Actions Have Consequences – Red Hen Restaurant Refusal to Serve Press Secretary Leads To Drop in Town Tourism…

The Associated Press is reporting that a Virginia tourism board is initiating an emergency fund to compensate for a significant drop in business as a result of the Red Hen Restaurant refusing to serve White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders:
LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — A small town in Virginia is trying to recover its image after The Red Hen restaurant famously refused to serve President Donald Trump’s spokeswoman, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
The Roanoke Times reported Sunday that a regional tourism board is pulling together emergency funds to boost its digital marketing campaign.
Normally that money is saved. But officials agreed the region is in desperate need of positive coverage.
The tourism board serves Lexington, where The Red Hen is located, and other communities that are about three hours from Washington.
The Red Hen incident in June prompted thousands of a calls and emails to the tourism office. They’re still coming in. The office received a letter on Thursday from a Georgia family that wrote to say it would never return because of what happened. (link)
Gee, who didn’t see that coming?
Typical Democrat way of thinking. Spend saved funds, to correct other people’s mistakes!!
Until they sanction the business causing the problem or force a change in policy, the money is being spent in typical democrat fashion of not solving the problem but feeding it by encouraging the business to continue their idiotic practice.
Get woke….go broke.
When I first heard this story I couldn’t believe that it happened and that they followed the party after Sanders had left. The owner was so self-satisfied with herself. The crazy thing was she was, at the time, “Wilkinson Is the Executive Director of Main Street Lexington, a Volunteer Organization Promoting Economic Prosperity in Downtown Lexington.” So, yeah, I can definitely see why people would think the entire area is like this biotch.
On the bright side, this is actually a very red district, so the pink p u s s y hat wearing brigade members that were so smug about disrespecting Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her family just might find themselves run out of town on a rail before the final episode over their disgusting behavior culminates.
Sic semper tyrannis…..bee’otch!
When looking for pre-sewerage, I like a place that doesn’t preach to me. I really don’t care what their politics are. I want my food prepared correctly so I don’t get sick. Maybe a smile when you toss the plate in front of me. (step back quickly, please.)
When you mix politics with anything else you are going to lose. (Sports, dining, plays, concerts, movies, funerals…)
Love the photo at the top of the article. I might even be in it somewhere. When was it taken?
Does anyone know how the Red Hen is faring?
Interesting how conservatives are rallying around In n Out after a CA Dem called for a boycott. Meanwhile, no liberals willing to put money where big mouths are and support Lexington and the very Red Hen. Something about other people’s money comes to mind …
Very RED HEN,I love it😂🤔.
According to lunatics like Rosie O’Donnell President Trump must be paying these people not to eat at the Red Hen…he doesn’t have any supporters…this isn’t real…the absent tourists are from Craig’s List…Hillary actually won…Maxine Waters is smart…chupacabras are real…and Rosie is beautiful inside and out…(that last one was really hard to type I almost threw up)…
(I know, I know, she’s hard to watch)
chupacabras are real…
😆🤣😆
They’re right next to Ariana Grande on Taco Bell’s new menu.
Very timely, harry!
Rosie should turn her “activism” on herself.
Two busted marriages, problems with her kids, nuts, and in very poor physical condition.
…and dumber than a pile wet dirt.
Here’s a really tough part of it all: If they tried to make amends, and welcome anyone, regardless of political stripe, then hypothetically their idea would be to welcome someone with a MAGA hat on.
Would you eat food served to you there, if you had on a MAGA hat? Or, would you avoid it as they tried to say they were reformed, but might spit in your food?
I would rather have a gas station microwave burrito.
I went to their FB page and the y have deleted all negative comments and just have hundreds of people cheering them on pledging to come visit from all over the country! Of course, A. It won’t last. 2. It’s not enough to make up for the 70% of the people in the county as a whole who voted for Trump who now won’t spend a dime in the town limits.3. Because they were a history tourist town, their primary market was to Civil War buffs, the horse community for the frequent horseshows. I have a strong feeling these folks aren’t the pink-hat crowd
I guess to the left virtue signaling is more valuable than money. This was predictable, but you wonder why this place didn’t become a destination spot for Hollywood elites, other members of the resistance.
When conservative businesses get attacked publicly, lots of goodwill and extra business comes their way because patriots like to show support.
Look at these poor people, smiling for the camera in their pink pu**y hats.
They are no less brainwashed than any man or woman who went to Guiana to be with Jim Jones.
No less at all.
If Sick Hillary called them to Guiana, they would go.
And there are millions of them, all across the country, but primarily in the big cities of blue states.
Millions of them.
Intellectual zombies.
Completely brainwashed.
Those are the “men” who couldn’t get laid in high school.
Or in college.
Or even when they were prairie-doggin’ in their cubicle-laden workplaces.
So they eventually sidled up next to a ‘comfortable footwear.
I’m certain that the soy jr is adopted.
That picture of the family in pussy hats – the mega bitch and the two soy boys – is what’s keeping people away from Lexington and vicinity. Until that image is wiped from the nation’s subconscious – admittedly a tall order – there is nothing that can be done to boost area tourism.
That family looks like it might suddenly decide to make a scene and throw anybody out on a whim.
Who needs that?
Aren’t you shocked the husband and son, in the photo of the owner, agreed to be photographed in pussy hats?
If they knew what was good for them, they went along with whatever she said.
Probably been acceding to her demands for so long they don’t even know they are doing it anymore.
Either one of them could be Prime Minister of Canada someday.
Thanks Sundance…I just love karma stories 🙂
“The Roanoke Times reported Sunday that a regional tourism board is pulling together emergency funds to boost its digital marketing campaign.
Normally that money is saved. But officials agreed the region is in desperate need of positive coverage.”
______________________
Unless that marketing campaign includes:
1) a sincere admission of wrongdoing
2) stating clearly that the values and opinions of the Red Hen are NOT the values and opinions of the majority in Lexington (which probably isn’t true, and if it isn’t, they shouldn’t lie about it)
3) specifically declare that Lexington VA is Trump country (which it probably isn’t, and if it isn’t, they shouldn’t lie and say that it is)
If they don’t do #1, and they can’t do 2 and 3 because they’re not true, then they’re just wasting their money on this ‘campaign’.
A ‘pillar’ of their community stepped in a giant dog-pile. Now they have to choose sides. And they can’t, because the winning side is the one represented by their ideological bogeyman.
A tourist town that openly brags that it isn’t welcoming to one and all. Who’d have thought people would avoid a place like that?/s
It is very good to see something like this happen, it’s about time these clowns get “Woke” to the real world.
How can Red Hen and DC restaurants refuse to serve those with opposing political views?
Bakers in Oregon and Colorado face prosecution and financial ruin for refusing to serve opposing moral views.
Trying to make sense of nonesense — futile exercise.
That is what VSG PDJT never does!
There’s gonna be a swamp cleaning!
🇺🇸 MAGA 🇺🇸
If the entire area is suffering a slump in business because of The Red Hen, I’m genuinely surprised the joint hasn’t already been burned down by now. In an earlier time ‘direct action’ would have left The Red Hen as a charred, hollow shell, in no shape to continue doing business.
I’m NOT recommending doing it, I’m just saying that grandpa’s generation would have solved The Red Hen’s toxic impact on EVERYBODY’S business in that area within about 48 hours.
