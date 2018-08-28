Election Night in FL, AZ and OK – Results and Discussion Thread…

Polls close(d) in Florida at 7pm/8pm (two zones); in Oklahoma at 8pm; and in Arizona at 10pm EST.

♦In Florida: 7/8pm President Trump has endorsed Rep. Ron DeSantis for Governor, and Governor Rick Scott for Senate to challenge Democrat Bill Nelson.

♦In Oklahoma: 8pm Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett and businessman Kevin Stitt are competing in a primary runoff; and republicans also have a runoff in NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine’s old 1st District, where Tim Harris and Kevin Hern are facing off.

♦In Arizona: 10pm republicans will select a candidate for retiring Jeff Flake’s senate seat. Rep. Martha McSally is favored but facing challenges from Kelli Ward and Joe Arpaio.

New York Times Results: Florida HERE – Arizona HERE

CNN Election Results HERE

