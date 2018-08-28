Reminder: Today is Primary Election Day in Florida, Arizona and Oklahoma

If you live in Florida, Arizona or Oklahoma you can find your polling place HERE. Go Vote…. and if your registration is not up to date in your own home state, now is the time to get prepared for the November mid-terms. Do not wait.
Oklahoma Polling Locations HERE – Florida Here – Arizona Here
“Donald Trump’s supporters are angry“, or “uneducated”, or “unenlightened”, or (fill_In_The_Blank). This sentiment is clear within the latest sunlight upon officials within the United States Department of Justice and FBI. Now the corporate media narrative controllers are fully engaged.
The gaslighting is extreme as the same entities utilize their microphones in a brutal attempt to create a self fulfilling prophecy. In essence, what they are really trying to save is themselves. However, the reality disconnect only solidifies their irrelevance.
At this point, anyone still trying to convince us this entire assembly of our union is headed in the right direction, well, they might want to revisit their proximity to the 2018 election ballpark. Because they’re not just out of the city – they’re also out of the same state the election ballpark is located in….. But then again, the media know that.
David Mamet had a famous saying, essentially: …‘in order for genuine democrats to continue their illogical belief systems they have to pretend not to know a lot of things’… By pretending ‘not to know’ there is no guilt, no actual connection to conscience, denial of truth allows easier trespass. The Democrat ideology depends on your willingness to accept their presentations; and your reconciliation. Do not look away.
There’s a level of anger far deeper and more consequential than expressed rage or visible behavior, it’s called Cold Anger.
Cold Anger does not need to go to violence. For those who carry it, no conversation is needed when we meet. You cannot poll or measure it specifically because most who carry it avoid discussion. And that decision has nothing whatsoever to do with any form of correctness.
We watched the passage of Obamacare at 1:38am on the day before Christmas Eve in 2009. We watched the Senate, then the House attempt passing Amnesty in 2014. We know exactly how it passed, and we know exactly why it passed. We don’t need to stand around talking about it….
We know what lies hidden behind “cloture” and the UniParty schemes.
We watch the 2009 $900+ billion Stimulus Bill being spent each year, every year, for seven consecutive years. Omnibus, Porkulous, QE1, QE2, Bailouts, Crony-Capitalism. We know exactly how this works, and we know exactly why this ruse is maintained. We don’t need to stand around talking about it…. We’re beyond talking.
We accept that the entire Senate voted to block President Trump’s ability to use recess appointments in 2017. Every.Single.Democrat.And.Republican.
Cold Anger absorbs betrayal silently, often prudently.
We’ve waited each year, every year, for ten years, to see a federal budget, only to be given another Omnibus spending bill by Speaker Ryan.
We’ve watched the ridiculing of cops, the riots, and the lack of support for laws, or their enforcement. We’ve been absorbing all that. We’ve been exposed to violence upon us by paid operatives of the organized DNC machine. We know; the media trying to hide it doesn’t change our level of information.
Cold Anger is not hatred, it is far more purposeful.
Cold Anger takes notice of the liars, even from a great distance – seemingly invisible to the mob. Cold Anger will still hold open the door for the riot goer. Mannerly.
We’ve watched our borders being intentionally unsecured.
We’ve watched Islamic Terrorists slaughter Americans as our politicians proclaim their uncertainty of motive. We know exactly who they are and why they are doing it. We do not need to stand around discussing it…. we’re clear eyed.
Cold Anger evidenced is more severe because it is more strategic, and more purposeful. Eric Cantor’s defeat, Matt Bevin’s victory, Brexit, Donald Trump’s highest vote tally in the history of presidential primaries or Mark Sanford’s 2018 dispatch might aide your understanding.
Cold Anger does not gloat; it absorbs consistent vilification and ridicule as fuel. This sensibility does not want to exist, it is forced to exist in otherwise unwilling hosts – we also refuse to be destabilized by it.
Transgender bathrooms are more important than border security.
Trade deals, employment and the standard of living in Vietnam and Southeast Asia are more important to Wall Street and DC lobbyists, than the financial security of Youngstown Ohio. We get it. We didn’t create that reality, we are simply responding to it.
Deliberate intent and prudence ensures we avoid failure. The course, is thoughtful vigilance; it’s a strategy devoid of emotion. The media can call us anything they want, it really doesn’t matter…. we’re far beyond that.
Foolishness and betrayal of our nation have served to reveal dangers within our present condition. Misplaced corrective action, regardless of intent, is neither safe nor wise. We know exactly who Donald Trump is, and we also know what he’s not. He is exactly what we need at this moment. He is a necessary glorious bastard.
Cold Anger is not driven to act in spite of itself; it drives a reckoning.
When the well attired lady leaves the checkout line carrying steaks and shrimp using an EBT card, the door is still held open for her; yet notations necessarily embed.
When the U.S. flags lay gleefully undefended, they do not lay unnoticed. When the stars and stripes are controversial, yet the Mexican flag is honored – we are paying attention.
When millionaire football players kneel down rather than honor our fallen soldiers and stand proud of our country, we see that. Check the NFL TV ratings – take note.
When a school community cannot openly pray, it does not mean the prayerful were absent.
When a liar seems to win, it is not without observation. Many – more than the minority would like to admit – know the difference between science, clocks and political agendas.
Cold Anger perceives deception the way a long-term battered spouse absorbs the blow in the hours prior to the pre-planned exit; with purpose.
A shield, or cry of micro-aggression will provide no benefit, nor quarter. Delicate sensibilities are dispatched like a feather in a hurricane. Pushed far enough, decisions are reached.
[…] On the drive to and from the East Coast, I paid attention to the billboards and bumper-stickers. Folks, the people in “Fly over” country are PISSED, from the guy that guides hunters, to the mayors of towns and cities, to state senators congressmen and Governors who are voting to arrest and imprison federal law enforcement officials for enforcing federal gun laws that don’t agree with state law … The political pendulum has never, in the history of humanity, stayed on one side of a swing. The back lash from over reach has always been proportionate to how far off center it went before coming back … right now we’re staring at a whole hell of a lot of the country (about 80-90% of the land mass, as well as about 50+% of the population) that is FED UP. You really don’t want those guys to decide that the only way to fix it is to burn it down and start over… (more)
It’s too late…
Remember, this is an insurgency. You must modify your mindset to think like an insurgent. Insurgencies have nothing to lose. If insurgents are not victorious the system, which controls the dynamic, wins. However, if insurgents do nothing, the same system, which controls the dynamic, also wins.
Do nothing and you lose. Go to the mattresses, and you might win. The choice is yours.
Right now, every day is Saint Crispins day.
If we are mark’d to die, we are enow
To do our country loss; and if to live,
The fewer men, the greater share of honour.
God’s will! I pray thee, wish not one man more.
By Jove, I am not covetous for gold,
Nor care I who doth feed upon my cost;
It yearns me not if men my garments wear;
Such outward things dwell not in my desires.
But if it be a sin to covet honour,
I am the most offending soul alive.
No, faith, my coz, wish not a man from England.
God’s peace! I would not lose so great an honour
As one man more methinks would share from me
For the best hope I have. O, do not wish one more!
Rather proclaim it, Westmoreland, through my host,
That he which hath no stomach to this fight,
Let him depart; his passport shall be made,
And crowns for convoy put into his purse;
We would not die in that man’s company
That fears his fellowship to die with us.
This day is call’d the feast of Crispian.
He that outlives this day, and comes safe home,
Will stand a tip-toe when this day is nam’d,
And rouse him at the name of Crispian.
He that shall live this day, and see old age,
Will yearly on the vigil feast his neighbours,
And say ‘To-morrow is Saint Crispian.’
Then will he strip his sleeve and show his scars,
And say ‘These wounds I had on Crispian’s day.’
Old men forget; yet all shall be forgot,
But he’ll remember, with advantages,
What feats he did that day. Then shall our names,
Familiar in his mouth as household words-
Harry the King, Bedford and Exeter,
Warwick and Talbot, Salisbury and Gloucester-
Be in their flowing cups freshly rememb’red.
This story shall the good man teach his son;
And Crispin Crispian shall ne’er go by,
From this day to the ending of the world,
But we in it shall be remembered-
We few, we happy few, we band of brothers;
For he to-day that sheds his blood with me
Shall be my brother; be he ne’er so vile,
This day shall gentle his condition;
And gentlemen in England now-a-bed
Shall think themselves accurs’d they were not here,
And hold their manhoods cheap whiles any speaks
That fought with us upon Saint Crispin’s day.
The awakened American middle-class insurgency, led by Donald Trump, is an existential threat to the professional political class and every entity who lives in/around the professional political class. The entire political industry is threatened by the insurgency. The entire political industry is threatened by Donald Trump.
Decision time.
You know why the entire apparatus is united against President Trump. You know why the entire Wall Street apparatus is united against President Trump. You know why every institutional department, every lobbyist, every K-Street dweller, every career legislative member, staffer, and the various downstream economic benefactors, including the corporate media, all of it – all the above, are united against Donald Trump.
Donald Trump is an existential threat to the very existence of the UniParty. Donald Trump is an existential threat to every entity who benefits from the UniParty.
Multi-billion dollar contracts at stake. Trillion dollar multi-national trade deals at stake. The fundamental construct of decades of their united efforts to tear away at the very fabric of the U.S.A is at stake. They too have nothing to lose, and they’re damn sure acting like it.
Who opposes them?
Love the pep talk and passing it along…
Please … please … please … my fellow conservatives VOTE! I live in N.CA where my vote hasn't counted for decades … it's only ceremonial. YOURS is NOT! YOUR VOTE is monumental in the struggle to return this Country to … THE PEOPLE! Please help save our nation. You are literally … speaking for me. I am handicapped, by my geography. You're still FREE!!
When the voter fraud is dealt with.
And I believe it will be.
There may be a serious shift in the results of elections in the Golden State. I pray you will stay hopeful, prayerful, and willing to engage with the culture in your home state. God bless Kenji.
I pray that you are right … thanks for the encouragement
So true,I live on the northeast tip of Humboldt county and the nearest big city Eureka had a line half a mile long when moonbeam allowed wetbacks to get a license or id card.
It’s sad that they were all auto enrolled to vote,they say only in local and state elections which I call BS.If not for my wife being here I would of never steped foot in this state,now were just waiting for lawyers to finish with her moms estate and we are headed back east.She loves the sound of Tenn but I miss my home in Fla
Nice to hear that the Mexican cartel are all getting drivers licenses … and auto insurance! Right?! … uggggh … nevermind. I'll go back to scanning the horizon for drunk and stoned drivers … in a desperate act of survival.
Lol they dont seem to think they need insurance.
Kenji- DITTO from all of us conservative/right wing/ NY Deplorables! Please do for us what we cannot do for ourselves.
Understood, Chief! We are fellow tribespeople … although my local tribe would be the Miwoks … a people who lived in the mud of the SF Bay … digging clams and weaving reed baskets. Not like Seneca Warriors. That's my nickname for all the Silicon Valley hipsters … they're all Miwoks … digging clams for Fackebook on the south bay mudflats.
Kenji, I can commiserate with you. my vote in NY is also only ceremonial – I have no real representation. I also have a governor who has told conservatives they were not welcome in their own state.
I feel for you (although "no term limits for me" Jerry Brown is pretty bad). Your loudmouthed, narcissistic, excuse for a MAN, Governor is despicable. And his cabinet is/was even WORSE … creeps, perverts, and liars.
The biggest example of “Cold Anger” I can
think of in the last 10 years was Chic Fil A.
All of the MSM, radical LGBTQRST groups,
colleges villifying Chic Fil A. An organization
headed by a christian guy that walked the
walk.
People said nothing publicly. They just piled
into their cars, and clogged the drive throughs
every Chic Fil A extent. The success they’ve
had since that time shows cold anger vividly.
The fact that it happened to a Christian founded
company shows, who’s being paying attention.
And, who will win in the long run.
Walking through the 911 Memorial & Museum also brings cold anger too……………….
(and sadness)
(and sadness)
Yes, I remember that day well.
It was beautiful.
Perfect analogy.
Yup. Ive never looked at a clear blue September sky the same way since!
I remember it well, we live in a very small community with very few restaurant choices here, but we have a Christian College that happens to have a Chic-Fil-A in it and boy oh boy did we have to wait a super long time to get a luscious chicken sandwich that evening AND most importantly, make a point to the bullies!
Our local Chick-fil-A ran out of food because so many of us made a point to go by there and buy from them. The store manager ended up apologizing and sold gift cards instead – there were NO COMPLAINTS. I was so proud of our community for their love and support.
Done! And, I have the "I Voted" sticker to prove it. 😀
Buh-Bye Bill Nelson. Rick Scott is surely going to kick you out of your seat. And Ron DeSantis will be our next Governor.
I voted locally for Javier Manjarres, who is a writer who started the Conservative Shark Tank blog that covers Florida politics. He’s a young Columbian, who has a story very similar to Marco Rubio’s family. I doubt he’ll beat the democrat here in the Dark Blue Home of the Hanging Chads, even if he wins the primary, but that’s okay. It took two tries to get Col. Allen West into office…..and I believe young Mr. Majarres has a jib cut out of the same cloth as Allen West. BTW, “they” have once again gerrymandered my Congressional district to the point that another old Democrat Dimwit, Alcee Hastings, is on the very “edge” of it…….when he started out in Miami.
Brings to mind the words of Henry II, “Will no one rid me of this meddlesome priest?”. (Thomas Beckett). Please, please, please! It’s beyond time we unseat these old, corrupt gerrymandered legislators.
I leave you with a Happy Thought…..former Rep Corrine Brown, who is now serving time in a federal pen for corruption. (As a gator, it used to bother me, now it just makes me laugh):
Is she really? I didn't know that. Good to hear. I sure hope Bill Nelson is retired. He needs to have been gone years ago.
and Ron DeSantis owes his sudden surge in popularity 100% to PDJT’s recent endorsement, imo.
here in Collier Co (SWFL), early results show him way ahead of Adam Putnam…whose ties to the sugar industry & the toxic algae nightmare ..esp around Lake O…didn’t help either.
LikeLiked by 3 people
From here on out, EVERY election is a battle between Good and EVIL! The D-Rats are PURE EVIL having denounced God from their platform at the D-Rat convention of 2012. Getting out to vote for Rs is not just important, it is CRITICAL! We don't need to beat the D-Rats, we need to DESTROY them! Totally, completely, permanently. Go Vote, take your family to vote, take your friends to vote, take your neighbors to vote. The fate of the USA depends on it. JMHO
LikeLiked by 15 people
Agree 100%. Unless you're dying or in a coma, everyone of us on our side should be voting. (And being dead has never stopped the Left from voting.)
Just an update. Had to go run an errand and on the way back, drove by my polling site. It was crowded like during the general election which I view as a VERY GOOD indicator; keep in mind, this was around 3pm and the real crowd usually doesn't show up until after 5pm when work lets out. Glad we got our voting done last week.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I really like the "cold anger" terminology! It reminds me of a line in The Warrior Song, "….kill with a heart like Arctic ice". We do not rant, nor do we rave….we are immovable in our resolve to resonate with the Trump Doctrine, "America First!"
LikeLiked by 1 person
The storm is coming:
Gotta expand my Deep Purple vinyl collection …
“if your registration is not up to date in your own home state, now is the time to get prepared for the November mid-terms. Do not wait.”
Life is messy and complicated. “Stuff” happens. So- you think you have plenty of time do it, “it can wait until tomorrow”. Well, when “stuff happens”, often these little deadlines get missed.
“I can take care of that mail (bills, etc) on a rainy day because summers are so short here in NY”
Been there -done that – I have the hat and the T-Shirt (so I learned my lesson the hard way).
Romans 12:10 Be kindly affectioned one to another with brotherly love; in honour preferring one another; 11 Not slothful in business; fervent in spirit; serving the Lord;
Voted for DeSantis for Governor and Scott for Senator today in Florida Republican Primary. There is this dude " Putnam" that is running against DeSantis that was a never trumper and has a lot of big Sugar money behind him. He now is somehow Trump's best friend.
I hope DeSantis wins.
I hope DeSantis wins.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Putnam is our commissioner of Agriculture.
Bought and paid for by Corporate farmers/COC……
He had to change his tune to make him sound more like a MAGA supporter..
Vote for Desantis for Governor ……………
85 y/o Mom (in Florida) proudly cast her votes for DeSantis and Scott at 7:30 am this morning.
😊
😊
Two DeSantis and Scott votes in our household today. Putnam has been calling our landline almost on the hour every hour since 8 a.m. 😡
LikeLiked by 7 people
Two more votes for DeSantis and Scott in our household. We are THRILLED with Rick Scott.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Putnam only PRETENDS to be PDJT’s friend. The MAGA stamp was officially given to Ron DeSantis, who will be a fantastic governor. It’s all good….barring electoral shenanigans, Florida should return to red from purple….even though the Gold Coast & the I-4 corridor are controlled by Dimwits.
LikeLiked by 3 people
After seeing that cute commercial with Rep. DeSantis and his family, whats not to like about the guy :-0
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was ballot 118 in my area.
Done, Kathy- voted for them half an hour ago!!!
My husband and I both voted for Gov Scott for Senator and Congressman De Santis for the new Gov on Sunday. We drove by our polling place in Hillsborough Co earlier today and it was busy! Our adult children voted the same, so 4 more votes each! 🙂
A few weeks ago I received the voter information on the candidates. I researched every one so that I and my other family members can vote for the best person.
(My son lives in Colorado and he sends me the list of candidates there for me to research so that he can vote for the best person.)
So I will go vote as soon as possible.
Lucky you! I am down here in SE AZ, I never received ANY info, and other friends received no info also. I had to let them know that today was VOTE DAY and that I would not be showing up for brunch! Asked them about whether they had received any info and they said they had not, and haven’t for years! Knowing them, they went and asked all their neighbors …and will be carpooling them to polling place if they have to!
If I lived in any of these “primary” states I definitely would be voting today. As it is all I can do is keep good thoughts that the best candidates win, the RINOs lose and the vote turnout sets new records for Republicans.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I'll be voting in a few hours (AZ). Did the President make any other recommendations besides Gov. Ducey?
I intend to vote for Kelli Ward.
I intend to vote for Kelli Ward.
Just voted for Ward as well although I don’t think none of the R candidates will be able to beat Sinema and the big money behind her. I think the seat will be lost and we have no one to thank but the invaders from California who leave the state, but bring their politics.
I don’t know. I saw PT’s tweet about Gov Ducey a few days ago, not sure of others. But from everything I read Ward is the stellar choice of the bunch.
Thanks for voting and being a thoughtful citizen! I remember Arizona from the “old days” of decades ago with its amazing beauty and great people.
Unfortunately like many western states AZ suffered from less than optimum political and economic trends. But there’s reason to think this can change. It will certainly be immensely satisfying to see its leadership make Arizona great again!
The meek may inherit the earth, but the inglorious bastards have to win it for them first.
‘Some must be warriors so that others may live in peace’
Meekness.
A term from the Greek version of the Sermon on the Mount, I believe?
Jesus told us, “Blessed are the Meek.”
This term is the same term used for the nature of those horses found were suitable to be trained as WAR HORSES.
In some ways, the description of Cold Anger given so eloquently here by Sundance carries shades of the nature of the term “meekness.” Great strength and intelligence managed with painstaking discipline to create a victory producing partnership with the rider. In our case, the best partnership is with God, who best holds the reigns and guides us every moment of the battles He chooses to take us into.
“All Glory and Honor and Praise be to Him
who sits on the throne and unto the Lamb!”
News from Arizona:
https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/politics/elections/2018/08/28/arizona-election-primary-2018-voting-live-updates/1047958002/
“At least 4 polling locations closed due to machine malfunctions”
“Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes addressed the widespread voting issues at a press conference Tuesday morning.
He said his office became aware of issues with the voting equipment Monday when troubleshooters were testing at the polling sites.
The contractor responsible for the voting machines was supposed to provide more than 100 technicians to assist with issues, but only 70 were available.
Fontes said his office staff tried to address as many problems as they could, but some of the machines were still malfunctioning when polling places opened Tuesday morning.
“I would be surprised if there were fewer than 100 (polling places impacted),” he said.
But as of 10 a.m., only four were still experiencing issues.
The impacted sites were the traditional polling places, not the 40 “bonus vote centers” set up throughout the Valley, where any registered voter can cast a ballot.
“This is not a hiccup. This is a serious concern where voters across Maricopa County couldn’t get voting,” Fontes said.”
Biggest County in the state? How convenient…..
Steady stream of people coming in when I voted!
Passed this on also!
Even if you live in a democrat dominated area, please vote: it shows them we are not intimidated and there are other referenda, initiatives, tax levies, school board elections, city council elections etc that need us!
My cold anger has been refined for some time now. Its armor is as strong as tungsten carbide, its ram capacity is 3 Tera bites and rising, its loyalty to the cause is my prime principal and guiding light. I want to be a loyal wolverine; I want to climb to heights unseen. We are in this fight and we will not back down. WE are taking this country back.
kiski- EXCELLENT. glad to hear it.
You may have already seen this campaign speech by then candidate Trump. It touches me as much today as it did then. He was the first candidate (in my life) to capture the essence of our cold anger by exposing the hard facts of the deceit and attempted destruction of our nation. His words are so powerful that it makes my eyes leak every time I watch!
LikeLiked by 4 people
TY TBOR……….
Get a tissue, you might need it!
I'm going to send it to friends as a reminder to go vote for MAGA……
We need to play this at least once a week. Should be played by every Republican running for office in the days leading up to their election.
Thanks for the reminder!!
Tonight we are going to see that there isn’t any damn blue wave! Historically, Democrats out vote Republicans in Florida during the Early Voting period. Republicans come out during the day of the election. Depending on that turnout would determine who wins and loses in Florida.
This year the State of Florida was completely flipped. Republicans have outnumbered Democrats for the first time in decades in Early Voting. For those that are concerned that Democrats will turn out in larger numbers tonight, that is NOT going to happen.
My wife and I both voted. In Florida, registered Republicans get a Republican Primary Ballot while registered Democrats get a Democrat Primary Ballot. The fact that Democrats lost the Early Voting to Republicans means that those Democrats are either sick and tired of the Democrats and/or are going to vote for Republicans on November 6th.
The Republicans will win the Governor’s Seat (Ron DeSantis), the Senate Seat (Rick Scott) and we are going to hold all Congressional Seats and we will flip two Democrat Congressional Seats.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I certainly hope you are correct about DeSantis winning although I’ll miss him in the House. For some reason Matt Gaetz has a couple of primary challengers – one is a vet who has been heavily running ads but I haven’t seen any for Gaetz. I hope the people of District 1 realize what a gem they have in Gaetz.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Republicans who stay home elect Democrats
LikeLiked by 4 people
Republicans who stay home DESERVE democrats.
5th generation native Arizonan here…..I had a lot of ancestral cold anger voting with me. My great great grandfather who busted up dry dirt to start a ranch without government telling him where and how to do it. My great grandfather who taught me how to shoot when I was barely 5, and read me Bible stories AND the Constitution. My grandfather who removed his hat and stood for the flag…anywhere, anytime. My mother, a campaign manager for Goldwater. I truly felt the weight of what they believed in. May God help us, protect President Trump and lead us back home.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Those good old boys would go ballistic if they were to see what Phoenix has turned into. Most of my uncles/aunts and their the kids went north to the real conservative enclaves in the 70’s and 80’s.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not an Arizonan, but I love the family callbacks. My great-grandmother was the first police matron to retire from the Kansas City Police Department, as in, retired shield number 1.
I can only imagine how she’s spinning in her grave at what the FBI has become, as well as the general lack of respect for law enforcement these days. She could shoot the eye out of a gnat at 50 paces with her service revolver well into her 80’s, and I can only imagine how pungent her criticism of Obama and his chicanery would have been.
At any rate, here’s hoping AZ ends up with senators much better than those with which they have recently been afflicted.
In Jesus' name, we pray. Amen 🙏
Pretty light at my SWFL polling location this morning at 9:00am.
I’ll get a report soon from the better half about the crowd at 7:00am ish.
It kinda bugged me this time that there was no information (like ballot number) at all when the ballot was scanned. I asked everyone if Brenda Snipes was in the building and a few got the joke and laughed– The Alzheimer’s patient that took the driver license had no clue at all…
It bugs me to death to see her ugly face on Sample Ballots, etc. You must have spent some time over here to know who she is……
I heard on the radio on my way home this evening that there were issues in Arizona with the voting. I just found this information from Fox.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/08/28/arizona-election-officials-report-problems-with-voting-machines.html
I didn't have any. I live in a really small Podunk (which I love) town. The lady told me that the traffic had been pretty steady of people coming in. No waiting, and as soon as the other voting machines were empty, seemed someone walked in and stepped into the empty machine. I doubled checked my voting machine results before I had it printed, and checked the machine that counted the votes. The rest is in the hands of the Lord.
BRUTAL interview w/ Democrat @RecorderFontes on massive voting problems across the state
“Still down after 5 hours. Inexcusable … We’re seniors. It’s hard for us to get here … When did you know contractors were going to have issues? At 6:00 this morning?”
Here’s part of it:
We hear about this stuff all the time. What the heck to state election offices do all year? All they need to make sure is their up and running TWO freakin’ days a year and they can’t even do that?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Hubby voted at 7am here in central Fl. He said there were 4 people in line, but that was twice as many in the last primary. I voted at 11am, 6 people in line. We live in a somewhat rural area near Orlando. It was a blast voting. We have a lot of great people running for Agriculture, county commission and judges. Hubby and I researched everyone last night and had a clear decision on how to vote for MAGA.
What a pleasure to vote for Desantis and Scott.
Observations from a smaller limb.
A remembrance worth taking, we are not the first, we continue a great battle
http://www.history.org/almanack/life/politics/giveme.cfm
I voted. Researched all of them and really don’t think any are the best but I voted for the best worse of the bunch. One is an ex lobbyist with Keating attached to him and the other is a banker. (Governor’s race).
Looking for a ward victory in AZ over McSally. I’d take a clear sheriff Joe win as well but I don’t think that is likely. Hopefully he didn’t split the conservative vote just to elect the RINO.
I voted today here in Az. Cast my vote for Kelli Ward. McSally is a never Trumper who is a recent convert to conservatism and lies about Kelli. Ward is NOT the strongest candidate and has said some REALLY stupid things but I cannot cast my ballot for the never Trumper. Why are these poll assistants the sandal clad, tie dye, granola types that are always at the polls helping out? Fishy ha?
Been mailing it in, lately. My primary was a while back, and I’ll be voting by mail in mid-October, the day my mail-in arrives.
Again, this year, I won’t be voting on Election Day.
I’ll be volunteering at the polls, a sixteen hour day, with an extra couple hours the week before to refresh the poll process training and orientation.
If you possibly can, please volunteer. Lots of districts, like mine, for instance, even pay you a nominal stipend for your time, so it’s not pure volunteer work. Last time, I voluteered as a supervisor; I was paid about one-twelfth my monthly rent – enough for a week’s groceries and a tank of gas, and a beer at the end of the long day. Obviously it’s not about the money, but it helps.
Best of all, you can guilt-trip your lazy friends – “Hey, if I can work there ALL DAY, the least you can do is drop by, say hi, and cast a VOTE! I’ll be looking for you! 🙂 ”
See you at the polls, neighbor!
Mailed mine in as well-now wishing I had waited and not voted for Ducey–if he appoints Cindy McCain or her daughter he is going to see cold anger at its peak.
The President says vote Ducey.
My sister is working the polls today in South Florida. Says the turnout was heavier than she had ever seen in a primary.
Vox may be a leftist site
But here’s their lineup for tonight….
https://www.vox.com/2018/8/27/17773110/primary-elections-2018-arizona-florida-oklahoma
Checking in from here in SE Arizona! Went to vote before noon. Asked the lady at the check-in station how the turnout had been. Checked my I.D,-which I really love. She said that it was pretty steady, and seemed more than usual. There are only 3 voting computers to use, two were in use when I got there. No waiting! And, as I was leaving the other two had people at them. This is good news! My little town is totally Trump Territory! Love that I can review my choices on the printout card and then place it in the machine.
Tuesday is my brunch day with friends, and when they called I was like–going to go and vote, they didn’t even know that today was VOTE DAY! And yes, they are going to go and vote in their area also. Something needs to be done about getting the word out in small rural areas like this in AZ. I am usually the Big Mouth when it comes to letting everyone know, but with all the garbage about the passing of the Senator, I made announcement few days ago on FB etc. no news, no social media until after Memorial Day for me-I will be on total blackout until after he is in the ground.
We shall see how it all turns out. Prayers.
Voted for Martha McSally in the GOP primary in AZ. Was leaning towards Kelli Ward until a couple of weeks ago, but I believe McSally will run better against Kyrsten Sinema.
Ok just voted here in Florida. Although there was virtually no line. Hope the turn out picks up.
