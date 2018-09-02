September 2nd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #591

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Eventually PT enemies, those who have cheered Muller the most, will beg this sh*t show gets shut down. It’s exposing too much . lol
Rudy starting to get a little VSGPDJT vibe goin’ in those Tweets. Needs to throw in a couple “Sad!”s and he’ll hit Level 5 Twitter Mage status in no time.
Love these NAFTA tweets.
You truly are and Republican voters are going to do their part come November 6th! Tuesday’s Primaries in Florida and Arizona where a complete disaster for the Democrats. All the BS you have been hearing this week is exactly that. The ABC/WAPO poll that they decided to run out where 49% of those polled want our President to be impeached and that only 3% of Blacks approve of the job he is doing is completely destroyed when REAL data is shown.
We are WINNING and the fear of the Establishment was on full display today. There is absolutely nothing they can do to stop it.
Keep in mind in Florida, Democrats have 200K more registered voters than Republicans.
Money talks and BS walks!
Amen to that!
Wow, POTUS is really throwing it out there today. I think something big is going to happen very soon, like next week hopefully.
Just making his case prior to “getting in there”. Rudy ramping up too, apparently.
This is ludicrous. Why?
Cuz he’s a bigger man than the schmuck McCain?
Because Mr. President is magnanimous and altruistic?
The RINOs and loony lefties still haven’t figured that out, may they proceed with caution.
The Lion 🦁
Donald Trump Retweet:
The American People endured 8 years of this…and no pensions. No increases until we are all made whole out of this mess.
Their romance is still on…lol
Who is the guy sitting behind Bush ? What does the silver ribbon on his coat jacket represent ?
PS Still working on a caption .. Hee
Same guy right ?
Crap .. Sorry posted wrong pic
“If we hold hands, they can’t cuff us.”
Caption this:
“Mrs.” O – “that’s OK George – I got this”
Mr. O (in a thought bubble) “Oh, I bet you do!”
“Mirage a Trois”
Bush thinking “Another brother from another mother”
Judge Jeanine Pirro Opening Statement
“JW filed a FOIA lawsuit w/ the State Dept for info on any improper unmasking efforts and on all of the intelligence leaking efforts connected to Obama U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power’s involvement w/ the probes into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election”
Things like this is why so many Treepers here have no confidence in Mr. Sessions. He is not recused from directing the DOJ to promptly fulfill court ordered FOIA requests without unnecessary redaction, just as Janine Pierro said in her opening monologue this evening.
Rounding up MS-13, etc. is admirable; however, that is only part of the job.
1)Opening
2)Huckabee
3)Kevin McCarthy
4)Charlie Kirk
Chris Hahn
5)John Solomon
Greg Jarrett
6)Tom Fitton
Faux keeps pushing McCarthy.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thanks, let’s get Powers! I’d really like to know who she thinks used her access since she said it wasn’t her.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
Good for them !
What a good looking bunch !
LikeLiked by 7 people
I Don’t feel bad for McCain that his funeral was turned into a circus. The guy was a joke.
Feel REALLY bad for Aretha Franklin tho, she should’ve had- and deserved – a really great funeral/send off. Now *that* was a life that could’ve been honored and celebrated!
Kinda wish somebody would do a re-do on her funeral.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
I found this in my bookmarks this evening searching for something about oligarchs. I suppose I should go back and post this on the appropriate Sen. McCain thread, to benefit those enlightened individuals in the future doing scholarly research using CTH archives in the Smithsonian Institution:
McCain’s Kremlin Ties
He may talk tough about Russia, but John McCain’s political advisors have advanced Putin’s imperial ambitions.
By Mark Ames and Ari Berman
Vladimir Putin listens to aluminum tycoon Oleg Deripaska during their meeting in Putin’s Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Wednesday, August 2, 2006. (AP Photo / ITAR-TASS / Presidential Press Service, Dmitry Astakhov)
“Over the course of the presidential campaign, John McCain has repeatedly emphasized his willingness to stand up to Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin as proof that only he possesses the fortitude and judgment to become the next leader of the free world.
In his acceptance speech at the Republican convention, McCain lashed out at Putin and the Russian oligarchs, who, “rich with oil wealth and corrupt with power…[are] reassembling the old Russian Empire.” McCain rushed to publicly support the Georgian republic during its recent conflict with Russia and amplified his threat to expel Moscow from the G-8 club of major powers. …”
https://www.thenation.com/article/mccains-kremlin-ties/
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 12 people
CJ NAILED IT.
I read a James Rosen piece about Seymour Hersh. He concludes the long piece with this:
Hersh transports us back to another time, when shoe-leather reporting and documentary evidence mattered more than encrypted passwords and unique clicks, when editors and publishers still subsidized investigative reporting for months at a time, and reporters could pursue complex stories, as Hersh writes, “without having to constantly relay what was being learned on the newspaper’s web page.” Hersh notes that investigative sleuthing became harder after 9/11, but without identifying exactly why: the conquest of technology, which has made virtually all phone calls traceable.
—-
This speaks, partially, to the frustration that we feel about the current situation. The TV is populated by high paid performance artists (i.e. talent)…like Chuck Todd. These are not old time methodical reporters. And clicks/ratings are everything…if you are going to pay 10 or 20 Million per year on talent, you need to sell a lot of ads.
Now, I’m not saying that the leftist journos want to investigate anything, they don’t….happily taking their talking points from the DNC.
But, more importantly, the surveillance state has emerged. The entire point of the Mueller ‘investigation’ may just be that those that disagree with the State have been warned. Perhaps the prosecution of Manafort and others are just to encourage proper behavior of the others.
link
https://nationalinterest.org/feature/sy-hersh-calling-29562?page=0%2C6
another factor may be that real journalists were ‘retired’ then replaced by under 30 y/os w/ no life experience, no manners, no idea of what they are doing,
You see that played out in the WH where they perch like vulchers, pushing each other moving closer and closer to their prey, while screaming out questions those who went before them would never have uttered, even off the record.
Civility and decorum is sorely lacking in the WH Press Pool.
Helen Thomas must be rolling over in her grave.
Everyone is talking how corrupt FBI/DOJ folks are but how about FISA judges? These judges stamped everything without asking any question. We will know soon judges are also part of this corrupt fisa make all legal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
‘Soon’ is obviously a relative term.
lol
FL. Dem Gubernatorial candidate, Gillum:
“I’ve got a 15 year old relationship with him …” talking about George Soros)
