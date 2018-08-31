Federal DOJ Arrests Five New Mexico Terror Training Suspects After Multiple Local Charges Dropped…

Thankfully, it looks like lawful common sense has interceded…
New Mexico – The FBI on Friday announced that it has arrested all five of the New Mexico compound suspects, just days after multiple charges were dropped against those involved. The suspects were charged with violating federal firearms and conspiracy laws.
The announcement comes as local prosecutors dropped charges in the death of a 3-year-old boy at the property. Taos County District Attorney Donald Gallegos said Friday his office will now seek grand jury indictments involving the death. Gallegos said seeking indictments will allow more time to gather evidence.
“The defendants, Jany Leveille, 35, a Haitian national illegally present in the United States, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, 40, Hujrah Wahhaj, 37, Subhanah Wahhaj, 35, and Lucas Morton, 40, are charged in a criminal complaint that was filed earlier today in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Mexico,” the bureau said in a statement.
“The criminal complaint charges Jany Leveille with being an alien unlawfully in possession of firearms and ammunition in the District of New Mexico from Nov. 2017 through Aug. 2018,” the bureau said. “The criminal complaint charges the other four defendants with aiding and abetting Leveille in committing the offense, and with conspiring with Leveille to commit the offense.” (read more)
Put them on a BUS to Gitmo.
The New Waterboarding.
Or just shoot ’em where they stand.
We’re going to end up paying to raise the kids anyway, might as well get some satisfaction out of it.
Regrettably those same kids that have been trained to kill will be avenging what Americans did to their parents. I pray that I am wrong but my gut tells me we haven’t heard the last of them.
They’ll probably end up handing the kids off to “people of their culture” who can then finish their training! Yeah, I know, I’m getting more negative by the day.
Smile, smile, smile. Ok, better.
That’s where they belong for the rest of their life for what they did to these children, These people are fully indoctrinated with no possibility of return.
finally
Liberal New Mexico State Judges won’t be able to release them on OR this time. Charges will not be dismissed. These are federal charges and they’ll go to prison.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/er-actress-vanessa-marquez-shot-killed-police-n905496
It was NOT the judges fault, but the state prosecutors for not charging them within the law specified 10 days after arrest.
Yeah, it was the prosecutor’s fault the state charges were dismissed, but the first female judge released them with no bail pending trial.
Careful, you are indicating your trust in the system 🙂
Sessions must have wakened from another nap…….
I doubt it. The US Attorney for NM would be the one to pull the trigger.
“The Albuquerque Division of the FBI investigated the case, with the assistance of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, the Taos County Sheriff’s Office, and the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney George C. Kraehe is prosecuting the case. ”
“John C. Anderson became the 46th U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico on February 23, 2018. President Donald J. Trump nominated Mr. Anderson to be U.S. Attorney in November 2017, and the U.S. Senate unanimously confirmed his nomination”
US Justice
Don’t know if this is good news or bad.
We may have been better of with vigilance committee justice.
I wonder if I could get the three women temporarily released on October 31st so I could use them as part of my Halloween display. They could chase little kids around my front yard scaring them into dropping their candy. They’d make great spooks.
Plus they loonies can’t accuse you of “cultural appropriation” 🙂 With Trudeau in charge of Canada, one senses that the “loonie” takes on new meaning. “Nomen est Omen”
Yeah, um- thanks guys. But weren’t they the bunch that missed what was going on here? With the current state of the FBI, who knows? They might have been running the camp, and this is just another cover up operation. Hopefully not, but can anyone tell me it’s a totally absurd thought? Sad that it’s not that far-fetched given what we know about the FBI.
Nah, this case has received far to much sunlight, and they covered up the death of a 3yo kid – no way to bury this one now (I think, anyway).
Meant to add, if this gets buried, at this time, we are in even worse shape than the more pessimistic of us thought.
They already buried it…literally, with bulldozers…the compound, that is.
Yeah, I know. I’m gonna return to my closet and suck my thumb some more, cause I don’t want to think about what that means.
Excellent!
Common Sense may have interceded, but what happened here in the first place? Who are these prosecutors? Why are they so corrupt or inept? What about these judges? Why wasn’t coming since applied in the first place?
Common sense. Why does my phone change words on me?
Hey, why does ios10 iPad take away my add to home screen button?
Alexis, are you editing starfcker’s phone posts?
Why, yes I am FL_GUY.
I smell something putrified in the desert.
I’m Surprised they were Still Around to Be arrested !
Very glad to know that they were .
This was a Horror Story from the get-go .
Highest Regards and Thanks to the Officials who made this happen .
FBI, just trying to have a sit down with their Operatives
Was this whole release and recapture orchestrated so that the FBI can save face?
“Was this whole release and recapture orchestrated so that the FBI can save face?”
_________________
There’s no ‘face’ left to save.
It’s just an ass with a hat on it.
“Gallegos said seeking indictments will allow more time to gather evidence.”
____________________
Yeah, except the FIB already BULLDOZED the evidence, destroying the crime scene.
Same as they do at school shootings, church shootings, etc.
I mean, if the FIB is NOT actively involved in perpetrating these terrorist false-flag events, they really should be. Nobody is doing a better job facilitating these mass-casualty events than the FIB.
edit: “Nobody is doing a better job facilitating these mass-casualty events AND then covering them up, than the FIB.”
“The criminal complaint charges Jany Leveille with being an alien unlawfully in possession of firearms and ammunition in the District of New Mexico from Nov. 2017 through Aug. 2018,” the bureau said. “The criminal complaint charges the other four defendants with aiding and abetting Leveille in committing the offense, and with conspiring with Leveille to commit the offense.”
__________________
I knew they could do it, if they just gave it the old college try!
Considering the way the FIB manufactures charges against white people who have done nothing wrong, this should have been easy!
I mean, it’s obviously periphery charges, intentionally avoiding anything substantive.
Where is the charge of engaging in terrorism against the United States?
Where is the charge of murder of the 3-year old?
Where is the charge of child abuse and child neglect?
The best they can do is charge an illegal alien with having a gun, and charge the other four militants with aiding and abetting an illegal alien possessing a firearm?
If it had been me in that compound, they would STILL be coming up with charges, and they wouldn’t be wasting their time on penny ante ‘aiding and abetting an illegal alien’, they would be going for the death penalty.
But that’s because I’m white. And a native born American. Different rules apply.
This will be one to watch. Is this just for show, hoping we all forget about it in the near future?
Hope that some reporters are going to keep an eye on our favorite LEA (/sarc) and how they proceed with this case.
I suspect what we’re blaming on incompetance is really the locals way of making sure the Feds pick up the tab. Somebody has to pay for housing them and transporting to court, medical treatment, etc. Probably a good call on the locals/state part so they don’t bankrupt the county.
Jeff? Is that you?
I think he goes by ‘Bueller’ now.
Try that.
There is something spooky-scary going on here, IMHO. The bigger question our intellectual friends, and the country, should be asking is why did the FBI arrest them? Now several doors are closed and maybe on purpose? A high level surveillance team could have tracked for several months and gathered intelligence such as other cells, contacts etc…….If they tried to flee then arrest them at the gate.
Now other Americans may be danger.
Your questions raises a much larger issue. What the hell is US counter terrorism doing? This group didn’t show up on their radar? Sounds like a CIA black op.
I live in Georgia. I bet crossing state lines was about the only way the FEDs could get involved.
Thank God! Charges need to be leveled against the judge that let them off! What a traitor!
Are we seeing light at the end of the tunnel with the DOJ?
Naw, that’s just stars from bumping our heads.
Why assume that? If you have been following CTH post for the last 2 years and especially in the last few months you would know the DOJ is corrupt and the AG appears to be AWOL.
Maybe a phone call was made from the WH to DHS Secretary Nielsen to manage this case. I am sure a phone call from Nielsen to US Attorney for NM Anderson would have gotten the point across of the urgency to fix the problem.
Good.
😡
OK … “arrested” by the DOJ. Where are they? In Federal (pound you in the ass) Prison? Out on their own recognizance promising to show up Tuesday … cross their hearts? WTH? The DOJ is still practicing Hands-off Islamic sharia justice? Black Muslim Justice? Smh. Sessions is a limp dick.
FBI trying to now save face?
