One and, in the psywar sense, for much longer.
The Feds have learned the benefit of domestic psywar from DoD who ‘rediscovered’ it in the mid-80s. The Army psywar troops were considered so valuable they were moved under SOCOM before Desert Storm and astute pols were eager to exploit the methodology early on.
We had James Carville heavily responsible for using marketing, PR and sales techniques – all arguably part of psywar – to sell us Bill and Hillary. I believe the Obama reign was heavily influenced by using psyops, professional political used cars salespersons gone hi-tech and selling us our own doom wrapped up as candy. We bought both Billary and the POtuS twice each despite multiple reason both should have been made to walk the plank waaaaay out in the Pacific.
It’s not surprising that we get these cow patties forced on us, a nation that considers it a privilege to pay high prices for a cup of bad coffee will buy the Clintons and Obamas, especially with an adept team of psychological manipulators behind them. They blew it with Hillary though, looks like they became overconfident and forgot to watch the backdoor while Trump walked through. Having blown it with Hillary they now see their job as keeping up a constant drumbeat of negativity aimed sat Trump from all directions. The endless, 24/7 flood of negativity keeps media-driven garbage in the face of Americans with the hopes it will make marginal Trump supporters vote against Trump or just not vote at all. It’s just another facet of the coup, political war by any means.
“mislead their audience about the entire construct of their spin.”
There is a segment of the population that most likely considers CNN to be infallible. They only watch CNN, so are unlikely to hear about the controversy.
I suspect that the network does not want to alienate these core supporters, no matter how minuscule the audience might be, in comparison to other fake news netwerks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe they should bring in James Carville to attest to Lanny’s character. /s
LikeLiked by 6 people
What ever happened that that old sour pus
LikeLiked by 1 person
This really should finish off CNN, but it won’t. I turned on the TV this morning and caught the last minute or two of Howie Kurtz’s show on FOX News. He was thanking his viewers for watching and said that during August the ratings for his show outperformed any/all CNN shows including their prime time shows.
Does anyone watch CNN other than DC elites? Whoever is in charge of CNN should be removed for corporate malpractice. I’d hate to be a shareholder of that hot mess.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hot mess = steaming pile of excrement
That says a lot as Howie is nowhere near the best of FNN.
I have not watched CNN in over 20 years. My wife watches occasionally to laugh at the other side. SD and all you posters give me all the entertainment I need.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Howie, in my eyes, comes on as very grumbly and snarky towards President Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s what they call “fair and balanced”.
I only watch for Mollie Hemingway.
Sorry but for me Fox News is acting as a doble agent. They want to play it safe: if President Trump is destroyed (which I really think won’t happen) the network can claim they always told the truth. If President Trump destroys the traitors, then FN could say they always believed him. I stopped watching cable news other that ONE a long time ago. Lately I started to listen to Glenn Beck again since he admitted he was wrong in regards to Trump and now he says Trump’s on his way to become one of the best if not the best leaders ever, not only of the USA but of the world. God bless President Trump, his family and all the deplorable that voted for him!
I enjoy watching MSNBC and CNN when their Democrat overlords are having a bad election night. There is nothing better!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I admit I see CNN on the screen at the airport each month. I get counted as a viewer to help boost their numbers even though I am not watching.
Unfortunately….because they pay big bucks to airports to show it…..millions of travelers stuck waiting for flights have to watch the CNN drivel.
What do u think would happen at airports if the news was turned to Alex Jones??? Why cant Trumps people do that about CNN? Thats why we will never REALLy be rid of the lunatics. They will just get worse and worse and apparently even our elected president cannot enforce the law and they know it? #LockHeruUp? or #LetItGo? Trump better indict her or we are in trouble as a nation.
I’ve never seen anyone paying attention to CNN in airports. And I often look around to see if anyone is actually watching. Nope, no one.
Howie is the media version of Alan Deshowitz, “its no body’s fault and everybody’s fault form a commission, and sometimes Trump is a bad guy.”
So how much is Davis getting from the Swamp to be the point man for the unraveling of the narrative? How big an advance is he getting on that book? And how soon before he suffers an untimely seizure/stroke/suicide?
Long story short…I call B.S.
LikeLiked by 3 people
in his mind he is also 26 years old and women love him for his brains and brawn..
Funny in my mind hes just a tool.
“In my mind I wasn’t a source…”
What a damned weasel.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s called the Hillary defense! Lack of intent removes all culpability dontcha know!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Affirmed by James Edgar Comey, former director of the Federal BM
Sorry Lanny I ain’t buying it
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
All cable news is supported by all cable programming purchases. If you buy any cable, you support all of it. this is how the cable companies have structured it for maximum political influence. If CNN or MSNBC had to depend on ratings to survive, they’d have gone belly up long ago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“this is how the cable companies have structured it for maximum political influence”
With the advent of the addressable converter boxes that are now ubiquitous in the cable TV industry, ala carte programming (were you pay only for channels you want to watch – not a bundle pre-packaged by the cable companies) have been a possibility for quite some time now.
Thank you federal swamp creatures for maintaining the status quo of corruption of forcing people to pay for swill like CNN, MTV and ESPN that NEVER will watch it.
LikeLike
I would add a minor correction to his quote……….
CNN is the golden age of yellow journalism.
They are busted on this, provably so. And the do not have the integrity to do the right thing. Ever.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“The basic issue is that CNN was so hungry to push a narrative, they were willing to promote Davis’s demonstrably false rumor and innuendo as fact; and mislead their audience about the entire construct of their spin.”
________________
But ‘hungry’ implies an organic response, that CNN is lacking, or craving or needing ‘something’, and that ‘need’ caused them to promote Davis’ lies.
What if it’s not ‘organic’ at all, what if it’s not a ‘response’ or a ‘craving’ for anything, but instead it’s a plan, a purposeful intention carried out, a narrative creation?
What if CNN is running with this lie because they know their audience, they know the research regarding how effective their standard brainwashing techniques are, and it suits their PURPOSE (to diminish/attack Trump) to continue pushing this lie?
Why are we always so eager to attribute the enemy’s actions to ‘natural causes’, when the true answer is almost always malice aforethought?
LikeLiked by 3 people
It is a WAR, and we’re still pretending like it’s just some kind of misunderstanding.
They are Hanoi Hannah and Tokyo Rose on mega-steriods, amplified and multiplied exponentially, to the extent that their ‘narrative message’ does not just permeate the discussion, it *IS* the subject of discussion.
What if they know, from decades of research, that ‘X’ percentage of the population can be induced to believe something by pushing ‘Y’ message, ‘Z’ number of times?
What if they can also measure the effectiveness of pushing that message, and tweak it accordingly, based on feedback?
What if they use that power to not only promote their own agenda, to even more crucially, to SUPPRESS resistance to it?
What if they know the closer the population gets to ‘X’ awareness, the harder they push the suppression and the lies?
What if it’s all basically a series of calculations, algorithms, being run as a national psy-op, by the Deep State, against the general population, for control?
What if POTUS understands all of this, and that is his reason for labeling corporate media as ‘Fake News’, engaging in his own persuasion / psy-op to counter corporate media’s efforts?
LikeLiked by 2 people
They do know. It’s called marketing analysis.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ype, I know, sometimes it’s just more rhetorically effective to communicate in the form of a question.
LikeLike
True. I brought up marketing because it is eerily sophisticated and powerfully deceitful. It has been turned against conservative Christians in a very subtle yet definitive way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
which until you cut the cable you are unaware of
“Yep”, not “Ype”… edit button, where art thou?
LikeLiked by 2 people
scott says “It is a WAR, and we’re still pretending like it’s just some kind of misunderstanding.”
Scott I hope you aren’t including me in your general statement.
Many IMO here at the Treehouse are well aware it is, and has been, war…
Anyone taking the time to look at the klinton or barrak osama “dead list” is aware you can die in this war if you attract the wrong attention.
Politics is often a blood sport. Caesar, Hamilton, Lincoln, or Kennedy, Reagan, all come to mind.
In the interview he refused to confirm that Cohen didn’t know.
There could be two explanations.
One, he wants to leave a wiggle room for CNN to insist that their reporting was correct.
Two, Cohen did say that he knew that Trump was aware of the meeting but told Lanny to shut up for tactical reasons or bc Mueller asked him to.
Cohen has already testified to Congress ,to change now would be a lawyers dream ,he would be torn apart .
You must remember in any impeachment ,Trump gets to have his own lawyers ,.Could you imagine Jay Sekulow tearing Cohen and any of the other fake witnesses to shreads
LikeLiked by 1 person
oh, yea, I forgot about that, tnx. So just the version one.
The whole thing is so Alice in the Wonderland: even of he was told about the meeting, so what?
“Cohen has already testified to Congress ,to change now would be a lawyers dream ,he would be torn apart .”
That’s why Mueller didn’t give him a plea agreement. His testimony would be worthless because it would have contradicted prior statements under oath. And Mueller giving Cohen a pass would have been a huge PR downside, confirm everything Trump is saying about bought plea agreements, with no gain.
Lanny tried a last public hail mary to get a plea deal via CNN. And he almost got stuck with nothing from Mueller, and a confession that his client had lied under oath.
Hence, the embarrassing walkback.
Three, Lanny Davis is a lifelong Democrat pathological liar.
LikeLiked by 2 people
According to Lanny Davis, moral giant, Michael Coehen has changed his mind about Donald Trump. IOW, he’s flipped against the President.
Shame on Faux news for their attempt to subtly undermine the MAGA base by allowing Lanny Davis to claim a fabricated moral high ground and thereby impugn the character of POTUS Trump (who will never admit to making a mistake the way that self-righteous Davis has just done).
LikeLiked by 2 people
What Davis is attempting to do is called sin leveling. Notice how he lumps Jim Comey and President Trump together? It’s infuriating. I’m furious!
Stepped up gaslighting that almost invisibly works its way into a person’s unconscious mind as truth or at least doubt.
And in the WSJ today, we see exposure of MORE lies and constructions – via Glenn Simpson and Sneaky Schiff. Amazing what is going on. These lies are how wars are started, seriously. Millions of people’s lives are hanging in the balance. Think about it. All because of some sneaky low life skunks peddling fiction as truth to save their bacon. https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-09-02/anatomy-fusion-smear-wsj-exposes-dirty-tactics-steele-dossier-firm
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hey I screwed up. I floated a story out there (translation: I made up a story and told it to credulous so called journalists) and I expected the journalists to do reportage on this matter (translation: I thought Carl would get off his old ass and actually call a couple of sources for confirmation of my made up story/ would confirm my made up story by making up a confirmation and crediting it to an unnamed source- perhaps he’d misuse the steve Bannon throwaway statement as confirmation).
But hey these things happen. Thanks for having me Howie. Now i gotta return to my crypt till the 4 am new strategy gets sent to me by Ben Rhodes et al operating from the obama White House war room.
Then I awake, throw on my garry Marshall Bronx accent, down three cups of java, and go spin class.
Sorry. 2 min. in he mentioned Russia, Russia, Russia and John McCain….CLICK….
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know. Made me gag.
LikeLiked by 2 people
…barely 2 min. in and he has mentioned….
John McCain has become a UniParty saint and all his utterances must now be revered as Gospel Truth. Anyone who disagrees will be excommunicated for blasphemy.
They forgot that our Glorious Bastard won’t be silenced by that nonsense.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I LOVE … MY Glorious Bastard of a President. A manly President. A muscular President. A WINNING Bastard!!! Esp. when he kicks that effeminate Canadian PM right in the ball’sac (French pronunciation).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here Lanny, try singing THIS song….it worked for your “friend”………https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWQureIC1QM
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a bunch of maroons! But I have to sadly say that those viewers who watch CNN and other liberal networks, don’t care a fig whether or not they lie. They easily accept half truths, omissions of fact and outright lies…because they want to believe anything they say.
And CNN knows this. There is a sizeable percentage of Americans who are willing to sell their souls for politics. Like OJ, they just keep telling themselves what they hear is all true…..all true….all true (echo chamber in their heads).
LikeLiked by 1 person
The ease and rapidity with which the lies roll off his tongue is absolutely amazing (and disgusting).
Am I the only one smelling BS? I guess not… Keep it up FNN… Only what, 64 days to the midterms? Keep stoking the fire and ginning up these fake stories to insure the red wave coming…
If the liberal media believe anything that Cohen or Lanny Davis says at this point in time they are bigger fools then most people give them credit for being Lanny Davis lied about every thing the Clintons did, and he is doing what he is with Cohen at Clintons request so that she can throw more of her dirty ways at Our President and the fact some of the dems are pushing back against Obama campaigning for them should say a lot about all that is going on Its sad but if you go now to BB and Town hall you find the same sick stories over and over again, There is one article there that does say the President needs to indict Clinton or lose his own life and Presidency so now he should do that before any more time passes, He forgets the amount of Power he has as the President and He needs to start telling these Obama corrupt judges to stay out of his way or he will make mince meat of them all… He has not had any help for a long time now and seems to always be getting told to just let this play out No he should not, They are after him and none of this is going to turn out in his favor unless he nails these people to the wall and brings about peace in his JD and FBI because its clear not even Mr Wray is doing anything to help him He needs to go too’
Shifty Lanny Davis, boring. Crooked ✔︎ In pocket of HRC ✔︎ Impossible to take seriously ✔︎ Major fail on the part of Cohen ✔︎
Lanny … “thought that there were other people in the room who could (possibly) verify his claim” … OMG! No Lanny … let me explain the difference between your attempted impeachment of President Trump … and your DEFENSE of that Liar (on tape) and PIG, Bill Clinton who WAS impeached. There is NOTHING to your claims about Trump. NOTHING. Nothing except your “thoughts”. I would suspect that ALL the “thoughts” of EVERY TDS’er wouldn’t fill a small sandwich baggie. So take your crap sandwich and EAT IT!
Glenn Greenwald (The Intercept), of Ed Snowden fame, a dyed in the wool liberal, made liberal news media very unhappy when he blasted CNN for their subterfuge and lies. He is now a persona non grata on liberal bastions of the media. He is the last honest broker who leans left….all the rest of them are lying liars.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lanny Davis is a walking, talking embarrassment of the profession of attorney at law.
If there was ever a “soundtrack” for a slimy, dishonest, conniving Lawyer … Lanny’s voice is IT.
LikeLike
Well what do I know?
When I saw that Lanny Davis was Michael Cohen’s lawyer I laughed. I thought Lanny was one of those low rate comedians you would see commenting on stupid stuff on True TV.
Oh my, was I wrong. Then again maybe not.
The enemy of my enemy is my friend;
The enemy posing as my friend is my most despicable enemy.
FoxNews.= A team who CONSTANTLY run the football to the goal line, then the QB falls down on his back, holds the football up in the air and waits for his defensive players to carry-in the opposing team piggy-back style, then the QB gently places the football into the running-back’s arms, as the QB’s sideline team cones-off the field to enable safe passage to the opposition goal line for a touchdown (then they assist in moving the goal post to frame-up the extra point).
It is worth noting that Lanny Davis’ assertion that all 17 intelligence agencies unanimously agree that Russia intervened in the election on Trump’s behalf went absolutely unchallenged on Fox News. That was a blatantly false statement, yet it was allowed to go uncorrected.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, that has been thoroughly debunked, but now enough time has passed they are just resurrecting the lie routinely, with no pushback. I’ve heard it multiple places in the last few weeks,
LikeLiked by 1 person
CNN retraction–waiting for after the appeal (no doubt). The DOJ has stopped the sale of Time Warner again. The Wall Street Globalists want this merger. Main Street…not so much. The article is slanted but the coverage of this subject habitually slanted throughout Google (shocker/sarc)
One could be forgiven for thinking that Judge Richard Leon’s decision last month would pave the way for the long-awaited merger between AT&T and Time Warner to finally proceed. After all, the judge did warn the Department of Justice (DOJ) against seeking a stay of the ruling to delay the date on which the merger would take effect. However, undeterred, the DOJ filed an appeal against the judge’s ruling. On July 12, the federal appeals court approved the DOJ’s request for an expedited appellate hearing schedule. Legal briefs are due by October 18, and oral arguments will come “as soon as practicable.”
https://www.aei.org/publication/modelling-complexity-in-the-att-time-warner-merger-appeal/
When it comes to personally attacking Pres. Trump and his family, Lanny protects Carl. When it comes to Hilary Clinton and family, not so much.
Response to Carl Bernstein’s Attack on Sen. Clinton
BY LANNY DAVIS
04/15/08
http://thehill.com/blogs/pundits-blog/presidential-campaign/32807-response-to-carl-bernsteins-attack-on-sen-clinton
-snip-
So this is my response to Carl Bernstein — who remains my hero during his Watergate reporting days and has been kind and generous to me personally through the years that I have known him:
You are entitled to your opinion. And I am entitled to mine. But at least we should both remind readers to know what is a fact and what are substantive issues versus what is an opinion and personal attack, and to appreciate the difference.
-snip-
Just finished fast forwarding through McCain’s anti-Trump rally and noticed:
First, the commonality of the Globalist rhetoric from every single speaker. There was a complete absence of any single theme one could tick off in a “conservative» column or what is traditionally American. It was all distorted Globalist NewSpeak. The same rhetoric that has been rejected by the American people in the great election of 2016!
Second there wasn’t one single speaker from Heritage America. Two Globalist RINOs (GWB and Kissinger) and the rest were liberals.
Third, OBummer mentioned MCCain asked him to speak 6 months ago. Was his funeral what principally occupied MCCain in his final months as Senator from AZ?
Fourth, the concentration of governmental apparatchiks in the crowd was on a par with the annual State of the Union speech.
Fifth, could it possibly have been more drawn out?
Sixth, and this is trivial but eye-catching – at the very end Huma skipped across the room to chit chat with Lindsay, who seemed quite chummy.
McCain’s obsessively-planned “payback” to PT was delivered with his signature style – by shamelessly exploiting the military and patriotic America’s trusting nature. And Team Globalism attendees couldn’t help themselves grabbing the mike repeatedly shrieking Globalist chants for the #Resistance. The whole production had that desperarate air of “believe”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am so sorry to have posted this in the wrong thread while trying to rewrite lost text on my phone! It belongs in the general thread. Arghgh, mea culpa!
Clancy continues to insist that Comey caused Shrillary to lose the election through his last minute reopening of the email investigation.
Is he completely oblivious to all of the evidence that has come out that Comey attempted to suppress the discovery of hundreds of thousands of Shrillary emails on the Weiner laptop, but could no longer hold back the dam that was about to burst?
And then engaged in a total whitewash to exonerate her?
Is he THAT ignorant?
Or is he just a lying, corrupt snake?
The only phenomenon I find with fake news propaganda facilitators cnn, nbc, et al., is the companies that still advertise on their mediums. Their audiences are small and those that are watching are too damn stupid to remember what the company is or the products they are advertising, let alone afford to buy them. Even more incredible are the “online advertisements” that enrich goolag, farcebook, et al.. I know no one that doesn’t click out of that annoying pop-up crap. They charge the companies on “view data” which is BS from reports I’ve read. The only company I’ve heard of that pulled their advertising from any of them was GM pulling theirs from farcebook and that was several ago because they said it was ineffective. You should take a long look at using the products of companies that are run by such morons, and imagine what quality is the product?
A non-apology apology. Goes to great lengths to explain the difference between a mistake and a lie.
A “sin of omission”, is still a sin – and a LIE IS STILL A LIE. Telling someone “he believed” Cohen KNEW, is a whole lot different from COHEN TOLD ME HE KNEW.
And continuing to float the story of “Russian Interference In Favor of Trump”.
Do I believe the russians interfered? OF COURSE THEY DID. EXACTLY THE WAY WE DO ON A GLOBAL SCALE. DO i believed they interfered in a manner SPECIFICALLY FAVORING one candidate or another? Or “colluded directly (or indirectly) with one candidate over another for some “future favoritisim”?
Sorry – I don’t. Their game was to sow chaos/confusion. And they had plenty of DOMESTIC COMPANY who DID WORK SPECIFICALLY TOWARDS tilting the chaos in favor of HRC – FUSION/OHR/et al.
Those of us who supported (and still support) VSDGPDJT – COULD CARE LESS how many porn stars he banged (or paid to keep quiet about it).
Not only could he shoot someone on 5th avenue and not lose my vote – I WOULD HAND HIM MY GUN TO DO IT (and pass him mags when he ran dry). And scream “GOOD SHOT DONALD” for each hit!
There is ONE SINGLE THING on his agenda I disagree with: diversity lottery, The notion of people throwing their passport in a hat, for the chance to become americans – is still appealing to me – regardless of what they bring to the table. Where I AGREE with this line of thinking is: you can bring your wife and kids – NOT YOUR ENTIRE VILLAGE.
People look at his positions on trade, and call it RADICAL AND UNHEARD OF. I have a copy of “Art Of The Deal” on my headboard I’ll lend you – or watch 30 year old interviews. the man has been 100% consistent THIS ENTIRE TIME – and only changes when REAL FACTS presented by THOSE HE TRUSTS – show his view to be less than truly informed.
#MAGA
#VOTEREDINNOV
#NOVEMBER4ALLTHEMARBLES
Rick
And the reality is – if Putin wanted someone he could blackmail/manipulate to win – he would have been seen with an I’M WITH HER bumper sticker on his limo…
“The unanimous verdict of the intelligence community, that President Trump has denied, that there was an effort by Kremlin to influence the American people to vote for Donald Trump” – Lanny Davis
What unanimous verdict?
The claims of “two dozen or so” analysts that Clapper “hand picked”, who never examined anything? The claims, demonstrated false then retracted by Crowdstrike, built on the claims of a Russian blogger? That verdict? Is that the verdict you’re speaking of Lanny, you detestable liar?
LikeLiked by 2 people
What we are watching is a slow, tortuous retreat by Enemedia. This is but one more convoluted backstep. I am developing a ‘chess’ theory of how Trump plays this out. Major tells were some of his comments at the Indiana rally, his recent tweet crescendo on faux Mueller, and his Sessions until after midterms comment. Looking for more data confirmations before posting the full logic. Conclusion is that the Art of Deal chapter 3 revenge MOAB indictments come shortly after midterms.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think this fits in this topic.
Hitler Discovers His Plan To Set Trump Up Has Failed
http://www.michellesmirror.com/2018/08/hitler-discovers-his-plan-to-set-trump.html
Test
