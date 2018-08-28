Jim Jordan Discusses Bruce Ohr Testimony….

House Judiciary Committee Representative Jim Jordan appears on Fox News with Lou Dobbs to discuss the testimony of DOJ Official Bruce Ohr.
The FISA warrant was dirty/fruadulent.. What ramifications come from that for Muelley/Sessions and their evidence? At the least Rosey who signed one of the renewals is shown to be dirty along with Yates, Comey, and Boente. Boente is still there as Wreys legal counsel. Yates and Comey remain at large.
I was so happy to hear Sean say that…”Fraud upon the Court”!
That’s what I’ve been saying too, that it seemed to me to qualify as ‘Fraud upon the Court’.
That is a specific form of Fraud.
And the Statute of Limitations is extended for so long as the Fraud-upon-the-Court continues.
Since they are still engaged in committing Fraud-upon-the-Court…then the Statute of Limitations hasn’t kicked in yet.
And that includes Hillary.
So right about the statute of limitations wheatie!
Something that has bothered me for months is that you see very little about the FISA judges – Rosemary Collyer the only one we’ve really heard from (and she basically punted). I can’t help but wonder if these judges – at least some of them – are complicit in this corruption. I also am not sold on the notion that these DOJ/FBI corruptocrats did what they did simply because they hated PDJT and loved HRC. IMHO, there was money involved… and a lot of it.
Money…yeah, probably…but also promotions later, when HRC won.
They also had self-preservation in mind.
These corrupt weasels had been breaking laws, bigtime…and were afraid of it all being exposed if HRC didn’t win.
Rosemary. Another Rosemary. Every time I see the name I think of Nixon’1 (17 seconds) secretary. What has this Rosemary wrought?
Joe DiGenova “Huber not interviewed Bruce Ohr” or something thereabout.
Not good
Possum Jr.
DiGenova also pointed out Mueller didn’t interview Ohr either – expected because he doesn’t want to go near opening something on Clinton.
There hasn’t been communication with Mueller for weeks.Dershowitz is saying Mueller will subpoena PTrump. No communication like this in conjunction with the various pressures indicates a big decision in the works.
Mueller isn’t the type to surrender to just a report.. Rosenstein has been cocky – but blows with the political wind as well as shows deference to Mueller. Rosenstein is de facto AG. Huber had been helping Session with immigration stuff and doing his regular job functions in Utah. Somethings off with Huber and Sessions story.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/alan-dershowitz-robert-mueller-gearing-up-to-subpoena-trump
But did Horowitz? Surprisingly not mentioned, especially since it’s his FISA investigation
There will not be any MOAB before SOTUS vote. Mueller investigation supposed to finish by labor weekend as per one of the Rudy interview.
“investigation supposed to finish by labor weekend”
“Action speaks louder than words”. I will wait for the action, in the meantime I have other things to do.
Ohr got a waiver from Waivey Gravey. As did the rest, except Possum.
You are dating yourself! ROFLMSAO! But, I BELIEVE Hugh is still alive … you could call him and ask?
Mr. Huber – Call Mr. Ratcliff ASAP. Thank You.
As long as I am AG, I will not let y’all politically influence muh high integrity impeccable patriotic dedicated totally above suspicion professional department.
— Jeff Sessions.
How do this men who have sworn to uphold the rule of law and our Constitution sleep at night? It’s like a hail storm of crimes hitting these guys in the face and they seem to turn a blind eye.
How is that possible? It’s truly disgraceful.
The fundamental principle of liberalism is that the ends justify the means. Forget laws, forget the Constitution, forget norms.
Uncertain futures tend to cause paralysis and inaction. Many of the men and women you wonder about are frozen with uncertainty and fear. That’s how I’m seeing it.
“How do this men who have sworn to uphold the rule of law and our Constitution sleep at night?”
Their conscience is seared and defiled.
Titus 1:15 Unto the pure all things are pure: but unto them that are defiled and unbelieving is nothing pure; but even their mind and conscience is defiled.
The new FBI / DoJ Oath of Office:
I solemnly swear to defend the Democrat Party from all enemies, both foreign and domestic. I shall destroy all evidence I find that may hurt a Democrat or that party.
I also solemnly swear to invent charges and manufacture evidence to incriminate all Republicans, even if they have done nothing to or against a Democrat. I will prosecute and imprison every Republican that I can, even if I have to intimidate defense witnesses into silence.
@ Bogey……..on 10K mattresses paid by Clinton Foundation money, and tax payers.
Jim Jordan is the kind of individual our founding fathers imagined would be the type of individual who would volunteer, and serve, in the great deliberative body of our House of Representatives. Such clarity, such conviction, such forthrightness; Jordan is an exemplary politician: he redeems the breed.
What a great change it would be if the SotH actually worked to advance POTUS’s agenda. Get that little rat bastard Ryan out and Jim Jordan in ASAP!
Ohr was a lynch pin to the operation, and it appears he came loose today.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In the grand scheme he was low-/mid-level probably. A courier. Like maybe quite literally a courier.
And it stops working if he pulls out.
Regardless of metaphors, today just might be a watershed day.
Let’s hope that they found more about the firewalls that were setup prior to President Trump’s inauguration. Those meetings at the Obama white house about doing it by the book, yeh right.
I disagree. He engaged in discussions with Steele about hoping the firewalls would hold. He was part of the scheme and knew all the actors. I suspect that he wasn’t entirely truthful in his testimony today. It makes him sound like an honest bureaucrat that just got abused by his superiors. I’m not buying it for a second. He and his wife are Marxists.
The Wray Googly Eyes pic may take the top prize from the Podesta Moment of Exasperation pic. Tough call. 1A and 1B, IMO.
It’s my fav. I laugh every time because it fits Wray perfectly.
Like, “Oh, sheeeet – I can’t believe he asked that.”
Jim Jordan is a very straight arrow. Use him well and he will hit the target every time.
Why is John Roberts the head of the Supreme Court and over these FISA judges not screaming at these judges to go back after the 3 folks who signed the 4 FISA warrants.
Is nobody in our government accountable to do the right thing and act when laws have been broken?
Sessions no visible action to date
Rosenstein no visible action to date
Huber no visible action to date
Chief Justice Roberts no visible action to date
The FISA judges who accepted the fraudulent FISA warrants no visible action to date
Where is justice?
Still say Wray and Roberts look like they could be related.
Take Roberts, give him a clueless look and gray hair, and
you have Wray.
Our courts are infested with corrupt leftist Judges.
Look at what happened in the recent Awan case.
Our only hope for Justice right now, is with a Military Court.
After Jan 1st, it will be possible to try civilians in a Military Court…that’s when the President’s EO takes effect.
“no visible action to date”
The Shadow Government has something to hold over all the people you mentioned. See CIA whistle blower Kevin Shipp’s videos.
https://a.disquscdn.com/get?url=https%3A%2F%2Fi.redd.it%2Fwq5ivewn4xi11.png&key=svrlWtyKTLi467A96EgJZg&w=800&h=543
REVEALED: Chinese Govt. Killed and Imprisoned 18-20 CIA Spies After Penetrating Hillary Clinton’s Private Server
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/08/developing-chinese-govt-killed-and-imprisoned-18-20-cia-spies-after-penetrating-hillary-clintons-private-server/
Treason, this has to be prosecuted!
Might as well go to sleep and wake up in November. Then, vote, and go back to sleep until January.
The amazing thing for me is that our own CIA has not terminated Hillary Clinton by now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No wonder Clapper didn’t want to do a damage assesment report.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The battlescape is the Mid Terms, nothing else is of equivalent consequence. POTUS is wielding all his weaponry to maximise damage to the enemy in this upcoming showdown. He is using the failing / flailing SC to generate/maintain voter anger/outrage to maximise his voter turnout. This is a safe strategy cause he cannot be indicted and will not be impeached (they may try) before the election. And it is working cause they cannot touch his popularity negatively, they are increasing it with their malfeasance cause average Joe’s are not stupid and are noticing what is going on.
An election win will be an endorsement of POTUS because he is now a known quantity. If his agenda is endorsed strongly in the mid terms (by no or even minimal losses, let alone gains – remember it is the norm for the party of POTUS to backward in mid terms) then MAGA is assured and will proceed at TRUMP SPEED.
The SC, swamp and THE LEFT will be rent asunder and cast aside like debris after a tornado. They will have to rebuild themselves, MAGA will be keeping the rest of America plenty busy enough!
Implicit in MAGA is justice being restored, forgot to add.
No one talked to Ohr? Not Mueller? Not Huber?
Houston, we have a problem.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe it was someone on Huber’s team of prosecutors and investigators, that has interviewed Ohr.
There are hundreds on his team.
Or (no pun intended), I’ll take the news that Ohr was dragged in front of a grand jury as better than “talking” with Huber or Mueller.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, exactly.
We don’t know what’s really been going on…and I suspect there is a lot of parsing-of-words happening, whenever people in the DOJ are asked questions.
Apparently the FBI was talking to Ohr .. to get information from Steele.
“we have a problem”
If you don’t talk to someone that is a key “player”, than you do not have to deal with whatever may arise in some so-called “investigation”.
It seems Judicial Watch is correct. (Inspector General Reports is where the truth goes to die, or something like that)
Jim Jordan — Time for you to send a letter to FISA Court demanding they rescind the FISA Warrants and recommend that further activities based upon them be ceased. Ask the FISA Court to publicly rescind the warrants.
If Huber was doing ANYTHING, why would the McCabe IG referral have been passed off to the DC US Attorneys Office (where Debbie Wasserman-Schultz’s brother is an assistant USA, and a USA kissed (rather than wrist slapped) the Awans?)
If IG Horowitz was a patriot why would he gloss over the Strzok verses FBI IT guys conflicted answers about the searching of the Weiner evidence? Why didn’t IG Horowitz contact the Intel IG when the Intel IG told Horowitz’s office ABOUT HRC’S EMAILS GETTING HACKED BY THE CHICOMS? Why didn’t IG Horowitz get the Strzok/Page gmail coms, when their f*cking work texts said they set up the gmail for concealed coms? I have seen NO EVIDENCE that Horowitz made ANY attempt to get Comey, McCabe, Priestap, Yates, Ohr, etc, etc, etc, work coms. THEY ARE PUBLIC RECORD. HOROWITZ DOESN’T EVEN NEED A SUBPOENA, WHICH IF HE DID WOULD BE EASY TO WRITE.
Mueller and Huber did NOT EVEN INTERVIEW OHR, NELLIE, Lisa PAGE, etc, etc, etc.? Really? And some people think the “justice” department is doing an actual criminal investigation?
Thank you Sara Carter, Chuck Ross-Daily Caller, Sharyl Attkisson, and others. IT WAS A GOOD DAY FOR THE TRUTH.
We HAVE to win the midterms. Then President Trump can fire Sessions, RR, Wray, Ohr, and the rest of the dead weight.
I would suggest Trump make someone like retired Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke the head of the FBI.
P.S.
As it has been said up post,
SOS HRC’s emails were being read in real time 2009 to 2012 by the Chicoms. 2010 -2012 18 to 20 CIA sources in China were imprisoned or killed = murdered by the Chicoms.
Coincidence?
Boy there’s a confident fellow! He looks like he’s enjoying his last soy latte on the way to the gallows!
