Election Night in FL, AZ and OK – Results and Discussion Thread…

Polls close(d) in Florida at 7pm/8pm (two zones); in Oklahoma at 8pm; and in Arizona at 10pm EST.
♦In Florida: 7/8pm President Trump has endorsed Rep. Ron DeSantis for Governor, and Governor Rick Scott for Senate to challenge Democrat Bill Nelson.
♦In Oklahoma: 8pm Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett and businessman Kevin Stitt are competing in a primary runoff; and republicans also have a runoff in NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine’s old 1st District, where Tim Harris and Kevin Hern are facing off.
♦In Arizona: 10pm republicans will select a candidate for retiring Jeff Flake’s senate seat. Rep. Martha McSally is favored but facing challenges from Kelli Ward and Joe Arpaio.
New York Times Results: Florida HERE – Arizona HERE
CNN Election Results HERE
YEA!!
🎉👍🏻🇺🇸🎉👍🏻🇺🇸 Thank you to all Floridians who voted for him!
You’re welcome!
Canada thanks the people of Florida for voting those two honorable men.
Yeah!!! We got a TRIFECTA~!! DeSantis, Scott and Gaetz. Not to mention my district Neal Dunn sticking around! (Couldn’t vote–registered Independent). Yay!!!!
I LOVE MY CONGRESSMAN!!!! GO MATT!!!!!!!!
You’re welcome! 🙂
Rick Scott also declared winner.
My profile pic was taken in the sculpture garden in front of the Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee. 😁
Knew a Billy Weekley, little further south…………………
Hate to see him leave the house but it would be great to have him as Florida Governor.
Governorships are the road to presidencies…..
Yey!
So is Fifth Avenue in NYC. MAGA
Wasn’t even close. On to the general
Thank you, Floridians!!
Praise be to God 🙏🇺🇸🙏
Looks like R’S turned out big for the Primaries……….
That momentum must continue until November!
Florida’s going to continue on the path to MAGA………
If this Gilliam guy holds on on the dim side, it could be a tough race in November for DeSantis. There are dozens of people here in South Florida who know who Gilliam is and fervently support him
He’s the Bernie-backed guy, I believe.
Those candidates may be a hard sell in other parts of the state.
It looks awfully close between Gillum and Graham (the non-Bernie backed candidate.)
Gillum 2% with 90% in.
LOL FNNjust declared Gillum winner with 90% in.
Graham lost??? Boy that is amazing. Gov DeSantis it will be then.
Yes, and I just posted this below:
Ditch Mitch says:
August 28, 2018 at 9:34 pm
Gwen was considered the favorite and a moderate. Gillum was endorsed by Sanders and a socialist.
Don’t even worry about it. Florida is a red State, and it’s going to stay a red state. 1994 was the last Democrat we had, and I don’t think Florida is going to reverse that.
Praying FL. just straight up becomes a Solid Red State. No purple nothing.
Just soooo sick of the Dem Party.
Hope it becomes so Red that Dems don’t even want to move here.
Well, that’s not likely to happen since this seems to be a cesspool of refugees and illegal aliens. But, there’s still a lot of good people who vote red in Florida.
There is a ton of sarcasm packed in my comment above. DeSantis is going to win this in a romp
Yes, but almost all of the northern and central counties overwhelmingly went for DeSantis. He should be fine in November.
Seems Bob Graham’s daughter had no luck as a legacy (D). Too bad, so sad!
Can somebody post the numbers in Florida overall–my question is how many voted in the Dem primary vs. the Repub primary–total?? Thanks muchly, Treepers!
Yes, we did, MM!!
Dear Minnie:
“Praise be to God”
Your humble expression of thanks is overwhelmingly humble. Thank you
Does Kelli Ward have a chance? Did they run Arpaio in there as a splitter? If so, I’m surprised he would do that to Ward.
Interesting question: I voted for Ward.
Me,too.
Me too
Joe Arpaio is a better supporter of President Trump than Ward or McSally, IMHO.
However he is not the springiest chicken. Maybe.
He is too old WBS. I don’t even know why he got in the race in the first place.
I heard this AM on FBN that PDJT didn’t publicly back any of the three. I’m not sure what to make of that? Was thinking maybe he felt he couldn’t, if he wanted to back someone other than Arpaio?
I voted for Ward, did not think Old Joe had a chance, age and bad press on him. Listening to ads they put in little things Trump has said in McSally’s ads and it sounded really fake to me. And they chopped things Ward said in the McSally ads to make it sound like she is against Trump. I am praying Ward wins.
Totally agree Joe is 100 percent on board with POTUS..
Voted Ward myself, wife also and… can’t forget my mother, GO WARD!
Joe’s a great guy but he needs to relax now.
I consider Joe Arpaio a sort of national treasure. I don’t mind about his age. Doesn’t he seem pretty healthy for a man of his years?
Busy day.
Pay very close attention to the vote totals in Florida! Keep in mind there are 200K more registered Democrats than Republicans.
Look what the current numbers are! Remember the Pan Handle doesn’t get reported until 8pm which will just increase the margins.
Governor’s Race
Republicans – 1,369,046 (64% of precincts reporting)
Democrats – 1,257,035 (67% of precinct reporting)
Senator’s Race
Republicans – 1,420,098 (70% of precincts reporting)
Congressional District 7 (We Can Flip)
Republicans – 56,606 (100% of precincts reporting)
Democrats – 56,544 (100% of precinct reporting)
Congressional District 13 (We Can Flip)
Republicans – 53,386 (100% of precincts reporting)
Wrote the following tweets 4 hours ago! I COMPLETELY stand by it!
Blue Crush?
The Orange Crush.
LOL The orange crush.. No offense POTUS we love you know matter what color you are.. Hee hee
Agree. Besides, I think he would even appreciate being called The Orange Crush. Sounds like a WWF name. Yep, maybe The Orange Crush vs. Deep State. 🙂
Fle: does anyone know how historically the ‘snowbird’ population affects November totals?
No difference because they mail the ballot to you and you return it by mail. Don’t have to step foot in the State.
Please don’t flame for this, Flep. Just curious. One things gives me pause: do you think Nelson running unopposed may have depressed Den turnout?
Ugh typos. “Dem turnout.”
Not at all! The Governor’s Seat was up and it was going to be a close race.
Big R turn out in Fl Flep……..
We’re pumped up and ready to MAGA…….
MM you did your job my friend! Have a glass of wine 🍷 or beer 🍺 on me!
I’m ROTFL some of our first time voters didn’t realize this was a primary race and that we have to get back out in November…
Like herding cats at times but I’ll get them back to the polls in November come hell or high waters!!!!
People like you who prepare and help to get others to the polls will decide if we hold the status quo or if we turn congress into a MAGA bastion.
Love it MM!
I’ll be at the polls in November for the first time . I’ll officially be a US citizen in a week and there will be one more vote to MAGA.😊
LikeLiked by 12 people
“I’ll officially be a US citizen in a week ”
Congratulations. Glad you could join us.
“there will be one more vote to MAGA.”
Welcome to the party.
Congratulations!
That is awesome and congratulations!!
Yes! You in FL., Snow?
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
LikeLiked by 5 people
Keep in mind that Registered Democrats can only vote for Democrats in the Primary and Registered Republicans can only vote for Republicans in the Primary. The fact the numbers are so low for Democrats means two things.
1) Democrats are walking away or are sick and tired of their party.
2) Many of those that didn’t vote will be voting for the Republican in November when they finally get a chance to do so!
Democrats are DEAD 💀 in Florida! You can take that to the bank and cash it. Tell them I sent you 😉
Thanks for the primer on the rules. I’m now in charge of a large voting district, and was just relaying Florida results to our chair. Knowing these rules just puts a big bow on a great night. Thanks again. MAGA!
Your welcome 🙏 and thank you for the work you are doing!
My mother is registered independent and was bummed she couldn’t vote for DeSantis until November. There’s your wave right there
BINGO! A complete BLOODBATH in November!
🙏
For, you’re the best. I like a guy who leads the charge, and I like the guy filled with facts. But a guy full of facts leading the charge? Unbeatable. Keep up the good work, brother
Fle, not For. Eaten by spell check
I am a FL registered independant since before the 2008 election. (Voted for Colin Powell). Glad to sit out states stupid closed primaries, if the results stuff are reasonably clear (otherwise would reregister twice in 4 months). But just wait til the actual midterms.
There’s a 3rd option to “why Dems didn’t vote”, flep.
I met with these peeps personally, tonite. They are rabid Dems and big anti-Trump/anti-Repub.
I was SHOCKED when they said they didn’t vote in the Primaries. Said “why bother” cuz they weren’t impressed w/ any of the Dem candidates(??!??!)
HOWEVER, they will vote for the Dem in the General- no matter who it is. For. Sure. It’ll just be an anti-Trump/GOP vote.
LESSON: Just because Dem votes are low for these Primaries, it does not mean Rs. can be complacent about this.
TURN FL. SOLID RED in November!
Funny I’ve ran into the opposite…….
Dems wanting to vote to MAGA so they sat out the primaries and will crossover in the November election…..
GOOD.
Hopefully, they’ll change their registration to R, so they can vote in the next Primaries for the MAGA candidates.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Red Wave
What scares me is the #of Dem vs. Rep voters in the AG race. Soros is spending a lot of money in the AG races and we don’t need one of his tools as AG.
Latest report from FNN Scott recieved 1.4 million votes with 90% in.
DeSantis got 892k votes with 90%+ votes in. Amazing!
So counting FL PDJT is 24/26.
Yep, while most are focusing on the election in Az, Ok and Fl or the Ohr testimony to closed session of the house intel members, I’m wondering If the DOJ announcement today by Jeff Sessions is important? Attorney General Jeff Sessions welcomed the confirmation of Joseph H. (Jody) Hunt as the Assistant Attorney General of the Department of Justice’s Civil Division.
“I applaud the Senate for the confirmation of Jody Hunt,” said Attorney General Jeff Sessions. “His Department of Justice career extends for nearly 20 years. He has served as Director of the Federal Programs Branch for 15 years, a part of the Civil Division. This branch litigates some of the Justice Department’s most challenging cases at the trial level. I am deeply indebted to Jody for his outstanding service as my Chief of Staff. He is a man of great integrity, energy, and legal skill. He is uniquely qualified to lead the Department’s largest litigation division, where I am confident he will ably advocate this administration’s legal agenda.”
The Civil Division, which functions as the Government’s law firm, is the largest litigating component of the U.S. Department of Justice. Each year, the Civil Division represents the United States and its agencies, Members of Congress, Cabinet Officers, and other federal employees in tens of thousands of cases. In total, the Civil Division litigates matters on behalf of over 100 different federal agencies.
LikeLiked by 25 people
Jinx you owe me a soda 😄
Grape Nehi or Orange Fanta?
Ever had grape Fanta?
Little known fact…birds hate (avoid) the smell of Grape Nehi.
Birds don’t like the grape koolaid smell either. is it the same as grape Fanta?
Wow haven’t had a Orange Fanta since I was a kid are they still around.
I’ll have one Orange Fanta float with vanilla ice cream, please. Served with a plastic straw.
Not tired of winning!
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️
I’m so happy for this guy. He had that awesome commercial with MAGA, build the wall support for the President. No wonder he’s crushing it!
The Orange Crush…explained above.
FL already called for Reps Scott/US Senate & DeSantis/Gov
living here in Okc…I hope Kevin Stitt beats that annoying never-Trumper cornett….cornett sealed his fate with me when he refused to endorse President Trump…strike 1…..then was very critical of The President’s travel ban…strike 2 and 3.
I think Stitt has a real chance to win tonight.
He’s well ahead according to the Fox News ticker – 55% to 45% or thereabouts.
FWIW I voted for Stitt today.
I AM NOT for anyone (even if GOP) that I’ve seen in politics for the past couple of decades!
So this thread must be very boring for you.
Lol AM😁
I voted for desantis and scott today….maga!
Me too!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
❤️
I just voted in my area of Arizona!
Ward, McSally and Arpaio were on the ballot.
McSally is projected to win
You mean McSally led in the polls. Too early to call.
You are Correct. My wording was wrong…..not thinking.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, FL. We got it right. As an aside, is anyone aware of a website that has timely election updates that is not a Lefty site? I hate giving NYT and Politico clicks. Thanks!!
https://results.arizona.vote/#/featured/3/0
Thank you!
YW
realclearpolitics.com does a good job on election tallies. Also is a decent aggregator–posts from conservative and liberal sites but you can pick whatever story you want to read
Ballotpedia.
You probably have to go to a local state site. That’s what I did for Florida.
The whole county seems to need an enema, followed by a colonoscopy.
Easy. It may be a horribly corrupt County, but it’s my horribly corrupt County. 😃😃😃
Sorry! Give Runcie the middle finger for me, will ya?
Big win Scott.
Good win DeSantis
On to AZ.
Looks like Ducey will not fill McShame seat until after the election.
Tonight’s election or the election in November?
Dont know. I was suspecting after tonight, as Sent back in session and don’t want to leave the seat vacant for over 2 months Either case is that an indicator it will be a loser of tonight’s primary?
Senate
My guess is that McSally wins and then loses to the Dem Sinema in the general. Rigged election.
Said he would do it after mccain was buried
https://www.washingtonpost.com/powerpost/arizona-governor-to-wait-until-after-mccain-burial-to-announce-senate-successor/2018/08/26/159c6ece-a950-11e8-8a0c-70b618c98d3c_story.html?noredirect=on&utm_term=.7a14680a8962
Thanks PHC. Makes sense after primary and just before Senate goes in session. While still showing respect.
Yep.
YW
Really? Source for this please.
His office announced over the weekend that he would not appoint anyone until after McCain’s funeral. When did this change until after the election and who said he is waiting?
Al news today said after the election. Burial is after the primary election. PHC nailed it for me as after the primary.
…as after the burial which is after the primary.
OIC. The election in question is the primary one. Good clarification. Thanks!
Do I understand this right? Bill Nelson is unopposed on the Dem side so no primary for him?. Rick Scott will easily win his, nice to see the large number of votes. I wish Nelson had been opposed because we could see how many votes were on the Dem side.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s a good idea.
Over 1.1 million now. 78%
My Boy DeSantis! My wife and I are happy floridians!
Yippeeeeee!
Ron De Santis was the most vigorous defender of Donald J. Trump especially when there were no defenders to be found last year. Wonderful news!
Looking forward to Ron’s speech tonight!!!
and..and that jerk Alan Grayson lost.
Outstanding!!!!
But it looks like Crist is still trying to be relevant in Florida politics and he won his primary. Of course he didn’t have an opponent. And I noticed that Grayson was not only defeated, he was SLAUGHTERED by a 2:1 margin.
WOO HOO that guy is and always has been a big loser in my book………
Good to see you NYGuy54…..
Hi MM!
Hope you’re well these days.
Noticed you are posting a bit more these days………..
Yes I am. Thank you for asking. This is a really long road for me but I am feeling better. Head trauma/skull fracture is a nasty thing.
I’LL keep you in my thoughts and prayers…..
Wishing you a complete/full recovery……..
Im glad hes out. Hopefully gone for good.
I mailed my ballot in last week. It looks like AG may go to Moody though. I wanted Frank White.
Never leave it to chance nowadays. Take it directly to the county office. Yours might be the one they find after the election.
Im in NY dude.
I mailed mine in the day after I got it and voted for White as well…
Just seeing some numbers onTucker Carlson’s show now. The Democrat primary has the leftwinger beating the moderate for Governor’s primary. WOW!
De Santis will be the next Governor, IMHO!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
The other guy has already conceded to DeSantis, per Ed Henry on Tucker Carlson earlier.
Speech! Speech!
Yea the left is showing their true colors hope they keep it up.
Gwen Graham is not just some left winger. She is the daughter of former Florida senator Bob Graham.
Gwen was considered the favorite and a moderate. Gillum was endorsed by Sanders and a socialist.
Thx Ditch. I thought the Graham name meant something but it was not strong enough.
The Sanders name means more now. We have a generation of socialists that need cleansing.
I assume that Pres Trump will campaign heavily down there.
Taking back our Beloved America, one vote at a time.
Just as our Founding Fathers intended.
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Thank you, Deplorables ❤️
In the FL Governors race, who’s the preferred challenger, Graham or Gillum?
It’s tight…could go either way.
Gillum is the Bernie Sanders-endorsed liberal.
Graham is a centrist.
Gillum is ahead. Graham is the daughter of a popular former Gov. of Florida. Graham would be a bigger threat to DeSantis, I would think.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That would be correct Wightman farm, along with the fact she is a woman……
Yup
Politico called it for Gillum.
Wish I was in FL to celebrate with all the winners !
I really am curious about AZ and no name’s seat. I hope we see a decent person in place.
LikeLiked by 2 people
2 of the 4 latest polls had DeSantis winning by 1 & 2 points, respectively. The other 2 had him winning by 12.
It looks like he’s going to win by 20.
On the Dem side, polling had Graham winning by from 7 to 12 over 3 other candidates.
The guy who was polling 4th, Gillum (a Black Socialist), is currently leading with 79% of the vote in. Maybe Graham pulls it out, but…..
Point being…..the polling companies are no better at their craft than they were in 2016.
When it involves Trump, even indirectly, it seems they are unable to poll accurately. I remember during one event Trump was talking about the 2016 exit polls and how apparently people were unwilling to say they voted for him, but they did. 🙂 After 18 months of attacks, why would we admit it among strangers??
Oh….and thanks to Flep for once again giving us all the usual reams of data!
Estimating turnout and enthusiasm is impossible to estimate with math. So they usually use some average of the last few elections. This fails miserably with a game-changer situation.
Agree for eyes. Trump broke the model.
Not Red Wave, Red Tusnami, I expect worse meltdowns the day after than in 16′.
Just eyeballing the totals of the votes in the dem and repub primaries, they look about equal to me.
Maybe 50,000-75,000 more R.
A Bernie Bro socialist is leading the Florida governor race, it’s going to be a Red Wave wipeout if he gets over the line – the sensible Democrats won’t go near him.
Related but off topic. Does anyone have info on McCain’s replacement?
I heard a blurb that Cindy will not be his replacement but nothing else.
Kirk Adams (very likely according to Arizo Repub officials)
Karrin Taylor Robson
Cindy McCain
Jon Ky
Larry Schwiehart has detailed it extensively on Twitter and FR. to paraphrase what he said, the clock is running, no Cindy and Megan will not get it nor will it be the loser of McSally vs Joe Vs Dr Ward. it is a balance to find the right person and it needs to get done before the Kavannagh vote, someone who isn’t too much of a RINO yet appeal across the board. Go find Larry’s stuff via the source.
More Great News!
Fantastic! 3 amigos in Florida. Good job Florida!
That’s great news.
Looks like Ted Yoho (member of Freedom Caucus) won in my district…..
I expect both were Never Trumpers because Gaetz is doing a good job and IS supporting Trump. The only reason to run against him was his support of the President.
McSally does look a lot like McConnell in the right kind of light.
FYI. Lou Dobbs earlier said PDJT endorsed candidates are 22/24 not counting tonight.
Trump didn’t weigh in on that one did he?
Don’t think so PHC.
Thnx
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ty.
He has said good things on all three. Met all three in DC meetings. Could get lucky and get 2 Senators from AZ
Correct, our President has stayed away from this Arizona Senate Primary Election.
Big MAGA wins are key. We want everyone asking POTUS to campaign for them.
It is going to be a Red Wave come November. Every Republican should vote and be a part of something once in a lifetime very special.
Will be personally voting in November with my 3 young adult sons, all who proudly voted for President Trump, it was first election ever for my youngest.
WWG1WGA 🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
Good genes minnie!
Cheers Minnie. Great Stuff!!
Some background info
https://www.wtsp.com/article/news/local/former-hillsborough-judge-ashley-moody-wins-republican-nomination-in-attorney-general-race/67-588531178
Good news from Florida, very happy about the results so far.
I’ll never understand republicans. Take Rick Scott, the man in charge of education in Florida and the man that let school districts implement catch and release of school age criminals. I would never vote for that tool.
Any Republican is better than any Democrat.
Rick Scott seems to believe a local politics should stay local. Education is a local issue. He’s been a great governor. Low key, very effective, very efficient.
Agreed. The Gov doesn’t control all school districts and set policy.
Half a million more Republicans came out for Governor race than Democrats
Running on an Impeach Trump platform.
Bring It On. Mayor of Tallahassee? That ain’t going to fly down here where the population is. Rick Scott will win by better than 60/40
Ummmm Scott will face Nelson for Senate. DeSantis will face this socialist….
He’s not beating Graham by much. That’s good for us. He’s not super popular among the Dems. Right now among the top 3 Dems he’s 34%, Graham is 31%, and Levine is 20%. That tells me a lot of people don’t like Gillum. Many will vote for him November but not all.
Also good for us: Gillum might take away news cycles from Alexandria Cortez. She’s old news now.
Beyond the actual loss of votes, this is honestly the biggest problem for the Democrats with Trump (and Republicans) stealing many of their traditional working class and moderate voters – fringe candidates like this become unstoppable in primaries.
“Gillam wants to Make Florida Venezuela!”
^^This^^ would be a good slogan for DeSantis team.
Repeat as necessary.
DeSantis is going to face the black socialist in Nov! Race called for Gillum.
I think Gillum is the best one for DeSantis to run against, frankly. Will be easiest to shred.
I agree.
Gwen Graham would be harder to beat.
Let’s just fast forward to November. Race called for Scott.
Fox already launched the “Trump vs. Sanders” narrative because comrade Sanders endorsed comrade Gillum.
On a happy note, in Florida, on the Demon side, Alan Grayson got primaried. I guess the folks along the I-4 corridor finally got tired of his “male cow excrement”. I hope that district flips. The Orlando area needs some decent representation.
Good, I’m glad Grayson is out. It was his wife who just a few days ago proudly proclaimed that Donald Trump Jr was going to be indicted. She acted as though she had some inside info. Let me see how she’s doing now …
https://twitter.com/drdenagrayson Anyone have a twitter account? Deposit some well wishes now that her husband has been shut out. 🙂
Hahaha! In response to her tweet that she and her husband lost tonight, someone wrote this:
LOL…….
Loving the response Grayson received from Doug Conlyn………..
LOLOLOL…love it.
Andrew Gillum, the Bernie -backed candidate for Gov., was just declared winner on local news.
He won by just a couple % points over Gwen Graham, who’s not as far left as him.
The State map tho, when they show who won what county, looks like the Prez. Election map of the US. That is, Gillum got very few counties, Graham won a lot more of the state, MANY more counties.
Hoping that a lot of those Dems who wanted Graham will just stay home in Nov.
Sorry, talking about Florida here.
That’s highly possible sunnydaze……
Yes. There’s such a schism right now in the Dem Party between the Bernie peeps and the Hillary peeps.
…and the relatively sane peeps.
Gillum’s speaking into a *lousy*, truly *lousy* mic at his acceptance speech.
Good sign??? hehe.
Static static static.
Maybe that’s just how his voice sounds? lol
My favorite cat making an appearance tonight………..
Are you looking at turnout numbers? In Florida, it’s like 3-1 Republicans in Gaetz’s district, and Repbulicans were about 150,000 more votes for Governor. Blue wave my butt!!
