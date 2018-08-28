Election Night in FL, AZ and OK – Results and Discussion Thread…

Polls close(d) in Florida at 7pm/8pm (two zones); in Oklahoma at 8pm; and in Arizona at 10pm EST.

♦In Florida: 7/8pm President Trump has endorsed Rep. Ron DeSantis for Governor, and Governor Rick Scott for Senate to challenge Democrat Bill Nelson.

♦In Oklahoma: 8pm Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett and businessman Kevin Stitt are competing in a primary runoff; and republicans also have a runoff in NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine’s old 1st District, where Tim Harris and Kevin Hern are facing off.

♦In Arizona: 10pm republicans will select a candidate for retiring Jeff Flake’s senate seat. Rep. Martha McSally is favored but facing challenges from Kelli Ward and Joe Arpaio.

New York Times Results:  Florida HEREArizona HERE

CNN Election Results HERE

 

  Dora says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    YEA!!

    Reply
  MAGADJT says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    Does Kelli Ward have a chance? Did they run Arpaio in there as a splitter? If so, I'm surprised he would do that to Ward.

    Reply
  DanO64 says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    Busy day.

    Reply
    fleporeblog says:
      August 28, 2018 at 8:30 pm

      Pay very close attention to the vote totals in Florida! Keep in mind there are 200K more registered Democrats than Republicans.

      Look what the current numbers are! Remember the Pan Handle doesn’t get reported until 8pm which will just increase the margins.

      Governor’s Race

      Republicans – 1,369,046 (64% of precincts reporting)
      Democrats – 1,257,035 (67% of precinct reporting)

      Senator’s Race

      Republicans – 1,420,098 (70% of precincts reporting)

      Congressional District 7 (We Can Flip)

      Republicans – 56,606 (100% of precincts reporting)
      Democrats – 56,544 (100% of precinct reporting)

      Congressional District 13 (We Can Flip)

      Republicans – 53,386 (100% of precincts reporting)

      Reply
    • G. Alistar says:
      August 28, 2018 at 9:40 pm

      Yep, while most are focusing on the election in Az, Ok and Fl or the Ohr testimony to closed session of the house intel members, I’m wondering If the DOJ announcement today by Jeff Sessions is important? Attorney General Jeff Sessions welcomed the confirmation of Joseph H. (Jody) Hunt as the Assistant Attorney General of the Department of Justice’s Civil Division.

      “I applaud the Senate for the confirmation of Jody Hunt,” said Attorney General Jeff Sessions. “His Department of Justice career extends for nearly 20 years. He has served as Director of the Federal Programs Branch for 15 years, a part of the Civil Division. This branch litigates some of the Justice Department’s most challenging cases at the trial level. I am deeply indebted to Jody for his outstanding service as my Chief of Staff. He is a man of great integrity, energy, and legal skill. He is uniquely qualified to lead the Department’s largest litigation division, where I am confident he will ably advocate this administration’s legal agenda.”

      The Civil Division, which functions as the Government’s law firm, is the largest litigating component of the U.S. Department of Justice. Each year, the Civil Division represents the United States and its agencies, Members of Congress, Cabinet Officers, and other federal employees in tens of thousands of cases. In total, the Civil Division litigates matters on behalf of over 100 different federal agencies.

      Reply
  sundance says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    Reply
  Patriot1783 says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    FL already called for Reps Scott/US Senate & DeSantis/Gov

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  eric says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    living here in Okc…I hope Kevin Stitt beats that annoying never-Trumper cornett….cornett sealed his fate with me when he refused to endorse President Trump…strike 1…..then was very critical of The President’s travel ban…strike 2 and 3.
    I think Stitt has a real chance to win tonight.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  77bassguitarist says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    I voted for desantis and scott today….maga!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  InAz says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    I just voted in my area of Arizona!

    Ward, McSally and Arpaio were on the ballot.
    McSally is projected to win

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  Deplorable_Infidel says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    I Accept.

    Reply
  Binkser1 says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    Yeah, FL. We got it right. As an aside, is anyone aware of a website that has timely election updates that is not a Lefty site? I hate giving NYT and Politico clicks. Thanks!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  WeThePeople2016 says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    Reply
  Ditch Mitch says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    Big win Scott.
    Good win DeSantis

    On to AZ.

    Looks like Ducey will not fill McShame seat until after the election.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  WeThePeople2016 says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    Reply
  Mike A says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    My Boy DeSantis! My wife and I are happy floridians!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  patrickhenrycensored says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    Reply
  simplewins says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:38 pm

    I mailed my ballot in last week. It looks like AG may go to Moody though. I wanted Frank White.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  WSB says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:46 pm

    Just seeing some numbers onTucker Carlson’s show now. The Democrat primary has the leftwinger beating the moderate for Governor’s primary. WOW!

    De Santis will be the next Governor, IMHO!!!!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  Minnie says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:47 pm

    Taking back our Beloved America, one vote at a time.

    Just as our Founding Fathers intended.

    🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    Thank you, Deplorables ❤️

    Reply
  JoD says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    In the FL Governors race, who’s the preferred challenger, Graham or Gillum?
    It’s tight…could go either way.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  patrickhenrycensored says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:50 pm

    Reply
  L4grasshopper says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:51 pm

    Let’s talk polls 🙂 Specifically, polling on the FL Gov race 🙂

    2 of the 4 latest polls had DeSantis winning by 1 & 2 points, respectively. The other 2 had him winning by 12.

    It looks like he’s going to win by 20.

    On the Dem side, polling had Graham winning by from 7 to 12 over 3 other candidates.

    The guy who was polling 4th, Gillum (a Black Socialist), is currently leading with 79% of the vote in. Maybe Graham pulls it out, but…..

    Point being…..the polling companies are no better at their craft than they were in 2016.

    Reply
    covfefe999 says:
      August 28, 2018 at 8:56 pm

      When it involves Trump, even indirectly, it seems they are unable to poll accurately. I remember during one event Trump was talking about the 2016 exit polls and how apparently people were unwilling to say they voted for him, but they did. 🙂 After 18 months of attacks, why would we admit it among strangers??

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    L4grasshopper says:
      August 28, 2018 at 8:57 pm

      Oh….and thanks to Flep for once again giving us all the usual reams of data!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    For Eyes says:
      August 28, 2018 at 8:59 pm

      Estimating turnout and enthusiasm is impossible to estimate with math. So they usually use some average of the last few elections. This fails miserably with a game-changer situation.

      Like

      Reply
  WeThePeople2016 says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:52 pm

    Reply
  ClockUponTheWall (@ClockUponWall) says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:57 pm

    A Bernie Bro socialist is leading the Florida governor race, it’s going to be a Red Wave wipeout if he gets over the line – the sensible Democrats won’t go near him.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  MouseTheLuckyDog says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:58 pm

    Related but off topic. Does anyone have info on McCain’s replacement?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    Gil says:
      August 28, 2018 at 9:00 pm

      I heard a blurb that Cindy will not be his replacement but nothing else.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    patrickhenrycensored says:
      August 28, 2018 at 9:13 pm

      Kirk Adams (very likely according to Arizo Repub officials)
      Karrin Taylor Robson
      Cindy McCain
      Jon Ky

      Like

      Reply
    thesavvyinvester says:
      August 28, 2018 at 9:16 pm

      Larry Schwiehart has detailed it extensively on Twitter and FR. to paraphrase what he said, the clock is running, no Cindy and Megan will not get it nor will it be the loser of McSally vs Joe Vs Dr Ward. it is a balance to find the right person and it needs to get done before the Kavannagh vote, someone who isn’t too much of a RINO yet appeal across the board. Go find Larry’s stuff via the source.

      Like

      Reply
  Dora says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:58 pm

    More Great News!

    Reply
  Akindole says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:59 pm

    McSally does look a lot like McConnell in the right kind of light.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  meadowlandsview says:
    August 28, 2018 at 9:00 pm

    Big MAGA wins are key. We want everyone asking POTUS to campaign for them.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  White Apple says:
    August 28, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    It is going to be a Red Wave come November. Every Republican should vote and be a part of something once in a lifetime very special.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  WeThePeople2016 says:
    August 28, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    Reply
  Summer says:
    August 28, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    Good news from Florida, very happy about the results so far.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  Archie says:
    August 28, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    I’ll never understand republicans. Take Rick Scott, the man in charge of education in Florida and the man that let school districts implement catch and release of school age criminals. I would never vote for that tool.

    Reply
  agentcommonsense says:
    August 28, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    Half a million more Republicans came out for Governor race than Democrats

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  sundance says:
    August 28, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    Running on an Impeach Trump platform.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    starfcker says:
      August 28, 2018 at 9:33 pm

      Bring It On. Mayor of Tallahassee? That ain’t going to fly down here where the population is. Rick Scott will win by better than 60/40

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    covfefe999 says:
      August 28, 2018 at 9:34 pm

      He’s not beating Graham by much. That’s good for us. He’s not super popular among the Dems. Right now among the top 3 Dems he’s 34%, Graham is 31%, and Levine is 20%. That tells me a lot of people don’t like Gillum. Many will vote for him November but not all.

      Like

      Reply
    illinoiswarrior says:
      August 28, 2018 at 9:43 pm

      Beyond the actual loss of votes, this is honestly the biggest problem for the Democrats with Trump (and Republicans) stealing many of their traditional working class and moderate voters – fringe candidates like this become unstoppable in primaries.

      Like

      Reply
    wheatietoo says:
      August 28, 2018 at 9:48 pm

      “Gillam wants to Make Florida Venezuela!”

      ^^This^^ would be a good slogan for DeSantis team.
      Repeat as necessary.

      Like

      Reply
  L4grasshopper says:
    August 28, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    DeSantis is going to face the black socialist in Nov! Race called for Gillum.

    Like

    Reply
  ChiefWorm says:
    August 28, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    On a happy note, in Florida, on the Demon side, Alan Grayson got primaried. I guess the folks along the I-4 corridor finally got tired of his “male cow excrement”. I hope that district flips. The Orlando area needs some decent representation.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  WeThePeople2016 says:
    August 28, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    Reply
  sunnydaze says:
    August 28, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    Andrew Gillum, the Bernie -backed candidate for Gov., was just declared winner on local news.

    He won by just a couple % points over Gwen Graham, who’s not as far left as him.

    The State map tho, when they show who won what county, looks like the Prez. Election map of the US. That is, Gillum got very few counties, Graham won a lot more of the state, MANY more counties.

    Hoping that a lot of those Dems who wanted Graham will just stay home in Nov.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  sundance says:
    August 28, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    Reply
  sundance says:
    August 28, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Reply
  John Doe says:
    August 28, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    Are you looking at turnout numbers? In Florida, it’s like 3-1 Republicans in Gaetz’s district, and Repbulicans were about 150,000 more votes for Governor. Blue wave my butt!!

    Like

    Reply

