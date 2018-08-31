Friday August 31st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
A MAGICAL SUNSET OVER MONUMENT VALLEY, UTAH
Beautiful…but, the “thumbs” are actually in Arizona.
“I’ll get a lunch packed and you call your mom back . . .” Jamie Lin Wilson wrote this song about romance, marriage, babies, and old cars. Not necessarily in that order . . .
That’s a first-class country song !!
He Shall Pray For Thee
Abimelech, king of Gerar, had taken Abraham’s wife as his own, but had done so innocently.
Sarah was a beautiful woman and Abraham, fearful for his life, had said to Abimelech: “She is my sister”. Indeed, Sarah, also fearful, had vouched for Abraham’s lie, telling the king: “He is my brother”.
But to save the failing couple from the consequences of their own cowardice and sin, God had appeared to Abimelech, warning him that if he valued his life he would immediately return Sarah to her husband — “and he shall pray for thee, and thou shalt live”(Gen. 20:7).
Can this be a correct account of what actually took place? Will God hear the prayers of guilty Abraham for innocent Abimelech? Yes, for Abimelech was a pagan who served other gods, while Abraham, with all his failure and sin, was God’s child.
Abraham’s prayer would, of course, be a confession of his sin and a plea that it might not be laid to the charge of innocent Abimelech, but nevertheless it was Abraham, not Abimelech, who had access to God.
This is an important lesson to learn, for many unsaved people point to the failures of believers and say: “I wouldn’t be guilty of that. If he goes to heaven, I certainly will get there”. Nevertheless, such “good” people are lost, while poor sinners who have trusted Christ for salvation are saved and “made accepted in the Beloved One”(Eph.1:6).
There is only one way to find acceptance with God; this is by faith in His Son. Our Lord said: “I am the way, the truth, and the life; no man cometh unto the Father but by Me” (John 14:6), and in John 3:35,36 we read:
“The Father loveth the Son and hath given all things into His hands. He that believeth on the Son hath everlasting life: He that believeth not the Son shall not see life, but the wrath of God abideth on him.”
“Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved” (Acts 16:31).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/he-shall-pray-for-thee/
We have Rep Ruben Gallegos openly threatening ICE officials for carrying out Federal immigration laws: https://twitter.com/RubenGallego
Now aside from the fact that he was silent on the ICE officials doing EXACTLY the same thing in not recognizing questionable birth certificates issued by midwives in deep southern Texas under Obama’s borders, despite the Feds and Texas agreeing that many midwives issued totally phony birth certificates over the years to create anchor babies, despite the fact these ICE officials are carrying out the oath they took when they were hired, this RAT Rep hits them with what’s obviously, even though he didn’t have the nerve to come out directly say it, a charge used against the Nazi hierarchy at the Nuremberg trials. He threatens them with “When the worm turns you will not be safe because you were just following orders.” And speaking of worms turning, he then comes back and say he didn’t say what his original tweet said, the tweet is being taken incorrectly.
OK, so why are so many high-up Hispanic figures trying to destroy ICE? Because it prevents hordes of illegal immigrants from flooding the border and transforming the country in the process? Hmmmmm…..I remember that ICE also has a very heavy responsibility in attacking the transnational gangs in the US, busting, arresting and DEPORTING transnational gangbangers like MS-13. They also are heavily involved in preventing cartels from smuggling drugs and terrorists (cartels have been connected to that) into the US. Methinks these Hispanic anti-LCE whiners doth protest too much. Or to put it in Tweet form: “Why do these big Hispanic figures want to protect the bad guys?”.
So y’all jes give up them guns, open up them southern border wiiiiiide and beber la Kool Aid.
OMG!!!!! It just dawned on me…I worked with Joint Taskforce 6! Will the Gallegoistas be coming for ME!
Annie…Thanks a Bunch!
Did not know ab these people…
Terrific!
I never post in this thread but I’ve noticed that a regular treeper hasn’t been commenting here in a while. I believe her name was SweetGeorgiaGrace or DeplorableGeorgiaGrace—I don’t remember exactly. Just thinking of her and hoping all is well. Does anyone have any information about why she has been absent on these threads?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve been missing GiGi , too ! 🙂
been a few months.
wish she’d come back. ❤
Here’s a movie I hope to see made. It is proposed as a documentary style, apolitical “most powerful film about Israel ever produced”. It seems heavily based on recent archaeology. It is a self-funded movie hence the kick starter. Funding is at 39% with 40 days left.
See the link for a short video explanation.
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/291774620/the-jerusalem-stone?ref=8wemap
as we enter the month of September…
a globby tropical wave moving around the Leewards & Hispaniola, thru Florida Straits… and into the Gulf of Mexico by early next week…
https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/gtwo.php?basin=atlc&fdays=5
2-day graphic at the link plus Discussion section.
by the time it heads into the Gulf, the wind shear is predicted to weaken, possibly allowing for some development….
more discussion, here…
https://www.wunderground.com/cat6/Potential-Tropical-Cyclone-6-Destined-Become-Florence-Gulf-Mexico-Needs-be-Watched-Next-Week
PRAYER WARRIORS ! (thank you !)
the other thing developing off the African coast….which will be named Florence…will hopefully not pose a threat to the US…predicted to head northward into Atlantic, thank GOD.
still exhausted from Irma, frankly.
Don’t worry too much Smiley ! Al Roker – climate scientist extraordinaire – says the polar ice melt due to AGW is cooling the mid-atlantic waters and reducing the number of hurricanes !
Here’s Sheriff Grady Judd’s account of a recent ” Stand Your Ground ” shooting involving an Uber driver and a known violent individual that made his last mistake . ( Warning violent scenes )
A lot of Floridians ( including the idiot’s girlfriend ) are going to continue to live safely . Its also a case study in just how suddenly someone can inflict violence upon you in less than ideal circumstances . The time frame the Uber driver had to decide his ( and his passenger’s ) fate was approximately 3.3 seconds in the dark with only the loom of headlights to see by .
