Sunday Talks: Lanny Davis Tries to Explain Why Giddy CNN Journalists Ran With His False Story….

CNN is still refusing to retract its false story about Donald Trump and the infamous Trump Tower meeting with Fusion-GPS sponsored Russians, even as the source of the story, Lanny Davis, continues to explain how he misled the network.

The basic issue is that CNN was so hungry to push a narrative, they were willing to promote Davis’s demonstrably false rumor and innuendo as fact; and mislead their audience about the entire construct of their spin. Embarrassing Bananas.

