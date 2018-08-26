Sunday August 26th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

34 Responses to Sunday August 26th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    August 26, 2018 at 12:16 am

    BRYCE CANYON NATIONAL PARK AT SUNRISE

    • Plain Jane says:
      August 26, 2018 at 12:36 am

      Absolutely loved Bryce, more so than Zion or the Grand Canyon. Exquisite masterpiece of our Master of the Universe.

      • Turranos says:
        August 26, 2018 at 12:50 am

        Here is one thing to keep in mind while visiting these two (of the five) National Parks in Utah. Zion sits at a lower elevation than Bryce Canyon, most people visit in the summer, but it is hotter than heck. The best time to visit Zion is in the Spring or Fall.

        That being said, Bryce Canyon sits at 9000 foot elevation and it is lovely in the summer and pretty cold in the Spring and Fall. Hope that helps you out with your travels.

        • Plain Jane says:
          August 26, 2018 at 1:14 am

          You are correct about the temperatures.
          We visited Bryce and Zion in late September and were real comfortable in shorts.

          We were at the Grand Canyon in early May the first time and puddles were frozen early in the morning. The second time we visited was in late May and jeans and windbreakers were perfect.

  2. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    August 26, 2018 at 12:18 am

    Good News From Calvary

    All through the Old Testament the cross is but dimly seen. Though a hundred historical characters and a hundred more Levitical sacrifices and rituals were typical of Christ and His finished work, not once does the Old Testament state this. The silence is profound. The clearest Old Testament prophecy of Christ’s death, Isaiah 53, does not even specify who the Sufferer would be.

    It was the same during our Lord’s stay on earth, for only toward the close of His ministry do we read: “From that time forth began Jesus to show unto His disciples how that He must go unto Jerusalem and suffer… and be killed…” (Matt. 16:21). And what was their response? “Then Peter took Him and began to rebuke Him” (Ver. 22). Luke 18:34 states three times that they did not have the slightest idea that He would even die, much less did they understand all that His death would accomplish. Even at Pentecost Peter blamed his hearers for the death of Christ and said to them: “repent and be baptized every one of you… for the remission of sins” (Acts 2:38). The twelve were preaching “the gospel of the kingdom” and knew little about the cross and its purpose.

    Not until the Apostle Paul, that other apostle, do we have what is properly called “the preaching of the cross,” i.e., as good news. And in Paul’s great message our Lord is no longer seen as the Victim, but as the Victor, not merely after death, or over death, but in death. His death itself is seen as His greatest triumph. In Heb. 10:12,14 we read:

    “…after He had offered one sacrifice for sins [He] sat down… for by one offering He hath perfected forever them that are sanctified.”

    And in Col. 2:14,15 Paul describes Christ at Calvary nailing the Law to the cross and utterly defeating Satan and his hosts, “triumphing over them in it (i.e., in the cross).” Little wonder the Apostle exclaimed:

    “God forbid that I should boast, save in the cross of our Lord Jesus Christ…” (Gal. 6:14).

    By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam

    https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/good-news-from-calvary/

    Matthew 16:21 From that time forth began Jesus to shew unto his disciples, how that he must go unto Jerusalem, and suffer many things of the elders and chief priests and scribes, and be killed, and be raised again the third day.

    Matt 16:22 Then Peter took him, and began to rebuke him, saying, Be it far from thee, Lord: this shall not be unto thee.

    Luke 18:34 And they understood none of these things: and this saying was hid from them, neither knew they the things which were spoken.

    Acts 2:38 Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.

    Hebrews 10:12 But this man, after he had offered one sacrifice for sins for ever, sat down on the right hand of God;
    14 For by one offering he hath perfected for ever them that are sanctified.

    Colossians 2:14 Blotting out the handwriting of ordinances that was against us, which was contrary to us, and took it out of the way, nailing it to his cross; 15 And having spoiled principalities and powers, he made a shew of them openly, triumphing over them in it.

    Galatians 6:14 But God forbid that I should glory, save in the cross of our Lord Jesus Christ, by whom the world is crucified unto me, and I unto the world.

  3. Garrison Hall says:
    August 26, 2018 at 12:18 am

    Haved a blessed Sunday, Treepers. 🙂

  4. citizen817 says:
    August 26, 2018 at 12:19 am

    SUNSET ON SLUMGULLION PASS IN THE SAN JUAN MOUNTAINS OF COLORADO

    • Minnie says:
      August 26, 2018 at 1:21 am

      God’s majesty on full display for our pleasure.

      All Glory & Praise to Our God.

    • Turranos says:
      August 26, 2018 at 1:31 am

      Slumgullion means “meat stew.” This picture does not look like Slumgullion to me. The name of that pass always makes me chuckle. I am a Colorado Native but got out there when the leftards started taking over most everything.

  6. PaulM says:
    August 26, 2018 at 12:29 am

    I think a good idea is for PDT, they day after midterms, no matter who gains or loses, to show up at the podium wearing camo BDU’s and a sidearm. Acosta and Ryan will set their shoes on fire running across the white house lawn, the remainder of the MSM would be apoplectic, Schummer and Warren would for the first time in their lives be speachless and Sarah would be ROFL.

  8. jmclever says:
    August 26, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Very frustrated today with systems. I served jury duty last week and the system is set up not that a person is innocent until proven guilty but that the system is set up in such a way that a not gulty verdict is almost guaranteed unless jurors stand up and fight for obvious guilt of defendant. At least it was that way for this case of assault on a police officer.

    Divorced, bought a used clunker, cash but its on its last legs. Now debt free, pay bills on time, but with no credit history for the past five years. I had a barely decent credit score, and got dinged 32 points just because I tried to get a car loan.

  9. citizen817 says:
    August 26, 2018 at 12:35 am

    Border Collie enthusiastically watches herself win agility competition on TV

    • nimrodman says:
      August 26, 2018 at 1:38 am

      fantastic – what a riot!

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      August 26, 2018 at 3:19 am

      Daughter has a border collie. They are very smart. We dog-sit her and her “brother” every now and then for up to 1-2 weeks at a time. Whenever I go from one room to another, she jumps up, gets ahead of me, and “herds” me thru the house, pausing, looking back to make sure I didn’t get “lost”, whether we are at their home or our home…. 99% of the times she is correct in where I want to go. Uncanny….all without saying one word from me.

      Then at bedtime…oh, my…around 9pm, she’ll get up and go to the bedroom and lay down in her usual spot, but I don’t follow her, as I am an “owl”. After exactly 15 mins, she trots back out to the den and stands at the den’s step, staring at me, as if she’s saying, “Hey, you, aren’t you supposed to get to bed, too? You’re supposed to follow me, now! and I mean NOW!” At this point, I choose to ignore her, watching her out of the corner of my eye. She trots back to the bedroom, then in 15 mins, she’s back at the step, looking at me for a loooong time, then gives up and heads back to the bedroom to sleep.

      Now…when I do head to bed, she is sound asleep and doesn’t even wake up when I settle in. Too funny. What makes it funnier is I sometimes pull pranks on her and mess up her routine with me, like half way thru the house I quietly make a u-turn and go into hiding–it drive her crazy. She has a ‘brother”, also a herding dog, but not a border collie, who rather sleep than herd, but they both go nuts when I play hide-o-seek with them. Lol.

      They both do other tricks as well. They were our first two “grandkids” before we got our real life two-legged grandkids.

      • Grandma Covfefe says:
        August 26, 2018 at 3:21 am

        Oh, so sory, it ended up being a long post….hope you all got a laugh out of it, tho.
        Blessings to you all today….and heavy prayers for President Trump this coming week.

  10. Minnie says:
    August 26, 2018 at 12:52 am

    Wishing all a blessed, restful, safe and peaceful Sunday

    This is the day the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad 🙏🏼

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      August 26, 2018 at 2:01 am

      Soros Pledges Renewed Fight Against ‘Dominant Ideology’ of Nationalism, Says EU ‘on Verge of Breakdown’
      By Breitbart News

      “The progressive billionaire speculator George Soros has said he will ‘fight back’ against the “dominant ideology” of nationalism, whilst admitting that favoured globalist project the European Union is “on the verge of a breakdown”.
      Wistfully writing that Soros’s Open Society Foundations (OSF) once ‘epitomised the optimism about the spread of Western-style democracy’ after the fall of the Soviet Union, the Financial Times described the scrutiny the global progressive body is experiencing amidst a wave of patriotism and populism and the ‘wilting’ attraction of the leftist agenda.
      Soros, alluding to the collapse of the USSR, told the left-liberal newspaper: “It’s déjà vu all over again with one big change — the dominant ideology in the world now is nationalism… It’s the EU that’s the institution that’s on the verge of a breakdown.
      “And Russia is now the resurgent power, based on nationalism,” Soros said….”

      https://ellacruz.org/2018/01/17/soros-pledges-renewed-fight-against-dominant-ideology-of-nationalism-says-eu-on-verge-of-breakdown/

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      August 26, 2018 at 3:25 am

      George Soros is a scourge to the world. I really hope someone decide to take him out He is unredeemable–pure evil heart and soulless….evil

  12. nimrodman says:
    August 26, 2018 at 1:47 am

    pretty entertaining

    • Minnie says:
      August 26, 2018 at 2:09 am

      My goodness, that is fascinating and quite mesmerizing, I watched the whole thing!

      I never stopped to consider exactly how floating vessels found their way into the water.

      A dunk seems as good as any method.

      Thought that came to mind is a quote from my father-in-law: here’s your hat, what’s your hurry.

      🙂 🙂

    • olderwiser21 says:
      August 26, 2018 at 2:58 am

      Wow! Kinda scary, actually! I had no idea this as how it was done.

    • Stillwater says:
      August 26, 2018 at 3:29 am

      Really cool, thanks! Saved that video.
      Here is another one. Jump to 3:05.

  13. noswamp says:
    August 26, 2018 at 2:05 am

    Wow, I never had a dog, but that dog show collier was awesome! What energy!

  15. Stillwater says:
    August 26, 2018 at 3:37 am

    Anneleen Lenaerts – Harp, Debussy

