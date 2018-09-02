September 2nd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #591

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

    • fleporeblog says:
      September 2, 2018 at 1:02 am

      You truly are and Republican voters are going to do their part come November 6th! Tuesday’s Primaries in Florida and Arizona where a complete disaster for the Democrats. All the BS you have been hearing this week is exactly that. The ABC/WAPO poll that they decided to run out where 49% of those polled want our President to be impeached and that only 3% of Blacks approve of the job he is doing is completely destroyed when REAL data is shown.

      We are WINNING and the fear of the Establishment was on full display today. There is absolutely nothing they can do to stop it.

      Keep in mind in Florida, Democrats have 200K more registered voters than Republicans.

      Money talks and BS walks!

    Donald Trump Retweet:

    Judge Jeanine Pirro Opening Statement

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      September 2, 2018 at 1:07 am

      “JW filed a FOIA lawsuit w/ the State Dept for info on any improper unmasking efforts and on all of the intelligence leaking efforts connected to Obama U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power’s involvement w/ the probes into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election”

      Things like this is why so many Treepers here have no confidence in Mr. Sessions. He is not recused from directing the DOJ to promptly fulfill court ordered FOIA requests without unnecessary redaction, just as Janine Pierro said in her opening monologue this evening.

      Rounding up MS-13, etc. is admirable; however, that is only part of the job.

    1)Opening
    2)Huckabee
    3)Kevin McCarthy
    4)Charlie Kirk
    Chris Hahn
    5)John Solomon
    Greg Jarrett
    6)Tom Fitton

    • sunnydaze says:
      September 2, 2018 at 12:50 am

      I Don’t feel bad for McCain that his funeral was turned into a circus. The guy was a joke.

      Feel REALLY bad for Aretha Franklin tho, she should’ve had- and deserved – a really great funeral/send off. Now *that* was a life that could’ve been honored and celebrated!

      Kinda wish somebody would do a re-do on her funeral.

    September 2, 2018 at 12:34 am

    I found this in my bookmarks this evening searching for something about oligarchs. I suppose I should go back and post this on the appropriate Sen. McCain thread, to benefit those enlightened individuals in the future doing scholarly research using CTH archives in the Smithsonian Institution:

    McCain’s Kremlin Ties
    He may talk tough about Russia, but John McCain’s political advisors have advanced Putin’s imperial ambitions.
    By Mark Ames and Ari Berman


    Vladimir Putin listens to aluminum tycoon Oleg Deripaska during their meeting in Putin’s Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Wednesday, August 2, 2006. (AP Photo / ITAR-TASS / Presidential Press Service, Dmitry Astakhov)

    “Over the course of the presidential campaign, John McCain has repeatedly emphasized his willingness to stand up to Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin as proof that only he possesses the fortitude and judgment to become the next leader of the free world.

    In his acceptance speech at the Republican convention, McCain lashed out at Putin and the Russian oligarchs, who, “rich with oil wealth and corrupt with power…[are] reassembling the old Russian Empire.” McCain rushed to publicly support the Georgian republic during its recent conflict with Russia and amplified his threat to expel Moscow from the G-8 club of major powers. …”

    https://www.thenation.com/article/mccains-kremlin-ties/

    I read a James Rosen piece about Seymour Hersh. He concludes the long piece with this:

    Hersh transports us back to another time, when shoe-leather reporting and documentary evidence mattered more than encrypted passwords and unique clicks, when editors and publishers still subsidized investigative reporting for months at a time, and reporters could pursue complex stories, as Hersh writes, “without having to constantly relay what was being learned on the newspaper’s web page.” Hersh notes that investigative sleuthing became harder after 9/11, but without identifying exactly why: the conquest of technology, which has made virtually all phone calls traceable.

    —-
    This speaks, partially, to the frustration that we feel about the current situation. The TV is populated by high paid performance artists (i.e. talent)…like Chuck Todd. These are not old time methodical reporters. And clicks/ratings are everything…if you are going to pay 10 or 20 Million per year on talent, you need to sell a lot of ads.

    Now, I’m not saying that the leftist journos want to investigate anything, they don’t….happily taking their talking points from the DNC.

    But, more importantly, the surveillance state has emerged. The entire point of the Mueller ‘investigation’ may just be that those that disagree with the State have been warned. Perhaps the prosecution of Manafort and others are just to encourage proper behavior of the others.

    FL. Dem Gubernatorial candidate, Gillum:
    “I’ve got a 15 year old relationship with him …” talking about George Soros)

