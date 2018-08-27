Monday August 27th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
FLY LIKE AN EAGLE. THIS AMAZING ROCK ON THE PACIFIC CREST TRAIL NEAR WARNER SPRINGS, CA
Stunningly beautiful 🦅
Thank you, c817
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, August 27, 2018
Who’s Going Thirsty?
“Let the one who desires take the water of life without price.” Revelation 22:17
The invitation is to “take . . . without price.” The Lord Jesus Christ wants no payment or preparation. He seeks no recommendation from our virtuous emotions. If you have no good feelings, but if you are willing, you are invited; therefore come! If you have no belief and no repentance, come to Him, and He will give them to you. Come just as you are, and take without money and without price. He gives Himself to the needy.
In nineteenth-century Britain the drinking fountains at the corners of the streets were valuable institutions; it would have been a strange and foolish sight to see someone standing at the fountain declaring, “I cannot drink because I do not have any money.” However poor an individual may be, there is the fountain, and just as he is, he may drink of it without cost. Thirsty passengers, as they go by, whether they are dressed poorly or expensively, do not look for any authorization to drink; the existence of the fountain is sufficient warrant for taking its water freely. The generosity of some good friend has put in place the refreshing supply. It has already been paid for, and we take it and ask no questions.
Perhaps the only people who go thirsty through the street where there is a drinking fountain are the fine ladies and gentlemen who are in their carriages. They are very thirsty but cannot think of being so vulgar as to get out to drink. It would demean them, they think, to drink at a common drinking fountain: so they ride by with parched lips.
How many there are who are rich in their own good works and cannot therefore come to Christ! “I will not be saved,” they say, “in the same way as the prostitute or the blasphemer.” “What! go to Heaven in the same way as a chimney sweep? Is there no pathway to glory but the path that led the dying thief there? I will not be saved that way.” Such proud boasters must remain without the living water; but “Let the one who desires take the water of life without price.”
–-Charles H. Spurgeon, 1834-1892
Keeping On An Even Keel
Occasionally we receive letters on the importance of preaching a “well-rounded” message. One old friend wrote us recently to the effect that, unlike this writer, he sought to keep on “an even keel” in his ministry, not just preaching the mystery revealed to Paul, but the whole Bible, and opposing fluoridations, communism, modernism and all that he felt was opposed to the truth.
Now we too seek to proclaim a “well-rounded” message and to keep on “an even keel,” but what does this involve? Is one who consistently proclaims the mystery lopsided or unbalanced in the message? Were the twelve apostles off balance when they proclaimed “the gospel of the kingdom”? Of course not, for this is what they were sent to proclaim (Luke 9:1-6).
And neither are we off balance or lopsided in our ministry when we consistently proclaim what Paul called “my gospel, and the preaching of Jesus Christ, according to the revelation of the mystery” (Rom. 16:25), for this is our gospel too.
This does not mean that we are to preach only from the Pauline epistles. Far from it. But it does mean that we should make sure that our hearers are well-grounded in the Pauline epistles and that when we preach from other parts of the Bible we should relate it to the mystery, God’s message for today.
When the twelve apostles preached from the Old Testament Scriptures, they preached Christ according to the revelation of prophecy. But Paul’s “gospel” was “the preaching of Jesus Christ, according to the revelation of the mystery.” Hence when we preach from the Old Testament Scriptures, we should preach Christ “according to the revelation of the mystery,” applying, relating, comparing, and contrasting God’s programs for other dispensations with His program for the dispensation of grace. This is exactly what Paul himself does in Romans and Galatians, and this is “keeping on an even keel.”
A failure to “preach the Word” and to preach it rightly divided is not keeping on an even keel or bringing a well-rounded message; it is simply getting away from the message God has commissioned us to proclaim.
Since the faithful proclamation of this glorious message rouses Satan’s enmity more than anything else, we must pray for God-given boldness in making it known, like the Apostle Paul, who said:
“[Pray] for me, that utterance may be given unto me, that I may open my mouth boldly, to make known the mystery of the gospel, for which I am an ambassador in bonds: that therein I may speak boldly, as I ought to speak” (Eph. 6:19,20).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/keeping-on-an-even-keel/
Luke 9:1 Then he called his twelve disciples together, and gave them power and authority over all devils, and to cure diseases.
2 And he sent them to preach the kingdom of God, and to heal the sick.
3 And he said unto them, Take nothing for your journey, neither staves, nor scrip, neither bread, neither money; neither have two coats apiece.
4 And whatsoever house ye enter into, there abide, and thence depart.
5 And whosoever will not receive you, when ye go out of that city, shake off the very dust from your feet for a testimony against them.
6 And they departed, and went through the towns, preaching the gospel, and healing every where.
Romans 16:25 Now to him that is of power to stablish you according to my gospel, and the preaching of Jesus Christ, according to the revelation of the mystery, which was kept secret since the world began,
Ephesians 6:19 And for me, that utterance may be given unto me, that I may open my mouth boldly, to make known the mystery of the gospel, 20 For which I am an ambassador in bonds: that therein I may speak boldly, as I ought to speak.
“When the twelve apostles preached from the Old Testament Scriptures, they preached Christ according to the revelation of prophecy.”
Luke 1:70 As he spake by the mouth of his holy prophets, which have been since the world began:
Acts 3:21 Whom the heaven must receive until the times of restitution of all things, which God hath spoken by the mouth of all his holy prophets since the world began.
“But Paul’s “gospel” was “the preaching of Jesus Christ, according to the revelation of the mystery.” ”
Romans 16:25 Now to him that is of power to stablish you according to my gospel, and the preaching of Jesus Christ, according to the revelation of the mystery, which was kept secret since the world began,
Ephesians 3:3 How that by revelation he made known unto me the mystery; (as I wrote afore in few words,4 Whereby, when ye read, ye may understand my knowledge in the mystery of Christ) 9 And to make all men see what is the fellowship of the mystery, which from the beginning of the world hath been hid in God, who created all things by Jesus Christ:
BADLANDS NATIONAL PARK!
Beautiful!
Loved the Badlands. Stayed there one night in a cabin on stilts about 30+ years ago. The management told us to make noise and bang on the door before we stepped down the wooden steps because rattlesnakes liked to curl up under the open steps. The object was to scare them away.
The cabin was very clean, simple and comfortable, but the shower drain wasn’t piped. The drain was just a hole to the ground. Absolutely I placed a heavy duffle over the “drain” after we all showered. Didn’t want to be surprised by a rattler in the bathroom.
Growing up, listening (and then watching when we finally got a TV) to Flat and Scruggs on the Grant ‘ole Opry or Louisiana Hayride was a regular occurrence at our house. They introduced me to bluegrass music as well as to some seriously good pickin’. Nashville musicians Jerry Douglas and Shawn Camp missed their music so much that they created a Flat and Scruggs tribute band called the “Earls of Leicester”. I think ‘ole Shawn’s got Earl’s mountain twang just about right.
That was really good!
Goodstuff Garrison.
Thanks.
🙂
St. Patrick’s Breastplate
(“I Arise Today”)
I arise today
Through the strength of heaven:
Light of sun,
Radiance of moon,
Splendour of fire,
Speed of lightning,
Swiftness of wind,
Depth of sea,
Stability of earth,
Firmness of rock.
I arise today
Through God’s strength to pilot me:
God’s might to uphold me,
God’s wisdom to guide me,
God’s eye to look before me,
God’s ear to hear me,
God’s word to speak for me,
God’s hand to guard me,
God’s way to lie before me,
God’s shield to protect me,
God’s host to save me
From snares of devils,
From temptations of vices,
From everyone who shall wish me ill,
Afar and anear,
Alone and in multitude.
I summon today all these powers between me and those evils,
Against every cruel merciless power that may oppose my body and soul,
Against incantations of false prophets,
Against black laws of pagandom
Against false laws of heretics,
Against craft of idolatry,
Against spells of witches and smiths and wizards,
Against every knowledge that corrupts man’s body and soul.
Christ to shield me today
Against poison, against burning,
Against drowning, against wounding,
So that there may come to me abundance of reward.
Christ with me, Christ before me, Christ behind me,
Christ in me, Christ beneath me, Christ above me,
Christ on my right, Christ on my left,
Christ when I lie down, Christ when I sit down, Christ when I arise,
Christ in the heart of every man who thinks of me,
Christ in the mouth of everyone who speaks of me,
Christ in every eye that sees me,
Christ in every ear that hears me.
I arise today
Through a mighty strength, the invocation of the Trinity,
Through belief in the threeness,
Through confession of the oneness,
Of the Creator of Creation.
SURPRISE GEOMAGNETIC STORM:
Last night, a crack opened in Earth’s magnetic field. Solar wind poured in to fuel a strong G3-class geomagnetic storm. John McKinnon photographed the storm’s brilliant green glow from Four Mile Lake in Alberta, Canada:
“At 2 o’clock in the morning, the auroras were so bright I could see them through the glare of the full Moon,” he says.
At the peak of the storm, Northern Lights spilled across the Canadian border into US states such as New York, Montana, Michigan, and Indiana. People in Alaska witnessed a fine display as well. At the same time, Southern Lights were photographed from several locations in New Zealand.
Forecasters did not see this coming. The stage was set for the storm when a minor CME arrived with little fanfare about 24 hours ago. First contact with the CME barely registered in solar wind data, and Earth’s magnetic field was unperturbed. The action began only after Earth entered the CME’s wake, where strong south-pointing magnetic fields opened a crack in our planet’s magnetosphere. A surprise geomagnetic storm ensured.
The storm is subsiding, but it is not over. G1- and G2-class disturbances are still ringing the Arctic Circle. This means high-latitide sky watchers should remain alert for auroras after nightfall on Aug. 26-27. Free: Aurora Alerts.
http://spaceweather.com/
http://spaceweathergallery.com/aurora_gallery.html
Hope Sundance doesn’t mind me posting this but I’m trying to get some knowledgeable folks to comment on this and see if it could possibly be true
There may be evidence that Simona Mangiante is not who she claims to be but is possibly tied to the “red sparrow” Sundance posted on a few days ago mixed up with Oleg Deripaska. It was started by this photo below which I think @Ziiggii found, specifically the sixth girl from the left who looks a lot like Simona. The fourth girl from the left is the red sparrow.
I went ahead a put together an animated morph of the sixth girl with a photo of Simona in a similar pose and results to me look pretty compelling that it’s the same person. You can check it out here:
https://3dthis.com/player.htm?h=LTMyMTE3MTI
I found another photo of what looks to be this same girl with Belurus pimp/writer/sex guru Alex Lesley (aka Alexander Kirillov) who is also tied to the girls above and associated with Deripaska. I have not seen anyone post on this photo. I found this in google images, it looks likes Lesley’s Deskgram account has been made private or deleted.
https://shorturl.at/uyzV1
I made another animated morph showing this girl with a different photo of Simona in a similar pose, again the results look pretty compelling to me. See it here:
https://3dthis.com/player.htm?h=LTQ0OTQ2MzY
So am I smoking dope here, is this the same girl? If this isn’t the same girl then it’s her doppelganger, a one in a million chance. Maybe a relative of hers.
If this is the same girl it means that Simona Mangiante isn’t who she claims she is and Papadopolous is either a dupe or in on it. Either way the implications are huge since Papadop seems to be the focal point for this whole thing.
Hope some folks will comment.
Wow. Uncanny. It has to be the same girl.
We should have facial recognition software for these Russians. Fairly certain we have some retired spooks here somewhere.
I’ve said it before, Papadopolous and Page are both weird. They have this foreign aura about them that just doesn’t seem American.
By the way, how is Page’s lawsuit going? Bet it’s going nowhere. Who files their own lawsuit in an International scandal? It was BS I think…..
What happened to Hurricane Lane?
LikeLike
Winter is Trumping – Huw Parkinson
I want to thank Sundance and you fellow Treepers for playing a part in getting me back to my faith and church. When I first came to this site and saw the Lord’s Prayer leading this Open Thread, I probably didn’t even nod my head. Then, as the days rolled on and I saw it each night, I started to think about it. I started to think about what was actually powerful and timeless. Vitally, I thought about what was actually True. I’ve been back at church for two years now and the lives and souls of my family are better for it. These are trying times and I fear there are dark ones coming, but having my faith and the power it provides give me hope and strength.
It may not seem like much, but seeing that prayer kicked off the process and has been a continuing source of support. Seeing even a small indication of faith was enough to inspire and help lead me. I just wanted to let you folks know that you affected at least one person. Thank you.
