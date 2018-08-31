August 31st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #589

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Watching the rally rerun. He HAMMERED the media.
Not to mention DOJ and FBI. “At some point, if it doesn’t straighten out, I will have to get involved, I will have to get in there.”
The time of the President’s getting involved in a demonstrative way is fast approaching, IMO. His appointees have failed him and, arguably, contributed significantly to injuring him. For reasons of both historical significance and immediate remediation of the terribly broken FBI and DOJ entities, I hope the President conducts a massive and public firing.
Well, they’re injuring the country too. And he knows that.
PTrump must come out and explain it to the country before he takes drastic action. Probably 3/4 of this country have no clue. He needs to lay the ground work more than he has. This will be historic actions and needs to be made very clear why he;s taking action. There will still be riots but maybe less
CNN’s ratings are completely in the toilet and deservedly so. I read stories in June and July that their nighttime audiences were lower than the Food and Cartoon Networks. Yikes. They’re nothing but a propaganda arm for the Democratic Party, and they’re not hiding their obvious hatred for the 45th President of the United States. Every report about the president coming from that network is always negative. Jake Tapper, Wolf Blitzer, and Don Lemon know full well they’re spewing fake news, but they don’t care. They think they’re taking the president down. Think again fellas. I think it’s going to be the other way around!
Because even a rational Trump Hater would have to eventually admit: “wow, this crap is getting real boring, real fast.”
“…rational Trump hater…” hahahahahahahahaha Where would you ever find such a thing?
My blood pressure is still up because I dared to briefly scroll through the twitter of Ruben Gallego. M’gosh, talk about irrational.
About the only place its acceptable to cite a CNN source is in some nowflake instructor’s undergraduate class !
So much corrosive and disabling anger and hatred, running through these political dynasties (or would-be political dynasties):
Bush
Cuomo
McCain
they have put themselves on full display, without a seeming sense of shame
wherever they show up, as members of the news media or sitting up in their loge boxes, peering down at us through their opera glasses while they are on summer recess, whatever they have to say, it seems that it is all directed at President Donald J. Trump –
but in doing so, they are actually pouring their virtriole all over those of us who voted for Donald J. Trump . . . and we do not appreciate it.
The revelations of the McCain Mentality regarding funeral planning have marked a new low . . . yes, we knew John McCain was terribly ill but why did the family carry this out? I am glad for President Trump, that he does not need to spend time going to that, but it was so pathetically uncouth.
This is what I want to know, Is the McCain Family so dysfunctional and weak that they could not stand up to a man overwhelmed by horrific cancer and tell him, gently, in a loving way, but unmistakably determined:
“No, John/Dad, we are not going to do that, we are still going to be here, and we want to set aside all of that and just go forward. Some of us even like what President Trump is doing.
If dear God willing, when you get past all this and are in heaven, you will be glad that we did not do as you are demanding now.
For starters, we are going to invite President Trump and the First Lady, if they are available. We are going to invite Sarah Palin and her husband. We are not going to shun or snub anyone as a way of ‘getting back’. We will want to be at peace after this terrible time and it is going to be hard enough, losing you, without the added drama.”
They didn’t do that, apparently . . . so, they are IMHO dysfunctional and weak and I hope that my fellow citizens will not help any of them entertain sugar-plum fairy dreams of Senate seats or anything else political.
Please!
Did Sarah Palin, her husband, DJT and Melania a tremendous favor by not inviting them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Had not heard about this thing Lester Holt BUT it does not shock me….
LikeLike
Enemy of the People is RIGHT!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
On this point, I must respectfully disagree with VSGPDJT. Comey lied. The FBI did investigate the President. However, the FBI didn’t find what it hoped to find. President innocent. Comey liar and failure. Country divided. Comey’s fault. Comey fired for good cause. Comey [should] go to jail?
An interesting tweet also in that it won’t be too long in the past if Mueller does issue a subpoena. Maybe PJDT knows something, or maybe not, shall see.
LikeLike
The President was not under investigation at that time and Comey said so….What the President is referring to is Comey lied about the Hillary investigation.
The only thing the FBI was doing with the “small team” was their 3 step plan on feeding the media…etc….etc….
LikeLike
The President probably has Sundance’s articles in front of him as he is tweeting this stuff…
Bring it on…..😎
Morning Joke and Mika Mouse will twist this one in to “Poor Nellie was paid only 33% of what Chris Steele, her male counterpart, was paid. Income inequality is worse since Trump stole the election.”
LOL.
LikeLiked by 8 people
First time our President was wrong, ever.
CNN had no credibility whatsoever for a long, long time.
And Brian Stelter looks FAT IN THAT DRESS!
Trump had us from Hello! I’ll never ever forget it. I still have the “I Voted” sticker from the day I got to vote for someone I wanted to MAGA!
I, too, still have my “I Voted” sticker in the tray atop my dressing table. I smile every time I look at it, which is at least twice daily.
Your user name always catches my attention. Did you transport supplies to the allies after the D-day break-out during WWII? If so, God bless you, sir.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you for reposting citizen817,
This clip never gets old 😄
Love your gravatar!
Good times!!!
June 16, 2015 our 2nd American Revolution!
AMEN!!!
My off the grid professional friend inquired, “What has PDJT done?” She pulled her Post-it-notes. Nope, “grab your legal pad”.
About Sessions…
Have concluded for a while now that he is not in a grand scheme with Trump. Such a scheme requires successfully selling the notion to everyone, patriots included, that Sessions is asleep at the wheel and not doing Trump’s bidding. That demoralizes the patriots, and does nothing to affect the Low/No-T people (that would be libs, Rinos, and never-Trumpers).
Does one really think they won’t see through such a ploy in hindsight? Besides, there is enough criminal behavior revealed now that there isn’t any reason to play coy. The targets know they are at risk. Sessions feigning indifference doesn’t give them sweet dreams.
There’s too much damage to the institutions (DOJ and FBI) when people give up on them due to inactive Sessions. Too much risk, no upside.
Ergo, Trump is serious.
TBH, I don’t think Trump does “fake outrage”. If there was a scheme he’d play it cool. He’s pissed.
The President’s word is his bond, and telling the truth is his trademark. The same is true of SD. I embrace what they have been telling us for months.
One day we will know if Sessions is incomprehensibly incompetent or a deep state co-conspirator. I anticipate the former will be the truth.
I chuckled so long over this woman’s written testimony on the #WalkAway FB page, just had to share this segment:
….” I have sworn to never vote Democrat ever again, so help me God. I have gotten a lot of flak for being a conservative Black woman, mostly from other Black people. I do not care “…..
I find these #WalkAway comments very eye opening.
Hmmm maybe US should follow Hungary initiative and propose/enforce this kinda tax?
https://iotwreport.com/soros-university-suspends-programs-for-migrants/
Ocasio-Cortez may be inflating her voter rolls, but we’re busy dismantling 30 years of Progressive Affirmative Action! This will be a major rollback for the Obama ClownWorld. So many tears.
https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2018/08/doj-sides-with-plaintiff-alleging-discrimination-by-harvard-against-asians.php
New democrat identity group…inmates.
A captive audience.
Rikers Island is New York City’s jail!
Thought Rikers Island was basically a huge Prison?
Does anyone actually LIVE there, in a home I mean?
OK, so… yeah, reading the whole tweet, it’s still just one big prison. And I guess some of ’em can vote.
Maybe she’s talking about registering prisoners to vote???
Yep. She is.
Sounds like a bit of desperation, frankly.
And hopefully, some of those people she registers will ultimately vote for Trump and Trump supporters. Gayotte and Holmberg, etc. should get the word out to Rikers. hehe.
The Dems did this sh*t in Philly and it backfired. Drove people to the polls who voted Trump in the general.
Yup. Preach. If you’re down to begging prisoners to vote, you’re in big trouble.
By the way, they ain’t going to vote.
How do they get to the polling station? Uber?
Mail in ballots
That sounds like the premise of a horror film.
You’re right, it does. shivers…
“Today our campaign registered over 80 new voters on Rikers Island.
The project was led by one of our 19 year old supporters”
I wonder how many “pen pals” they picked up?
Guys,…in PRISON,…given the opportunity to see, talk to, interact with WOMEN!!! and they only got 80!
Are you frocks kidding me? Been there, kiddies. We had things like this, ‘presentations’of various kinds, where people from the ‘outs’ (outside the prison, and outside of the penal system, civilians ) would come in to make their presentation. Didn’t matter what the subject was, it broke up the boring sameness of routine, and there would be WOMEN there! We would line up for it.
And they only registered 80? Sad,..
Mark Steyn on Tucker re. The Media
Hilarious! Literally laughed out loud.😂😂😂
Thanks for posting. I needed that!😀
Marsha Blackburn and Bill Lee will definitely be getting my vote here in TN this fall. Unfortunately, because a dem is running unopposed for my district’s House seat, I will write in the name of my beautiful Sun Conyer, Sunny Bean. I have a number of other pets, past and present, whose names I will write in if necessary in order to avoid voting for ANY democrat. Yes, I despise them. No, I don’t feel bad for it. They earned it.
Always trust CNN. They are well schooled in bloviating and allegations, of course, to begin with, and then the different branches of arithmetic: ambition, distraction, falsification and demonization. Trust them.
I’d like to talk about President Trump and environmentalism, which is one of the things I admire the most about him.
Like most things, he’s very pragmatic, so his comments tonight about Windmills killing all the birds so therefore he’s against them, is what I call TRUE Environmentalism.
He says all the time, “We want clean air, we want clean water”… he just doesn’t like all the bureaucracy that has nothing to do with clean air or clean water.
He is everything the environmentalists claim to want to be, except the things he supports WORK.
He’s alright with the pipelines, because they keep the pipelines clean, and they do NOT harm the environment. Certainly not more than the trucks it would require to do the same thing.
Remember when he gave the national monument back to that local group awhile back? It wasn’t because he doesn’t care about keeping the land safe, it’s because Obama was using it as a damn political tool and the locals would BEST keep the land safe!
He was good buddies with John Denver. He hung out in Aspen with all the environmentalists back in the day (remember, he met Marla there)…. if you check Marla’s twitter page, you’ll see she’s all about the environment.
Google Donald Trump Aspen and watch how many pictures of him vacationing throughout the years pop up. He knows all the wackos in Colorado, was all in their little Sierra clubs in San Francisco and crap, he knows they’re all hypocrites.
He’s a pragmatic environmentalist, and that is a great thing.
I’d even go so far as to say he was much more environmentally ‘conscious’ than Obama or any of the other frauds.
Remember when he used to complain about Obama flying around on an old jet, that burns too much fuel?
Remember when the morons in Central Park were trying to refrigerate a skating rink, and he figured out the best way to do it was with (environmentally friendly) salt water instead?
List goes on and on and on.
The President tells the truth, and that is very endearing to anyone with an open mind.
Like most things, he’s very pragmatic, so his comments tonight about Windmills killing all the birds so therefore he’s against them, is what I call TRUE Environmentalism.
Exactly!! I was so glad he pointed out the dead birds–people don’t think about that.
Ah….looks like it is cold there….and….maybe a bit windy……
Hmmm……
Off topic, it appears as if the young lady is wearing a scapular under her turtleneck.
Foreign Policy – the peeps that gave Chrystia the 2018 Diplomat of the Year award
says…
Justin Trudeau can’t take any more Humiliation:
Unless Canada’s prime minister strikes a trade deal on his own terms, Donald Trump’s bullying won’t stop.
https://foreignpolicy.com/2018/08/30/justin-trudeau-cant-take-any-more-humiliation/
Affirmative Action Award.
Not because Chrystia is a woman – now that’s questionable!
It’s because Chrystia is a monkey monkeying up her monkey business like a cheeky monkey.
That’s why.
And,
EU Offer for No Auto Tariffs Is ‘Not Good Enough,’ Trump Says
https://www-bloomberg-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/www.bloomberg.com/amp/news/articles/2018-08-30/trump-says-eu-offer-for-no-auto-tariffs-is-not-good-enough?amp_js_v=a2&_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQCCAE%3D#referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomberg.com%2Fnews%2Farticles%2F2018-08-30%2Ftrump-says-eu-offer-for-no-auto-tariffs-is-not-good-enough
“any deal between the two could violate global trade rules.”
Ooooooh, better not tell President Trump he’s violating “global trade rules” i’m sure he’ll be sure to do JUST THAT if he finds out, lol.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Chuck Toad already has a ‘BOMBSHELLZ’ lined up for tomorrow so they can just Ignore the good news and ramble on about whatever fake sh** they have that will be disproved 2 days later.
If he has “something” it means someone leaked it to him….
Or, he has 20 underlings working all night to find something, anything, by tomorrow. And if not, so what, no one will remember after the long weekend. It’s Geraldo with Al Capone’s safe.
No doubt from some anonymous source, not authorised to speak on the matter,..now what did MY/OUR President tell us about that?,….
Oh, yeah! FAKE NEWS!
“‘BOMBSHELLZ’ lined up for tomorrow ”
Desperate for ratings. He wants to try and get over 1000 viewers.
How many bombshells are dropped the Friday before a 3 day holiday weekend?
Bruce Ohr uses his Clinton cronies at American University to replace Trump with Hillary.
Bruce Ohr uses three President Bill Clinton cronies at American University (AU) to help stage the takedown of President Donald J. Trump.
They are Professor James Goldgeier, Ambassador Susan Rice, and Sylvia Mathews Burwell, AU’s President.
Their purpose is to make Hillary Clinton President.
https://brassballs.blog/home/bruce-ohr-uses-student-spies-his-clinton-cronies-at-american-university-to-replace-president-donald-j-trump-with-hillary-clinton-susan-rice-sylvia-mathews-burwell-professor-james-goldgeier
At some point, do these people not have lives to go to? Lol
Would want to come home to Nellie?……..Just sayin……😎
Wonder what her handle was on the HAM Radio?……..
On my CB I was “Heat Round”
Harry, I sure hope you have sent that link to President Trump! What a boat load of info! Thanks.
The question the MSM and their Deep State allies must be asking is…Where are the American Carriers?
John Dean – Nixon Lawyer to Testify at Kavanaugh Hearing
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/senate-democrats-call-nixon-lawyer-john-dean-to-testify-at-kavanaugh-hearing
Dean’s hateful comments about the President will precede him into the committee room and render his testimony DOA. The Dems are pathetically desperate, to the point of not realizing the depth of their self-induced humiliation.
I honestly can not imagine their chaotic, unhinged reaction if Kavenaugh gets confirmed, as expected. It will be worthy of buying a mega-bucket of butter-soaked, movie theater popcorn and a quart-sized Big Red.
The Dems being “pathetically desperate” begs the question of HOW they would be informed of what is really happening, since the Fake News is all they have to go by. Their only inkling of truth is the Presidents’ Tweets, and they totally discount all of those. Short of a State of the Union address, they have NO way to know what is happening.
Am I missing something? Wasn’t Kavanaugh about 10 during Watergate? WTF does this uber-rat have to contribute about Kavanaugh?
It will be interesting if the 4am Media Matters talking points don’t come out today. We’ll know if it is true if the MSM doesn’t have a coherent Trump bashing story come morning. People in France are already commenting on strange things happening in their media outlets (early in the morning currently in France). Q claims he took out a bunch of communications/intel satellites and supercomputers and that the NSA is “blind”.
Sorry, link please? In France, zero problems with media.
Whoops. Posting at the same time.
Court Docs Allege More Corruption by Mueller’s “Pit Bull” Weissman against Manafort
Details revealed in the court documents:
Senior Justice Department prosecutor, Andrew Weissmann arranged a meeting with the Associated Press in April, 2016 to discuss circumstances surrounding Paul Manafort’s case before he was appointed to Robert Mueller’s Special Counsel. According to recent court filings submitted to the Eastern District of Virginia court, the meeting was held during the time a Grand Jury had convened in Manafort’s case.
Manafort’s lawyers are requesting a hearing based on Weissmann’s alleged improper disclosure of confidential grand jury information, non-public information, false information and potentially classified materials, the court documents state. Weissmann met with AP journalists on April 11 after reporters informed him of their own investigation into Manafort’s dealings with Ukrainian officials.
o The meeting was arranged by Andrew Weissmann
o Andrew Weissmann directed the AP reporters to ask the Cypriot Anti-Money Laundering Authority (“MOKAS”) if they had provided the U.S. Department of Treasury with everything to which they had access or only provided what they were legally required to provide
o When the AP reporters inquired about FARA (Foreign Agents Registration Act) violations, DOJ attendees confirmed that they were prosecutable
o When the AP reporters asked if DOJ would tell them if they were off base or on the wrong track, government attendees confirmed that the AP reporters appeared to have a good understanding of Manafort’s business dealings in Ukraine
https://saraacarter.com/court-docs-allege-more-corruption-by-muellers-pit-bull-in-manafort-case/
Could the Trump Administration be using Mr Manafort as a stalking horse ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Troublemer, thanks. Feels good to see Americans happy about our country.. 🦅
Is there even standing room ? Makes me wonder at the size of the crowd outside as well !
Alberta Premier Rachel Notley announces that the Alberta government is pulling out of the federal climate plan following the Trans Mountain court ruling.
BTW, besides blaming Ottawa, there’s a lot of snark here towards the US in this video, bitter about being forced to sell oil to the US at significant discount and being at the whims of the White House, economy held hostage.
More info…
Alberta pulling out of federal climate change plan until pipeline construction resumes
https://www-cbc-ca.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/www.cbc.ca/amp/1.4804495?amp_js_v=a2&_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQCCAE%3D#referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cbc.ca%2Fnews%2Fpolitics%2Ftrans-mountain-federal-court-appeals-1.4804495
Man, good luck fighting off environmentalists and indigenous nations. I think everyone can agree on blaming Trudeau for his lack of leadership.
There are activist judges on both sides of the border. Selling the now defunct pipeline to the government was a stroke of genius. Trudeau will have to figure out how to placate the judge and re-start the project or wear it around his neck like an albatross.
Make me wonder just how “green” – and serious – self-proclaimed “environmentalists” are when they want to prevent transnational shipping of gas/oil via very safe and secure pipelines in favor of vulnerable surface transport !
millwright,
‘environmentalsts’ and more generally
Libertards have a genetic anamoly, that makes it impossible for them to grasp the concept of “actions and consequences”.
FWIW –
A good read.. V D Hanson is one of my favorites
CBC saying optimism reigns at NAFTA talks
As evidence, they say Chrystia joking around is a good sign of things going well.
Again, they are making this about something that Donald Trump can celebrate with his base. Shouldn’t they be worried about something being financially sound for Canada? They say the negotiations are “unusual”.
Gonna say an extra prayer for the President and his Family… Don’t like the Todd bombshell threat
Just more lies and fake news. There is NO bombshell. Had there been, after President Trump was being spied upon for literally years, HilLIARy would have used it in the election. All they have is making $hit up and that doesn’t work in the real world.
PT was pretty aggressive about what will happen if Canada doesn’t get on board at his rally. (He was pretty aggressive, period! Hillary girl, hope you heard that comment)
Ingraham was talking like it was a done deal!?
Time will tell.
Friday before the long weekend. Nothing happening, right?
Question for anyone who actually keeps up with the news on a daily basis rather than tries to get away from it typically:
What’s the deal on the whole, ‘Trump campaign finance finance’ situation?
Have they proved that he used his ‘campaign money,’ which has me skeptical considering he literally footed the bill for the vast majority of his campaign, to pay-off the porn star? Was it just Cohen or whoever that did and not Mr. President? Even if they did, the worst thing that happens is that someone has to pay hundreds of thousands in fines, right and this still shows how they’re trying to find any dirt they can on an investigation that was SUPPOSED to try and prove Russian collusion, right?
You cannot misuse campaign money when you are paying for the campaign with your own money. They keep trying to use rules that apply to public funding, they don’t apply to self-funding. Every D-Rat in DC likely uses their publicly funded campaign “warchest” as a personal piggy bank. People who live in glass houses should NOT throw rocks.
Cohen paid it, then Trump paid him back. Isn’t a campaign contribution if you’re paid back.
If he doesn’t have a waiver now they can just gin one up – look what they did when they needed a “birth certificate” for O! And why shouldn’t they? After all, no one in our “Justice” department would question it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Speak for yourself, Giuli! Even if it fails to achieve the goal intended by the 17 Angry Democrats, the Witch Hunt by 17 Angry Democrats will always still be a Witch Hunt by 17 Angry Democrats, and it’s still just as corrupt, and still just as illegal, and still just as treasonous, whether they fail or not.
Rudy has a vivid imagination. I’m surprised he didn’t assure us, once again, that the investigation is soon to be concluded.
When Trump’s first lawyer (can’t remember his name) was interviewed recently he said he had respect for Mueller in the beginning, but not now.
He also said there was no reason Mueller would need to interview Trump because he knows for a fact that there is no question Mueller asked that Trump’s attorneys didn’t answer. The only reason to ask Trump anything would be if his attorney wasn’t able to give them the answer (and only Trump could).
I posted this yesterday, but I think it’s that good. When you watch this, there are so many similarities to this MAGA/Trump period. And I take it as a cautionary tale for Trump and the US. Well worth the hour and ten minutes it runs.
BBC looks back at Thatcher’s development of her political/economic philosophy and her political career
Margaret Thatcher: Death of a Revolutionary
In this pantomime, the part of Wile.E.Coyote is represented by Mueller & MSM. Trump represents the ACME anvil company.
My Opinion of Republican Lack of Team Support
The lineup for the Nov Mid-Terms are being finalized and already, I see indications of the usual candidate bashing by supposed R “supporters”.
As President Trump has pointed, out, the D-Rats are not good at anything except one thing, they ALL stick together; no matter how bad or corrupt the D-Rat candidate, you NEVER hear a D-Rat supporter bashing them. The purity test that some Rs have advocated for our candidates leads to losing the majority or having such a small majority, there is no power. That is a lesson that Rs need to learn.
President Trump has added to his already incredibly time consuming schedule, by campaigning for R candidates. He did an amazing rally in Evanston, IN to support the R Senate candidate who is going against a D-Rat incumbent. It’s an important pickup and very doable since the other IN Senator is already an R. It is important to eliminate as many D-Rats from DC as possible.
With the results of some of these primaries, perhaps our preferred R candidate didn’t win but we need to follow President Trump’s lead and support the R candidates that did win.
Probably the best example I can think of to explain my point is in the movie Hoosiers, ironic since President Trump was just at a packed arena in IN. In the movie, Gene Hackman plays a coach who, due to his temper, got banned from college coaching. After years away from coaching, a long time friend gives him a chance at a small, country high school, to coach basketball once again. The school is so small, there are only 7 players on the team. The best player had left the team with the death of the coach that Hackman’s character was replacing.
The towns people are very passionate about their basketball team as are the students. When the team makes an appearance at the first pep rally, the crowd is muttering and complaining because the star player, the one they wanted, was not there. It made the other players feel really small.
Hackman goes to the mic and tells the audience: This is the team, these are the players you need to support because they are here putting themselves on the line for YOU. It may not be the players you wanted but it’s the players we have. They deserve your support.
That’s where we are, going into Nov. Some of what we consider our best players did not win the primary and are not on the team. But we do have a team and we need to support them. In the movie, that small team of 7 eventually brought back the star player because of the coach’s great skill and inspiration; those eight players eventually won the state championship over much bigger schools and much bigger teams with bigger players. Why? Because Coach taught the players they could do it and taught the townspeople to support the team they had and in turn the team performed to their maximum ability. The coach made them believe in themselves and inspired them to greatness.
That’s what President Trump is trying to teach us. He’s the coach. He’s going to these rallies and telling the people, this is our team, we need to support them. And the thousands of people roar in approval and the candidates see the mandate and work hard to perform. The candidates see the amazing example of President Trump and are inspired. President Trump fills them with confidence. They see the approval of the crowd and believe in themselves that they can get it done!
So, let’s break the R habit of trashing the current team players, because our guy didn’t make the cut. Rs have fallen victim to this mindset since the days after President Reagan. Trashing our own candidates, the only team we have, before the election is a pretty dumb thing. The D-Rats ROFL every time a supposed R supporter does this because it’s doing their work for them. I’ve watched it election after election. Once the team is picked, we have to support the players or just join the other team. With President Trump as the R coach, the winners in Nov for the Rs WILL perform but it’s up to us to make sure they make it to the championship. We have to vote, our families have to vote, our friends have to vote. We have to have the MONSTER VOTE once again. So, let’s support our candidates and get them to the finish line. JMHO
