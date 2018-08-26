Shooting at Jacksonville Landing Entertainment Complex – Initial Report: Eleven Shot, Four Killed….

Jacksonville Landing is a central Jacksonville entertainment complex with a blend of restaurants, bars, and family entertainment. According to local authorities a mass shooting event took place during a Madden Football video-game tournament, in/around the Chicago Pizza venue. Early reports indicate 11 to 15 people were shot; and four people have been reported killed. The shooting suspect is also deceased.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sources say at least eleven people have been shot and four are dead after a shooting at the Jacksonville Landing Sunday afternoon.
Jacksonville Police said one suspect is dead and they are finding people hiding in locked places, people are urged to stay calm and where they are. Swat is doing methodical search of Landing.
“We will get to you. Please don’t come running out,” said JSO via twitter. Police urge everyone to stay away from the area because it is not safe.
Early reports say they were shot inside a game room at the Chicago Pizza and others may have been wounded in the gunfire.
Witnesses said they saw several people being taken out on stretchers.
We are being told that the wounded victims have been taken to Memorial Hospital and UF Health Hospital.
Several ambulances, firefighters and police officers are on the scene and roads are being blocked off downtown near the Jacksonville Landing. (read more)
The shooting appears to have occurred inside a pizza restaurant that includes a bar dedicated to video games and other forms of gaming. The bar was in the middle of hosting the Madden 19 Southeastern Qualifier Tournament, which comes with a $5,000 prize.
On a video of a live stream shared online, individuals playing in the Madden NFL video game tournament are interrupted by a series of popping blasts and screaming. “What’s he shooting with?” one person can be heard asking in the live-stream audio.
FYI, while the immediate Jacksonville Landing area is generally considered a family outing and/or entertainment venue relating to the Jacksonville Jaguars football team; the area surrounding it (the way in/out) is generally considered a no-go zone by those aware of the Safari Principle.
Extending the Chicago comments … 324 shot and killed in Chicago so far this year. We are in week # 34 of the year so there are nearly 10 shooting-killings per week, every week. Only 4 of the 324 were police-involved. But these massacres are rarely newsworthy. Oh well, if nobody else cares, i guess I don’t either. Most are limited to the parts of the city that are total wastelands anyway, full of welfare scammers, drug dealers, robbers, etc. Almost makes me want the numbers to be higher. I’m for total annihilation in those neighborhoods, then .
Habitats of the Democrat Base.
But muh black lives mutter
Not everyone stuck living in those neighborhoods are bad people. I think it is atrocious that this bloodshed is allowed to continue. Funded and sponsored by democrats……
Well, thank God they don’t have any “grand theft auto” gaming tournaments, yet.
Why play small-ball when you can run for Congress?
Mooslems would excel at that re: running over folks, (pedestrians), for points..
Well, it WAS a Chicago Pizza place.
They will never blame Big Pharma for any mass shooting or violent behavior..
They will however blame the gun.. and mention the shooter had “mental issues”
As always, proper parenting prevents piss poor performance.
Chicago Pizza !!!!
I see what you did there.🤫
“Safari Principal”?
See previous page of comments… 😉
Safari Principle:
White people should know better than to get out of their automobile or safe place when there are young Black males around.
Stay in your car.
It’s illegal to video in South Side Chicago.
That’s “ChiCongo”.
CORRRECTION THIS IS THE CORRECT PICTURE..
to many “R”s.. oh..
Colin says.. Don’t make the B***k Kids Angry..
That’s “ray-ciss” yo, ize kallen Ozbama awn u 4dat.
Much better than Randy Newman’s version. Nils is a local.
This was one of the greatest blue collar towns in America, not so long ago. Sad sad sad.
Well you can thank Tommy D’Alesandro for the demise of Baltimore–along with his daughter Nancy–now Pelosi. Mob connections just like John McCain and his wifes family. http://bitterqueen.typepad.com/friends_of_ours/2015/07/fbi-files-congresswoman-nancy-pelosis-father-thomas-dalesandro-jr-was-constant-companion-of-notoriou.html
His game archive https://www.twitch.tv/djayones/videos/archive?sort=time
Wrong guy. They just identified the shooter as David Katz
Here he is. https://mobile.twitter.com/buffalobills/status/836003181826027521?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E836003181826027521&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.inquisitr.com%2F5045086%2Fdavid-katz-identified-as-jacksonville-shooting-suspect%2F
Mass shooting in Jacksonville = Average day in Chicago. Why are there no constant reports of the mass shootings in Chicago? Rhetorical question.
Exactly.
Jacksonville is the murder capital of Florida.
https://www.news4jax.com/news/crime/is-jacksonville-still-the-murder-capital-of-florida
In reality this shooting has nothing to do with Jacksonville. Correct me if I’m wrong but there were many out-of-towers here for the tournament including the shooter. I live in Jacksonville and there are A LOT of problems in this city but I don’t think this one can be put on the city.
Ugh. Should say “out of towners.” I promise I proofread my posts 2 or 3 times before I hit the “Post Comment” button and I don’t see any errors. Keyboard gremlins are real!!!😁
I didn’t even notice the error until you mentioned it. 🙂 Point taken. It was an event that drew people from around the country.
But we are indeed the murder capital of Florida. Mostly on the northside, but also on the westside.
yeah, yeah, sure sure, lol.
All the more reason not to “pray for Jacksonville” over this incident.
What on earth does that mean? Sounds very rude to me.
I agree Binkser, can’t pin this on JAX. This was a gun free zone because it is a bar. Clearly the sore loser, out of towner concealed his weapon. I suppose they cod have had metal detectors or searched people, but aside from that not much the city of JAX could do.
Swampcat, to be specific it’s mostly the NW quadrant or what used to known as zone 3. Although it has spread and even crossed the river. There are parts of Arlington I consider no go zones and of course sin city area has been known as sin city at least since the 70’s.
Unhinged Resistance Democrat. Don’t get fooled by the anti 2A crod blaming this on Trump supporters.
twitter was real quick to pull his account down. How do they get away with that?
Thank you for posting, Seb. I kept reading about this guy on Great Awakening, but his twitter was already taken down by then so didn’t know what he had posted. I guess they will tell us the shooters name before long.
Of course we must “Ban” all “video-game tournaments”…….”for the children”…. I mean “if it saves just one child’s life it’s worth it” right?
Get your popcorn ready, the Very Fake News CNN “town hall” I mean “Kafkaesque show trial” hosted by Fredo Cuomo in heavily Democratic Jacksonville starts in .. …3……2……1……
I know this is kind of out there and really may have nothing to do with this shooting. The early reports are that this guy did this because he lost in the tournament. So, he killed people because he lost (supposedly, may never know). What other group do we know that refuses to accept losing and responds with violence? The “Resistance,” the Dems/Left/Progressives. They are teaching people that it is okay to attack others if you lose. Again, may have nothing to do with this shooting but it is a thought.
Not as far fetched as one may think. It’s the same mentality.
Agree. Same mentality.
I’m betting, yes, I am, He lost to the person Shown, Whom He was “targeting” the Laser sighted Weapon at . Just My .02
It’s reported that he lost the tournament.
A few days ago, another gamer who was shut out of a game, drove his car 100 mph the wrong way in a San Diego HOV lane, killing a mother and daughter in a head-on crash.
I live in Jax and the Landing is a complete ruin, it was nice 25 years ago when it was first built it’s not the “entertainment” hot spot it is being made out to be but quite the opposite.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have only been there once in quite a few years. We used to take the water taxi over from the south bank, but we finally just quit going. Went to a concert there a few years ago, my son was playing at the Country/Western bar upstairs.. Only time I have been there in about the past 10 years. When my kids were young we frequently went for concerts and 4th of July and other great events. Now I consider it too dangerous to be worth the risk. At least at night, but then this shooting spree was early afternoon. Geez….
Sounds like a waterside version of Underground Atlanta.
Which you shouldn’t bother going to unless you pack heat.
Totally agree John, the landing is almost vacant these days. Quite frankly IMO it never was a hot spot. It’s just FL-GA weekend and that’s about it.
This gaming bar and the tournaments they are bringing was actually breathing a little life back into it. In fact my two young adult kids have been talking about this place, many of their friends have been going there to watch and/or participate in tournaments. My daughter and son were supposed to go there next weekend for the 1st time…..not now.
Location
https://goo.gl/maps/CGvdyZtgtK32
LikeLike
EA 5,000$ Madden Southeastern Qualifier
Compete in the Southeastern Qualifier for the Madden NFL Championship Series for Madden NFL 19 at GLHF Game Bar! This is your chance to earn your spot in the first Major’s Live Finals happening in October 2018. Don’t hesitate to secure your spot! Games will be played on XBOX One. Sign Up Link: https://matcherino.com/tournaments/11680 Road to Madden 19 Classic link: https://matcherino.com/madden Rules EA’s Official Rules will be available starting August 6th, 2018 on maddenchampionship.com All games will be played on Xbox One consoles. Players must bring their own Xbox One controllers. Format Round Robin, Bo1 Group Stage – 4 Players Per Group, Up to 64 Groups – 2 Players Advance Per Group Single Elimination, Bo1 Playoff Bracket Stage – Up to 128 Players from Group Stage – No 3rd Place Decider Schedule Saturday, August 25th – Check-in begins at 10:00AM EDT – Group Play begins at 11:00AM EDT Sunday, August 26th – Check-in begins at 10:00AM EDT – Tournament Play resumes at 11:00AM EDT Prizing – 1st – 2nd Place: $250.00 USD each + Finals Qualification w/ Travel and Lodging – 3rd – 4th Place: $1,000.00 USD each – 5th – 8th Place: $425.00 USD each – 9th – 16th Place: $100.00 USD each
https://www.glhfgamebar.com/event-details.php?id=14
I’ve been hearing about these big money e-gaming tournaments for several months now on Varney on FBN. Maybe it’s just me, but from the moment I heard they were a thing, and there was money to be made, it felt like a recipe for disaster.
Why would the collective “we” want to encourage adolescent and teenage boys and young men to take up video gaming as either a full-time hobby or a career, making them hopeful they’ll win all the money they’ll ever need at tournaments?
All I can see in my mind’s eye are convention halls full of young males with one and only one “skill,” all sitting in the dark playing games as if it’s their life’s destiny. No practical skills, few social skills, little ability to communicate verbally or in writing, no muscle tone, lousy posture, and no interest in anything but video games.
Maybe I’m too pessimistic about the prospect, and it’s not my intention to be disrespectful to anyone here who’s a “gamer” or the parent or friend of one. I just can’t imagine how, on a large scale, this is a good thing for our culture.
gambling!
I’ve lived in Vegas since the late 80s. I’ve said the same thing about THIS gaming industry as well – not ultimately a good thing for our culture. I’ve seen some ugly stuff in my 30 years here – day-to-day stuff, not the Mandalay Bay shooter level stuff.
