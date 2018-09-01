Saturday September 1st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Happy Caturday!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Brava!
Thanks, wonderful way to begin a brand new, beautiful Caturday 😆
Russians, to boot?
😆
LikeLike
AMEN!!!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
I still think they got the wrong Donald Trump (sr vs Jr) like they got they wrong Micheal Choen
LikeLike
the not they.
LikeLike
Happy CATERDAY!! 😻
LikeLike
Happy Caturday
LikeLiked by 1 person
My usual “Two Minutes with the Bible” post has been repeatedly binned.
LikeLike
It won’t be deliberate. WordPress does mysterious things sometimes and doesn’t like some words or combinations. Maybe a moderator will help you out.
LikeLike
Sent an email to Adrem, but she usually works noon-midnight. The post did not contain the dreaded “P” word (name of bible book) that WP automatically bins.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, she’ll put you right. Cheers! 🙂
LikeLike
Sad. Just sad. What they did to Aretha’s funeral.
“When Aretha Franklin arrived in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, in 1967, she was one of the greatest singers in the world but hardly anybody knew it.”
……Muscle Shoals, in the unlikely location of 1960s Alabama, would be integration’s great hope. The cultural historian Charles Hughes once described the FAME sessions of the ’60s as “white rhythm sections combined with integrated horn sections to play on songs by primarily white songwriters sung by black artists, for sale primarily to black audiences (by white-owned record companies).” ”
Intergrations great hope birthed one of the great voices of the 20th Century.
Nice work Al Sharpton et al. Way to bring us together.
Go Aretha
LikeLiked by 1 person
Funny no mention of Phil Spector ‘s role in creating the Mo-Town signature ” wall of sound” that brought fame and fortune to so many black vocalists and vocal groups .
LikeLike
There’s a great documentary about Muscle Shoals with lots of Aretha. I can’t remember the exact name but should be easy to find.
LikeLike
Wishing all Treepers a lovely, peaceful, safe and blessed Caturday.
Happy September, too!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Regarding the news that the new movie about Neil Armstrong does not include the planting of the American flag on the moon . . .
I have a question:
did any money from investors in the Peep-holes Republic of China make this film possible?
I daresay if it was THEIR guy who put the flag of the PRC up there there is no way in hell they would not show it! In fact, they would declare it as part of their territory, like the Spratly Islands!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes that is yet another attempt to revise history and delete yet another fact for future inquiring minds.
https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2018/08/revising-history-moon-landing-edition.php
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sadly Armstrong and Aldrin planted the flag too close to the LEM ( for video purposes ) and it failed to survive the blast-off of the return bus .
LikeLike
Oops
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oops oops… More muscle shoals.
“Hey Aretha, who you want on slide?”
“Get me that white cat!”
LikeLike
SCALE YOSEMITE NP
LikeLiked by 2 people
Prototype for The Wall?
Hahahaha, cracking myself up (it’s late!)
Hahahaha
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was funny and that might be tall enough! Then we need a moat with sharks and lazers
LikeLike
Minnie,you made me laugh and in a good way. Actually.this vantage as shown offers a great view of climbers attempting to scale El Capitan. The caveat is some climbers are free climbers and may suffer falls which, if they are lucky, will be fatal. It is that serious; Several times after weeks of solo hikes spent in the high country I would come down into the valley to watch the expert climbers. Unfortunately that meant I have also seen climbers go splat before before my very eyes. It is surreal as it is not immediately apparent that someone just experienced a horrific death. Such is the grandeur of the place.
LikeLike
Happy Caterday Treepers!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good news for anti-Fakebook folks (include me in that group).
Powerline has kicked Fakebook to the curb, and changed its Comments login controller to Disqus. This is a major improvement since Disqus does not yet appear to discriminate against conservative posters.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The sheer lunacy…
LikeLiked by 2 people
The world gets crazier.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I propose a monument of drawn butter.
LikeLike
Awwww…. 💕
LikeLiked by 3 people
2A folks, present your selves. Is that asking too much? My question is how to approach a person of questionable background, that is, unknown to you whether they do or don’t.
Background: For the time being I have moved into my elderly mother’s home to provide daily care. Her immediate neighbor, after 50 yrs, have sold their property and the buyers are Asian. The man seems nice enough. I want to go the next step. How is my question. I am loath to bring him onto my mother’s property (via BBQ, etc) although for the time being this is my (AO).
LikeLike
What are you asking ? If your new neighbors are licensed CCW you can be assured they have been vetted to the same extent as any police officer ( in most states ) you might encounter . If you’re pondering asking them if they have weapons in their home – its none of your damn business ! OTOH, you might try being neighborly and chatting them up as occasion presents itself .
LikeLike
millwright, quite right. Whether they be CCW is none of my bees wax. By asking her I was wanting to know how to approach without causing offense or setting off alarms or any other bull crap. I don’t know, maybe its me and my perception to this world. That’s why I am asking, to put myself in check. If it were just me I would just ask what y’all carry?. But somehow I think maybe that might not not be the tight way to got about it. I realize I am out of my element now being in the city and all.
The only reason, the ONLY reason I mention the buyers are Asian is I called to mind is the Koreans in the ’92 riots. Whether that pertains to the here and now is to be determined.
I do thank you for your reply.
LikeLike
After that sad, politicized “tribute” to Aretha today, along with that horrid rendition of “You Make Me Feel” by Ariana Grande, just wanted to drop this here in Memory of Aretha, who contributed so much. RIP, Miss Artetha, you are well – loved and appreciated by ALL Americans.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Son and I went to enjoy a dinner at In and Out Burger tonight to support in defiance of the dems call for a boycott due to company republican donation. Yum
Sadly, it was overrun with what I’m sure were many illegals. We must build the wall
LikeLike
New Jersey’s new Governor has just implemented another tax increase in his spend and tax pogrom, raising the gas tax another nickel just before the holiday ! New Jersey now gets twenty-six cents on every gallon of gasoline retailed ! That’s more than the retailer’s, the wholesaler’s, and the refiner’s profits !
LikeLike
This amazing photo (gutsy cat) is from a Japanese birder magazine( perhaps in 1961?). I clicked on the translation button and this is what I was able to gather – the bird is a Japanese eagle:
“At 11 am on December 14, Showa 61, the reclaimed land of Kasaoka-shi, Okayama prefecture. Mr. Shoji Ichikawa is the photographer.”
“It was published in the May issue of the Japan Wild Bird Society’s “Wild Bird” magazine…”
LikeLike
Pretty wild. Don’t know how the cat expected to bring down the eagle since it is almost double the cat’s size. 😲
LikeLike