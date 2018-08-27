August 27th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #585

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Keep it going!
I found long ago that few things in politics are as they appear to be. Politicians decide what they want to do and then have to make it appear to be for the benefit of the people.
The best interest of the people is never, ever, part of the equation.
Raising the minimum wage to $15/hr to “help” lower income people may appear attractive (especially if you are the one making $8/hr), but who really benefits from doubling the minimum wage?
The politicians reap an income tax windfall so they can give more money to public employees thereby buying their loyalty at election time.
I know several people who own rental properties and they all have said they would raise rents if their tenants could pay more. They all are political donors. Another windfall, but not for the poor.
Some medical clinics charge on a sliding scale for people without insurance so the more you make the more you pay. The $15/hr wage may actually leave low income people with less money.
The incentive behind the huge nationwide effort to require background checks on used firearm transfers between private parties (which require the transfer to go through a dealer) becomes clearer when you realize that the transfer requires that sales tax be paid. With the price of some quality firearms being over $1K, the politicians windfall is large. They know that people who commit crimes with guns don’t follow the law, they just want the money.
It’s the same reason that cars and trucks have to be transferred through the state, money for the politicians.
Many states have something like “The Victims Of Crime Compensation Act”. Sounds like it does something for the people who have been crime victims doesn’t it? Nope. Provides millions to the lawyers. Any benefit to a victim would be a stretch.
The gullibility of the electorate and the politicians total disregard of the rights of the public is such that I fear the future may not go well and this applies all the way down to the local level.
Paul M ; There’s the added ‘ benefit ‘ of putting so many of those old guns missing from latter day registries ” back on the books ” . I have reliable reports of BATF seizing retailer’s sales records, nor do I believe the NICS checks are ‘scrubbed’ per legislative mandate, this additional activity would put the many thousands of very real ” ghost guns” ( arms sold pre-dating all this registry/check BS ) on the data base . But I agree, poloiticians do nothing ” for the people” but always for themselves .
The real kicker that hurt businesses raising the minimum to $15 is it requires a large adjustment to the entire payroll scale. The new guy that was making $8 now at $15. Well his co-worker with 5 years experience making $15 now wants $20+ and the next making $20 wants $25 on and on up the ladder. Employer can’t afford that new payroll people get laid off
I’ve never paid sales tax on an FFL transferred firearm. My local shop charges 20 bucks for transfers. I pay sales tax only on that one $20 charge and zero sales tax for the weapon. The FFL has nothing to do with the sale or the payment of the firearm.
Case to New York – Then Ordered Trump-Appointed US Attorney Geoffrey Berman to Recuse Himself
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/08/huge-rosenstein-moved-cohen-case-to-new-york-thenordered-trump-appointed-us-attorney-geoffrey-berman-to-recuse-himself/
Rosenstein is pure Swamp, in case we had any doubt. Cohen is a scumbag, so it doesn’t matter anyway.
Trust The Plan!
DOJ has got this!
You are trying to be sarcastic, right?
Rosenstein is “swamp”? Maybe, but possibly not.
Thomas Wictor has an interesting Twitter thread on the subject as of a few hours ago. Find it here: https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1033896801357549568.html
I have to admit that this thought crossed my mind, too. It would explain RR’s little s-eating grin and his giddy laughter coming out of meetings at the White House. Hell, I have no idea what to think anymore because the possibilities are endless. The only thing we know for sure is that CNN is fake news.
I’m just enjoying watching this play out.
We live in some very interesting times.
President Trump said two things that make me sure Sessions/Rosenstein/Huber are doing good not bad..
1. During the debate ” If I win I am going to get a special Prosecutor to look into the things you have done. ( We have a Special Prosecutor )
2. I WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN. I PROMISE I WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN !
We went to see D’Souza’s movie, Death of a Nation, Sunday afternoon. He is a brave man, putting this out there especially after what they did to him following his “Clinton’s America.” He is a man that loves America, loves freedom, and loves truth.
One small thing – just 4 words – struck me with one of those “aha” thoughts. It was a clip of candidate Trump at one of his rallies. He said, “I am your voice!” And, instantly, I thought of his e-mails. Especially about Sessions. Simply, I thought, “Yes. His emails are our voice. Through many of them, he is saying what we are saying. He is giving voice to our thoughts, and putting them out there where everyone sees them – hears them.” His emails are not just his words. They are ours. They do two things: let us know that he knows what we are saying, and lets the world know what we are saying.
And, increasingly, he has been trying to reassure us that he is working on these things – saying things like “I may have to get involved” etc.
Anyway, just a thought that hit me like a flash. It gave me a different perspective, especially on some of his more recent tweets.
Did you mean Twitter? I don’t get his emails🤔
LikeLiked by 2 people
You mean ‘tweets’, not emails, but I hear and agree. He speaks for us.
You’re right! Thanks for the correction. Had just sent out some emails, so that was on my mind. (At least that is the excuse I’ll use 😀)
DM is now blocking and moderating comments for the john mccain posts. I think that’s telling….
Austin Lyft driver TDS Confession stories
LikeLiked by 6 people
OMG, this is hysterical.
I never thought of just how BAD it would be to be trapped in a small car with these insane nutcases day after day after day.
Poor girl! Glad she’s been blessed with a sense of humor and positivity!
Great video!!! But she brings up a good point. Without warning they go into TDS its so true.
Yep. They “go there” out of the blue, for no reason. Just have to puke it up.
And for most of us, we can just slip out of the the room if we want. But she’s trapped in the car with these idiots! All.Day. Long!!!!!
Yikes!!!!!!!!!!!!
I agree. That’s just wow.
I mean I was at a kmart store once and this lady just started yelling about Trump because kmart didn’t have enough people to check out. Like its Trumps fault?!?!?!
LikeLiked by 2 people
haha. Nuts!
Ok but have you heard the multitude of 911 calls for messed up drive thru orders? I mean lowest common denominator at work!
sunny, its that living in their heads rent-free thingy.
no life.
Really great vid. Hope it goes viral.
She has the same refreshing honesty and good nature and gutsiness as Candace Owen. Great video!
That was great. Thanks, made my day.
I came across this story and it got my blood boiling
Protesters continue to target Ferguson convenience store in the name of Michael Brown
https://www.stltoday.com/news/local/metro/protesters-continue-to-target-ferguson-convenience-store-in-the-name/article_78aaef82-507b-5e5c-a115-07bddadd7edf.html#tracking-source=home-top-story-2
The protester group had the following requests:
• Address Michael Brown Jr.’s character.
• Close the store for three days on the anniversary of his death.
• Create a scholarship in his name.
• Find ways to interact and give back to the community.
• Stop selling Dormin, a sleeping capsule, and other items that can be misused to get high.
• Retain a black-owned security company to protect the store.
Why is this crap still going on?!?!?! Why is this being allowed to go on?!?!
Also these ‘protesters’ there are like 10 of them outside AND where are they from?
They now want to buy the store. A store that from my understanding is owned by an immigrant family from the middle east. I just can’t with this story.
Have there been any DOJ investigations into the Biden family corruption?
http://video.foxnews.com/v/5827144992001/?#sp=show-clips
No, and there will never be one. Crazy Joe gets a pass.
Not to mention his creepy family. One son dies, leaving a widow and children. Other son , also married with children,then has an affair with his brother’s widow.
Who does that???? I mean, every family has its issues, but this is just beyond the pale.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I find it fascinating that no one….including Sundance…..has ever focused on the question which Maria asked Darryl Issa yesterday (but he didn’t answer it, and neither has PDJT ftm)…..
If AG Sessions is truly a problem and NOT working with the WH, why hasn’t POTUS simply declassified the relevant docs that would thoroughly expose the “Big Ugly”? As Maria asked Issa, what is the downside risk??
A: because the timing is not right.
Why isn’t the timing right?
A: because the drip drip drip 💧of information is tantalizing and makes people want MORE. It captures their attention while allowing them to ingest a VERY complicated and detailed matter in bits and pieces (which Sundance HAS discussed in the past as a very necessary thing).
And…..if ^^^^this^^^^ is true, then it is clear POTUS does NOT want Sessions to act, yet, but instead wants the drip drip drip process to play out in full.
Angry, upset voters go to the polls. Satiated, happy voters don’t.
And it is a sad fact that most swing voters are idiots. These are the people who need to see the drip drip drip exposure of the corruption in DC and get angry enough to #WalkAway from the left and deliver a voter mandate to PDJT this Nov.
POTUS knows this. And THAT is why he isn’t declassifying anything. And until he DOES declassify info that Sessions could release himself, no one can credibly say AG Sessions isn’t working closely with PDJT. In fact, just the opposite.
As long as PDJT doesn’t declassify docs like the heavily redacted FISA apps, something he can do at will, we can and must assume AG Sessions IS working closely with PDJT.
And no, PDJT doesn’t always mean what he says. Sorry. If you believe that, then you also believe that PDJT thinks Chinese strongman Xi is a great guy. Just swell. But, no, that’s just PDJT beating China…and Xi….at their own Red Dragon/Panda face game. FACT: PDJT will says what he feels he needs to say about anything, and yes….he ABSOLUTELY employs deception and manipulation, just as any good student of Sun Tsu’s.
“TRUST MAGOO”
“As long as PDJT doesn’t declassify docs like the heavily redacted FISA apps, something he can do at will, we can and must assume AG Sessions IS working closely with PDJT.”
Why must we assume that Sessions is working with POTUS? According to your logic, conversely… the opposite may also be true.
Correct Citizen, the opposite may also be true! We don’t know, none of us.
Nor do the swamp. I wonder if they lie awake at night, waiting for that 5am hammering on the door?
I like your points. Been holding out hope Sessions is quietly working.
He is.
Take note of how he is reliably, effectively, and diligently working on ALL other fronts in pursuing PDJT’s agenda. That is the “tell”.
If Sessions was who the Treehouse Sessions jihadists say he is, he would be showing that in more ways than the Mueller matter….a point the jihadists don’t like to talk about,as I it takes away from their venom for the man.
I’m not certain on Sessions one way or the other (although FG&C makes some good points). One thing that is absolutely correct is that President Trump doesn’t always mean what he says. He said one time that Nellie Ohr was beautiful (or words to that affect). There ain’t nothing beautiful about that “woman.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is why POTUS/Sessions supporters talk about 4D chess, the 4’th dimension is TIME, so please no cracks about 64 TRILLION “D” chess – all that is meant is that TIMING is key.
Thank you for your positive and thoughtful posts For God & Country.
Here’s a good news site but it appears that youtube has disabled comments:
News Today
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPzcYhOp0uaxwtx5Hj7p6LQ
Candace Owens is on Mark Levin right now. Great interview.
On FNC.
Here it is:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, citizen. I heard part of it earlier tonite. It’s really good.
And I agree with Candace, the take-over of our Education System is the biggest problem.
The “Liberal Indoctrination System”. From kindergarten thru PhD.
This was excellent, just watched!!
This is so sickening. McCain was not a fighter. He was a surrenderer. That was all he ever did. If he was on your side, you could count on him surrendering to the other side. I suspect that whenever the democrats needed a republican that they could buy off to block important legislation, McCain was their man.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Bruce Ohr, Peter Strzok, and Andrew McCabe have worked together since 1996-97.
Bruce Ohr and Andrew McCabe worked together from 1996 until McCabe was fired in March.
Peter Strzok started working with both of them in 1997.
Nellie Ohr worked for the CIA as an Open Source Collection Officer.
A compilation of the four’s work histories connect them to each other.
https://brassballs.blog/home/bruce-ohr-and-peter-strzok-and-andrew-mccabe-have-worked-together-since-1996-1997-and-nellie-ohr-is-cia
Question:
Which would you rather have, assuming you could only have one:
A) the DC Swamp drained and #MAGA in full effect, with the total destruction of “globalization” and influence peddling in DC
or
B) Hillary in jail at the expense of A
??
I can tell you with 100% confidence which one PDJT would choose, and it’s not B. Fortunately, being the VSG he is, he will figure out how to do both. And is. 😉
The Pope’s reptilian audience hall.
Their fetish with satanic symbolism will be their downfall.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh good grief. Yes, the Catholic Church has its issues, but this is ridiculous. Seriously??? Where did you come up with this garbage?
We have many very good people who are Catholics, doing God’s work here on earth. I know several of them, and they are blessings in their communities.
If you do not know about the real John McCain, what else do you not know about real anything?
Not sure what this is in relation to, the only thing I know for sure is that my lack of knowledge of reality is INFINITE. So much to learn, so little time. 🙂
“The United States also will take all other steps necessary
to rein in harmful state-led, mercantilist policies and
practices pursued by China, even when they do not
fall squarely within WTO disciplines, as evidenced by
USTR’s ongoing investigation of Chinese technology
transfer policies and practices pursuant to Section
301 of the Trade Act of 1974, as amended.”
I read most of this, my eyes rolled into the back of my head. Why in the world did the Congress give China Most Favored Nation status? Idiots!
What a mess these people are. Dishonest. Never keep their word. This report should be renamed, Thieves, Liars and Cheats.
America should boot their products. Chinese are nothing but problems.
https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/files/Press/Reports/China%202017%20WTO%20Report.pdf
Have a good Monday funny to kick off the week. Big week it will be fo sho!
I would like to share a bit of what has gotten me through these insane times, where it’s become clear that we and the values we hold are targeted. Take away their power by doing the hard work of developing your own community. Find a way to connect with people that is outside of the propaganda factories of Hollywood, social media and other indoctrination centers. Take away their power by not giving them your attention or time.
There are dark times coming and the election of PDJT wasn’t the end of it; they are coming at us with a vengeance. The deplatforming of any voice they don’t like is just the beginning. As with any conflict, the other side will adapt and evolve. The latest is weaponizing the SPLC against people like Dennis Prager and even getting Visa/Mastercard to stop processing payments to David Horowitz and his freedom center. Brother Joe Dan Goreman is now in their crosshairs. Who next? What next?
Find your way and your place to make roots and connections. I’ve returned to my faith and can’t tell you what that has meant. I hope that’s a way for you, but if it isn’t, find one. Get to work.
PDJT can’t and shouldn’t waive a magic wand, solving our problems and changing the country. He’s giving us the time and tools to get the job done. Building our own lives and communities is the way to do it and the way to win. Let’s all GET TO WORK.
Thank you Sundance.
Those voting in Florida’s 20th Judicial Circuit should read this.
It seems Crowley’s opponent, Amira Fox (changed name from Amira Dijana), is a radical muslim, whose Father and Uncle are members of the PLO.
Prosecuting political opponents hits local prosecutor race in Florida
http://dailytorch.com/2018/08/prosecuting-political-opponents-hits-local-prosecutor-race-in-florida/
REALIST NEWS – Remember Hillary’s “Handler” The Black Dude? – He’s No Longer with Us
Lifelong Democrat with two card-carrying Commie Parents —> Walks Away
Pretty big changes along the way!
Snake in the grass John Brennan speaks about the beauty of Islam https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7VQbAhqHoAo&feature=youtu.be
Okay FL_Guy, you convinced me.
Caldwell may have “woke up” from being a nevertrumper.
Didn’t really like any of the others anyway.
I’m voting for Caldwell and White tomorrow.
