Today’s meme …

Congratulations to the Treehouse, and thanks to Stella for the find.
Congratulations to the Treehouse, and thanks to Stella for the find.
Stella's Place
From Sharyl Attkisson (seen on Twitter)
Notice conservative treehouse?
View original post
Wall Street Journal is LEFT. The op-ed is *occasionally* RIGHT. IMHO.
LikeLiked by 7 people
At a minimum, it ought to be evenly straddling the center line.
It is no longer a conservative publication.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You should be right at the top of the list.
I’ve learned more from you, and in FAR greater detail, than I have anywhere else the last several months since I stumbled onto this site.
And I keep spreading the word about you.
Thank you for all you do.
LikeLiked by 14 people
👍 Well deserved!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Kudos!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Congrats! You deserve it
LikeLiked by 6 people
Congats!
Both the Weekly Standard and National Review ought to be located, at best in the middle of the spectrum rather than on the Right.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The line should be shifted to the right side of “The Economist” square. The Economist was founded intentionally to be a left of center magazine that covered the economy. Often people think because of the name it is a right leaning rag….it isn’t. Move the center line right and this chart nails it. Congrats to TCH. I truly don’t see this as a far right site, but rather a site that seeks the truth wherever that might lead.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Economist and the New York Times should be in the same area.
LikeLike
Congratulations, Sundance, and all who make our Refuge informative and educational.
No one serves a true daily dose of truth, justice and the American way like our Treehouse.
Honored and blessed to have a twig 😊
Rock On 🤘
❤️
On the very right 👏👏👏👏
Snopes should be so far left that it is barely on the screen.
Treehouse is my go to site followed by free republic and then whatfinger.
Your a godsend Sundance and always in my prayers
Just have to say as a Brit that the Daily mail should not be there on the right.
It has right of centre views for general politics but it is 100% an establishment paper.
It always follows the government line on the big matters such as Syria and the Novichok poisoning nonsense, attacking Russia everyday of the week and printing propaganda for the murderous white helmets!.
It’s funny how ALL of their columnists have the same viewpoint which is the same viewpoint as the op-ed!!!
What a coincidence.
The ony journalist worthy of the name is in their sister paper, The Mail on Sunday and that man is Peter Hitchens, he always tells it how it is, I don’t always agree with him but atr least I know he is writing his OWN view and not what he is told to write.
Daily Mail jumps on everything and anything. They cover Strzok and Lisa Page romance as much as Trump and whatever playboy bunny alleges to have had s with him.
David Martusok from DM is siding a lot with Trump
The farther to the right you go on that graphic, the closer you get to the truth. Congratulations Sundance, you’ve earned it!
LOLOL. Hotair on the right. That’s funny
Joining in the chorus…
so thankful for my little twig,,, such a comfort to have a sanctuary where people actually think!
Congrats Sundance for the well-deserved recognition you have been receiving…
have watched your twitter feed explode and see your tweets RT’s at other feeds I visit.
You are well respected in cyberspace…
Praying for you and all our treepers…
Namaste
Fox News should straddle the middle, IMO.
Everyone to the right of Forbes: “We are a conservative publication.” (except Fox, “we’re fair and balanced.”)
Everyone to the left of the center line: “but, but, but, but we’re professional unbiased journalists.”
Congratulations Sundance, you are becoming very well known. I really don’t know where we would be without your expertise.
Nice!!!! Congratulations Sundance and all you wonderful Treepers.
The chart is wrong. Weekly Standard and National Review are not on the right, are not conservative.
They are UniParty .. globalist and statist.
https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/abae0c996148124bad4dfaa4ad3a661c804d55c554066eedaeb5cccc7de33ff4.jpg They are the swamp.
Conservative TreeHouse belongs much higher up on the right side!
If you seek truth you are far right? Ok – I’ll take it. Being correct makes you right I guess.
When memes are real. Lol
She put this out last year I think.
There should be a line on either side labeled “tabloid”
As always, I’m so thankful to this place and all who contribute.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
RSS - Posts
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 122,675 other followers
Treehouse Poet Laureate
Wall Street Journal is LEFT. The op-ed is *occasionally* RIGHT. IMHO.
LikeLiked by 7 people
At a minimum, it ought to be evenly straddling the center line.
It is no longer a conservative publication.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You should be right at the top of the list.
I’ve learned more from you, and in FAR greater detail, than I have anywhere else the last several months since I stumbled onto this site.
And I keep spreading the word about you.
Thank you for all you do.
LikeLiked by 14 people
👍 Well deserved!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Kudos!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Congrats! You deserve it
LikeLiked by 6 people
Congats!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Both the Weekly Standard and National Review ought to be located, at best in the middle of the spectrum rather than on the Right.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The line should be shifted to the right side of “The Economist” square. The Economist was founded intentionally to be a left of center magazine that covered the economy. Often people think because of the name it is a right leaning rag….it isn’t. Move the center line right and this chart nails it. Congrats to TCH. I truly don’t see this as a far right site, but rather a site that seeks the truth wherever that might lead.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Economist and the New York Times should be in the same area.
LikeLike
Congratulations, Sundance, and all who make our Refuge informative and educational.
No one serves a true daily dose of truth, justice and the American way like our Treehouse.
Honored and blessed to have a twig 😊
Rock On 🤘
❤️
LikeLiked by 4 people
On the very right 👏👏👏👏
LikeLike
Snopes should be so far left that it is barely on the screen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Treehouse is my go to site followed by free republic and then whatfinger.
Your a godsend Sundance and always in my prayers
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just have to say as a Brit that the Daily mail should not be there on the right.
It has right of centre views for general politics but it is 100% an establishment paper.
It always follows the government line on the big matters such as Syria and the Novichok poisoning nonsense, attacking Russia everyday of the week and printing propaganda for the murderous white helmets!.
It’s funny how ALL of their columnists have the same viewpoint which is the same viewpoint as the op-ed!!!
What a coincidence.
The ony journalist worthy of the name is in their sister paper, The Mail on Sunday and that man is Peter Hitchens, he always tells it how it is, I don’t always agree with him but atr least I know he is writing his OWN view and not what he is told to write.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Daily Mail jumps on everything and anything. They cover Strzok and Lisa Page romance as much as Trump and whatever playboy bunny alleges to have had s with him.
David Martusok from DM is siding a lot with Trump
LikeLike
The farther to the right you go on that graphic, the closer you get to the truth. Congratulations Sundance, you’ve earned it!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOLOL. Hotair on the right. That’s funny
LikeLike
Joining in the chorus…
so thankful for my little twig,,, such a comfort to have a sanctuary where people actually think!
Congrats Sundance for the well-deserved recognition you have been receiving…
have watched your twitter feed explode and see your tweets RT’s at other feeds I visit.
You are well respected in cyberspace…
Praying for you and all our treepers…
Namaste
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fox News should straddle the middle, IMO.
LikeLike
Everyone to the right of Forbes: “We are a conservative publication.” (except Fox, “we’re fair and balanced.”)
Everyone to the left of the center line: “but, but, but, but we’re professional unbiased journalists.”
LikeLike
Congratulations Sundance, you are becoming very well known. I really don’t know where we would be without your expertise.
LikeLike
Nice!!!! Congratulations Sundance and all you wonderful Treepers.
LikeLike
The chart is wrong. Weekly Standard and National Review are not on the right, are not conservative.
They are UniParty .. globalist and statist.
https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/abae0c996148124bad4dfaa4ad3a661c804d55c554066eedaeb5cccc7de33ff4.jpg They are the swamp.
LikeLike
Conservative TreeHouse belongs much higher up on the right side!
LikeLike
If you seek truth you are far right? Ok – I’ll take it. Being correct makes you right I guess.
LikeLike
When memes are real. Lol
She put this out last year I think.
There should be a line on either side labeled “tabloid”
As always, I’m so thankful to this place and all who contribute.
LikeLike
LikeLike