Today’s meme …

Congratulations to the Treehouse, and thanks to Stella for the find.

Stella's Place

From Sharyl Attkisson (seen on Twitter)

Notice conservative treehouse?

28 Responses to Today’s meme …

  1. ❌ ZurichMike ❌ says:
    August 28, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    Wall Street Journal is LEFT. The op-ed is *occasionally* RIGHT. IMHO.

  2. Greg1 says:
    August 28, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    You should be right at the top of the list.

    I’ve learned more from you, and in FAR greater detail, than I have anywhere else the last several months since I stumbled onto this site.

    And I keep spreading the word about you.

    Thank you for all you do.

  3. jahealy says:
    August 28, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    👍 Well deserved!

  4. Scott Lyddon says:
    August 28, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    Kudos!

  5. Nigella says:
    August 28, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    Congrats! You deserve it

  7. L4grasshopper says:
    August 28, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    Both the Weekly Standard and National Review ought to be located, at best in the middle of the spectrum rather than on the Right.

  8. disgustedwithjulison says:
    August 28, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    The line should be shifted to the right side of “The Economist” square. The Economist was founded intentionally to be a left of center magazine that covered the economy. Often people think because of the name it is a right leaning rag….it isn’t. Move the center line right and this chart nails it. Congrats to TCH. I truly don’t see this as a far right site, but rather a site that seeks the truth wherever that might lead.

  9. Minnie says:
    August 28, 2018 at 5:49 pm

    Congratulations, Sundance, and all who make our Refuge informative and educational.

    No one serves a true daily dose of truth, justice and the American way like our Treehouse.

    Honored and blessed to have a twig 😊

    Rock On 🤘

    ❤️

  10. Snow White says:
    August 28, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    On the very right 👏👏👏👏

  11. James F says:
    August 28, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    Snopes should be so far left that it is barely on the screen.

  12. Rodney Short says:
    August 28, 2018 at 5:52 pm

    Treehouse is my go to site followed by free republic and then whatfinger.
    Your a godsend Sundance and always in my prayers

  13. Dick_Turpin says:
    August 28, 2018 at 5:53 pm

    Just have to say as a Brit that the Daily mail should not be there on the right.
    It has right of centre views for general politics but it is 100% an establishment paper.
    It always follows the government line on the big matters such as Syria and the Novichok poisoning nonsense, attacking Russia everyday of the week and printing propaganda for the murderous white helmets!.
    It’s funny how ALL of their columnists have the same viewpoint which is the same viewpoint as the op-ed!!!
    What a coincidence.
    The ony journalist worthy of the name is in their sister paper, The Mail on Sunday and that man is Peter Hitchens, he always tells it how it is, I don’t always agree with him but atr least I know he is writing his OWN view and not what he is told to write.

  14. calbear84 says:
    August 28, 2018 at 5:54 pm

    The farther to the right you go on that graphic, the closer you get to the truth. Congratulations Sundance, you’ve earned it!

  15. G-man says:
    August 28, 2018 at 5:54 pm

    LOLOL. Hotair on the right. That’s funny

  16. phoenixRising says:
    August 28, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    Joining in the chorus…
    so thankful for my little twig,,, such a comfort to have a sanctuary where people actually think!

    Congrats Sundance for the well-deserved recognition you have been receiving…
    have watched your twitter feed explode and see your tweets RT’s at other feeds I visit.
    You are well respected in cyberspace…

    Praying for you and all our treepers…
    Namaste

  17. ditzee says:
    August 28, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    Fox News should straddle the middle, IMO.

  18. Lemmy says:
    August 28, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    Everyone to the right of Forbes: “We are a conservative publication.” (except Fox, “we’re fair and balanced.”)
    Everyone to the left of the center line: “but, but, but, but we’re professional unbiased journalists.”

  19. OKPatriot says:
    August 28, 2018 at 6:00 pm

    Congratulations Sundance, you are becoming very well known. I really don’t know where we would be without your expertise.

  20. CountryClassVulgarian says:
    August 28, 2018 at 6:05 pm

    Nice!!!! Congratulations Sundance and all you wonderful Treepers.

  21. thelastbesthope says:
    August 28, 2018 at 6:06 pm

    The chart is wrong. Weekly Standard and National Review are not on the right, are not conservative.

    They are UniParty .. globalist and statist.

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/abae0c996148124bad4dfaa4ad3a661c804d55c554066eedaeb5cccc7de33ff4.jpg They are the swamp.

  22. ladypenquin says:
    August 28, 2018 at 6:06 pm

    Conservative TreeHouse belongs much higher up on the right side!

  23. labrat says:
    August 28, 2018 at 6:06 pm

    If you seek truth you are far right? Ok – I’ll take it. Being correct makes you right I guess.

  24. NJF says:
    August 28, 2018 at 6:07 pm

    When memes are real. Lol

    She put this out last year I think.

    There should be a line on either side labeled “tabloid”

    As always, I’m so thankful to this place and all who contribute.

